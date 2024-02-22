No. 11 FSU Softball sweeps FIU on first day of Dugout Club Classic

Florida State softball returned home to the Seminole Softball Complex to host the Dugout Club Classic on Thursday.

Game One: FSU 7-3 FIU

In their first game against FIU, Makenna Reid got her first start of the season. In her first starting experience of the season, she kept the Panthers off the board after producing a 1-2-3 inning.

Jewlie Vanderkous got the nod for FIU and sat the Seminoles down in order before Reid went back out for the 2nd in going and stranding a pair of runners.

In the bottom half of the frame, Jaysoni Beachum singled and stretched it to third after an error and a stolen base. With no outs, Amaya Ross put FSU on the board with a 2-run homerun before Vanderkous added a few more runners and got out of the inning.

In the 3rd, two singles started things off for FIU before Reid answered with two outs. With two runners in scoring position, a solid line drive tied the game at 2-2.

Looking for a response in the bottom of the 4th, Amaya Ross continued her day with a one out triple, and was able to touch home on an error by the third baseman.

Following the go-ahead run, Michaela Edenfield reached on a two out error, and was lifted for Annie Potter when Hallie Wacaser singled. In the 9 spot in the order, Kaley Mudge delivered one more RBI on her double.

Now up 4-2, Vanderkous was done in the circle as Ella Whitney entered in her position. Facing a new pitcher, Jahni Kerr doubled to add two more runs to the teams total.

Continuing the two out rally, Isa Torres got in on the action on a single that scored Kerr. The ‘Noles ended the 4th inning up 7-2 over FIU.

After 5 innings of work, Reid left the game for Mimi Gooden to start the 6th in the circle. Gooden did solid work in her first inning, and her offense couldn’t add another run in the same inning.

Moving into the 7th inning, a lead off single via an error scored with one out after Gooden gave up the second single of the inning. The ‘Noles pitcher was able to limit the damage with a ground out and strike out to end the 7-3 ballgame.

Game Two FSU 9-1 FIU

Securing win number one of the day, FSU started Ashtyn Danley for game two. Bother Danley, and her opposition, Brooke McNichols, kept it a 0-0 game heading into the 2nd inning.

Starting off the bottom of the 2nd, Ross continued her day with a double and ended on third after a stolen base. However, position on the base paths did not matter much as Edenfield crushed a 2-run jack to crack open the scoring of game two.

Up 2-0 in the 4th, Ross lead off with a single into shallow right field, and followed with a stolen base. Devyn Flaherty delivered another single to put runners on the corners against the Panthers. On a steal attempt, the defense made an error and both Ross and Flaherty scored to clear the bases.

FIU got the first out of the inning on a strike out before Hallie Wacaser sent a solo shot to go up 5-0.

Danley started to get into a bit of trouble in the 5th, as an error allowed a baserunner to reach with one out. A single added another, and both advanced on a passed ball. A grounder added an out, but put FIU on the board 5-1.

Jaysoni Beachum singled with one out in the bottom of the frame. After being lifted for Annie Potter, Ross recorded her second triple of the day, bringing home the runner. Soon, Flaherty laid down a sacrifice bunt to make it a 7-1 ballgame.

With two runs coming across, Edenfield added the third of the inning off of her second homerun of the game.

Allison Royalty came on in relief of Danley to start the 6th inning and lead with a single to the Panthers. The runner ended up being stranded on second after Royalty, and a new infield closed it out.

Angelee Bueno recorded her first career hit with one out in the 6th, followed by Krystina Hartley reaching on an error. In run rule territory, Kalei Harding delivered with a double to end the game 9-1.

Up next

Friday Feb. 23: CSU at 3 pm (ACCNX) / CSU at 5:30 (ACCNX)