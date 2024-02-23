No. 11 FSU Softball run rule day two of Dugout Classics versus CSU

Hosting the Dugout Club Classic this weekend, Florida State softball took two wins from FIU on Thursday, and looked to remain steady against Charleston Southern.

Game One: FSU 9-2 Charleston Southern

Mimi Gooden got the start for FSU after making an appearance in yesterday’s games. An error started off the first game, and the runner got all the way to third on a wild pitch and passed ball. Gooden was able to secure two outs before another passed ball brought the runner home.

Down 1-0, the CSU starting pitcher Annah Junge, shut down the Seminoles offense in her first outing.

After Gooden had a solid 1-2-3 2nd inning, Amaya Ross had a one out walk. A fielders choice put Ross on second for Michaela Edenfield; who tied the game when her ground out was able to score the speedy Ross.

A quiet 3rd inning led into a hot bottom of the 4th. Jaysoni Beachum singled and Ross’ third triple in two days brought her home.

Leading for the first time in the game, Devyn Flaherty reached on an error and scored Amaya. A walk to Edenfield had two runners on for Hallie Wacaser, who sent a 3-run shot off of Junge to crack open the scoring.

Up 6-1, a hit by pitch was able to come home once Jahni Kerr doubled. Isa Torres continued the scoring streak with a single of her own to score 7 runs in the inning.

In the 5th, Emma Wilson continued her day after entering in the 4th. Two walk and a single soon has bases loaded for the Buccaneers against Wilson, but the Seminoles defense didn’t budge and kept it a scoreless frame.

Getting into the late innings, CSU had two runners in scoring position in the 6th from two singles. A strike out later, Makenna Reid made her second appearance of the weekend.

With runners 60 feet away, a single brought home a run to make it a score of 8-2. Reid got a ground out and strike out to limit the damage to one run.

A single and advancement from Angelee Bueno and a single from Katie Dack had runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the 6th. Devyn Flaherty produced a fly out that was deep enough to score Bueno to go up 9-2.

Unable to get the walk off run for the run rule, Reid came back out for the 7th inning. The Sophomore shut down the Buccaneers as FSU took game one 9-2.

Game Two: FSU 9-1 Charleston Southern

Ashtyn Danley got another start for game two, and outside of a single, produced a quiet inning in the 1st.

In the 2nd, a lead off single came around to score after a ground out, stolen base, and a second ground out to put CSU on the board first.

Against the Buccaneers starter, Riley Lauffer, Ross walked to begin the bottom frame. A stolen base and error had Ross on third when Edenfield walked. A one out single from Danley put FSU on the board and tied the game at 1-1.

In the home half of the 3rd, Isa Torres doubled and a two out double from Ross brought her home.

Continuing the two out scoring, Edenfield homered to bring in two more runs over CSU.

Danley produced a clean frame in the 4th inning, and her offense went to work again in the next half inning. Torres started with a one out walk, followed by a single from Kalei Harding. The second straight single from Beachum put another RBI on the board for the Seminoles.

Ross singled to put ducks on the pond, and after a strikeout, Wacaser produced a RBI single to bring in two more runs.

After the three run inning, Danley was lifted in the circle moving into the 5th inning. Allison Royalty began her day where Danley left off and secured a clean inning for the ‘Noles.

Moving into the bottom of the 6th, Beachum knocked a double into right field, and the CSU pitching staff opted to walk Ross. A bloop single from Edenfield loaded the bases for the home team, and a shallow fly ball was good enough for Beachum to scamper home.

Up 8-1 and one run away from a run rule, Katie Dack walked to reload the bases. At the plate, Krystina Hartley delivered the dagger with a grounder and the throw home was thrown off target and the Seminoles ended the game.

Up Next

Saturday Feb. 24: Nicholls at 3 pm (ACCNX) / Nicholls at 5:30 (ACCNX)