No. 4 FSU Softball tallies first win of the season against Charlotte

After an opening day loss to the Charlotte 49ers, Florida State softball looked to bounce back on Friday against the same opponent.

Allison Royalty got her first start of the season on Friday, after Emma Wilson took the reins the day prior. Royalty started off solid, working around a one out single and allowed her defense to turn the double play.

On the flip side, FSU went against Kacie Becker for the 49ers. Sticking with Jahni Kerr as the lead off, she started with a walk and advanced to the third on a single from Michaela Edenfield. With runners on the corners, Kalei Harding went Kalei Yarding for the first homerun of the season.

Quickly up 3-0, Charlotte wasted no time going to their bullpen for Brooke Bowling. Bowling settled in quickly, retiring the three Seminoles she faced to close out the 1st inning.

Royalty found herself facing pressure early in the 2nd after an error credited to right field put a runner on third with no outs. Despite the runner 60 feet away from a run, Royalty locked in with back to back strikeouts and a fly out.

Wasting no time in the 2nd, Jaysoni Beachum went for her first pitch and sent it into the gap for a single, and advanced on a wild pitch. Two outs had Beachum on third for the top of the batting order. A base hit RBI from Kerr added to the lead, making it 4-0.

A soft infield base hit from Edenfield, and aggressive baserunning soon had two runners in scoring position. Good defense from Charlotte ended any threat of FSU scoring further.

In the top of the 3rd, Royalty quickly got two outs before finding a pair of 49ers on the bases via singles. However she remained unfazed and added a strikeout to her night to end the inning and keep the shutout.

Bottom half of the frame, Amaya Ross walked and stole second with one out. A loud single from Katie Dack easily scored her teammate, but she was called out at second after trying to extend her hit to a double.

Still facing Bowling in the 4th, Isa Torres started off with a single, then Kerr followed with a one out walk. Two on, Edenfield singled to loaded the bases. Continuing her night, Harding went yard for her second homerun of the night, this time in grand fashion, bringing in 4 runs.

After the grand slam, Charlotte changed hands from Bowling to Taylor Barlow. Barlow immediately walked Devyn Flaherty on 4 pitches and allowed a single to Amaya Ross.

Two outs on the board now after a strikeout brought up Beachum, who singled to bring in Flaherty and making it 10-0 and runners on the corners.

The offensive onslaught kept going with Torres, as the Seminoles batted around. Torres brought home one more on double and put two runners in scoring position with two outs.

Up 11-0 in the 5th, Royalty’s day was done after a spectacular performance. Taking her place was freshman Mimi Gooden who looked to close it out and end the day early for the run rule. Good got two grounders and a fly out as FSU got the 11-0, 5 inning run rule over the Charlotte 49ers.

All in all, FSU returned to form today in the power clinic. Jaysoni Beachum and Isa Torres continued their debut as freshmen, and Allison Royalty showed us the growth she made in the offseason.

Gwyn’s Players of the Game

Allison Royalty claimed her first victory as she went 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K and 0 extra base hits.

Kalei Harding also reminded us of what she does so well, hitting. She had a 2-3 day with 2 R, 7 RBI, and 2 HR

Next Up

FSU will face Craig Snider’s Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at 1 pm on ACCNX, followed by FAMU at 3 pm also on ACCNX