No. 16 FSU Softball comes back to beat FGCU

Florida State softball looked to close out the FGCU Spring Break Classic on Sunday, against the home team, FGCU Eagles.

To start off the game, Kaley Mudge reached on an error, making it to second on the throw. With a runner in scoring position early, Claire Maulding for the Eagles, walked Kalei Harding with one out. However a line out and ground out put the ‘Noles back in the dugout.

In the circle, Ashtyn Danley started for the visiting Seminoles. A lead off single had the Eagles on the bases early, and a fielder’s choice and error had two runners on for Neleigh Peterson. Peterson singled to bring in a run and put FGCU up in front.

Down 1-0, Emma Wilson came on in relief for Danley. On her first pitch of the game, Wilson allowed a run on a wild pitch that scored all the way from second. The runs kept coming for FGCU after another single made it 3-0.

Wilson walked her first batter of the game to put two runners on with two outs. Following the walk, Makenna Reid entered for Wilson in the circle. Off of the fourth hit of the inning, FGCU plated its fourth run, and had two runners in scoring position.

A quiet 2nd inning passed after both Maulding and Reid shut down their opposing offenses. In the 3rd, Devyn Flaherty started with a walk. Two outs after Flaherty gave way to Harding, who reached on an error and Michaela Edenfield walked to load the bases with two outs. With Isa Torres at bat, the freshman knocked in two runs to cut into the FGCU lead 4-2.

With runners on the corners, a throwing error to try and catch Torres went into the outfield and scored Edenfield. A ground out ended the top of the inning, with the ‘Noles catching up to the Eagles by 4-3.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Reid started with a single and hit by pitch to put two on with no outs. A ground out moved up both runners and gave FSU its first out of the inning. A shallow fly out kept both at bay before a two RBI double knocked in the pair to extend the FGCU lead. Reid secured the last out of the inning, down again 6-3.

Kennedy Harp came up with a one out walk in the 4th, followed by a bloop single from Flaherty. A ground out from Mudge moved both runners up 60 feet and into scoring position. With Beachum at bat, she brought the runners in off of a double to make it 6-5 in favor of FGCU. Beachum scooted over to third off a ball in the dirt, but was left there after the third out.

FGCU continued to press in the bottom of the inning, off of a double and bunt to put runners on the corners against Reid. A fielder’s choice from Torres caught the run at home and kept two Eagles on the bases, now with two outs. Another HBP loaded the bases but a fly out ended any further threat.

Down 6-5, Torres reached on an infield single with one out. Still facing Maulding, Ross singled to put two on against the starter. Hallie Wacaser delivered the tying run with a single that brought a run home, and put her and Ross in scoring position. After the RBI, Maulding’s day ended and Marina Tinari entered.

Against the reliever, Harp brought in FSU’s first lead off of an RBI sac fly. A two out single from Flaherty brought Wacaser home to extend the lead to 8-6. The run production did not stop there because soon Mudge hit a double of her own to plate the runner.

A single back to the pitcher from Beachum put runners on the corners to continue the inning. A walk to Harding loaded the bases for Edenfield who hit a grand slam for there 8th homerun of the season, making it 13-6 to close the top of the 5th.

Now working with a lead, Allison Royalty relieved Reid in the bottom the 5th inning. Royalty made quick work of her first two batters before a single and error had two runners in scoring position, but a grounder kept the Eagles off the board.

Royalty tallied two strikeouts in the 6th to hold on to the Seminoles 13-6 lead heading into the final inning. After a quick 1-2-3 from the FGCU defense, Royalty had a 1-2-3 inning of her own to close out the win.

Up next

FSU will return home on Tuesday March 12th for a double header at 1 pm and 3:30 pm against South Dakota State, it will air on ACCNX.