Sunday Seminoles Summary: How to watch Florida State Women’s Basketball, Softball, Men’s Basketball, and other sports news

In case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: How to watch FSU Women’s Basketball, Directors Cup, Soccer, and other sports news

As the winter sports continue going forward and with the softball and baseball teams pre-season practices just around the corner, you can count on Tomahawk Nation to continue keeping you up to date on all Florida State athletics information and media press releases from the FSU SID or that we source ourselves.

Women’s Hoops Hosts Pitt on Sunday

Florida State Women’s Basketball returns to the Tucker Center for a 2 p.m. matchup with the Pittsburgh Panthers on Sunday.

TV: Sunday’s game can be streamed on ACCNX.

Sunday's game can be streamed on ACCNX. The matchup can be heard locally on 96.5 FM and 1270 AM, and can be accessed anywhere on Seminoles Leanplayer.

The matchup can be heard locally on 96.5 FM and 1270 AM, and can be accessed anywhere on Seminoles Leanplayer. In-game updates: Fans can follow on the FSU Women’s Basketball Twitter Account ( @fsuwbb ).

Fans can follow on the FSU Women’s Basketball Twitter Account ( ). Promotion: Sunday’s game is Season Ticket Holder/Hoop Troop Appreciation Day.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Florida State (17-4, 6-2) looks to stay undefeated against Pittsburgh (7-11, 0-7), owning a 9-0 record in the all-time series.

FSU Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff goes head-to-head against Pittsburgh Head Coach Lance White for the second time, also doing so in a 67-53 home win as the Interim Head Coach on Dec. 20, 2020. The two enjoyed much success together on the same coaching staff at FSU from 2011-18, helping the Seminoles to six NCAA Tournament berths, three NCAA Sweet 16s and two NCAA Elite Eights in that span.

goes head-to-head against Pittsburgh Head Coach Lance White for the second time, also doing so in a 67-53 home win as the Interim Head Coach on Dec. 20, 2020. The two enjoyed much success together on the same coaching staff at FSU from 2011-18, helping the Seminoles to six NCAA Tournament berths, three NCAA Sweet 16s and two NCAA Elite Eights in that span. The Seminoles own an overall record of 17-4 this season, already matching last year’s win total when they went 17-14 overall.

FSU is coming off its largest comeback win of the season, rallying from 13 points down to defeat Virginia on the road, 77-68. The previous largest comeback win this year was when the Seminoles came back from 11 down to defeat Kent State on the road, 80-71.

Senior guard Sara Bejedi scored 12 of her 15 points in FSU’s critical fourth quarter at Virginia on Thursday. Bejedi’s 12 points all came consecutively in the final 4:16, turning a 63-62 FSU lead into a much more sizeable 75-66 lead with 46 seconds left.

scored 12 of her 15 points in FSU’s critical fourth quarter at Virginia on Thursday. Bejedi’s 12 points all came consecutively in the final 4:16, turning a 63-62 FSU lead into a much more sizeable 75-66 lead with 46 seconds left. Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson became the fastest Seminole ever to reach 500 points in a season, crossing the mark in just her 21st game when she added 15 points at Virginia on Thursday. Latson is 210 points shy of breaking the single-season points record at FSU, which is 740 by all-time scoring leader Sue Galkantas in the 1981-82 season.

became the fastest Seminole ever to reach 500 points in a season, crossing the mark in just her 21st game when she added 15 points at Virginia on Thursday. Latson is 210 points shy of breaking the single-season points record at FSU, which is 740 by all-time scoring leader Sue Galkantas in the 1981-82 season. FSU is on pace to continue its prideful streak of consecutive 10-win seasons in ACC play (does not include COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season). The Seminoles are four wins shy of earning double-digit ACC wins for the eighth consecutive year.

The Seminoles are 12-0 this season when out-rebounding opponents. FSU ranks 11th nationally in rebounds per game with 44.4.

Graduate guard Jazmine Massengill ranks ninth in the country with a 2.66 assist/turnover ratio. She has 77 assists to 29 turnovers.

ranks ninth in the country with a 2.66 assist/turnover ratio. She has 77 assists to 29 turnovers. Graduate forward Valencia Myers is closing in on FSU’s all-time career games played record. She enters Sunday’s game at 133 career games, which is sixth at FSU and six shy of surpassing Brittany Brown’s current record of 138 games played.

is closing in on FSU’s all-time career games played record. She enters Sunday’s game at 133 career games, which is sixth at FSU and six shy of surpassing Brittany Brown’s current record of 138 games played. In FSU’s game-breaking run to finish off Virginia on Thursday, it ended the game on a 30-8 run.

Ta’Niya Latson ranks sixth in the country at 23.9 points per game. The next closest freshman is Texas Southern’s Micah Gray, who is 30th in the nation at 18.8 points per game.

ranks sixth in the country at 23.9 points per game. The next closest freshman is Texas Southern’s Micah Gray, who is 30th in the nation at 18.8 points per game. FSU is scoring 20.7 percent of its points from the free throw line, its highest percentage since scoring 20.8 percent of its points from the charity stripe in 2011-12. FSU is third in the country averaging 17.9 free throw makes per game. Its current pace would end up surpassing the season record of 573 made free throws by the 1990-91 team.

FSU moved up three spots in the latest NET rankings to 16th after defeating UVA on the road. FSU owns five Top 50 wins so far, including two Top 25 wins vs. No. 13 NC State (home) and No. 19 UNC (road).

The Seminoles are 13-0 this season when they record 15 or more assists.

Makayla Timpson ranks in the Top 15 nationally in blocks (fifth), field goal percentage (15th) and rebounds (12th). Only Kansas’ Taiyanna Jackson joins her in ranking in the Top 15 in all three categories.

ranks in the Top 15 nationally in blocks (fifth), field goal percentage (15th) and rebounds (12th). Only Kansas’ Taiyanna Jackson joins her in ranking in the Top 15 in all three categories. FSU is looking to start 7-2 in ACC play for the first time since 2018-19 (also started 7-2 that year).

FSU’s 137 total blocks this season puts it on pace to shatter the school record of 166 in 2006-07.

The Seminoles (up 6 spots) and Duke (up 6 spots) remain the biggest movers based on ACC predicted order of finish. Predicted ninth, FSU is currently tied for third in the ACC.

Florida State (17-4, 6-2 ACC) defeated Virginia (14-5, 3-5 ACC) by a 77-68 score tonight in Charlottesville, VA.

Game Recap

The teams started the game mostly trading baskets. However, midway through the quarter a Makayla Timpson layup sparked Florida State to a 10-0 run that gave the Seminoles a 15-11 lead. Yonta Vaughn nailed a buzzer beating triple to pull Virginia to within one at 17-16 going into the second quarter.

Ta’Niya Latson has already tied an ACC record with about half the season left:

’ .



Her ACC Rookie of the Week Award ties a conference record #NoleFAM | @NiyaLatson pic.twitter.com/4buTG2EHI8 — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 16, 2023

Florida State (16-4, 5-2 ACC) was defeated by Louisville (14-6, 5-2 ACC) by a 82-75 score today in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

Sara Bejedi scored the first five points of the game to get Florida State off to a good start in the first quarter. Louisville came back but FSU was able to maintain a working margin for the rest of the quarter. The Seminoles ended the quarter with a 20-14 lead after Mariana Valenzuela and Hailey Van Lith exchanged three pointers.

Former Seminole Morgan Jones came alive in the second quarter....{continued *FOR FREE}

If you listened to Michael Rogner and I on the podcast earlier this week, you heard us both predict a comfortable win for the Pittsburgh Panthers over FSU, as the Panthers have weapons to do two things FSU has struggled to defend all season—break teams down off the dribble and make a lot of threes.

We were wrong.

Instead, it was Florida State raining in threes from all over the court,

Matt and Michael are back to discuss the very real path for the Florida State Seminoles hoops team to the make the dance and do some damage in March!

Annnnnnndddddd...........back to reality. FSU stinks. But the podcast dudes are back to bring the good news. Is the FSU basketball team terrible? Absolutely. But, not as terrible as they were in November, and it's all about peaking in March, right? Right? Hello?

The Florida State Seminoles were in South Bend for an early week matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

This is the second and final game of the season series between the two after the Seminoles escaped with a narrow win in Tallahassee about a month ago. After the best start of the season by the Noles, they closed the game with an 84-71 victory.

Player of the game: Matthew Cleveland secured his eighth-straight double-double, becoming the first Florida State Seminole to achieve that feat since Reggie Royals, 52 years ago. Cleveland tallied 14 points and 15 rebounds, notching 10 first-half boards.

The Noles started off steaming hot against the Fighting Irish, grabbing a 10-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game. It was by far their best start to a game this season, having a sense of urgency to share the ball on offense and carrying the necessary aggressiveness on defense to give them early opportunities.

Who’s cooler than @FSUCoachHam?



Told us he’s been lifting like crazy recently.



Healthiest eater around. Smoothie for breakfast, soup for lunch, bruschetta for a snack, then salmon and veggies for dinner. Rinse and repeat. Has only had one cup of coffee in his life. pic.twitter.com/9FHVixGQpY — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) January 17, 2023

Terance Mann did Terance Mann things.

Terance Mann dropped a regular season career-high tonight in the Clippers win:



31 PTS (career-high)

6 REB

4 AST

5 3PM pic.twitter.com/TOTDIiEpui — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023

Patrick Williams throws it DOWN on the break!



Bulls lead in Q1 on NBA TV #NBAParis | https://t.co/nsNxEo1DlK pic.twitter.com/EH0CNJE1J2 — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2023

This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men's basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.

All-SEC defender Claire Rain decided to take her talents and don the garnet and gold, joining former Tennesee Volunteer Taylor Huff for 2023.

From her bio at UTsports.com:

Started all 19 matches for the Vols. Her 1,560 minutes played were second-most on the squad, and she logged 864 of a possible 900 minutes through Tennessee’s 10 regular-season SEC matches. Stonewalled multiple Tiger scoring opportunities during the second half of Tennessee’s 1-0 victory at Auburn (10/20/22). Produced several impressive individual defensive efforts to thwart multiple offensive threats by Florida (9/16/22) during the full 90 minutes she was on the pitch in Tennessee’s 2-1 SEC-opening road win over the Gators. Served a beautiful ball to Taylor Huff in the 52nd minute of Tennessee’s home contest vs. #5 Duke (8/25/22), which Huff headed in to give Rain her first assist of the season.

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions.

We are a little over three weeks away from FSU Softball:

Family❤️



Thanks to @theprogramorg for a great weekend on our team retreat down in Port Saint Joe #Team40 pic.twitter.com/f7dNRsfSOX — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 16, 2023

Coming in at No. 4 in @D1Softball Preseason Top 25 Rankings #Team40 pic.twitter.com/o13cUE1pbg — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 17, 2023

Reserved seating for @FSU_Softball is sold out for the season! Outfield berm/standing room only tickets are still available: https://t.co/AyBCx2Rmwy



Less than a month until opening day #PackThePlex pic.twitter.com/iHwthBX3cE — FSU Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) January 17, 2023

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Sophomores-Roster previews continue with the Sophomore class of the Seminole softball program

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week we take a look at the two sophomores currently returning to Tallahassee. In addition to Amaya Ross and Krystina Hartley, Lonni Alameda and her staff recently added the addition of Katie Dack, via the transfer portal, to the sophomore class.

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Redshirt Sophomores Part 2-We continue our class preview with part two of the redshirt sophomore class

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players.

After suffering an injury in 2021, Jahni Kerr looked to return last season. Back in the lineup in 2022, Kerr posted a .261 batting average. Her success late in the season saw her move her way up through the lineup. While at the plate she recorded 47 hits, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBI, and was walked 10 times

Check out our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women's sports for any Women's sports news you come across and can share to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women's athletics during the week

Baseball Posts Top GPA in Program History

Florida State’s baseball team accomplished a 3.11 team GPA in the fall of 2022, the best academic term in program history. Nineteen players achieved a 3.20 GPA or higher, with seven players reaching a 3.50 GPA for the semester.

“It’s always commendable when a team reaches marks never seen before in our program,” first-year head coach Link Jarrett said. “Time management, work ethic and execution are valuable traits in any walk of life. The vast majority of our players performed well, and honestly, we have better semesters on the horizon.

“Lauren Day’s transition taking the lead with our program was seamless. She did a fabulous job supporting our team while leading current and future players. Izzy Austin provided constant mentorship and guidance while Miguel Negron handled his leadership role in a very professional manner. I am proud and thankful for all of those that guided our student-athletes.”

Jarrett and the Seminoles open the 2023 regular season on Friday, February 17 at 5:00 p.m. against James Madison at Dick Howser Stadium

Only three more weekends without FSU Baseball:

Getting better everyday pic.twitter.com/tXmsHUhtzJ — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 19, 2023

—

Their scrimmage date has been scheduled for Feb. 11, serving as a fan experience date.





We will have our annual Fan Day and scrimmage February 11



More details to come pic.twitter.com/7bwNZgdVlM — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 18, 2023

—

The Noles landed the No. 1 player in the 2027 class, as Chase Fuller announced his commitment on Instagram live.

#FSU Baseball: Chase Fuller (@corey_chase), No. 1 player in the 2027 class, just committed to the Seminoles on IG Live



Huge W for Link and RC Rich Wallace. Came down to the #Noles, Tennessee, and the Gators at the end of the recruitment. https://t.co/tqmR05o0mc — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 19, 2023

—

Kone and Williams Pick Up Wins at Vanderbilt Invitational

The Florida State track and field team continued its early season momentum on Friday evening at the Vanderbilt Invitational in Nashville, Tenn.

With a limited number of athletes in Nashville, the Seminoles made the most of the opportunity. The men’s 200m dash was the highlight for the Seminoles as Ismael Kone (21.21), Amir Willis (21.23) and Denzell Feagin (21.66) to finish first, second and fifth in the event. Taylor Banks (22.07) finished 10th in the invite.

Curtis Williams continued the Noles’ success in the jumps with a mark of 7.74 in the long jump to win the event. Kyvon Tatham jumped a personal best 7.47m to finish sixth in the event.

The Seminoles will be back in action tomorrow beginning with the men’s 60m dash at 1:45 p.m. SEC Network+ will have the coverage.

RESULTS

The Florida State men’s tennis team moved up six spots to 10th in this week’s ITA Rankings released Wednesday after a 3-0 start to the dual-match season.

The Seminoles defeated No. 7 Georgia in the home opener on Jan. 15 after opening the season with a weekend sweep of Hawai’i and Cal in Honolulu. FSU is second among the six ACC teams in this week’s top-25, behind only top-ranked Virginia, and ahead of 14th-ranked Wake Forest, No. 18 North Carolina, No. 20 Duke and No. 21 NC State.

Florida State is led by junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, who is the No. 12 singles player in the nation. All three of his singles wins this season have been over ranked opponents, including the No. 1-ranked singles player Ethan Quinn from Georgia. Youcef Rihane, ranked 24th nationally, is also 3-0 in singles play. Sophomore Jamie Connel, who is ranked 53rd in the country, is 2-0 with a win over the 21st-ranked player nationally against Georgia. Junior Andreja Petrovic’s two wins also include a ranked victory over the 70th-ranked individual.

FSU returns to the court Saturday when it hosts FAU at 1 p.m. Admission to matches at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center is free.

We've moved up to No. 10 in the latest ITA Team Rankings!#OneTribe — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) January 18, 2023

—

No. 16 FSU Sweeps ACC Weekly Awards

After its 5-2 win over No. 7 Georgia, the 16th-ranked Florida State men’s tennis team swept the ACC weekly honors announced Tuesday.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc is the conference’s Performer of the Week and Cornut-Chauvinc and Barnaby Smith are the Doubles Pair of the Week. Cornut-Chauvinc, who is ranked No. 12 nationally in singles play, defeated the No. 1 collegiate singles player in America with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Ethan Quinn. Cornut-Chauvinc, a junior from Lyon, France, is off to a 3-0 start this season with all three wins coming over ranked opponents.

Cornut-Chauvinc and Smith manned the No. 1 doubles position and earned a 7-6 (3) win over Quinn and Trent Bryde, the 19th-ranked doubles duo in the country, to clinch the doubles point for FSU. After the Seminoles and Bulldogs split matches at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, all attention turned to the crucial match at No. 1. Cornut-Chauvinc and Smith outlasted their opponent to give FSU a 1-0 lead on the way to the eventual team victory.

Florida State is back in action Saturday as it hosts FAU at 1 p.m. Admission to matches held at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center is free.

—

No. 16 Florida State Defeats No. 7 Georgia Again

The 16th-ranked Florida State men’s tennis team won its home opener and improved to 3-0 this season with a 5-2 victory over No. 7 University of Georgia on Sunday afternoon.

“Georgia has a great team,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “To beat them here is great for our program. This is two years in a row we’ve beaten them. We feel like we have a very good team, and we have a lot to prove here early in the year. We have lots of tough, high-ranked teams that we play but we did that by design. We’re thrilled to get this win. It was awesome having a huge crowd out here today, and I think people will want to come back and watch more of that.”

The Seminoles jumped out to a 1-0 lead by defeating both of Georgia’s nationally-ranked doubles pairs to claim the initial point. Maks Silagy and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif earned the first win with a 6-3 decision over No. 55 Britton Johnston and Blake Croyder at the No. 2 position. Georgia then evened doubles with a 6-3 win at No. 3 to set up the deciding contest at No. 1. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Barnaby Smith finished off an exciting, 7-6 (3) victory over the 19th-ranked doubles pair in America, Ethan Quinn and Trent Bryde, and gave FSU the early lead.

Cornut-Chauvinc, the nation’s No. 12-ranked singles player, defeated Quinn, the country’s No. 1 singles player, 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 to extend Florida State’s lead to 2-0. After Georgia claimed a straight-sets win at No. 2, FSU’s lead grew to 3-1 when 53rd-ranked Jamie Connel defeated No. 21 Croyder 6-4, 7-6 (7) at No. 5.

“Georgia is one of the best teams in the country, so this was a big goal for us and we are excited for it,” Cornut-Chauvinc said. “We all fought on the court. I’m pretty proud of the team. Last year, I was watching the guys and wanted to be on this court. It’s so nice not only for me but for the team to clinch the doubles point with Barnaby and seeing all the guys around, then I had a really good match with Ethan so I’m pretty happy.”

Georgia closed the gap to 3-2 with a win at No. 6 singles, but that was the final point for the Bulldogs. Youcef Rihane, the 24th-ranked singles player in the nation, earned a come-from-behind 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 106 Bryde at No. 3 to clinch the team victory. Minutes later, Andreja Petrovic completed a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over 70th-ranked Teodor Giusca at No. 4 for the final margin of victory.

“It’s always good to win at home, especially in our first match here in Tallahassee,” Rihane said. “I’m very excited and looking forward to what’s next.”

Florida State defeated Georgia for the second time in as many contests. The Seminoles knocked the 11th-seed Bulldogs out of the NCAA Tournament with a 4-3 win in Athens in the second round last season. Sunday’s match was the first time Georgia traveled to Tallahassee since 1975, and FSU improved to 11-7 all-time at home against the Bulldogs.

“I was really proud of Youcef; he was cramping a little bit in the third set but was able to finish it off,” Hultquist said. “There were a lot of ups and downs and we kept plugging away. Jamie had match point earlier in the set and came back and won the tiebreaker after being down three. I was proud of how we competed and played together as a team.”

Florida State returns to the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center on Saturday when it hosts FAU at 1 p.m.

#16 Florida State 5, #7 Georgia 2

Singles Competition

#12 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc (FSU) def. #1 Ethan Quinn (UGA) 6-1, 7-5 #10 Philip Henning (UGA) def. Loris Pourroy (FSU) 6-0, 6-4 #24 Youcef Rihane (FSU) def. #106 Trent Bryde (UGA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 Andreja Petrovic (FSU) def. #70 Teodor Giusca (UGA) 6-4, 7-6 (4) #53 Jamie Connel (FSU) def. #21 Blake Croyder (UGA) 6-4, 7-6 (7) Miguel Perez Pena (UGA) def. Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

Doubles Competition

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc/Barnaby Smith (FSU) def. #19 Ethan Quinn/Trent Bryde (UGA) 7-6 (3) Maks Silagy/Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) def. #55 Britton Johnston/Blake Croyder 6-3 Philip Henning/Teodor Giusca (UGA) def. Alex Bulte/Youcef Rihane (FSU) 6-3

NOLES WIN!!!!



No. 16 FSU 5

No. 7 UGA 2#OneTribe — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) January 15, 2023

FSU Opens Season With 6-1 Victory

The Florida State women’s tennis team defeated FGCU 6-1 to win its season opener Friday afternoon.

“It’s always great to start with a win,” head coach Jennifer Hyde said. “We hadn’t played in a few weeks since the fall season wound down, so we needed to get out and play some tennis. We got a good push today from FGCU. They did a great job of pushing us in a lot of spots, which was exactly what we needed, and we responded well. We have the first check in the win column under our belts.”

Florida State took an early 1-0 lead by sweeping the doubles point. Kianah Motosono and Ellie Schoppe had a dominating 6-0 victory at No. 2. Millie Bissett and Olympe Lancelot earned a 6-4 win at No. 3 and Anna Arkadianou and Vic Allen completed the sweep with a 6-3 final at No. 1.

Schoppe and Allen quickly extended the lead to 3-0 with straight-set wins at No. 5 and No. 4, respectively. Schoppe claimed a 6-0, 6-4 victory while Allen won 6-0, 7-5 to bring the Seminoles to the brink of clinching the match. Senior Mila Saric gained the deciding point with a 6-0, 7-6 (6) win at No. 2.

“I liked how we jumped out to three quick 6-0, really relentless first sets in singles,” Hyde said. “We were persistent, which was really good. That was nice to see. Getting the doubles point with some big leads was really important. We played some new partnerships trying to figure out our lineup, and it was nice to see all of them get a win today. It’s important right now to build confidence.”

Arkadianou extended the team’s lead with a 6-3, 7-5 win at No. 1. She was followed by redshirt sophomore Alice Amendola who claimed another win for the Noles by finishing off a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win at No. 6.

Florida State returns to action Sunday with a doubleheader, hosting Mercer at 10 a.m. and FAMU at 2 p.m. Admission to matches at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center is free. Live stats will be available on Seminoles.com.

Florida State 6, FGCU 1

Singles Competition

#52 Anna Arkadianou (FSU) def. Emma Bardet (FGCU) 6-3, 7-5 Mila Saric (FSU) def. Fanny Norin (FGCU) 6-0, 7-6 (6) Isabella Colmenares (FGCU) def. Olympe Lancelot (FSU) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 Vic Allen (FSU) def. Jordana Ossa (FGCU) 6-0, 7-5 Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Amelia Kopel (FGCU) 6-0, 6-4 Alice Amendola (FSU) def. Ida Ferding (FGCU) 7-6 (4), 6-3

Doubles Competition

Anna Arkadianou/Vic Allen (FSU) def. Emma Bardet/Ida Ferding (FGCU) 6-3 Kianah Motosono/Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Jordana Ossa/Gabriela Macias (FGCU) 6-0 Millie Bissett/Olympe Lancelot (FSU) def. Fanny Norin/Isabella Colmenares (FGCU) 6-4

Noles Fall to Florida

The No.16/NR Florida State swimming and diving teams fell to No.3/7 Florida Gators, at the Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training Facility on Friday.

The 16th-ranked men (3-2, 1-0 ACC) fell 118-179 and the women (5-3, 2-0 ACC) dropped its contest 103-191.

“We had a good team performance today,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We had some people really step up. We fell to a very good team but overall, I think we learned a lot as we fine-tune for championship season.”

The men started the meet off by finishing second in the 200 medley relay behind Mason Herbet, Tommaso Baravelli, Adrian Aguilar, and Peter Varjasi with a time of 1:27.31.

Uktu Kurtdere turned in the top time for the Noles in a close 200 free race where five swimmers finished within seven-tenths of a second of each other. Kurtdere was third at 1:37.53, which was his personal best, followed by Aziz Ghaffari in fifth (1:37.64).

Herbet led the way in the 100 back, touching first with a time of 47.39. Arijus Pavlidi (48.82) and Conner Lowery (49.74) placed third and fourth.

In the 100 breast, the Seminoles claimed second and third place, led by Marcon Egri-Marti at 54.52, followed by Jaydon Cunningham, who contributed his personal best at 54.65.

Jaka Pusnik was the runner-up in the 200 fly, touching at 1:47.50, followed by Carlos Vasquez (1:47.54) in third.

FSU placed third, fourth, and fifth in the 50 free behind Jokubas Keblys (20.22), Blake Moran (20.31) and Ian Cooper (20.33).

After the first break, Varjasi took silver in the 100 free at 44.45 with Moran (45.17) following in fourth and Eli Butters (45.38) in fifth.

The Noles added a one-two finish in the 200 back, led by Pavlidi in first place at 1:46.15. Nick Mason followed in second (1:48.52) and Lowery also scored (1:50.56) touching fifth.

Herbet (47.68) and Vasquez (48.25) were second and third in the 100 fly and Kurtdere was second in the 400 IM, touching at 3:53.68.

FSU took second place in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:19.57 behind Varjasi, Cooper, Keblys and Herbet to close the meet.

The women finished second, third and fourth in the 200 medley relay, led by Tania Quaglieri, Julia Mansson, Jenny Halden, and Gloria Muzito with a time of 1:41.68.

Quaglieri turned in the top time in the 100 back for FSU, touching at 55.75 for third place ahead of Maddie McDonald (56.54) in fifth and Sarah Evans (56.57) in sixth.

Edith Jernstedt led the way for the Noles in the 200 fly (2:00.71), finishing third, ahead of Jenny Bird in fourth at 2:01.79, which was just off her personal best (2:01.51). Mabry Bishop also scored, touching fifth at 2:02.25.

Alexandra Dicks (23.09) and Gabrianna Banks (23.36) finished third and fourth in 50 free. Banks posted her season best and was just off her career-best (23.31).

Maddy Huggins (2:16.67) added a second-place finish in the 200 breast and Julia Mansson (2:18.95) touched fourth.

Sophie Freeman finished first in the 100 fly with a time of 53.97, which was her personal best.

Dicks, Muzito, Aryanna Fernandes and Evans finished second in the 200 free relay at 1:33.26.

In Gainesville, the divers competed in both springboard events.

Tazman Abramowicz finished fourth in men’s 1-meter, scoring 335.33 points. On 3-meter, Jesco Helling turned in the top score for the Noles at 344.85 for third, followed by Darwin Nolasco in fourth (342.15) and David Vargas (328.95) in fifth.

Samantha Vear was the leader for the Noles, taking fourth place in 3-meter (278.63). Vear grabbed silver on 1-meter, scoring 302.25 and Isabel Gregersen finished fifth at 258.90.

The divers will return to the O’Connell Center to compete in a platform exhibition on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Results

Other Cool Stuff

FSU Cheerleading won a National Championship, with the Golden Girls following close behind in jazz competition, finishing third during their three-day contest in Orlando this past weekend.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

On Saturday, December 17, Florida State University took the first physical steps in finishing a project that’s been just over a half-decade in the making.

First floated as a potential infrastructure addition in 2016, FSU has been actively pursuing the construction of a standalone football facility since 2018, when it announced official plans.

In 2021, athletic director Michael Alford shared new renderings and finalized plans for the facility, announcing that the fundraising goal to kick off construction had been met, leading to today's groundbreaking ceremony