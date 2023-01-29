In case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: How to watch Florida State Women’s Basketball, Softball, Men’s Basketball, and other sports news.

The FSU winter sports teams have now shifted into 2nd gear and things are starting to pick up in many sports across the board.

Jan 29, 2023 | 2:00 PM Tallahassee, Fla.

TV: ACC Network

RADIO: 96.5 FM/1270 AM

Top 25 Matchup at The Tuck on Sunday

No. 24 Florida State Women’s Basketball hosts a big Top 25 matchup on Sunday at 2 p.m. against 16th-ranked Duke.

In-game updates: Fans can follow on the FSU Women's Basketball Twitter Account ( @fsuwbb ).

Fans can follow on the FSU Women’s Basketball Twitter Account ( ). Promotion: A Coach Sue Celebration is planned pre-game beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday’s game is also Alumni Weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Sunday marks a special day for Florida State Athletics as legendary head coach Sue Semrau will be honored in a pregame celebration that begins at 12:30 p.m. Coach Sue spent 25 years building Florida State into a perennial contender, winning nearly 500 games (492), being named a four-time ACC Coach of the Year, taking the Seminoles to three NCAA Elite Eights, five NCAA Sweet 16s and making 16 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Coach Sue played a huge role in mentoring current head coach Brooke Wyckoff , who played for Semrau in her first season in Tallahassee from 1997-01. One of the biggest wins in Coach Sue’s career was a 71-69 road win at No. 4 Duke on Feb. 8, 2001, in a game where Wyckoff scored 20 points, had eight rebounds as well as five steals in what was a landmark win for an up-and-coming program at the time.

, who played for Semrau in her first season in Tallahassee from 1997-01. One of the biggest wins in Coach Sue’s career was a 71-69 road win at No. 4 Duke on Feb. 8, 2001, in a game where Wyckoff scored 20 points, had eight rebounds as well as five steals in what was a landmark win for an up-and-coming program at the time. Sunday’s Top 25 matchup between No. 16 Duke and No. 24 FSU is the first one at the Tucker Center since FSU took down then-No. 19 Michigan State, 78-68, on Dec. 5, 2019.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson is making a strong case for All-ACC First Team. The Edison, Ga., native ranks in the Top 2 in the ACC in rebounding (2nd), field goal percentage (1st), blocked shots (1st) and offensive rebounds (1st).

is making a strong case for All-ACC First Team. The Edison, Ga., native ranks in the Top 2 in the ACC in rebounding (2nd), field goal percentage (1st), blocked shots (1st) and offensive rebounds (1st). Graduate forward Valencia Myers is tied at fourth in school history with 135 career games played. She enters Sunday’s game vs. Duke just four games shy of breaking the school record of 138 games played by Brittany Brown.

is tied at fourth in school history with 135 career games played. She enters Sunday’s game vs. Duke just four games shy of breaking the school record of 138 games played by Brittany Brown. Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson piles up strong numbers at home. In 11 games at the Tucker Center, she is averaging 25.0 points, shooting 48.6 percent from the floor, 92.1 percent from the line as well as 4.8 rebounds per game.

piles up strong numbers at home. In 11 games at the Tucker Center, she is averaging 25.0 points, shooting 48.6 percent from the floor, 92.1 percent from the line as well as 4.8 rebounds per game. Owning a 7-3 mark in ACC play, the Seminoles are getting closer to what would be their eighth straight season with 10+ wins in conference.

Florida State ranks second in the nation and first in the ACC with 6.7 blocks per game. Timpson owns 16 blocks in just her last three games.

FSU has won six of its last eight meetings against Duke. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series, 38-14, with Sunday being the 53rd meeting in series history.

Sunday’s game matches the ACC’s best scoring offense in FSU (84.1 ppg) vs. the league’s best scoring defense in Duke (51.2 points allowed). The Seminoles have scored 70+ points in 22 of their 23 games, while Duke has allowed 70+ points just once this season (78 by UConn).

Ta’Niya Latson continues leading the country with 145 made free throws. She is 45 free throws shy of breaking the single-season record of 189 (Carla Williams in 1995-96).

continues leading the country with 145 made free throws. She is 45 free throws shy of breaking the single-season record of 189 (Carla Williams in 1995-96). FSU goes for its third AP Top 25 win of the season after already defeating No. 13 UNC and No. 11 NC State. It would be FSU’s most Top 25 wins in a season since totaling six in the 2019-20 season.

Despite falling at No. 7 Notre Dame last game, the Seminoles remained a No. 5 seed in Charlie Creme’s latest bracketology. Creme has eight ACC teams included in the field.

FSU is already nearing its single-season team blocks record. With 155 this season, the Seminoles are 12 blocks away from breaking the current record of 166 by the 2006-07 team.

Over the last nine seasons, Florida State owns a 99-43 record (.697) vs. ACC opponents.

Makayla Timpson is aiming to break Natasha Howard’s single-season double-doubles record. Timpson’s 10 double-doubles are six shy of moving past Howard’s 15 from the 2013-14 season.

is aiming to break Natasha Howard’s single-season double-doubles record. Timpson’s 10 double-doubles are six shy of moving past Howard’s 15 from the 2013-14 season. Sunday’s Coach Sue Celebration vs. Duke is also Alumni Weekend, where the Seminoles are expected to have around 50 Alumni back in the building.

Duke (+17.5) and Florida State (+17.1) rank second and third, respectively, in the ACC in scoring margin.

—

Women’s Basketball To Celebrate Coach Sue on Sunday

Florida State Women’s Basketball coaching legend Sue Semrau will be celebrated this Sunday afternoon as part of the 24th-ranked Seminoles’ big matchup against No. 16 Duke at 2 p.m. at the Tucker Center.

Semrau, who announced her retirement last March after 25 great years with the Seminoles, will return for a Coach Sue Celebration where she will be honored for her incredible work on and off the court. In 1997, Semrau took over an FSU program that had fallen on tough times and built it into a perennial contender, earning three NCAA Elite Eight appearances in 2010, 2015 and 2017.

“We are looking forward to hosting this recognition for a very special person in Coach Sue,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “I know the many loyal supporters of our program will enjoy this opportunity to express their appreciation for her contributions to the program.”

A public event in the Tucker Center’s Exhibition Hall will be held for Semrau from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, ending a half hour before tipoff. Doors to Sunday’s game will open earlier than usual at 12:15 p.m. Fans who purchase a ticket to Sunday’s Top 25 matchup also gain access to the public event that celebrates the Seminole Legend.

“There isn’t a bigger mentor in my life than Coach Sue,” said current head coach Brooke Wyckoff, who played and coached under Semrau. “So much of what I’ve learned as a player and person, from understanding concepts of the game to treating others with the utmost respect, is a credit to what she has taught me. Sunday’s celebration is just a small appreciation for someone who has not only impacted my life, but so many others as well.”

The history of Florida State Women’s Basketball found its upward trajectory under the coaching of Semrau. She was the National Coach of the Year in 2015, a four-time ACC Coach of the Year, guided the Seminoles to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances and became the all-time winningest coach in program history with 492 victories.

As much as she won games and impacted lives on the court, her off-court endeavors were remarkable as well. She was honored as the 2013 Kay Yow Heart of a Coach Award recipient, and was recognized by Samaritan’s Feet as the 2018 Barefoot Coach of the Year. Semrau is a staple in the Big Bend community, visiting schools, hospitals and taking part in so many other initiatives over the years.

The Coach Sue Celebration also ties into Alumni Weekend, which was always a popular event during Semrau’s time as head coach because she forged such strong connections with her former players. Nearly 50 FSU Women’s Basketball Alumni are expected in attendance and will be recognized during halftime.

During Sunday’s FSU-Duke game, Semrau will also be celebrated on the court in between the first and second quarters of play.

THE CAREER OF COACH SUE

Join us on Sunday, January 29th before our game vs Duke for a pregame program celebrating former Florida State Women's Basketball Head Coach Sue Semrau!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/bvPn8WE3Qb — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 24, 2023

—

No. 24 Florida State (18-5, 7-3 ACC) fell to no. 7 Notre Dame (17-2, 8-1 ACC) by a 70-47 score tonight in South Bend, IN.

Game Recap

Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter. However, FSU scored the last 10 points in the quarter to take a 12-7 lead into the second quarter. The Seminoles stretched the lead to 16-7. The Irish responded with a 15-7 run to end the half but Florida State still enjoyed a 23-22 lead at halftime....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

It’s about time the pollsters took notice of what’s happening in Tallahassee:

The Florida State Seminoles were back at the Tucker Center for their second and final ACC matchup of the week. They welcomed the No. 1 team in the ACC, Clemson Tigers. The Tigers went into the game winning nine of their last 10, while Florida State was looking for any sign of life after their loss to Miami. In spite of a hard-fought battle from the Seminoles, they were slightly outperformed, leading to an 82-81 loss.....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Coming off a 2-0 road trip that saw FSU scorch the nets, fans were hopeful the good times would keep rolling against the rival Miami Hurricanes. But in a reversal of roles, it was Florida State who couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean while standing on a boat and the ‘Canes who caught fire early and stayed hot throughout. Add pure domination on the glass from Miami and the result was a lopsided loss for the Seminoles, 86-63.

This was the first time....{continued *FOR FREE}

Jermaine Johnson, Jared Verse, and Trey Benson in attendance for @FSUHoops matchup against Miami: pic.twitter.com/x9DGsCg7Og — MAX (@maxescarpio) January 25, 2023

—

Scottie Barnes has been playing at an all-star level the last two weeks:

Scottie Barnes over his last 7 games:



20.9 PPG

8.1 RPG

5.1 APG

53% FG

39% 3PT pic.twitter.com/kEmgzivFH2 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 23, 2023

—

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{Continued *FOR FREE}

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions....{continued *FOR FREE}

Anderson Named To 2023 Ben Hogan Award Watch List

Redshirt junior Florida State Men’s golfer Cole Anderson is one of 37 student-athletes who were selected to the 2023 Ben Hogan Award Watch List on Friday, announced by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

The Camden, Maine, native has ascended tremendously over his last year of golf, producing a great fall season where he shot an average score of 69.08 in stroke-play tournaments. Anderson placed second in the Maui Jim Intercollegiate with an 11-under 195 to open the fall, and also tied for sixth (OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational), eighth (Folds of Honor Collegiate) and 13th (Jackson T. Stephens Cup) at FSU’s other fall tournaments.)

Anderson’s aggregate three-round score of 195 at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate was the lowest in program history.

Anderson is also on the 2022 Fall Haskins Award Watch List, emerging as one of the nation’s better collegiate golfers. He is rated fourth in Golfstat’s national player rankings as well as seventh in Golfweek’s individual rankings.

He enters the spring season ranked 12th in FSU history with an all-time career average of 72.08. In his 26 career tournaments played for the Seminoles, Anderson has earned six Top 10 finishes.

Florida State begins its spring season with the Watersound Invitational at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club in Watersound, Fla., from Feb. 19-21.

—

Men’s Golf: Offseason Update

The offseason for the Florida State Men’s Golf Team has been one filled with success, especially for true freshman Luke Clanton. Clanton proved to be a top recruit out of Hialeah, Fla., for Florida State, improving his game dramatically from his first tournament as a Seminole to his most recent.

Clanton made his collegiate debut as a Florida State Seminole in the team’s first tournament of the fall season at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. He continued to play in all four of Florida State’s fall competitions, increasingly lowering his scores and finishes as the season progressed on.

The Jackson T. Stephen’s Cup was a turning point for Clanton. After shooting 2-under par for the tournament and beating individual champion, David Ford, in match play, Clanton continued to play in numerous events over the offseason where he posted groundbreaking scores.

The South Florida native returned home for winter break where he competed in the 2022 South Beach International Amateur at Miami Beach Golf Club. With a tournament field just as strong as the Stephens Cup, Clanton posted a four day total of 17-under par with rounds of 67-68-65-66 (266) to be crowned champion of the prestigious tournament.

His commitment to the offseason grind continued into the New Year, competing with other fellow Seminoles in the Jones Cup Invitational at Ocean Forest Golf Club in Sea Island, Georgia. Although his opening round of 3-over was unfamiliar, he persevered with an even-par score for round two, followed by a final round of two-under par.

The freshman is expected to help lead the No. 13 Golfstat ranked Seminoles in a record-breaking spring season.

Luke Clanton was not the only Seminole to have impressive off-season results. Junior Gray Albright joined Clanton in the South Beach International Amateur, posting his own low four day total of 1-under par with rounds of 71-70-70-71 (282).

Albright returned to the 60’s at the Orlando International Amateur Championship after firing an opening round of 69, followed by rounds of 75 and 72 to finish the tournament T36.

Frederik Kjettrup competed alongside Clanton in the Jones Cup Invitational, shooting rounds of 76-73-69 to finish T21 at 2-over par. His best performance of the fall season was at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, placing T10 with a 5-under finish (69-68-73).

Brett Roberts looks to repeat another phenomenal season after carding the lowest scores of his collegiate career in the fall. The third-year Seminole has been a prominent staple for Florida State since his freshman year, pulling in ten top-10 finishes and one win as an individual over nearly three seasons.

Roberts’ most recent success was at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, placing third with rounds of 69-68-68 (205) to total 11-under par for the tournament.

Cole Anderson earned a spot on the 2022 Haskins Award Watch list after leading the Seminoles with a 69.08 scoring average in the fall season. The redshirt junior carded more than ten rounds at par or better in the four tournaments played last semester, including a career-low 64 at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate.

The Haskins Award honors the top collegiate male golfer and is awarded annually on behalf of selections made by college golfers, coaches, and members of the media. Anderson looks to join past Fred Haskins Award winners such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickleson, Ben Crenshaw, Justin Thomas, and former Seminole John Pak who was the 2021 award recipient.

Florida State will host their spring season kick off with the Watersound Invitational at Sharks Tooth Golf Club in Panama City Beach on February 19th-21st. Live scoring can be found on golfstat.com and @fsugolf on Twitter and Instagram.

For the 10th consecutive season, the Florida State softball team has been selected to win the ACC by the coaches. The Noles also had a conference-high five athletes selected on the Preseason All-ACC Team – Devyn Flaherty (Infield), Mack Leonard (Infield), Kathryn Sandercock (Pitcher), Kaley Mudge (Outfield) and Kalei Harding (Utility).

Coming off another ACC tournament title, the Noles return six out of its top seven hitters and its top pitcher from a team that finished 54-7 and was the No. 2 overall seed at the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Leading the charge is Sandercock who is a two-time First Team All-ACC honoree and was named a Second Team All-American by both the NFCA and D1 Softball. Sandercock is 79-8 as a starter for the Garnet and Gold and posted an impressive 30-3 record last season while holding a 1.44 ERA.

Leonard returns as the Noles’ top hitter as she led the team in both batting average (.375) and hits (66). Leonard recorded eight home runs in 2022 while driving in 49 runs.

A 2022 First Team All-ACC honoree, Mudge is coming off a phenomenal season where she made 51 starts for the Seminoles. Mudge was a staple in the top part of the Seminoles’ lineup as she was second on the team with a .358 batting average while recording a team-high three triples. Mudge also stop 13 bases in 2022.

A speedster on the base paths, Flaherty tied Leonard with 66 hits while leading the team in stolen bases with 26. Flaherty recorded two triples and six home runs while driving in 31 runs in 2022 and was named the All-ACC Second Team.

In just her second season with the Seminoles, Harding showed off her power with a career-high 15 home runs while also leading the team with 53 RBI.

The Seminoles will host its Garnet and Gold Scrimmage and Fan Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 at JoAnne Graf Field. First pitch is set for 1:45 p.m. Admission to the scrimmage is free and the clear bag policy is in effect. The Noles will be hosting its annual First Pitch Party in the Champions Club following the scrimmage. Tickets to the event can be found here.

2023 ACC Softball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Florida State

2. Virginia Tech

3. Clemson

4. Duke

5. Notre Dame

6. Georgia Tech

7. Louisville

8. Virginia

9. Syracuse

10. NC State

11. North Carolina

12. Boston College

For the 10th-straight year, your Noles have been picked to win the conference



The Noles also had a conference-high five players on the Preseason All-ACC Team.#Team40 pic.twitter.com/zr34LPhWNV — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 26, 2023

—

Michaela Edenfield is mic’d up:

A little Mic’d Up Monday with Michaela #Team40 pic.twitter.com/7T5E2fypPK — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 23, 2023

—

A couple more Top 5⃣ rankings for the Noles #Team40 pic.twitter.com/ev098MgXp5 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 24, 2023

—

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Sophomores-Roster previews continue with the Sophomore class of the Seminole softball program

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week we take a look at the two sophomores currently returning to Tallahassee. In addition to Amaya Ross and Krystina Hartley, Lonni Alameda and her staff recently added the addition of Katie Dack, via the transfer portal, to the sophomore class....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Redshirt Sophomores Part 2-We continue our class preview with part two of the redshirt sophomore class

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players.

After suffering an injury in 2021, Jahni Kerr looked to return last season. Back in the lineup in 2022, Kerr posted a .261 batting average. Her success late in the season saw her move her way up through the lineup. While at the plate she recorded 47 hits, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBI, and was walked 10 times...{continued *FOR FREE}

Florida State baseball will retire the jersey of Buster Posey, a two-time All-American in Tallahassee and arguably the greatest player in the history of Seminoles baseball.

Posey, who played in Tallahassee from 2006 to 2008, went on become a three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants over the course of a 12-year career....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

2024 football and baseball commit Kam Davis got the chance to get hype in a Seminoles uniform:

thanks to the crew pic.twitter.com/R1oUonG8V0 — Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) January 24, 2023

—

—

—

✅



- # on @prospectslive Top 300 2023 MLB Draft Prospects

- # on @d1baseballbuzz 2023 College Top 100 Prospects

- # on @prepbaseball Top 200 MLB Draft Prospects

- # on @perfectgameusa 2023 MLB Draft Top 300 Prospects pic.twitter.com/R5B8Fsv62B — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 24, 2023

—

Lots of work going on in Dick Howser Stadium this week! ⁦@FSUBaseball⁩ pic.twitter.com/VmFRtSyjFo — Jason Dennard (@dennardjl) January 24, 2023

—

Three Noles Post Top 10 Marks at Razorback Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Florida State Track and Field team had another great day at the Razorback Invitational as three Noles posted FSU all-time top ten marks on the final day of competition.

After clocking the eighth-best time in school history last night in the 200m dash, freshman Dajaz DeFrand shined again, this time in the 60m dash as she finished second in the event with a time of 7.29. Her time puts tied for eighth in school history in the event.

In the men’s mile, Samuel Field put up a personal best time of 4:00.98 to climb up to No. 5 on FSU’s all-time charts in the event.

In the men’s 3000m run, five Seminoles ran personal bests led by newcomer David Mullarkey. Mullarkey ran 7:58.86 to move to No. 9 on FSU’s top ten list in the event.

In the women’s 3000m run, Alyson Churchill led the charge finishing third in the event with a time of 9:13.23.

Victoria Josse and Kayla Pinkard each had good days in the triple jump as Josse (12.81m) finished second while Pinkard (12.69m) was right behind her in third.

RESULTS

Jumpers Shine on Final Day of Vanderbilt Invitational

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Florida State track and field team was led by triple jumpers Jeremiah Davis and Kayla Pinkard on Saturday at the Vanderbilt Invitational in Nashville, Tenn.

Both Davis and Pinkard posted all-time top ten marks for the Seminoles. The reigning ACC Men’s Field Performer of the Week, Davis showed out again this time in the triple jump. Davis put down a mark of 16.44m which is tied for the third-best mark in school history and ranks third in the NCAA this season.

In just her second collegiate meet, Pinkard shined in the triple jump with the ninth-best mark in school history (13.04m) to win the event.

In the men’s 400m dash, the Seminoles took the top three spots in the event as Sean Watkins Jr. (47.08) won the event with DaeQwan Butler (47.13) and Alex Collier (47.19) followed in second and third.

The Seminoles will be back in action next Friday at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.

THE FRESHMAN‼️



Kayla wins the triple jump with a FSU top ten mark of 13.04m #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/pj9DDeMdV0 — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 21, 2023

—

Davis Improves His World Lead in the Long Jump at Razorback Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Jeremiah Davis continued his terrific start to the season as he increased his world lead in the long jump on the first day of the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.

After jumping 8.17m at the Clemson Invitational two weeks ago to take the world lead, Davis kept his world lead secure with a mark of 8.21m which he accomplished on his first jump. In the three jumps that Davis took, he went 8.21m, 8.04m and 8.21m. His mark of 8.21m now puts him tied for second with Bowerman winner Ngoni Makusha on FSU’s all-time top ten list.

Caisa Marie-Lindfors and Amani Heaven both had solid days in the shot put. Marie-Lindofrs finished third in the event with a mark of 15.78m and Heaven finished fifth with a mark of 15.42m.

Freshman Dajaz DeFrand had a terrific day in the 200m dash as she finished seventh in a stacked field with a time of 23.51. Her time puts her eighth on FSU’s all-time top 10 list for the event.

Ella Madson got the day started for the Seminoles in the Pentathlon. Madson put together the fifth-best performance in school history recording 3525 points.

RESULTS

This man just keeps rollin'



JJ goes 16.44m in the triple jump to win the event and secure the THIRD-BEST mark in school history #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/pW6H35g64F — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 21, 2023

—

Davis Named ACC Performer of the Week for Second-Straight Week

Florida State track and field Jeremiah Davis was named the ACC Men’s Field Performer of the Week for the second straight week on Tuesday afternoon.

After recording a world-leading mark in the long jump at the Clemson Invite on Jan. 13-14, Davis continued his stellar season in the triple jump at the Vanderbilt Invitational. Davis jumped a personal best 16.44m which is the top mark in the ACC this season and the third-best mark in the country. His mark was also tied for the third-highest mark in FSU history. Davis is also the only athlete in the country to have top five NCAA marks in both the long jump and the triple jump.

Florida State will be playing in the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Baylor, with their first opponent being the San Diego Aztecs.

BIG weekend in Texas



Our ITA Kickoff Weekend begins Friday at 3 p.m. ET against San Diego#OneTribe — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) January 25, 2023

—

No. 9 Florida State Earns 4-2 Win Over San Diego

WACO, Texas – The No. 9 Florida State men’s tennis team opened ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-2 victory over San Diego on Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Florida State took an early 1-0 lead by sweeping the doubles point. Loris Pourroy and Alex Bulte put the Seminoles on the brink of obtaining the doubles point after a 6-3 win on court No. 3. Maks Silagy and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif clinched the doubles point for the Noles after a 6-4 victory on court No. 2.

Sophomore Youcef Rihane, ranked No. 24 in the country, helped Florida State regain the lead following his 7-6, 6-3 win, putting FSU ahead 2-1. Junior Andreja Petrovic won in straight sets 7-6 (8), 6-3 and brought Florida State one win from the team victory.

The match-winning point came down to the wire with both Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Dous-Karpenschif vying for third-set victories. Dous-Karpenschif’s come-from-behind victory on court No. 6, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 sealed the win for the Noles.

Florida State improved to 5-0 this season and continues play in the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday. The Seminoles are set to face off against the winner of Arizona State and 12th-ranked Baylor at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Live stats and live video will be available on Seminoles.com.

FSU Wins Thriller At ITA Kickoff

PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Florida State women’s tennis team defeated Arkansas 4-3 Friday at the ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted by Stanford.

The teams started with singles play after the match was delayed by more than three hours due to wet courts.

The Seminoles started out strong with a 2-0 lead after straight-set wins from Ellie Schoppe and Mila Saric. Schoppe kicked off the match with a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 4 and Saric extended the lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2.

Arkansas won at No. 5 and No. 1 to tie the match 2-2. Alice Amendola broke the tie with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 6. The Razorbacks claimed the final singles decision and sent the match to doubles to decide a winner.

Vic Allen and Anna Arkadianou secured a 6-4 win at No. 1, and then Millie Bissett and Olympe Lancelot completed the doubles point with a 7-6 (3) at No. 3.

Florida State improves to 4-0 and continues to play in the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday. The Seminoles will face the winner of Kansas State and No. 7 Stanford at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Live stats will be available on Seminoles.com.

—

Seminoles Secure Sunday Sweep

The Florida State women’s tennis team swept both of its matches Sunday afternoon at the FSU Indoor Tennis Facility, defeating Mercer 7-0 and FAMU 4-0.

“It was great to get all 10 of the players on our roster competing today,” head coach Jen Hyde said. “It was really good to get everyone out there continuing to break up the cobwebs. Walking away with two wins in a day is always a good thing. Going into next weekend 3-0 was important, that was something we needed to do, and the girls did a fabulous job of taking care of the work, every single one of them.”

Florida State swept doubles for a fast start against Mercer. At No. 1, Anna Arkadianou and Vic Allen posted a dominating 6-1 win before Ellie Schoppe and Kianah Motosono finished off their match by the same score to clinch the doubles point. Mila Saric and Alice Amendola completed the sweep with a 6-2 win at No. 3.

Allen earned the first singles point by putting together an efficient 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2. Freshman Kristyna Lavickova claimed her first collegiate dual-match victory with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 6, and Schoppe clinched the match for the Seminoles by completing a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4.

Freshman Millie Bissett extended the lead further with her 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 5. Saric then won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 and Olympe Lancelot completed a 6-3, 7-5 win at No. 3 to finish off the sweep.

“We talked about having complete mental performances in singles and doubles, and they did that across the board today,” Hyde said. “We grew from Friday, and that’s what we were looking for. When you play indoors, you hear everything differently. The noises are different, the speeds are different, but they adjusted well and it was a non-issue.”

Against FAMU, the Seminoles took the doubles point again. Alice Amendola and Mila Saric won 6-1 at No. 2 and, just seconds later, Cade Cricchio and Lavickova finished off a 6-1 victory at No. 3 to give FSU an early advantage.

Allen again claimed a quick win in singles, earning a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 2 to give FSU a 2-0 lead in the team scoring. Almost immediately after Allen’s win, Cricchio completed a 6-0, 6-0 of her own at No. 6 and brought the Seminoles to the edge of victory. Schoppe finished off the match with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 3. Amendola held a 6-2, 5-1 lead at No. 5 and Lancelot was up 6-3, 3-0 at No. 4 when the competition ended.

Florida State returns to action Friday in Palo Alto, California, traveling to participate in the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Seminoles open against Arkansas and then will play either Kansas State or the host Stanford Cardinal on Saturday.

Vic Allen and Cade Cricchio both take 6-0, 6-0 victories in the first singles matches completed!



FSU 3

FAMU 0



Live updates: https://t.co/p39mGFVfyv#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/7vQHlQrGVR — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) January 22, 2023

Beach Volleyball adds a pair of stars from indoor team

Florida State’s already impressive beach volleyball roster is now even more formidable with the addition of a pair of stars from the indoor team.

Audrey Koenig earned second team All-ACC honors as a sophomore this fall while playing in all 110 sets for the Seminoles’ indoor volleyball team. She led the team in kills with 321 and was second in digs with 253. She earned ACC All-Freshman honors in 2021 along with membership on the 2021 All-ACC Academic Team.

Freshman Audrey Rothman is coming off her first indoor season where she earned a place on the All-ACC Freshman team. She played in 71 sets for the Indoor Seminoles and contributed in multiple ways with 149 kills, 140 digs, 27 total blocks and 17 aces.

Indoor volleyball takes on the sand! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5qFACM7Pbe — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) January 24, 2023

—

Morgan Chacon is back at Florida State and getting ready for the 2023 Beach Volleyball season.

Morgan Chacon, who starred for the Seminoles in indoor and outdoor volleyball before transferring to Long Beach State, is back on campus and will play beach volleyball for the Seminoles this spring.

Noles End Regular Season with Victory Over Tampa on Senior Day

The No.16/NR Florida State swimming and diving teams brought home two wins against Tampa at the Morcom Aquatics Center on Friday.

The 16th-ranked men (4-2, 1-0 ACC) defeated Tampa 152.5-71.5, and the women (6-3, 2-0 ACC) won, 163-61.

Prior to the meet, 18 seniors were recognized for their achievements as student-athletes.

“Today was about the seniors,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We had a lot of fun competing against Tampa and we stepped up and swam well. I like where we are as we shift our focus towards championship season.”

The Seminoles saw two Morcom Aquatics Center pool records on Friday. Yordan Yanchev lowered his mark in the 500 free, touching with a time of 4:16.84. Yanchev originally set the record one year ago at 4:18.87.

Yanchev also placed first in the men’s 200 free with a time of 1:36.79 ahead of his teammate Utku Kurtdere (1:39.33) in second.

Tommaso Baravelli set the standard in the 200 IM, touching at 1:46.95, which erased Mason Herbet’s 1:47.35 that was also set against the Spartans last season.

The women started the meet off by finishing in first and second place in the 200 medley relay, led by Sarah Evans, Julia Mansson, Jenny Halden and Gloria Muzito at 1:39.51.

Julia Brzozowski (10:14.61) and Ella Dyjak (10:22.69) placed first and second in the 1000 free and Tania Quaglieri dominated the 200 free, winning with a time of 1:49.45.

Muzito and Malika Schneider touched first and second in the 50 free with times of 23.06 and 23.77 respectively.

The Seminoles then swept the 100 IM, led by Aryanna Fernandes (57.71) in first, Edith Jernstedt (57.77) in second, Anna Metzler (58.19) in third and Sophie Freeman in fourth (58.21).

Freeman added a win later in the meet, taking the 500 free with a time of 4:59.77 ahead of Dyjak (5:03.10) in second and Brzozowski (5:03.10) in third.

Phoebe Griffiths was the winner in the 100 free (52.27) and Maddie McDonald touched first in the 100 back (54.47).

FSU added a one-two finish in the 100 breast, led by Mansson (1:01.53) in first and Zsofia Kurdi (1:02.40) in second.

Maddy Huggins

Maddy Huggins (2:01.75) and Jernstedt (2:03.90) finished in first and second place as Huggins turned in her personal best.

Muzito, Fernandes, McDonald and Kurdi ended the meet with a victory in the 200 free relay, touching at 1:32.06.

In the men’s meet, Herbet, Baravelli, Adrian Aguilar, and Peter Varjasi took first in the men’s 200 medley relay to start the meet with a time of 1:27.60.

Adrian Aguilar

Blake Moran added two individual wins, taking the 50 free (20.40) ahead of Arijus Pavlidi (20.56) in second. He also won the 100 free, touching at 44.54.

Varjasi (49.19) and Domen Demsar (50.26) finished first and second in the 100 IM and Aguilar (48.55) and Brennan Hammond (49.21) followed in first and second place in the 100 fly.

The Noles added the sweep of the 100 back, led by Herbet (47.42), followed by Max Wilson (49.14) and Demsar (49.28).

Herbet, Pavlidi, Jokubas Keblys and Varjais won the 200 free relay to finish the meet, touching at 1:20.81.

Results

—

Vear Picks Up Two Wins in Atlanta

The divers took to the boards in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday against Georgia Tech, Miami and Auburn at the McAuley Aquatics Center.

Samantha Vear picked up two wins in the springboard events. Vear took first on 3-meter with a score of 315.45. On 1-meter, Vear was the winner by less than one point, scoring 286.80.

On 3-meter, Izzy Gregersen (254.10) was fifth, Cassidy Carder (227.40) placed sixth, and Jessica Buntman (219.40) finished seventh. On 1-meter, Gregersen (235.80) added a sixth-place finish ahead of Buntman (233.20) in seventh and Carder (207.85) in ninth.

In the men’s events, Darwin Nolasco turned in the top score on 1-meter, finishing second at 344.80, which was a career-high score.

David Vargas followed in seventh (311.55) ahead of Jesco Helling (302.40) in ninth. Helling (334.60) was sixth on 3-meter, followed by Vargas (303.90) in ninth and Nolasco (298.75) in 11th.”

“Today was a bright spot for us,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “They’re starting to show what they can be, just in time for championship season.”

Platform events will start on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Before his hard work came to full fruition in 2015, Javien Elliott had every opportunity to give up on his hopes of playing football.

Only having taken one recruiting visit in high school (an unofficial to South Alabama), Elliott pitched himself to Florida State as a walk-on prospect, getting some mild interest but no tangible opportunity when graduating from Rutherford High School in 2011.

“Coming out of high school, I didn’t have any scholarship offers,” Elliott said, speaking on this week’s Seminole Wrap. “And because of that, I didn’t think that I would ever play football again.”...{continued *FOR FREE}\

—

If you’re a Florida State Student, registered for 12 hours, 3.0 or better GPA, and looking for a great experience at FSU. We are looking to add 2 to 3 student members of the eq. staff. Cover letter and contact info to the email below: pic.twitter.com/81EQ0n8iQF — Jason Baisden (@TjBais) January 23, 2023

—

Two Florida State University online graduate programs placed among the Top 5 nationally, with four total being ranked in the Top 25 in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

From the university:

FSU’s information technology and criminology online graduate programs each moved up one spot to No. 5 on the list of public and private universities, while the university’s non-MBA business programs ranked No. 21 and education checked in at No. 25

—

Florida State University Associate Professor of Chemistry Ken Hanson and FSU Professor of Chemistry Eugene DePrince are researching the effects of adjusting the chirality of molecules.

From FSU:

Molecules don’t literally have hands, but scientists often refer to them in this way when looking at molecules that are mirror images of each other and therefore are not superimposable. And whether a molecule is a lefty or a righty directly affects how they behave and their use in everything from drug design to flavoring foods. A Florida State University research team led by Associate Professor of Chemistry Ken Hanson previously found a way to turn “left-handed” molecules into “right-handed” ones by using light to induce a proton transfer and the transformation into a different isomer. Now, Hanson and his fellow FSU Professor of Chemistry Eugene DePrince are harnessing the power of math and computers to predict what would happen if you performed that same process in a gap between closely spaced mirrors. The results, published in the Journal of Physical Chemistry A, suggests that scientists could use these cavities to control the degree of the change in handedness, also referred to as chirality. The understanding and control of chirality, the property of asymmetry in molecules, is of particular importance for pharmaceuticals, fragrances, food additives and more. Using the wrong-handed molecule can have severe consequences.

—

