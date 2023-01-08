In case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Soccer, Golf, and other sports news.

Some of the athletes at Florida State have already started their winter season schedules, and Tomahawk Nation is committed to keeping you up to date on all Florida State sports information and media press releases from the FSU SID or that we source ourselves.

Feel free to include any other FSU related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

Most of the summaries below are courtesy of FSU SID, Tomahawk Nation, and the Twitters.

Noles Finish Week at Boston College on Sunday

Florida State Seminoles VS. Boston College

Jan 8, 2023 | 12:00 PM Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACC Network

RADIO: 96.5 FM/1270 AM

Florida State Women’s Basketball finishes its week by battling Boston College on the road on Sunday at Noon at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: Fans can catch Sunday’s game on the ACC Network at Noon.

Fans can catch Sunday’s game on the ACC Network at Noon. Radio: The matchup can be heard locally on 96.5 FM and 1270 AM, and can be accessed anywhere on Seminoles Leanplayer.

The matchup can be heard locally on 96.5 FM and 1270 AM, and can be accessed anywhere on Seminoles Leanplayer. In-game updates: Fans can follow on the FSU Women’s Basketball Twitter Account (@fsuwbb).

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Florida State (15-2, 4-0) and Boston College (12-5, 2-2) match up for the 21st time on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles lead the all-time series, 18-2, and own an 8-0 road at Conte Forum. FSU has not visited Chestnut Hill since winning 91-71 on Jan. 17, 2019.

The Seminoles rank fourth in the country in scoring offense at 88.2 points per game. Florida State is averaging 0.94 points per play, 79.3 possessions per 40 minutes and 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Florida State has already scored 90 or more points in eight of its 17 games played this season. Its season low is 75 vs. Georgia State.

In Florida State’s 4-0 start to ACC play, it has out-scored its four opponents (Miami, No. 13 North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Clemson) by +21.5 points per game (90.5 to 69.0).

Perhaps no one in the country has had a more decorated week than freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson . The Miami, Fla., native swept the ACC weekly awards on Monday for the third time this season, earned USBWA National Freshman of the Week for the second time on Wednesday afternoon and was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 on Wednesday night.

. The Miami, Fla., native swept the ACC weekly awards on Monday for the third time this season, earned USBWA National Freshman of the Week for the second time on Wednesday afternoon and was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 on Wednesday night. Latson owns 16 20-point games this season, including 14 consecutive heading into Sunday’s contest. Latson’s current streak is the second-longest by any NCAA Division I men’s and women’s freshman ever, only trailing the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and his 18 straight games in 2017-18 when he was at Oklahoma.

owns 16 20-point games this season, including 14 consecutive heading into Sunday’s contest. Latson’s current streak is the second-longest by any NCAA Division I men’s and women’s freshman ever, only trailing the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and his 18 straight games in 2017-18 when he was at Oklahoma. Graduate guard Jazmine Massengill is one of the nation’s most efficient players with the ball in her hands. Massengill owns a 2.71 assist/turnover ratio in ACC play, generating 19 assists to just seven turnovers in four games played (1.8 turnovers per game).

is one of the nation’s most efficient players with the ball in her hands. Massengill owns a 2.71 assist/turnover ratio in ACC play, generating 19 assists to just seven turnovers in four games played (1.8 turnovers per game). Florida State is off to its best start in ACC play since beginning 6-0 in the 2008-09 season.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson is blocking nearly eight percent (7.9) of her opponent’s 2-point field goal attempts. She leads the ACC with 2.2 blocks per game.

In FSU’s four ACC games, it is shooting 86.9 percent (86-of-99) from the floor. FSU has gotten to the free throw line nearly 25 times per ACC game (24.8).

Ta’Niya Latson has set the single-game FSU free throw percentage record in back-to-back games. Against Georgia Tech last Sunday, she originally set the record going 13-of-13. Last game vs. Clemson, she upped it to 15-of-15. She has a current made free throws streak of 34 attempts.

has set the single-game FSU free throw percentage record in back-to-back games. Against Georgia Tech last Sunday, she originally set the record going 13-of-13. Last game vs. Clemson, she upped it to 15-of-15. She has a current made free throws streak of 34 attempts. Florida State scores 20.5 percent of its points at the free throw line this season.

The Seminoles recorded 20 assists to just nine turnovers last game vs. Clemson, their best assist/turnover performance of the season.

FSU’s 45.71 rebounds per game rank ninth nationally and first in the ACC.

Florida State’s 88.2 points per game puts it on pace to bring the single-season record for scoring at FSU, which is 83.8 points by the 1990-91 team.

Against ACC opponents, FSU’s points per play is elevated to 1.13 while still holding the opposition to just 34.6 percent shooting (103-of-298).

Ta’Niya Latson leads the country with 122 free throws made. She is also out-scoring every freshman with her 25.5 points per game. The next closest freshman is Minnesota’s Mara Braun, who ranks 71st nationally at 17.1 points per game.

leads the country with 122 free throws made. She is also out-scoring every freshman with her 25.5 points per game. The next closest freshman is Minnesota’s Mara Braun, who ranks 71st nationally at 17.1 points per game. Florida State has moved up fast in the NET rankings, owning the No. 15 slot heading into Sunday’s game vs. Boston College.

———

Florida State (15-2, 4-0 ACC) defeated Clemson (11-5, 2-2 ACC) by a 93-62 score tonight in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

Clemson scored the first points of the game courtesy of a Daisha Bradford layup. That would be the last lead of the game for the Tigers as Florida State immediately responded with a 10-0 run capped by a triple from Erin Howard. The two teams then mostly traded baskets for the rest of the quarter. However, FSU took a 26-15 lead into the second stanza on the strength of an 8-0 run to close the first quarter....{continued *FOR FREE}

———

3-0 in ACC play

Ta'Niya Latson: 25.2 PPG



There’s something special going on in Tallahassee @kellygramlich | @fsuwbb pic.twitter.com/YgzgHY1Y9p — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 5, 2023

———

Women’s basketball phenom Ta’Niya Latson has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, which is given to the best player in college basketball every year.

—

Ta’Niya Latson is continuing her assault on FSU and the ACC’s Freshman record books:

Our Mondays stay busy with '



For the third time, she ACC Player and Rookie of the Week



: https://t.co/pWkjIyaaR4#NoleFAM | @NiyaLatson pic.twitter.com/WyQuWp1cpD — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 2, 2023

—

If you haven’t heard of her, Ta’Niya Latson is the name to know in women’s basketball. Dropping 32 points on Georgia Tech, she has become one of the premiere players alongside a star-studded cast.

Another huge game for freshman phenom Ta'Niya Latson!



• 32 points (career high)

• 8 rebounds

• 4 assists@FSUWBB | @NiyaLatson pic.twitter.com/7kvTkSFKA5 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 1, 2023

From Prince Akeem Joffer:

Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 32 points. She also had eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. Makayla Timpson led FSU in rebounding with nine. She added 10 points to her statline. Every player on FSU’s roster scored in the game. Coming into the game Georgia Tech was second nationally in three point defense only allowing 21.8%. Florida State was 13-23 from deep in this game (56.5%). FSU simply shot the lights out in this game. The Seminoles also out rebounded Georgia Tech 48-41. There isn’t much to criticize after a performance like this one.

—

Keep climbing



Recap our 99-58 road win over Georgia Tech.#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/ijUHyZ2Bds — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 2, 2023

Florida State hoops was back in Tallahassee for a conference match against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Seminoles were favored in the matchup, but GT held a three-game winning streak against the Noles in previous matchups, carrying the winning formula against head coach Leonard Hamilton. That wasn’t the case in today’s matchup as the Seminoles defeated the Yellow Jackets 75-64. Florida State moves to 5-11 on the season, gaining a very important piece in Baba Miller next game.

Player of the game: Matthew Cleveland was yet again the Seminoles best player on the court. The sophomore finished the game with 21 points and 12 rebounds, giving him his eighth double-double in a Florida State uniform.....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Former Nole Patrick Williams continues to get back to his All-Star potential:

Big first quarter for Pat



Patrick Williams: 12 pts (5-5 FG) pic.twitter.com/wVRaRxl0qd — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2023

—

Another former Seminole, Braian Angola dropped 41 points in the Champions League, becoming one of only 10 players in league history to reach that feat.

“fíchenlo”, “fíchenlo”, terminó gritando la afición del UCAM Murcia al ver que el colombiano Braian Angola les anotó 41 puntos en la Basketball Champions League.



Es el cuarto registro anotador más alto en toda la historia de la competencia .pic.twitter.com/AgFSOoLD8A — Deportes El Heraldo (@DeportesEH) January 4, 2023

—

The Florida State Seminoles faced off against their final opponent of the 2022 year, the Duke Blue Devils, traveling to Cameron Indoor Stadium with a 4-10 record after a difficult start to the season.

After winning three of their previous four games, positive momentum might have been on the Noles’ side but it wasn’t enough to stop a powerhouse one of college basketball’s most hostile environments....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{Continued *FOR FREE}

Jenna Nighswonger Looks to Become the Seminoles’ Fourth MAC Hermann Trophy Winner

Florida State soccer star Jenna Nighswonger will look to close her illustrious career in fashion on Friday night at the MAC Hermann Trophy ceremony. Nighswonger is one of three finalists joining Korbin Albert (Notre Dame) and Michelle Cooper (Duke). The ceremony will take place Friday night at 7:30 p.m. eastern and can be seen live at http://www.machermanntrophy.org/. Nighswonger looks to be the third consecutive Seminole to win the MAC Hermann Trophy as Jaelin Howell won the trophy in 2020 and 2021.

Nighswonger put together a special season for the Seminoles and helped FSU advance to its third-straight College Cup. In starting all 22 games for the Seminoles, Nighswonger recorded career highs in goal (6), assists (16) and points (28). Her 16 assists were the second-most in school history behind Mami Yamaguchi in 2007. In her career, Nighswonger ended with 34 assists, the second-most in school history, and 72 points, which is the ninth-most in school history.

Nighswonger was named a First Team All-American by College Soccer News and the United Soccer Coaches. She was named a Honda Sport Award Finalist and United Soccer Coaches Scholar Player of the Year. She was also named to the first team of the TopDrawer Soccer Best XI. Nighswonger won the ACC Tournament MVP after tallying a goal and an assist in the ACC Championship game against North Carolina.

—

FSU soccer head coach Brian Pensky will be hosting a soccer camp in February for high school students; registration is currently open.

Reminder: Sign up now before it is too late for Brian Pensky's Soccer ID Camp! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/QGbeHnjFC9 pic.twitter.com/mkVLx8rCzi — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 4, 2023

—

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions....{continued *FOR FREE}

Second round score of 73 and a 36-hole total of 140 and has Alice Hodge in T8 heading into Friday’s final round of play at the Orlando Women’s International Amateur. pic.twitter.com/W4GDRtcMxq — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 5, 2023

—

The Seminoles are in the midst of the International Amateur Championship. They’ll begin another tournament on Feb. 6, the IJGA Collegiate Invitational.

Alice Hodge is T2 with a 5 under par score of 67 in the first round of the Orlando Women's International Amateur Championship. #onetribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/zAORIlyYdX — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 4, 2023

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Sophomores-Roster previews continue with the Sophomore class of the Seminole softball program

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week we take a look at the two sophomores currently returning to Tallahassee. In addition to Amaya Ross and Krystina Hartley, Lonni Alameda and her staff recently added the addition of Katie Dack, via the transfer portal, to the sophomore class....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Redshirt Sophomores Part 2-We continue our class preview with part two of the redshirt sophomore class

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players.

After suffering an injury in 2021, Jahni Kerr looked to return last season. Back in the lineup in 2022, Kerr posted a .261 batting average. Her success late in the season saw her move her way up through the lineup. While at the plate she recorded 47 hits, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBI, and was walked 10 times...{continued *FOR FREE}

Check out our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women’s sports for any Women’s sports news you come across and can share to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women’s athletics during the week...{continued *FOR FREE}

Some postseason news that fans will really like: The @NCAA announced that moving forward the home team in every level of the postseason will be higher seeded team. @NCAABaseball — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 6, 2023

No. 16 Florida State Sweeps Season Opener

The 16th-ranked Florida State men’s tennis team began its spring season with a 7-0 win at Hawai’i on Friday.

The Seminoles took an early lead by earning the doubles point. Maks Silagy and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif won 6-3 at No. 2, and Andreja Petrovic teamed up with Loris Pourroy to take a 6-2 decision on Court 3.

FSU then swept through the singles matches, taking four of the six contests in straight sets. Barnaby Smith gained the second team point with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 5, and Alex Bulte pushed FSU to the brink of victory with a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 6.

Youcef Rihane, the No. 24-ranked singles player in America, clinched the team win by taking a 7-5, 6-2 victory at No. 3. Pourroy was the next to finish, earning a 6-2, 7-6 (5) win at No. 2. Dous-Karpenschif fought back for a 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (4) win at No. 4, and Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, the country’s No. 12-ranked singles player, completed the sweep by winning 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (6) at No. 1.

Florida State wraps up its week in Hawai’i facing off against Cal on Sunday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

#16 Florida State 7, Hawai’i 0

Singles Competition

#12 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc (FSU) def. Andre Ilagen (UH) 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6) Loris Pourroy (FSU) def. Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-2, 7-6 (5) #24 Youcef Rihane (FSU) def. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) 7-5, 6-2 Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) def. Andy Hernandez (UH) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-4) Barnaby Smith (FSU) def. Kilian Maitre (UH) 6-1, 6-3 Alex Bulte (FSU) def. Karl Collins (UH) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles Competition

Andre Ilagan/Karl Collins (UH) def. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc/Barnaby Smith (FSU) 6-4 Maks Silagy/Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) def. Lucas Labrunie/Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-3 Andreja Petrovic/Loris Pourroy (FSU) def. Andy Hernandez/Kilian Maitre (UH) 6-2

Noles Split Tigers on Saturday

The No. 16/RV Florida State swimming and diving teams split duals on Saturday against NR/No. 25 LSU at the LSU Natatorium.

The 16th-ranked men (3-1, 1-0 ACC) defeated the Tigers 180-120, while the women (5-2, 2-0 ACC) fell 119.5-180.5.

“We had some really great performances today,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “I am very proud of how we competed. We had some illnesses and injuries that we were managing, so we’re even happier with how we did. It was a really bright start to the new year and championship semester.”

The men won 11 of the 16 events, which included sweeps in the 200 IM and 100 fly. Yordan Yanchev, Tommaso Baravelli, and Mason Herbet all contributed two individual wins each.

The Seminoles started the meet by winning the 200 medley relay behind Herbet, Baravelli, Adrian Aguilar, and Peter Varjasi with a time of 1:27.15, edging LSU’s top team (1:27.38).

Yanchev then held on to win the 1000 free (9:16.46), and David Quire added a second place showing in the 200 free (1:37.91), just shy of the win (1:37.88).

Herbet won the 100 back (46.72) by two seconds and Baravelli led a one-three-four charge in the 100 breast with a time of 54.18, ahead of Jaydon Cunningham in third (55.77) and Marcos Egri-Martin in fourth (56.37).

The Seminoles grabbed first, third and fourth in the 200 fly, led by Carlos Vasquez, who touched first at 1:49.84, just one one-hundredth of a second ahead of LSU’s top swimmer. Utku Kurtdere followed just behind in third (1:49.94) and Auben Nugent (1:50.35) took fourth.

LSU won the 50 and 100 free, but the Noles got back on track with a win from Arijus Pavlidi in the 200 back with a time of 1:46.18. Baravelli added his second victory of the day, winning the 200 breast at 1:58.29.

Yanchev went wire-to-wire in the 500 free, winning with a time of 4:25.18.

Herbet led the sweep of the 100 fly, touching at 47.47 ahead of Aguilar (48.76) in second and Vasquez (49.12) in third.

Out of the break, Varjasi cruised to victory in the 200 IM (1:48.51) ahead of Baravelli (1:51.06) in second and Max Wilson (1:51.20) in third.

On the boards, Tazman Abramowicz bounced back after finishing sixth on 1-meter to win 3-meter with a score of 367.43 ahead of David Vargas in third (355.70), Darwin Nolasco in fourth (342.90), and Jesco Helling (340.85) in fifth.

Nolasco turned in the top score for the Noles on 1-meter, finishing third at 322.50. Vargas was fourth (322.28) and Helling placed fifth (317.63).

FSU closed out the meet by finishing second in the 400 free relay behind Aguilar, Herbet, Eli Butters, and Pavlidi at 2:56.99.

FSU started the women’s meet with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay behind Tania Quaglieri, Maddy Huggins, Aryanna Fernandes, and Alexandra Dicks (1:41.34).

Julia Brzozowski (10:08. 47) placed second in the 1000 free, but the Tigers swept the 200 free.

The Noles placed second, third and fourth in the 100 back, led by Maddie McDonald (55.41), followed by Jaden Herbet in third (56.36), and Sarah Evans (56.44).

Huggins (1:02.44) and Julia Mansson (1:02.98) added a one-two showing in the 100 breast and Sophie Freeman contributed a win in the 200 fly with a time of 1:59.93.

Gloria Muzito (23.41), Zsofia Kurdi (23.62), and Dicks (23.66) finished second, third and fourth, in the 50 free.

Out of the break, Muzito tied for first place with a time of 50.79 in the 100 free.

Freeman placed second in the 200 back (2:00.65) ahead of Sydney Cole (2:01.21) in third and McDonald (2:01.80) in fourth.

FSU swept the 200 breast, led by Mansson, who won with a time of 2:15.77 ahead of Huggins (2:16.74) in second and Sydney VanOvermeiren (2:19.48) in third. Rachel Moran was also fourth at 2:19.61.

LSU would answer with a sweep of its own in the 500 free and Freeman added another silver in the 100 fly at 54.03.

VanOvermeiren was the top Nole in the 200 IM, touching third at 2:05.23.

After finishing fourth on 3-meter (299.33), Samantha Vear came back to win 1-meter with a score of 307.73.

FSU closed out the meet by taking second in the 400 free relay behind Muzito, Brooke Arnold, Freeman and Kurdi (3:23.58).

FSU will head to Ocala, Fla., to face No.4/8 Florida on Jan. 20, at 2 p.m.

Results

Other Cool Stuff

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis....{continued *FOR FREE}

The Big Man Big Heart Foundation continues to prove why NIL is a major positive for college football:

Dillan Gibbons and a large group of #FSU football players take some Frieda from the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend on a shopping spree. Second straight year ⁦@BigManBigHeart_⁩ has done this event. pic.twitter.com/xZhqw58uvs — Bob Ferrante (@BobFerrante) December 19, 2022

—

On Saturday, December 17, Florida State University took the first physical steps in finishing a project that’s been just over a half-decade in the making.

First floated as a potential infrastructure addition in 2016, FSU has been actively pursuing the construction of a standalone football facility since 2018, when it announced official plans.

In 2021, athletic director Michael Alford shared new renderings and finalized plans for the facility, announcing that the fundraising goal to kick off construction had been met, leading to today’s groundbreaking ceremony...{continued *FOR FREE}