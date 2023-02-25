No. 6 FSU Softball takes games from Lamar & Troy on final day of Unconquered Invitational

Florida State softball stayed undefeated on the weekend, closing out the Unconquered Invitational, playing Lamar and Troy.

Game 1: FSU 11-3 Lamar

Allison Royalty got the start for the first time on the weekend. Starting off, she allowed a lead off single, and a few other baserunners, but kept it a clean inning thanks to the defense behind her. Against Aaliyah Ruiz, the Seminole offense came out with a bang. Back to back doubles from Kaley Mudge and the RBI from Jahni Kerr had them up 1-0 early.

Well that was quick‼️



Two doubles on three pitches gives the Noles a quick 1-0 lead pic.twitter.com/55zQob0Ps4 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 25, 2023

Following a ground out, Mack Leonard singled into the outfield to score Kerr. A stolen base by Leonard pushed her into scoring position for Amaya Ross, who has been red hot at the plate. In the 2-0 hitters count, Ross used her speed and power to knock in Leonard with a triple. A deep fly out, just short of the wall, ended the inning with a 3-0 FSU lead.

STAYIN' HOT



Amaya continues her hot streak with standup triple to score Mack‼️ pic.twitter.com/KJYxxiNQ25 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 25, 2023

No runs came across for either team in the 2nd, putting Royalty back out for the 3rd inning. To start the top half, Royalty walked to the leadoff batter, and a sacrifice bunt moved her over. With one out, a double and an error allowed the run to score, and put another runner on third base. A single pushed in another run, FSU now leading 3-2. Royalty ended the inning with a groundout and a strikeout to bring her offense back.

In the bottom of the 3rd, against relief pitcher Fadwa Ben Karim, the Seminoles got the bases loaded with no outs. With Dack, Leonard and Wacaser on base, a fielder’s choice had Dack out at home as well as Leonard out at third, but allowing Ross to reach. A strike out ended the inning, with no runs scoring for the ‘Noles.

For the bottom of the 4th, Krystina Hartley led off with a single. A ground out and strike out had the lineup turning over to Kerr, who hit for her second double of the game, easily scoring Hartley. A hit by Dack brought Kerr around, but she was tagged out on the relay from the outfield. A replay review had Kerr out at home, ending the inning at a 4-2 FSU lead.

Miss RBI herself✨



Jahni extends the lead to 4-2 pic.twitter.com/kI6nEfTcvM — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 25, 2023

Royalty’s day was done at the start of the 5th, Emma Wilson coming in relief. A one out single from the Cardinals had a runner on early. Two outs later, a double brought the runner home. Another single had runners on the corners with two outs. Wilson got the fly out with a 4-3 lead for her team.

In the home half, Ben Karim worked two quick outs before facing Ross. Getting aboard via a single, Ross was able to take second base on a steal. Leading the way for Michaela Edenfield, who singled to score Ross. The 5th RBI for the ‘Noles ended Ben Karim’s day, taking over was Cameron Niedenthal.

Facing Kalei Harding, who hit for Hartley, she gave up the triple that scored the 6th run. A second straight hit against Niedenthal was a single from Josie Muffley, who scored Harding. A stolen base by Muffley resulted in her at third after the throwing error from the Lamar catcher.

Standup Triple OCHO pic.twitter.com/No81z07bOp — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 25, 2023

The double from Mudge put up another run for the ‘Noles. Following Mudge was Kerr, who continued her streak with a single, plating the 9th run of the game. Allowing four straight hits, Lamar changed pitchers, going to Kelsey Pizarro for her second appearance of the season. Facing Devyn Flaherty, she gave up the walk to put the walk off run on board. Leonard looking to end it early put bat on ball and got it into the outfield, scoring two runs. The 11-3 lead in the bottom of the 5th got the run rule, ending the game early.

BATS ARE HOT pic.twitter.com/dWrF8gSway — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 25, 2023

Game 2: FSU 2-1 Troy

Starting game two of the day was Kat Sandercock starting against Leanna Johnson of Troy. Through the first inning, both pitchers kept it a scoreless game heading into the second. A single and a walk started it off for Troy. Two outs and a fielder’s choice from the FSU defense had runners on the corners. With two outs, an infield grounder was scored as an error on replay review, allowing a run to score and the runner to be safe at first base. A weak grounder ended the inning, ‘Noles down 1-0 to Troy.

Though three innings, Troy held on to a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the 3rd. Leading off, Edenfield drew a full count walk, and was pushed over to second on a sacrifice bunt. Now with the lineup turned over, Mudge doubled into left center field to score Edenfield. Mudge stole third, but was stranded on a fly out. A tie 1-1 ballgame at the end of the inning.

That's more like it



Mudge gets the Noles' first hit of the game to bring home Michaela



E3 | FSU 1 Troy 1 pic.twitter.com/v1JdofPCJg — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 25, 2023

Starting off the Seminole half of the 4th, Kalei Harding led off with a double. Following the double were back to back walks by Leonard and the 11 pitch at bat from Ross. With the bases loaded, Johnson was able to get out of the jam by using her defense to get the next three outs via fly out, fielder’s choice at home, and pop out.

Facing a new pitcher in the 5th, Jahni Kerr stepped in with one out. Against Olivia Cato, and in a 2-0 count, Kerr went opposite field for a solo homerun that broke up the tie. Cato worked two more outs to keep the Seminoles off the base, but the home team was now in the lead.

JAHNI KERR AGAIN ARE YOU KIDDING‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/2jQNSD92Kx — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 26, 2023

Holding on to a 2-1 lead going into the 7th inning, Sandercock looked to close out the game. In a pinch hit role, Libby Baker led off the last chance inning with a double. Sandercock worked around the hit, coming back with two strike outs and a pop up. Seminoles won 2-1.

Gwyn’s Player of the Day

Jahni Kerr has been the Seminoles best hitter over the past several weeks, and this week she showed why she’s high in the batting order. Today, she went 4-7 with 3 R, 4 H, 4 RBI, 2 2B, and 1 HR, clinching the win against Troy with her go ahead dinger. Since Wednesday, Kerr has been 8-18, 3 HR, 9 RBI and 4 2B, racking up at least one hit in all six games.

Up Next

FSU will stay at home to host the Dugout Club Classic, starting next Friday March 3rd with UMass, as well as Colgate and Georgia Southern.

Friday March 3rd

UMass - 2:30 PM ACCNX

Colgate - 4:45 PM ACCNX

Saturday March 4th

Georgia Southern - 12:15 PM ACCNX

Colgate - 2:30 PM ACCNX

Sunday March 5th