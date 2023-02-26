Sunday Seminoles Summary: How to watch #23 Women’s Basketball, Men upset Miami, Baseball undefeated, Softball, Golf, and other sports news

In case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: #24 FSU women face Georgia Tech on Senior Day, softball, baseball, and all the latest Seminoles sports updates.

The Florida State Seminole athletic program had quite a week, topped off with the Men’s Basketball upset of #13 Miami. The FSU softball team won all 6 of their games this week, the baseball team remains undefeated on the season, and the women’s basketball team, after winning their 2 games this week close out their regular season this afternoon at Clemson.

Entering today, AP Top 25 teams were a combined 1234-0 when leading by 23+ points at halftime over the last 25 seasons.



That record is now 1234-1 after @FSUHoops came back to beat No. 13 Miami today. pic.twitter.com/4dU2VDpLJq — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 26, 2023

No. 23 Florida State Women’s Basketball finishes the regular season at Clemson on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum.

How to watch/listen

TV: Sunday’s game at Clemson will air on the ACC Network.

Sunday’s game at Clemson will air on the ACC Network. Radio: The matchup can be heard locally on 96.5 FM and 1270 AM, and can be accessed anywhere on Seminoles Leanplayer.

The matchup can be heard locally on 96.5 FM and 1270 AM, and can be accessed anywhere on Seminoles Leanplayer. In-game updates: Fans can follow on the FSU Women’s Basketball Twitter Account (@fsuwbb).

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Florida State Women’s Basketball (23-7, 12-5) is looking to finish the regular season with 13 conference wins, which would be the most since also getting 13 wins in the 2016-17 season (last NCAA Elite Eight appearance).

Freshman Ta’Niya Latson has been arguably the top player in the ACC this season. Her 21.83 points per game leads the conference, as she is looking to become the first freshman ever to lead the ACC in points per game.

has been arguably the top player in the ACC this season. Her 21.83 points per game leads the conference, as she is looking to become the first freshman ever to lead the ACC in points per game. The Seminoles and Tigers (15-14, 6-11) meet for the 64th time on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting, FSU had five players in double figures, including Latson’s 31 points, in a 93-62 win at the Tucker Center on Jan. 5, 2023.

Florida State is looking to reach 24 regular-season wins on Sunday. Reaching that mark would tie for the fourth-highest regular-season win total in program history since joining the ACC in 1991-92, and the highest since the 2017-18 season (24 regular-season wins). FSU is on the cusp of recording its seventh 25-win season since joining the conference.

Florida State went 5-0 against the North Carolina schools in the ACC for the first time in program history during the regular season. The Seminoles swept Wake Forest, defeated No. 13 UNC on the road (78-71), beat No. 11 NC State at home (91-72) and also took down No. 16 Duke at home (70-57).

The Seminoles are one of the ACC’s biggest risers based on preseason predicted order of finish vs. current standing. Picked ninth in the preseason, FSU is up five spots and tied at fourth in the league. The other comparable team is Duke, which was predicted seventh and is up six spots and tied for first.

Leading the ACC and sitting seventh nationally in scoring offense with 81.6 points per game, FSU is hoping to average 80 points or more for just the third time in program history. It averaged 81.0 points in 2017-18 and 83.8 points in the 1990-91 season.

With 213 3-point field goals made, FSU is 17 away from breaking the school record of 229 by the 2017-18 team.

Ta’Niya Latson owns seven of the ACC’s 13 30-point games this season, with her seven being an FSU single-season record. Of the league’s eight 30-point games in ACC play, Latson owns four of them.

owns seven of the ACC’s 13 30-point games this season, with her seven being an FSU single-season record. Of the league’s eight 30-point games in ACC play, Latson owns four of them. A win over Clemson by the Seminoles and a loss by Louisville vs. Notre Dame would clinch another double-bye in the ACC Tournament for FSU. If the scenario happens, it would be FSU’s seventh Top 4 seed in the conference tournament in the last nine years.

Florida State has a chance to secure another ACC Tournament double-bye despite losing more than half of its scoring production from last season. FSU returned 47.8 percent of its scoring from 2021-22.

Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff coaches in her 50th game on Sunday. Her 33 wins are already the most by an FSU head coach through her first 50 games. In her interim season in 2020-21, she took an FSU team pegged eighth in the league to a fourth-place finish in the ACC regular season.

coaches in her 50th game on Sunday. Her 33 wins are already the most by an FSU head coach through her first 50 games. In her interim season in 2020-21, she took an FSU team pegged eighth in the league to a fourth-place finish in the ACC regular season. Florida State is on the verge of making its 10th consecutive NCAA Tournament. In that span, the Seminoles have nine straight winning seasons in conference play (2014-15 season to present).

Florida State has managed to score 70 or more points in 28 of its 30 games played.

The Seminoles rank in the Top 10 nationally in blocks per game (third), free throws made per game (fifth), defensive rebounds per game (sixth), scoring offense (seventh) and rebounds per game (ninth).

FSU currently has a No. 17 NET ranking with five wins against the Top 50 and 15 wins against the Top 100.

—

No. 23 Florida State (23-7, 12-5 ACC) defeated Wake Forest 14-14, 5-12 ACC) by a 61-60 score tonight in Winston-Salem, NC.

Game Recap

The game started out tight. Neither team could maintain a significant advantage in the first quarter....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

No. 24 Florida State (22-7, 11-5 ACC) defeated Georgia Tech (13-14, 4-12 ACC) by an 80-66 score today in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

The first quarter was tight throughout. However, Georgia Tech won the quarter 24-21 primarily because Florida State was unable to keep the Jackets from getting to the basket....{continued *FOR FREE}

Florida State softball stayed undefeated on the weekend, closing out the Unconquered Invitational, playing Lamar and Troy.

Game 1: FSU 11-3 Lamar

Allison Royalty got the start for the first time on the weekend....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

After a close game that turned into a run rule yesterday, Florida State softball looked to dominate day two of the Unconquered Invitational.

Game 1: FSU 4-0 Lamar

Ali Dubois got another start in the circle for Florida State....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Kicking off the Unconquered Invitational was the FGCU Eagles against the Florida State Seminoles. The pitching match up saw Mack Leonard for FSU and Ally Hulme for FGCU.

A shaky first inning defensively for FSU...{continued *FOR FREE}

—

For the first time in her career as a Florida State Seminole, freshman Madi Balk got the start against North Florida. Getting her first start, Balk gave up a lead off walk, but left it stranded on first to get out of the inning....{continued *FOR FREE}

FSU baseball wins game 2, clinches series vs. No. 8 TCU- Seminoles clinch series in gritty win

Florida State came into the weekend series vs. the Horned Frogs the underdog — not out of any perceived slights, moreso a realistic reflection of what was known about the two teams and what had so far been displayed this season.

While nobody thought it was unimaginable that the Seminoles could head into Forth Worth and snag a win or two, the performances put up by FSU through the first two game...{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Florida State switched up their pitching rotation, starting Jackson Baumeister and giving Carson Montgomery extra rest. The switch paid off in a big way as the sophomore had the best outing of his young career with eight strikeouts over 5.2 scoreless innings. Baum did not allow a hit until the sixth inning and kept the Frog bats confused until the end of his night. Wyatt Crowell followed and ended the threat with filth from the mound.

FSU’s offense struggled early against TCU starter Ryan Vanderhei, who recorded nine punch outs on the night but the sixth inning would be the difference maker. The Seminoles would plate three runs in the top half of the inning. FSU recorded three hits, including doubles from Colton Vincent and Jaime Ferrer and took advantage of a wild pitch and error. Florida State scored two more in the eighth and broke the game open in the ninth with a bases loaded clearing double from James Tibbs. The Seminoles tacked on two more to take game one 10-1.

Series Preview: Florida State is on the road to taking on the No. 8 Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (3-1). TCU started the year off well, beating two of three SEC teams and picking up a win in the mid-week. The two SEC wins were against top 10 teams while the loss was an extra-inning affair to Missouri. Against Vanderbilt and Arkansas, the Horned Frogs put up 11 and 18 runs and have given up more than six runs only once this year.

This is a big step up in competition for FSU and a very good test. Has the offense’s hot start been a case of facing bad pitching or has FSU really turned a corner? Can the pitching hold up well enough to secure a win or two?

We’ll find out.

Florida State vs. TCU: Pitchers, how to watch

Sunday: 2:00 PM ET

Watch | Listen | Live Stats

RHP Carson Montgomery 0-0 2.25 ERA vs RHP Cam Brown 2.25 ERA

Florida State baseball, after a win on the road, is now 4-0 on the season.

Despite dropping behind early FSU clobbered the Dolphins 11-2. Starter Ben Barrett gave up the lead....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Over the weekend, Florida State swept James Madison to start the Link Jarrett era in Tallahassee, winning by scores of 12-7, 5-1 and 17-10.

Between big hits and plenty of runs, a major theme of the weekend was a strong offensive showing up and down the lineup.

“There were more positives than negatives,” Jarrett said following the sweep. “It’s hard to beat somebody three games.”...{continued *FOR FREE}

The Florida State Seminoles pulled off the biggest miracle of the year, knocking off the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes on the road on a buzzer-beater from Matthew Cleveland. The Noles reign in South Florida continues with “Mayhem in Miami” for the biggest comeback win in ACC history....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Robert Johnson went to the crossroads and sold his soul to the devil, but unless you know something I don’t, that’s probably not an option for FSU basketball. The ‘Noles will stay earthbound, and likely tie the record for most losses in program history...{continued *FOR FREE}

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{Continued *FOR FREE}

Kjettrup Has Record Performance in Win at Watersound

WATERSOUND, Fla. – Junior Frederik Kjettrup of the 11th-ranked Florida State Men’s Golf team earned an emphatic win at the Watersound Invitational, shooting a record-low 18-under par (66-67-65) for his second career collegiate victory on Tuesday afternoon at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club.

Kjettrup’s 18-under is the lowest three-round score in program history. He eclipsed a 56-year old record held by Seminole Alum Carl DiCesare, who had a 17-under at the Buckhaults Golf Tournament on March 17, 1967.

With top-ranked Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt trying to charge up the leaderboard, Kjettrup’s final-round 65 proved he wouldn’t be denied. The Denmark native won at Watersound by five strokes, carding nine birdies in his final round to put an exclamation point on a huge weekend for the All-American.

For the second straight year, Kjettrup put together a collegiate tournament win. On March 22, 2022, he collected his first victory at the All-American Intercollegiate when he shot 3-under.

Throughout the Watersound Invitational, Kjettrup dominated the par 4 holes, totaling 8-under over the three rounds. He also led the field with an impressive 21 birdies in three rounds played.

The Seminoles finished in third place behind tournament winner Vanderbilt (ranked first nationally) and 12th-ranked Georgia Tech. FSU shot 24-under overall, using a 13-under final round to end its stay on a high note.

Sophomore Michael Mays had a breakout tournament, finishing as the top individual at 12-under to tie for fourth overall. Mays finished nine strokes ahead of the next closest individuals, which were Vanderbilt’s Reid Davenport, FSU’s Jack Bigham and Alabama’s Jones Free.

Junior Brett Roberts tied for ninth at 7-under (68-67-74). Redshirt junior Cole Anderson tied for 22nd at 2-under (71-75-68) along with sophomore Patrick McCann (76-66-72).

Florida State returns to the Cabo Collegiate held March 5-7 in Cabo, Mexico.

RESULTS

—

W. Golf: Woad Finishes 3rd To Lead FSU at Moon Invitational

Florida State’s Lottie Woad finished in third place with a 10 under par score of 206, and the Florida State Women’s Golf Team finished in 11th place in the team standings as play in the Moon Invitational on the Classic Course at the Suntree Country Club came to a close. Woad’s final score of 206 tied her personal best, while her score vs. par of minus 10 ranked as a personal best in just the sixth tournament of her Florida State career.

Woad’s third place finish marked her fifth top four individual finish in the first six events of her career. She has now finished in a tie for first (Ivy Intercollegiate), third (Moon Invitational), tied for fourth three times (Cougar Classic, Landfall Tradition and the Collegiate Invitational) and in eighth once (Schooner Fall Classic) during her freshman season at Florida State. She is a cumulative total of minus 32 below par as a Seminole.

The Seminoles were led on the leader board in the third round by junior Charlotte Heath who carded a 5 under par score of 67, Woad who carded a 1 under par 71, and Alice Hodge who carded an even par 72. The Seminoles carded a 9 under par team score of 279 in the final round of the tournament – the second-best score of the final round. Michigan State, which finished in fourth place in the team standings, totaled a team score of 12 under par 276. The Spartans finished with a 14 under par team total of 850.

LSU won the championship by a whopping margin of nine strokes over Northwestern. The Lady Tigers finished 30 shots under par and led the team race from wire to wire in winning the title. Leila Rines of Michigan State and Maribel Ting of Augusta finished as the co-medalists with identical scores of 13 under par 203.

“We put our backs against the wall, and showed what we can do as we put up the second-best team round of the final day,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “As the conditions got harder, we got better. Today’s round was a great team effort. Now it’s time to regroup and have a couple of good weeks of practice before we play in the Augusta Invitational.”

In earning her second top-three career finish, Woad finished the event with scores of 66-69-71 for a 54-hole total of 206. Her score of 206 tied her personal-best mark for a three round collegiate event. She also carded a 206 in finishing in a tie for fourth place in the individual standings in the Cougar Classic — her first career event. She has now finished below par in five of her six career tournaments.

In the final round of the Moon, Woad carded three birdies to bring her tournament total to 15 – tied for the third-highest total among the 97 players in the championship. She was above par for just one hole in the entirety of the Moon Invitational.

Heath played the best golf of the final round for the Seminoles, with a team-leading 5 under par score of 67. She totaled scores of 74-71-67 for a three-round total of 4 under par 212. Heath totaled a 4 under par total of 138 in the final two rounds of the tournament. Heath totaled six birdies in the final round – one more than she totaled in the first two rounds, as she finished with the best single round score of the spring season.

Heath finished in a tie for 17th place in the individual standings to gain her 19th career top-20 finish. She has played in 24 career events and has finished outside of the top-20 just five times.

Senior Amelia Williamson carded a 3 under par score of 69 in the final round and finished with scores of 72-75-69 for an even par total of 216. She totaled rounds of even par or better in the first and third rounds, and finished in a tie for 32nd place in the individual standings. Wiliamson’s score of 69 in the final round helped her move up 30 positions in the standings from the end of the second round to the end of the third round.

Junior Alice Hodge played her best golf of the event as she finished with an even par score of 72. She carded her sixth career eagle on hole No. 18 in the third round.

Florida State continues its spring season as it travels to play in the Valspar Augusta Invitational at the Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. March 11-12, 2023.

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions....{continued *FOR FREE}

FLORIDA STATE MEN FINISH SECOND, WOMEN SIXTH AT THE 2023 ACC INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida State’s men’s indoor track and field team finished second and the women sixth at the 2023 ACC Indoor Championships that finished Saturday in Louisville, Ky. Jeremiah Davis’ wins in both the men’s long and triple jump led the team’s performances over the three-day meet.

“Our men competed really well,” FSU Head Coach Bob Braman said. “We scored a few more points than last year at the ACC Indoors where we also finished as runner-up.

“A year ago, we followed this meet with a 50-point win at the ACC Outdoor Championships which is an ACC record. Let’s hope history repeats itself.”

Davis set a facility record in winning the men’s triple jump with a leap of 16.36 meters, passing a pair of All-Americans to do so. Xavion Lockwood was also outstanding finishing fifth with a leap of 15.49 meters which is over a foot further than his previous best. Kyvon Tatham’s best jump of 13.52 meters was good for 14th place.

Coming off a slow start, FSU senior Ismael Kone turned it on to come from behind and win the ACC Championship in the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.57. Amir Willis clocked in at 6.602 to finish third and Taylor Banks was sixth at 6.66.

Willis would later earn another trip to the podium and All-ACC honors with a second-place finish in the 200 meters with a personal best time of 20.51.

The men’s 60-meter dash produced 19 critical points for the Seminole team. DaeQwan Butler’s time of 46.45 was good for second place and gives him another national top-six mark. Both Alex Collier and Sean Watkins earned second team All-ACC honors with Collier finishing fifth with a time of 47.07, and Sean Watkins sixth clocking in at 47.11.

Dajaz DeFrand finished her outstanding meet with a second place finish in the women’s 60-meter dash that saw her and the winner post the same time before analysis showed her camera time was 7.187. The time is the 10th best in the country this year and her personal best. The freshman also just missed winning the 200 meter dash finishing second with a time of 23.10.

“The standard for Florida State is to compete for titles, so I’m not satisfied with a tie for sixth place for the women, but we competed really well given the injuries we’ve had to overcome,” Braman said.

“We love outdoor track and field and we’ll be chasing that title in May for sure.”

Senior Faith Banks ran a personal best and facility record of 5.288 in the women’s 400-meter winning her section and finishing second overall. Her time is the third-best in FSU history.

Amani Heaven finished second in the shot put posting a throw of 16.54 meters, which is nearly three feet better than her previous high. Caisa-Marie Lindfors’ throw of 15.61 meters was good for eighth place with Riley Simmons finishing 16th with a top throw of 13.77 meters.

A pair of Seminoles finished among the top six in the women’s 60-meter hurdle. Finishing third with a time of 8.26 was Alexandra Watson with Tyra Wilson finishing sixth at 8.31.

Freshman Victoria Josse overcame some bad luck in the finals of the women’s triple jump. Injured during the event, she kept competing finishing third with a leap of 12.70 meters.

Yasmine Abbes led four Seminoles in the women’s 3,000 meters with a time of 9:21.22 which was good for 14th place. Alyson Churchill was 18th clocking in a 9:23.31 one place ahead of teammate Emmy Van Den Berg whose time was 9:24.40. Agnes McTighe’s time of 9:42.69 put her in 33rd.

David Mullarkey was the top finisher among the FSU men in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:02.05 placing him 11th. Patrick Donnelly was 45th at 8:23.02

The 4x400m relay was the last event at the championships. The men’s team finished third with a time of 3:09.14, while the women’s team was fifth with a time of 3:39.15.

Seminole athletes who qualify for the NCAA National Championship meet will compete March 10-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

No. 16 Florida State defeats UCF, 6-1

LAKE NONA– The No. 16 Florida State men’s tennis team (7-3) defeated the University of Central Florida 6-1 on Saturday afternoon at USTA National Campus.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Barnaby Smith gave the Noles the edge in doubles behind a commanding 6-0 sweep on court No. 2. Florida State clinched the doubles point on court No. 1 after a 6-3 victory by Loris Pourroy and Alex Bulte for the early 1-0 lead.

Bulte opened the scoring in singles play with a 6-1, 6-3 straight-set victory on court No. 6, putting the Noles up 2-0.

After falling in a 0-2 hole early, No. 123-ranked Jamie Connel won six straight games to take the first set 6-2. He went on to win the match 6-2, 6-4 on court No.4, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Yassine Dlimi’s victory for UCF on court No. 3 cut the lead to 3-1, as the three reaming matches were in third sets.

Despite dropping the first set, Joshua Dous-Karpenschif’s 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 come-from-behind win on court No. 5 clinched the victory for the Seminoles.

No.89-ranked Youcef Rihane put Florida State up 5-1 behind a 5-7, 6-2, 6-16-2 win on Court No. 2. His victory was his ninth singles win of the season.

Pourroy brought home the final point of the afternoon with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory on court No. 1 to close out the 6-1 victory.

The Seminoles open ACC play next week when they travel to Virginia to play matches against Virginia Tech on March 3 and No. 18 Virginia on March 5.

FSU Falls in Nail-Biter at Syracuse

The Florida State women’s tennis team fell to Syracuse 4-3 in Syracuse, New York on Friday.

The Seminoles began the match with a win at No. 2 doubles where Anna Arkadianou and Millie Bissett claimed a 6-3 victory, but Syracuse captured No. 1 doubles and claimed the doubles point with a 7-6 tiebreaker win at the No. 3 doubles.

Florida State’s Vic Allen tied the match 1-1 with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 straight-set win at No. 2 singles, moving to a team-leading record of 12-5 this season. Arkadianou gave the Seminoles the 2-1 lead with a 6-3, 6-2 straight-set win at No. 1 singles.

The Orange were able to win a No. 4 to tie the match at 2-2, just as the final three remaining matches entered a third set.

After dropping the first set, freshman Millie Bissett won 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 6 singles to give Florida State a 3-2 lead.

The Orange finished the match with a win at No. 3 and No. 6 singles to escape with a 4-3 victory.

Florida State returns to action Sunday at 10 a.m., at Boston College. Live stats will be available on Seminoles.com.

SEMINOLES START BEACH BASH 3-0

The number two ranked Florida State Seminoles started their annual FSU Beach Bash with a 3-0 record defeating Coastal Carolina, No. 13 Cal Poly, and No. 20 Washington. The Seminoles went unbeaten in all but one game played today. The Seminoles move to 1-0 against Coastal Carolina, 7-0 against Cal Poly and 1-0 against Washington.

FSU 5, Coastal Carolina 0

The Seminoles came out ready for their first dual of the season, winning every set against the Chanticleers. The Seminoles spared no time winning the first set on all courts.

Courts one, two, and four dominated, refusing to allow Coastal Carolina to take the lead in either set. Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff won quickly with set one 21-14 and set two 21-12 on court one. Alexis Durish and Raelyn White won 21-13 in both sets on court two. Alex Hilton and MaKenna Wolfe also defeated the Chanticleers 21-11 and 21-10 on court four.

On court five, Angeline Bergner and Carra Sassack won the first set easily 21-16. In the second set, the duo closed the set out well, winning a close 22-20 giving Florida State their third match point of the day.

On court three, Anna Long and Jordan Polo played great defensively, allowing them to keep both close sets in their favor. The duo took set one 21-15 and the second 21-18.

FSU 5, No. 13 Cal Poly 0

After a brief break, the Seminoles returned to the court to dominate No. 13, Cal Poly. On court one, Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff earned the win quickly, efficiently getting the 21-18 win. The second set provided some back-and-forth lead exchanges before the duo closed it out 21-17.

On court two, Alexis Durish and Raelyn White started slowly at the beginning of both sets before propelling themselves in the end to beat Cal Poly 21-17 and 21-16.

On court three, Anna Long and Jordan Polo were dominant. Only allowing the Mustangs to get 7 points in the first set. Quickly taking the win 21-7. Long and Polo rode their momentum from the first set into the second set. The pair was once again efficient taking the second set 21-12.

Courts four and five almost mirrored each other. Court four started with Morgan Chacon and Caitlin Moon firing on all cylinders and came out of the first set with a 21-15 win. The duo came out hot in the second set as well and quickly gave the Noles their fourth match point against Cal Poly. On court five, Alex Hilton and MaKenna Wolfe put on a clinic in the first set winning 21-12. That performance carried into the second set with Wolfe and Hilton taking no time to put the Mustangs away 21-5.

FSU 4, No. 20 Washington 1

After a break, the Seminoles came out to face the No 20. Washington Huskies for the first time in program history. The Noles’ stayed hot and pulled out quick wins on court three and court four. With Anna Long and Jordan Polo winning 21-18 and 21-17. Court four was no different with Morgan Chacon and Caitlin Moon pulling out efficient wins of 21-16 and 21-11.

Court five started off rocky with MaKenna Wolfe and Alex Hilton taking a 16-21 loss in the first set. Wolfe and Hilton came into the second set on fire and turned in an impressive 21-9 win. That momentum carried into the third set with Wolfe and Hilton staying efficient on defense allowing them to get a 15-11 win giving the Seminoles their third point against Washington.

On court two Raelyn White and Alexis Durish were impressive, dropping the first set 17-21, then battling back from a set-long deficit to win 24-22. In the third set, the duo were impressive, quickly winning 15-9 giving the Noles their fourth point.

On court one, Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff had a grueling three-set match. The first set went to the Huskies in a hard-fought 22-24 loss. In the second set, Anderson and Kalkhoff found their groove, quickly getting the 21-16 win. The third set was back and forth into extra points until the Huskies capitalized resulting in an 18-20 loss for the Noles. This loss was FSU’s only game loss the entire day.

The Seminoles finished the day an impressive 3-0.

Volleyball Signs Ella Rae Goana

The Seminoles have a new freshman libero in St. Louis native Ella Rae Goana. She joins Head Coach Chris Poole and the Florida State Volleyball Team with her first season on the horizon in the fall.

Goana played high school volleyball at Nerinx Hall in Webster Hall, Missouri earning several honors including Conference Player of the Year and First Team All-District, Conference, State selections. During her time, she led Nerinx Hall to their first-ever Final Four appearance in 2020 before reaching the same feat again the next season.

She also played club volleyball for HPSTL Royal, winning the 2023 Gateway Region Championship and earning selections to the Under Armour All-American Camp in 2021 and 2022. Besides volleyball, she competed in high school basketball for three seasons receiving First Team All-District and an All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Outside of athletics, she graduated high school with a 4.4 GPA that never fell below 4.0 throughout her four years. This resulted in three straight All-Academic State Team Honors from 2020-22.

Noles Contribute Best Times at Bulldog Invite

Athens, Ga. – Members of the No.18/NR Florida State swimming and diving teams competed at the Bulldog Last Chance Invite on Saturday at the Gabrielsen Natatorium.

“We had some good races today,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We saw some best times today, which was great. We are hoping for just a little more tomorrow.”

Utku Kurtdere, Jaka Pusnik, and Alexandra Dicks highlighted the day by contributing personal best times. Kurtdere swam his best in the 200 IM at 1:47.17 for fifth place, while Pusnik touched seventh at 1:38.06. Dicks led off the women’s 200 free relay with her career-best in the 50 free at 22.68.

The Seminoles touched third in the women’s 200 free relay behind Dicks, Jernstedt, Quaglieri and Muzito at 1:29.86.

Jenny Halden grabbed bronze in the 100 fly with a time of 53.11 after posting a 52.95 in prelims.

FSU won the 200 medley relay behind Quaglieri, Julia Mansson, Halden and Dicks at 1:36.84.

Mason Herbet, Arijus Pavlidi, Jokubas Keblys, and Peter Varjasi finished first in the men’s 200 free relay with a time of 1:17.74.

Varjasi took sixth in the 50 free at 19.87 ahead of Keblys in seventh at 19.97.

FSU added another win in the 200 free relay behind Herbet, Tommaso Baravelli, Adrian Aguilar and Varjasi at 1:25.34.

Results

Other Cool Stuff

“We cannot be $30 million behind every year compared to our peers.”

At a Florida State University Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, athletic director Michael Alford didn’t mince words when discussing the school’s potential outlook in the coming new world of college athletics.

“We have to do something because we are a brand — a very important brand — and we drive the media value in this conference. We’re consistently talking to the conference,...making sure that they understand our value to this conference.

“But at the end of the day, for Florida State to compete nationally something has to change moving forward.”...{continued *FOR FREE}

—

An under-the-radar development came out of ACC meetings last week — the league openly discussed going to an unequal revenue-sharing model.

For a conference that has lagged behind in the college sports arms race for the last decade, it’s a sobering development that shows the league may have finally realized it is on borrowed time as a major player....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

The Battle’s End, a Name, Image and Likeness collective that has burst onto the scene for its support of Florida State football, has officially opened up for donations from the public.

Having launched in December 2022, spearheaded by Ingram Smith and several high-profile FSU donors, The Battle’s End’s primary focus is on retaining Seminoles’ athletes....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Four Noles Recognized as ACC Postgraduate Scholars

Florida State student-athletes Maddie Anderson, Nick Mason, and Kaley Mudge were named by the Atlantic Coast Conference as 2023 Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholar Award recipients. Vic Allen was selected as an honorary scholarship nominee.

Anderson (beach volleyball), Mason (men’s swimming and diving), Mudge (softball), and Allen (women’s tennis) were chosen based on performance in the classroom and in their respective sport while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community.

Allen was an ITA Doubles All-American in 2020 and has been a part of two NCAA tournament teams, one of which advanced to the Elite Eight in 2021. She was 18th in school history for doubles win percentage of .759 (22-7) during the 2019-2020 season. Allen earned the Golden Nole and Golden Torch for women’s tennis in 2022. She is a three-time ACC Honor Roll honoree, three-time Dean’s List honoree, and a two-time President’s List honoree.

In the midst of her fourth season at Florida State, Anderson boasts a 75-19 career record. In 2022, she was named to the CCSA All-Tournament Team, AVCA All-American Team, and was the collegebeachvb.com Breakthrough Player of the Year after finishing her redshirt sophomore campaign with 14 wins against top-10 ranked opponents. In 2021, Anderson was named part of the CCSA All-Freshman team and was a Volleyball Magazine Second Team All-American. Anderson is tied for fourth all-time at Florida State for career wins on court one with 30.

Mason holds the FSU record in the 400 IM at 3:45.50, a mark he set at the Georgia Invite in 2020. He is a 2021 NCAA qualifier and 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier. Over his four-year career, Mason scored in four events at the ACC Championships. Mason also holds the Morcom Aquatics Center pool record in the 400 IM at 3:52.65. Mason was a CSCAA Scholar All-American in 2021, second team in 2020 and 2022, and has made the ACC Academic Honor Roll three times. Mason is the sixth student-athlete chosen for the award from the FSU swimming and diving team.

Mudge has been a staple for the Seminoles for the past few years. Mudge holds the Women’s College World Series record for hits (14) which she set in 2021 to help the Seminoles reach the national championship game. Mudge also became the first athlete in WCWS history to record five hits in a seven-inning game and earned her a spot on the 2021 WCWS All-Tournament Team. Mudge was also named to the All-ACC First Team and NFCA Southeast All-Region Second Team in 2022 and was named to the Preseason All-ACC Team prior to the 2023 season. She was also named to the All-ACC Academic Team in 2022.

The Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford and Jim and Pat Thacker postgraduate scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree following completion of their undergraduate requirements. Each recipient will receive $6,000 toward his or her graduate education. Those honored have performed with distinction in both the classroom and their respective sport, while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community.

The ACC has selected postgraduate scholarship recipients annually since 1971. Over that time, the league has provided nearly $4.7 million to more than 1,000 ACC student-athletes.

The 2023 winners will be highlighted on a one-hour show that will air on the ACC Network that will air in May.

—

Sophomore Mason Pullum and junior Cole Clemons, both finance majors in the Florida State University College of Business, tied for first place with a team from Virginia’s Washington and Lee University in the 9th annual Student Managed Investment Fund Stock Pitch competition at the University of Georgia’s Terry School of Business.

From FSU:

Pullum and Clemons topped teams from Princeton University, the University of Massachusetts, Georgia Tech, the University of Kentucky, and last year’s champion, the University of Florida. Pullum and Clemons will share a first-place prize of $2,500 for their analysis and recommendation of stock in U-Haul, an American moving truck, trailer and self-storage rental company.

—

Marc Julius, who graduated FSU Magna Cum Laude in 1963 with a double major in chemistry and microbiology, has gifted an estimated $10 million to endow scholarships and program support for FSU women with unmet financial need and high potential who are pursuing degrees in STEM-related majors.

—

It's time for another Weekly Score Report!



This past weekend, #FSURL Garnet went all the way to Las Vegas to compete in the @cesi_esports's Rocket League Tournament, and finished 2nd! A much better week for #FSUEsports, as expected! pic.twitter.com/mJggegkfLv — Florida State Esports (@EsportsatFSU) February 21, 2023

—

—