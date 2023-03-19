Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball and Baseball roll, Basketball done, Beach Volleyball hot, and other FSU sports news

Just in case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: Baseball clinches, Basketball Watch Party, Softball, Posey, Oscars, and other sports news

This was another busy week in many of the Florida State Seminole sports that don’t start with the letter “Football,” and once again there was a mixed bag of results across the board.

The baseball team is looking to take the series against Boston College, and possibly the sweep depending on the results of the Saturday night game.

The shorthanded Women’s basketball team season is over after losing the Georgia Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament.

The Softball team is going for the weekend sweep today against Syracuse, after losing the midweek game to the #1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

The Men’s basketball painful season has mercifully ended.

The Beach Volleyball team is looking good with a 15-2 record, and are undefeated at home.

Other sports and cool stuff.

Tomahawk Nation is committed to keeping you up to date on all of the Florida State sports information that we are able to source, AND NEVER BEHIND A PAYWALL.

Feel free to include any other FSU related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

Most of the summaries below are courtesy of FSU SID, Tomahawk Nation, and the Twitters.

Up next

FSU will look to sweep Syracuse on Sunday March 19th at 2 pm EST on ACC Network.

———

Saturday was Legends and Legacy day at the Florida State Softball Complex, welcoming back softball alumni. With alumni weekend coming against the Syracuse Orange, meant throwback uniforms.

Starting off the game, Allison Royalty walked her first batter, but defense came up clutch to get her out of the inning. A pop out and strike out got the first two outs, and Michaela Edenfield finished it with a caught stealing....{continued}

———

Opening ACC play, Kathryn Sandercock started for Florida State, while Lindsey Hendrix, the Orlando native, started for Syracuse.

A lead off error reached for Syracuse, after the throw from Sandercock was high to first base. But three ground outs kept the runner at bay for Sandercock and her defense. Offensively, Two walks and a fielder’s choice had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, but another FC got the final out of the inning, leaving the bases loaded....{continued}

———

For the final game of the spring break trip, Kathryn Sandercock got the nod for Florida State. On the other side of the field, Alex Storako got the call for Oklahoma. For FSU, they suited up in the color that the Sooners last saw them in, Championship Gold.

Both OU and FSU tossed scoreless innings in the first, with only one baserunner reaching for either team off an error from the FSU infield....{continued}

———

After sweeping through the Dugout Club Classic with four run-rule victories a week ago, the Seminoles headed out for a four game road trip to Oklahoma. Three-fourths of the way through it, the Noles are hoping to salvage a split....{continued}

———

Florida State softball headed into Cowgirl Stadium for the rubber match against Oklahoma State on Sunday. After a wild win on Friday, OSU bounced back on Saturday with a run rule of the Seminoles. Sunday’s matchup was Ali DuBois against Lexi Kilfoyl....{continued}

Sunday: 11:00 AM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

RHP Carson Montgomery (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs TBA

———

Led by the bat of Ben Barrett the Seminoles (12-6, 3-1) crushed the Eagles (12-3, 2-2) 19-8. The freshman Barrett went 5-5 on the day with two home runs, a double and six RBI. While he’s just been ok on the mound Barrett is certainly making it very difficult to keep him out of the lineup. After a few games of less than stellar offensive output head coach Link Jarrett switched things up by moving Nander DeSedas to third base and Titan Kamaka to second and it paid dividends.

FSU started off hot scoring six runs in the first three innings led by James Tibbs double and home run and Barrett’s first home run on the day. However, the Jackson Baumeister roller coaster continued as he gave up a run in the second and four in the third. Connor Whittaker took over and while he wasn’t his sharpest he did manage to pitch four innings giving up just a run.

Meanwhile the Seminole offense erupted for 10 runs in the sixth innings. FSU was able to bat around the order before recording an out. Both Barrett and Kamaka homered in the inning with Barrett’s being of the grand slam variety. On the day the ‘Noles had nine extra base hits on 22 hits, four walks and just five strike outs....{continued}

———

Florida State’s midweek starters have struggled on the season and Wednesday was no different in a 6-3 loss to UCF. Ryan Denison got the nod for today’s start and promptly allowed a run in the first inning. He escaped the second before not being as lucky in the third....{continued}

———

The UCF Golden Knights (11-5, 0-0) beat the tar out of the FSU Seminoles (11-5, 2-1) to the tune of 14-3. The Knights jumped on top scoring five runs in the first inning after Brennen Oxford getting his first start....{continued}

———

Florida State (11-4, 2-1 ACC) kicked off its conference schedule on a successful note, winning two out of three vs. the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-6, 1-2 ACC) to start ACC play.

After welcoming back football alum on Friday, with former baseball player Jameis Winston taking the mound for first pitch ahead of a win, the Seminoles clinched the series against the Panthers on Saturday following a jersey retirement ceremony for future Cooperstown inductee Buster Posey.

FSU wasn’t able to finish off the series with a sweep on Sunday, however, giving up a lead to Pitt in the sixth inning and falling 8-6 to cap off the weekend....{continued}

(7) Florida State (23-10) fell to (10) Georgia (22-11) by a 66-54 score today in Iowa City, Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Game Recap

Florida State came out sharp offensively. The Seminoles were able to generate good looks almost every possession. It really seemed like the two week layoff had helped the team. Erin Howard hit a couple of threes and converted an and-one situation after a steal and a fast break....{continued}

———

FSU women’s hoops signee Avery Treadwell was named the 2023 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association 4A Miss Basketball after averaging a double-double throughout her senior season.

From FSU Sports Info:

In her established high school career, the native of Knoxville has collected more than 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocked shots. Treadwell guided Bearden to an unblemished 35-0 mark this season until reaching the 4A quarterfinals. In her junior season, Treadwell sparked Bearden to a state championship when she recorded a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Farragut. She was the state tournament MVP and averaged 15.0 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots. Treadwell is part of a dynamic four-member incoming class that also includes one of the top junior college players in forward Sakyia White (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) as well as sharp-shooting Spaniards Lucía Navarro (Valencia, Spain) and Carla Viegas (Malaga, Spain).

Well, the good news is that Florida State’s basketball season is over. Barring something weird, we have witnessed the last wide-open 3-pointer by an FSU opponent in the 2022-23 season. Good job, folks. We made it.

Matt and Michael get together to talk about the final game for about 30 seconds (it sucked, we lost, dudes got hurt), and then it’s on to the fun stuf....{continued}

———

Some of our Noles in the Pros showed out last night



▪️@mbeasy5: 24 pts, 7 3PM

▪️@ScottBarnes561: 18 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast

▪️ @Yvngdevo: 10 pts, 6 reb, 2 blk#NewBlood | #NolesInThePros pic.twitter.com/eR0LxpTZGk — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) March 15, 2023

———

Robert Johnson went to the crossroads and sold his soul to the devil, but unless you know something I don’t, that’s probably not an option for FSU basketball. The ‘Noles will stay earthbound, and likely tie the record for most losses in program history...{continued *FOR FREE}

———

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{Continued *FOR FREE}

No. 8 FSU men’s golf won the Seminole Intercollegiate at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club by 38 shots on Tuesday afternoon, finishing 14-under par.

From FSU Sports Info:

The day was especially poetic for junior Gray Albright, who won his first collegiate tournament at 10-under overall, including an impressive 3-under 69 in his final round. Finishing up on the 17th hole due to a shot-gun start, the Ocala native sealed the deal with consecutive birdies on holes 15 and 16 before recording a par on 17. Incredibly, six out of the Top 10 finishers suited up for the Garnet and Gold. Besides Gary Albright, Frederik Kjettrup and Luke Clanton, junior Brett Roberts shot 1-under overall to place fifth. Freshman Jack Bigham tied for sixth at even par while redshirt junior Cole Anderson finished in eighth at 2-over.

———

W. Golf: Woad And No. 12 Seminoles Remain In First At Florida State Match Up

No. 12 Florida State continued their phenomenal play in round two of the Florida State Match-Up, shooting 3-under par to once again be the only team in the 12-team field to shoot below par. The Seminoles extend their lead to 15 strokes over Augusta University and remain in first place at 4-under par.

Lottie Woad holds her position in first place for two straight rounds after shooting a 3-under par 69 in round two of the Match-Up. Kentucky’s Jensen Castle shot a field-low 5-under par 65 to join Woad in a tie for first place at 7-under.

Woad enjoyed a flawless front-nine, capturing three birdies with two being back-to-back on the seventh and eighth hole. She did not allow a single bogey until the turn, where she opened her back-nine with a bogey, followed by an immediate birdie and a final bogey on hole No. 12.

The rest of her remaining six holes went smoothly, with the addition of a birdie on her last hole of the day, No. 18 – the 390-yard par 4, to end the round at 3-under.

Woad leads the 65-player field in par-4 scoring, averaging a 3.80 (-4), and birdies, totaling ten for two rounds. She also leads her Seminole teammates in par 3 scoring (3.00, E) and par 5 scoring (4.63, -3).

Charlotte Heath played consistently in her first nine, allowing a single bogey on the fifth hole to finish the nine at 1-over par. Just as she did in round one, Heath had an electric back-nine, capturing three birdies and only one bogey to shoot 2-under on the back.

Heath balanced a 1-over par first round and 1-under par second round to total even-par for the tournament. She is tied for third place.

Amelia Williamson was off to a phenomenal start, capturing two back-to-back birdies in her two opening holes of the round. She birdied hole No. 4 – the 505-yard par 5 to reach 3-under on her front-nine. Her only bogey of the nine came on the eighth hole.

At the turn, Williamson birdied hole No. 11, but was unable to find another birdie the rest of her back-nine. With two consecutive bogeys on holes 16 and 17, Williamson finished her second nine at 1-over to finish with a final 1-under par score for round two.

She is tied for seventh place at 2-over par.

Through five holes, Alice Hodge was 3-over par, yet finished her round at 2-over par after battling throughout the day. With a birdie on the eighth hole, followed by another birdie at the turn, Hodge returned to 1-over par.

Hodge only allowed two bogeys on her back-nine, followed by a birdie on the final hole of the day to finish in a tie for ninth place at 2-over par. She is T9 at 3-over for the tournament with one round remaining.

Kaylah Williams began round two with a bogey on her opening hole, but redeemed her game with a birdie on hole No. 8 to return to even-par for the nine.

She kept her round consistent with seven pars following her birdie on the eighth hole. Williams conceded her only double-bogey of today’s round on hole No. 16 to finish her day at 2-over par (74). She is T9 at 3-over for the tournament.

Williams leads the field in total number of pars, combining her two rounds for 27 pars.

Although Katherine Cook started her day off with three bogeys in her first four holes, she quickly recovered over her next 14 holes, only allowing a single bogey on the back-nine, accompanied by two birdies and an eagle.

Cook was one of only two players in round two to capture an eagle. This was the first eagle of her collegiate career as a Seminole. Her even-par (72) finish for the day places her in a tie for 12th at the conclusion of round two.

As a team, Florida State leads the field in total number of pars (118), birdies (32), and par 4 scoring average (3.96, -4).

Florida State and Oklahoma remain in the lead of the match-up portion of the tournament.

———

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions....{continued *FOR FREE}

SIMMONS TAKE 7TH IN HAMMER THROW AT AUBURN CLASSIC

Florida State sophomore Riley Simmons finished seventh in the women’s hammer throw at the Auburn Classic in Auburn, Ala. on Friday.

Simmons posted a longest throw of 47.14 meters in her first outdoor competition of the season. The Bradenton, Fla., native is in her first year at FSU after transferring from Mississippi State where she redshirted last year.

The former FHSAA 4A state champion in the shot put and runner-up in the discuss finished 16th in the weight throw at the ACC Indoor Champions with a throw of 13.77 meters.

Simmons will compete in the shot put and discus Saturday at the Auburn Classic along with teammate Amani Heaven.

Milton Ingraham and Ahmari Avin will compete in the men’s discuss on Saturday.

No. 17 Florida State Defeats No. 29 Louisville, 4-0

The No. 17 Florida State men’s tennis team defeated No. 29 Louisville 4-0 on Friday afternoon at Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center.

‘It was a very hard-fought match; not often do you have a match where all six games go to a third set,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “It was important how we played doubles. They are a very good doubles team and for us to get the doubles point was very critical. They are a top-25 team and will be even better later in the year.”

Florida State jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, after it won the doubles point.

Maks Silagy and Barnaby Smith gave FSU their first doubles win after their 6-3 win on court No. 3, and then Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif’s 7-5 victory over No. 68-ranked Sergio Hernandez and Etienne Donnet clinched the doubles point for the Seminoles.

After two rain delays and all courts needing third sets, Andreja Petrovic’s 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win on court No. 2 gave Florida State a 2-0 lead.

Dous-Karpenschif battled back from a 4-2 deficit in his third set, before winning 7-5, placing the Seminoles only one point away from victory.

Despite dropping the first set, Cournut-Chauvinc’s 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 come-from-behind win on court No. 1 clinched the victory for the Seminoles. Cornut-Chauvinc won four straight games in the second set after being down 4-2, requiring a third set to be played.

“After Antoine lost the first set, and bounced back to clinch the match, Youcef loses first set, and also was at match point to clinch, those guys coming from behind and battling was really key,” Hultquist said. “We showed a lot of toughness, gained momentum from the second rain delay and pulled away to get the win. Everyone in the ACC is tough and we’ve got to get ready for Notre Dame on Sunday.”

Florida State is now 11-5 on the season. The Seminoles resume play against No. 43 Notre Dame on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center. Live stats and live video will be available on Seminoles.com.

FSU Secures Saturday Sweep

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– The Florida State women’s tennis team (9-6, 2-3 ACC) swept both UAB and Alabama A&M 5-0 at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Saturday.

“It was a great day, we battled two feisty teams in some really challenging weather conditions,” head coach Jen Hyde said. “We have a lot of people in our lineup who can play ball, and they did today. This trip was a great way and opportunity to get us ready for some more ACC play coming up.”

The Seminoles came out hot when Kristyna Lavickova and Ellie Schoppe won 6-2 at No. 3 doubles. Vic Allen and Olympe Lancelot captured a 6-2 victory at No. 2 to clinch the doubles point. Anna Arkadianou and Millie Bissett were tied 4-4 at No. 1 doubles before the doubles point was clinched.

Florida State continued its dominance in singles when Bissett won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 5 singles to extend the lead. Schoppe followed with a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win at No. 3 singles.

Senior Vic Allen clinched the team victory with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles. Mila Saric finished her match and won 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 4 singles. Both Arkadianou and Alice Amendola’s matches went unfinished.

Against Alabama A&M, the Seminoles continued their dominance in doubles. Freshmen Lavickova and Bissett kicked off the match with a 6-0 sweep at No. 2 doubles. Arkadianou and Schoppe clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win at No. 1. Saric and Amendola were up 5-2 at No. 3 before the doubles point was clinched.

Amendola started singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6 singles. Schoppe then won 6-0, 6-0 to take an early 3-0 lead. Lavickova clinched the team win with a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 4. Bissett added to the lead with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 5. Both Lancelot and Saric were up when their matches went unfinished.

Florida State returns to action at home Friday against Virginia Tech at 4:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available on Seminoles.com.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL SPLITS FIRST DAY AT MARCH TO MAY

Gulf Shores, Ala, – The No. 4 ranked Florida State Seminoles (12-1) took to the sand for the first day of the March to May Tournament, sweeping No. 19 Tulane and narrowly losing to No. 3 UCLA. Due to inclement weather and delays, all of today’s matches were played to decision.

FSU 3, No. 19 Tulane 0

The Seminoles started March to May with a match against No. 19 Tulane. The two teams last met at this same tournament last year, where the Noles came away with a 5-0 win. This win moves the all-time record to 16-0 in favor of FSU.

On court two Anna Long and Jordan Polo took care of business playing a great defensive first set, not letting Tulane get to double-digit points, and winning 21-7. The second set was more of the same with Long and Polo quickly winning 21-10 giving the Noles their first dual point.

Morgan Chacon and Carra Sassack had a close first set, winning 21-18. The momentum carried over into the second set, and the pair quickly dominated the court winning 21-7 and giving FSU their second dual point.

On court five Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish battled for the Noles’ third dual point. The pair swept the sets 21-14 and 21-13 giving the Noles the win.

Courts one, two, and three, went unfinished as the match had already been decided by the Seminoles’ three dual points.

FSU 2, No. 3 UCLA 3

After a break and multiple rain delays, Florida State took on No. 3 UCLA, whose narrow win Friday moved their the redord to 12-8 over the Noles.

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff battled on court one for two straight sets. The first set was a narrow 21-18 loss. The duo fought hard but dropped the second set 21-17, giving UCLA their first dual point.

On court five, Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish had a three-set bout. The first set went to extra points with Wolfe and Durish getting a 22-20 win. The second set was all UCLA in a 21-11 win, but the FSU duo bounced back with 15-9 win in the third set giving the Noles their first dual point of the match.

Morgan Chacon and Carra Sassack had three close sets to give the Noles their second dual point. The pair dropped the first set 21-15 but battled back in the second to win 21-19. A back-and-forth third set ended with Chacon and Sassack getting a 15-13 win.

Caitlin Moon and Raelyn White kept their sets close on court four. The pair dropped the first set 21-19 and fought hard in the second set taking it to extra points. Despite the effort, the duo lost 23-21 giving UCLA their second dual point.

The deciding match on court two was an absolute battle for both teams as the winner of this duel won the match. Anna Long and Jordan Polo took the first set in extra points, 28-26. The UCLA pair came out hot in the second set, winning 21-16. The energy was at a high during the deciding third set on both sides with both teams going back and forth and Polo and Long playing great defense. Despite FSU’s effort, UCLA won 15-12 in the third giving them their third dual point and the match win.

Florida State will be back in action Saturday, March 18, taking on conference foes No. 6 LSU at 11:00 a.m. ET and No. 20 South Carolina at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Metzler Wraps Up Career, Huggins Contributes Personal Best

Knoxville, Tenn. – The Florida State women’s swimming and diving team had four student-athletes competing on Friday at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center.

Anna Metzler closed out her career by finishing 19th in the 400 IM, improving her seed from 28th, touching at 4:10.35, which was just off her season best of 4:10.18.

Edith Jernstedt finished third in the heat two of the 100 fly, touching at 52.73 for 38th overall. The swim was just off her season best (52.54). Jernstedt will compete in her specialty, the 200 fly on Saturday.

Maddy Huggins swam her personal best in the 100 breast at 1:00.25, touching second in heat two for 38th overall. Huggins still ranks fifth in the race in school history. Huggins will compete in the 200 breast on Saturday along with Julia Mansson.

“We had another great morning,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “Anna was so close to coming back in the 400 IM. It was her highest finish at NCAAs in her last collegiate race. We are all so proud of her. Maddy swam her best time and Edith had a great 100 fly too.”

Off her 10th place finish on 1-meter on Thursday, Samantha Vear was back on the board competing in the women’s 3-meter event. Vear placed 21st with a score of 297.35.

“It’s not what she wanted today,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “Sammy is a competitor, and she doesn’t shy away from these meets. Sometimes, you need to learn through failure and there’s no doubt in my mind that she’ll learn from this and come back a better diver.”

Prelims each day will begin at 10 a.m., and the top 16 swimmers in each event will advance to finals at 6 p.m. Diving prelims will take place at approximately 12:15. The top eight divers will advance to finals at night, and the divers that place ninth through 16th will compete again immediately after prelims.

———

Vear Leads Noles with All-America Honorable Mention

Knoxville, Tenn. – Florida State diver Samantha Vear earned an All-America honorable mention in the women’s 1-meter diving event at the 2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center.

Vear finished in 10th place, becoming the seventh diver in school history to score at NCAAs on 1-meter and first since Ayla Bonniwell in 2017. It was the highest finish in the event since Katrina Young placed eighth in 2015.

“I am so incredibly proud of Sammy,” FSU head coach John Proctor said. “She’s a junior and this is her first postseason and to do what she’s done is just unbelievable. This is her first real pop at this and she really stepped up big today.”

At the halfway mark in prelims, Vear sat in 15th place, just under seven points out of eighth place. After getting through her toughest dive in the fourth round, Vear finished strong, scoring marks of 6.5-7.0 on her last two dives to close prelims with a total of 283.35 for 11th place.

In finals, Vear improved her scores on all six dives and moved up to finish 10th behind a career-best score of 312.00. Vear will return to action on Friday for 3-meter, which is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

Other Cool Stuff

Lea Nienhaus, an Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Florida State, has been granted the Faculty Early Career Development Award by the National Science Foundation. The award recognizes her research in enhancing the effectiveness of solar cells by exploring light-matter interactions in semiconductors.

From FSU:

Nienhaus joined FSU’s faculty in 2018 and teaches freshman chemistry, advanced inorganic chemistry and graduate physical chemistry in addition to leading the Nienhaus Lab, a close-knit group working together to shine a light on the details of the interface between inorganic and organic semiconductors and push the boundaries of optical spectroscopy. This type of spectroscopy uses UV, visible or infrared light to investigate the physical, chemical or structural properties of materials. With a better understanding of these properties, the group can investigate how to convert low-energy light into high-energy light in semiconducting materials. “The world has already entered a climate crisis, and we’re at a point where we need to switch to renewable energies fast,” Nienhaus said. “Some of the basic limitations of our current solar cells are that they can only utilize a small fraction of absorbed sunlight effectively. Our goal is to turn infrared light that currently can’t be used by solar cells into visible light that can be absorbed by standard silicon solar cells. By accessing that portion of the solar spectrum, solar cell efficiency can increase and hopefully improve our approach to green energy.”

Professor of Physics Oskar Vafek, physicist and researcher at the FSU-headquartered National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, has been elected a Fellow of the American Physical Society.

From FSU:

Vafek was recognized by APS for his work in correlated electron physics, which explores how a collection of particles, or a material system such as graphene, is more than a sum of its individual parts and can exhibit complex, novel behavior because of interactions within the system. Over the past five years, Vafek’s research has focused on graphene, an ultrathin yet strong and flexible material that conducts electricity. Layered sheets of graphene placed at precise angles facilitate superconductivity under the right conditions, and are part of a carbon-based two-dimensional superconductor known as twisted bilayer graphene. Though this research is conducted on layers that are only two single atoms thick, the applications can be massive. Once scientists understand the fundamentals behind this phenomenon, steps can be taken to engineer these properties into superconducting structures used for improved information processing, data storage and more.

The other Ireland, not the Ireland in Indiana.

Garnet and gold and the emerald isle.

Florida State football will embark on its first international trip in 2024, heading to Ireland to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic....{continued}

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis....{continued}