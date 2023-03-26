Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball and Beach Volleyball rolling, Baseball imploding, and other FSU sports news

Just in case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball and Baseball roll, Basketball done, Beach Volleyball hot, and other FSU sports news

This was another busy week in many of the Florida State Seminole sports that don’t start with the letter “Football,” and once again there was a mixed bag of results across the board.

The Softball team will be trying to win the rubber game of the weekend series against the Duke Blue Devils this afternoon.

The Beach Volleyball team is still undefeated at home and are looking good with a 18-2 season record so far.

The baseball team imploded this week, they’ve lost 5 games in a row, and will be trying to avoid being swept by the Virginia Cavaliers this afternoon. A loss today will put them at .500 for the season.

FSU Womens basketball star, Ta’Niya Latson, is looking for a carpenter to build her a bigger trophy case.

Other sports and cool stuff.

Up next

The rubber match will be Sunday March 26th at 12 pm EST on ACCNX.

———

SHOW OFF YOUR POWER MUDGE‼️‼️‼️



She hits a solo shot off the scoreboard to cut the lead to 1⃣



ACCNX pic.twitter.com/udHCv9RVWq — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 25, 2023

———

After taking game one yesterday against the Duke Blue Devils, Florida State softball continued their Durham road series against the ACC foe.

In the first inning, both Cassidy Curd for Duke and Allison Royalty for FSU, produced 1-2-3 innings. And after Curd kept the ‘Noles off the bases in the 2nd, Royalty struggled a bit more....{continued}

———

For the first game of the series, and the first ever at Duke softball stadium, Florida State softball started off facing Jala Wright, while the Blue Devils faced Kathryn Sandercock.

The Seminoles left Devyn Flaherty on base in the top of the first, after she pushed her stolen bases to a perfect 19-19. Defensively, Sandercock started her day with a 1-2-3 inning to the Blue Devils offense.

In the top of the 2nd, the bottom half of the lineup continued to produce for FSU....{continued}

———

FSU softball stands at No. 1 in the nation with 136 walks on the season.

Might not be a hit, but it gets the job done ‍♂️



The Noles currently lead the NCAA with 1️⃣3️⃣6️⃣ walks #Team40 pic.twitter.com/d9byYawz18 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 22, 2023

———

Ever wondered what it’s like for alumni to come back to watch a game?



Well, we decided to mic up Jessie Warren and Danielle Watson to find out #Team40 pic.twitter.com/yxYrjCxckP — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 21, 2023

———

———

Florida State softball looked to complete the sweep of Syracuse on Sunday, after taking the first two games against the Orange.

Seminole starter Ali DuBois worked around a one out hit by pitch in her first outing. On the other side, Syracuse starter Lindsey Hendrix had a harder time, with the ‘Noles loading the bases, but worked out of the jam herself....{continued}

UNCONQUERED



We finish up day 1 with a 3-0 record!!

Next game is tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. ET!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/O2vK4lxE5G — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) March 26, 2023

———

The Noles receive their first spring season “Pair of the Week” after Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish take down two Top 10 opponents in their 5-0 run.

Our first CCSA Pair of the Week honor this season goes to Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish!!



The pair went 5-0 on court five in Gulf Shores last week with notable wins against No. 3 UCLA and No. 6 LSU! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/2pjfHYpjVA — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) March 22, 2023

Florida State at Virginia How to watch, starting pitchers

Sunday 1:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

UVA: RHP Jack O’Connor (1-1, 2.73 ERA)

———

Saturday: Seminoles fall apart late in series loss

The Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Cavaliers battled back and forth throughout their Saturday afternoon matchup before FSU imploded late to drop the series. The Seminoles would give up six runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 12-4 loss.

For the second straight game, the Seminoles jumped out to the lead in the top of the first. A James Tibbs double followed by back-to-back singles from Jaime Ferrer and Treyton Rank gave FSU the early 1-0 lead. The Hoos struck back with a run of their own in the bottom frame after starter Ryan Denison walked back-to-back batters before allowing a single to tie the game....{continued}

———

Friday: Seminoles squander multiple leads in loss to Virginia

The Florida State offense started with a solid first inning against the Hoos. DeAmez Ross led off with a walk and quickly moved to second on a Jaime Ferrer single. The inning took a scary turn as James Tibbs lined a ball up the middle and hit Virginia pitcher Nick Parker in the head, removing him from the game....{continued}

———

Once again the Florida Gators (19-4, 2-1) topped the Florida State Seminoles (12-9, 3-3) 9-5. FSU had a late lead but couldn’t hold onto against the barrage of hitters that Florida brought. At the plate FSU looked good early but had no response for anybody but the Florida starter. The difference in talent was just too much....{continued}

———

Florida State started the year and Link Jarrett era off very hot, finding themselves in the top 25 after an impressive series win over then-No. 8 TCU.

Since that 6-1 start to the season, injuries and in-game issues have begun to pile up, leaving the Seminoles at 12-8 (3-3 ACC) and looking for answers to newly arisen questions....{continued}

When one of the greatest players of all time takes time out of their day to shout you out then you’re probably doing something that’s exceptional:

———

Ta’Niya Latson continues to bring in the hardware, currently named as a finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, seen with some of the top players in the country.

———

Another major accolade for Ta’Niya Latson, who was named the 2022-23 Tamika Catchings Award as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s National Freshman Player of the Year.

From FSU Sports Info:

Latson will receive the award at the USBWA College Basketball Awards Banquet in St. Louis on April 12, which is hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club. The Miami, Fla., native recorded one of the best freshman seasons in collegiate basketball history, averaging 21.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, shooting 45.5 percent overall and 36.2 percent from 3-point range. Latson became the first freshman ever to lead the ACC in scoring and set the single-season scoring average record by a freshman in the conference with 659 total points. Latson also shot 85.9 percent (171-of-199) from the free throw line, the second-most free throws made in a season at FSU and the most since Carla Williams’ record-setting 189 made free throws in the 1995-96 season.

———

A new home for @Howard3Erin



"Entering the transfer portal and landing here at Florida State was really the best situation I could have landed in."#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/Zwe9fGaDL5 — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 21, 2023

Alumni: Scottie Barnes was mic’d up:

Scottie Barnes mic'd up at practice!



The @Raptors host the Pacers tonight at 7:30pm/et on the NBA App.



Watch here: https://t.co/pzsFOV3neX pic.twitter.com/DyuIDF2c0G — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2023

———

Robert Johnson went to the crossroads and sold his soul to the devil, but unless you know something I don’t, that’s probably not an option for FSU basketball. The ‘Noles will stay earthbound, and likely tie the record for most losses in program history...{continued *FOR FREE}

———

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{Continued *FOR FREE}

Frederik Kjettrup has been a countrywide superstar this spring, placing first at the Watersound Invitational and second in two other collegiate events.

———

Click the link below to watch the full feature on @LottieWoad



Tune in to hear more about Woad’s commitment to the game, plus an inside scoop on the rivalry ⚽️ between Lottie & @heathcharlotte9. https://t.co/jigkVmneEt pic.twitter.com/BPlDvA48ZU — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 21, 2023

———

Heck of a save here from Hank Lebioda to avoid the bogey:

Saving par the hard way @Hank_Lebioda with an impressive recovery from the woods @ValsparChamp.



(Presented by @CDWCorp) pic.twitter.com/MmHgB8X7cB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 19, 2023

———

The No. 12 Florida State Seminoles women’s golf team won the Florida State Match-Up team title, shooting a tournament total of even-par (864).

From FSU Sports Info:

Florida State shot rounds of 1-under (287), 3-under (285), and 4-over (292) to win the annual tournament by 25 strokes, with Augusta falling in second place at 25-over par. This was Florida State’s fourth time winning the tournament in its 10 year history. The Seminoles’ own, Lottie Woad, won her second tournament of the season with an individual title claim at the Match-Up after totaling 4-under par with rounds of 68-69-75 (212).

Watch the full interview on https://t.co/yhObT0Zhmw to hear @LottieWoad share her thoughts on what today’s victory means for her and the Seminoles team #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/Fz2Rd0sRqR — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 19, 2023

Good luck to all 13 of our former Seminoles who will begin their @NWSL season tomorrow #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/AcNpnjJxy3 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) March 24, 2023

———

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions....{continued}

Jeremiah Davis has received the honor of “Indoor Field Performer of the Year.

———

Florida State distance runner Patrick Donnelly was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Track Performer of the Week after leading a 53-man field in the 5000 meters with a time of 14:15.81 at the River City Spring Break Classic hosted by North Florida.

———

FLORIDA STATE DISTANCE GROUP FINISHES RALEIGH INVITATIONAL

While the annual FSU Relays were being held in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, a group of Seminole distance runners headed to North Carolina’s capital city to race in the Raleigh Relays.

The Seminoles had already made big news in Raleigh on Thursday when sophomore David Mullarkey ran the third fastest 5,000 meters in school history and the fastest in the NCAA this year with a personal best time of 13:37.88.

On Friday, a select group competed in the distance events led by Alyson Churchill’s ninth-place finish in the women’s 5,000 meters with a time of 15:46.30. Freshman Emmy Van Den Berg’s time of 16:22.13 placed her among the Top 25 finishers in the event.

Senior Yasmine Abbes was Florida State’s top finisher in the women’s 1,500 meters. She finished in 18th place with a time of 4:21.53. Bieke Schipperen’s time of 4:26.59 was good for a Top 45 finish in the highly competitive field.

The Seminole track and field teams will travel to Gainesville Friday and Saturday to participate in the Pepsi Relays at the University of Florida.

From FSU Sports Info:

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif gave FSU its first doubles win after their 6-1 win on court No. 2, and then Maks Silagy and Barnaby Smith’s 6-3 victory on court No. 3 clinched the doubles point for the Seminoles. Youcef Rihane earned the first singles point for Florida State after he won eight straight games to clinch his first set 7-5, and to win the second set on court No. 3 6-0 to put the Noles up 2-0. Despite being down 3-1 in the first set on court No. 6, Jaime Connel battled back, winning five straight games to win 6-3 in the first set. Connel’s 6-3, 6-2 straight-set victory gave Florida State its third point of the afternoon. The match was clinched on court No. 5 by Andreja Petrovic, with his 6-2, 6-2 victory giving the Seminoles a 4-0 lead. Dous-Karpenschif capped off his undefeated weekend with a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 5. Cornut-Chauvinc’s 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over No. 43 Sebastien Dominko was his eighth ranked win of the season and made the match score 6-0 in favor of Florida State. The final point of the match was won by Loris Pourroy on court No. 2, with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 win giving the Seminoles the 7-0 sweep.

FSU Defeats Virginia Tech 5-2

TALLAHASSEE– The Florida State women’s tennis team (10-6, 3-3 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech 5-2 on Friday.

“Winning matches in the ACC is tough and to start the weekend off with a 5-2 win is important,” head coach Jennifer Hyde said. “We found ways to fight through adversity and it was a battle.”

The match began with Anna Arkadianou and Ellie Schoppe winning 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Kristyna Lavickova and Olympe Lancelot followed with a 7-5 win at No. 3 to clinch the doubles point, giving the Seminoles the early 1-0 lead. Vic Allen and Kianah Motosono finished their match at No. 2 and won 7-6 (4).

The Seminoles continued their hot start through singles when freshman Lavickova, a freshman from Prague, Czech Republic, won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5 singles to extend the lead to 2-0. Arkadianou followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles to put Florida State one point away from victory.

The Hokies responded with a win at No. 3 singles to make the match 3-1.

Florida State’s Alice Amendola was able to clinch the match with a 6-2, 7-5 victory at No. 6 singles. Graduate student Mila Saric finished her match and was able to come back from dropping her first set and win in a tiebreaker 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Florida State returns to action Sunday against ninth-ranked Virginia. Live stats and video will be available on Seminoles.com.

———

Yanchev Smashes Career Best to Close NCAAs

Minneapolis, Minn. – The No.22 Florida State men’s swimming and diving closed out the 2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Yordan Yanchev turned in the highlight of the day, clocking a new personal best by almost 12 seconds in the 1650 free at 14:56.18. Yanchev swam down Alex Zettle of Texas in the final 100 yards to claim the heat one win by just under two-tenths of a second. He finished 25th overall.

Yanchev secured the third-fastest time in FSU history, after swimming the eighth at the ACC Championships (15:08.13) this season.

“That was a big swim by Yordan,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “Nearly dropping 12 seconds after he swam his best mile just about a month ago was a big highlight of the meet. I am very proud of our guys. I thought we had a good meet overall.”

Arijus Pavlidi led off prelims by clocking 1:42.70 in the 200 back, finishing 33rd.

Peter Varjasi was just off his career best in the 100 free (42.32), touching with a time of 42.47 for 29th place, moving up in seed.

Tazman Abramowicz closed out his collegiate career by competing in the men’s 10-meter platform. Abramowicz performed four dives from the 10-meter platform despite being unable to train or compete at the distance since the start of the season.

Abramowicz received marks between 6.5-7.0 on two of those 10-meter dives, finishing 33rd with a total of 309.20.

“This is the part of this job, the end part, when you watch their last dive, I will never get used to,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “It’s sad and beautiful at the same time. I am so proud of Taz for what he’s managed to pull through. There is a lot behind the scenes, but he’s a mountain climber. I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to get to know such an amazing young man,

“Fortunately, this isn’t goodbye since he’s been accepted to the sports psych master’s program,” Proctor added. “I’m truly grateful for everything he did this year for our team.”

E-Sports

———

PLAYOFFS ARE HERE



Make sure to mark that calendar as playoffs will be held on a LAN and take place the weekend of April 1st!



Be sure to listen out for more details in the coming week! pic.twitter.com/Or8X5gvIWQ — Southeastern Esports League (@EsportsSEL) March 22, 2023

Other Cool Stuff

The recent announcement that Florida State will open the 2024 season vs Georgia Tech in Ireland has garnered some intense reactions from FSU fans; ranging from excitement at a once in a lifetime opportunity for fans and the program to frustration that a game originally scheduled to be played in FSU’s largest alumni base outside of Florida is now getting moved half a world away. On the surface this feels like yet another early season neutral site game that has clogged FSU’s schedules for the last decade. Rather, this is a part of a strategy FSU has employed since the earliest days of the Bobby Bowden era and...{continued}

———

“You’re talking about a Top 20 public institution in America and now we’re going to showcase everything — not only the city but what this institution and program have to offer the whole world.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to get to Dublin.”

Joined by head coach Mike Norvell, Aer Lingus College Football Classic officials, FSU athletes and others, Florida State athletic director Michael Alford helped officially kick off the countdown to FSU football’s international debut in 2024 on Tuesday....{continued}

———

Tuesday also marked another FSU Day at the Capitol:

Booths lined the first three levels of the Capitol Rotunda, showcasing FSU’s world-class colleges and programs and the university’s high-achieving students and faculty. Jeff Culhane, the voice for Florida State football and men’s basketball, hosted an outdoor pep rally featuring music by the FSU pep band Seminole Sound and performances from the FSU Cheerleaders and Flying High Circus. Members of the Florida Legislature’s Seminole Caucus joined FSU officials, Head Women’s Basketball Coach Brooke Wyckoff and members of the Board of Trustees for the festivities. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, an FSU alumnus, spoke about the rising demand for a Florida State University education, noting the university’s more than 70,000 applications for fall admission. President Richard McCullough built on Patronis’ remarks, highlighting the university’s advancements throughout his tenure, including an increase of research and fundraising totals along with student success and graduation rates. McCullough lauded the university’s record 99% of first-year undergraduates who started at FSU last fall and returned for the spring semester, one of the best rates in the country and another indicator of FSU’s national leadership in student success. “We are competing on and off the field at the highest levels for a Top 20 university,” McCullough said. “Our retention rate for freshmen this semester so far is 99% — that’s incredible and off the charts. Florida State University has the ingredients to continue to drive forward and be one of the greatest universities in this nation.”

———

FAMU-FSU College of Engineering researchers are looking to develop a modular solar electricity system that can help communities keep electricity flowing during natural disasters.

From FSU:

Yuan Li, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering who is leading the project, and her team are developing lightweight, compact inverters for solar power plants. The inverters, which convert direct current to alternating current, help regulate the flow of electricity from power plants to the electric grid. They are small enough that a team of two people can set them up without heavy equipment, allowing solar power plants to quickly restore electricity in the wake of disruptions, such as the hurricanes that batter Florida during the summer. This inverter will have identical modules that handle different sections of a solar power plant. If severe weather damages part of the inverter, the remaining modules will continue functioning. The technology also allows workers to replace the failed part while the rest of the inverter system is generating power.

