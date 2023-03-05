In case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports.

The Florida State Seminole athletic program had another busy week highlighted by the success of softball team. Unfortunately, the men and women's basketball team had a tough week, and the baseball team, after breaking into the top 25, won a midweek game but has lost the weekend series.

How to watch

Sunday March 5th

Georgia Southern - 11:15 AM ACCNX

Florida State softball tacked on two more wins in the Dugout Club Classic, against Georgia Southern and Colgate. Overall, the Seminoles showed their power bats, and pitching depth, looking steady heading into the final stretch before ACC regular season....{continued *FOR FREE}

The Seminoles opened up the Dugout Club Classic, with three new opponents and a new uniform with a history:

The wait is over. We're bringing the pinstripes back #Team40

30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, Mack Leonard go the start in the second game. Leonard led off with a leadoff double, that came around to score on a single. Two strikeouts and a ground out ended the first inning with a 1-0 Colgate lead....{continued *FOR FREE}

Kat Sandercock got the first start of the weekend for Florida State softball, facing the UMass Minutewomen batting order. A lead off single was left on third base after a few ground out and a final strikeout to end the inning. Against Jessie DiPasquale in the circle for UMass, the Seminoles also just had one baserunner and no runs to show for it...{continued *FOR FREE}

Florida State star Devyn Flaherty is No. 1 in the ACC in stolen bases, and No. 15 in the country. She’s had a phenomenal start to the season.

Catch her if you can



Devyn is a perfect 10-10 on stolen bases this year which leads the ACC and is top 1️⃣5️⃣ in the country #Team40 pic.twitter.com/4mvKocmkYA — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 1, 2023

Kat being Kat



She currently has the fourth-lowest ERA in the NCAA among pitchers who have made 11 or more appearances #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/FOOf6VDJzp — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 28, 2023

Welcome to the Seminole Softball Wrap, a new podcast to the Tomahawk Nation family.

Hosted by Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin, this biweekly podcast will dive into the happenings of Florida State softball throughout the 2023 season, now three weeks into the year.

In this first episode, Gwyn and Brian discuss the team’s start through their first 18 games. We look at where have they found success, where have they struggled and how the group has reset from last season’s early exit from the NCAA Tournament.....{continued *FOR FREE}

FSU: RHP Caron Montgomery (0-0, 2.00 ERA)

FGCU: TBA

Postgame: Florida State fell to FGCU 11-10 losing it’s third game of the year and first series. Game two looked very similar to game one. FSU took the lead in the first inning this time with three two out hits. FGCU immediately struck back with a combination of extra base hits, walks and poor FSU defense. Just like Baumeister Jamie Arnold lasted just 2.1 innings giving up six runes. Only two were earned but he got himself into a good bit of trouble with two walks and two extra base hits. Defense was pretty sloppy for both teams as they racked up eight total errors on the day, five for FGCU and three for FSU....{continued *FOR FREE}

Postgame: The game started out well for FSU as James Tibbs hit his second first inning two run home run in as many games but it was largely down hill after that. Jackson Baumeister lasted just 2.1 innings giving up six runs on five hits. While only three of those were earned a miscommunication at first base between him and Bazz Jimenez followed by a double resulted in three of those runs....{continued *FOR FREE}

Postgame: FSU won it’s first extra inning game of the year beating the USF Bulls 7-6 in 13 innings. While the Seminoles got good pitching on the day their offense was subpar for the second game in a row....{continued *FOR FREE}

Florida State Seminoles baseball, after starting off the year 6-1, is ranked for the first time under new head coach Link Jarrett.

FSU is coming off a major non-conference road series win vs. the then-No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs, winning the first two games off the back of major batting performances before falling in a tight game on Sunday....{continued *FOR FREE}

The Florida State Seminoles recorded their second series win in as many weekends. Last week, it was a sweep of James Madison — this weekend, the Noles took two of three from the eighth ranked TCU Horned Frogs. FSU won the first two games before dropping the finale down the stretch on Sunday....{continued *FOR FREE}

FSU baseball drops finale to TCU, wins series over top-10 opponent-Seminoles hit the road for first big test of the season

Florida State, in its first major weekend road test under head coach Link Jarrett, took down the TCU Horned Frogs in two out of three games to secure a top ten series win.

FSU now sits at 6-1 on the season after kicking off the year with a sweep of James Madison which was followed up with a road win against the Jacksonville Dolphins....{continued *FOR FREE}

No. 5 Florida State (23-9) fell to no. 12 Wake Forest (16-15) by a 65-54 score in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC.

Game Recap

Florida State started out on a 7-0 run that was sparked by an Erin Howard triple. Wake broke the run with a putback from Demeara Hinds. However, FSU responded with five straight points to force Deacon head coach Megan Gebbia to call a timeout....{continued *FOR FREE}

Florida State women’s basketball, in its first official season under head coach Brooke Wyckoff, is sitting at 23-8 (12-6 ACC) on the year and having secured the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament....

Wyckoff, who played for the Seminoles from 1998-2001, started 107 games (sixth-highest in school history) and sits at second all-time in school history with 209 blocked shots, seventh in rebounds (804), tenth in free throws made (320).....{continued *FOR FREE}

Latson Selected to John R. Wooden Award National Ballot

Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson of Florida State Women’s Basketball is one of 15 student-athletes nationally selected to the John R. Wooden Award Women’s National Ballot, announced on Saturday afternoon.

Selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board, the National Ballot consists of 15 student-athletes who are candidates for the Wooden Award All American Team and Wooden Award Trophy as the most outstanding college basketball player in the United States.

The ACC leads all conferences with four selections, followed by the Big East, Big Ten and Pac-12 with three selections each and the Big 12 and SEC with one each.

All balloted players have been certified by their university to meet or exceed the qualifications for the Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden when the Award was established. The qualifications include: candidates must exhibit strength of character, both on and off the court; candidates must be full-time students in an accredited NCAA college or university; candidates must be making progress toward graduation and have a cumulative 2.00 grade point average since enrolling in their school; candidates must contribute to team effort; candidates must excel in both offense and defense; and candidates should be considered on their performance over the course of the entire season.

Voting will take place from March 14th to March 21st, and voters take into consideration a player’s entire season of play, as well as the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The finalists for the 2023 Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s will be announced on March 29th.

As a freshman, Latson continues to lead the ACC in scoring at 21.3 points per game. She established the conference’s single-season freshman scoring record with 659 points.

Florida State awaits its NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament seeding on Monday, March 12, with the selection show at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

No. 23 Florida State (23-8, 12-6 ACC) was upset at Clemson (16-14, 7-11 ACC) by a 74-61 score today.

Game Recap

The game was tight in the first quarter. Erin Howard started the game for Florida State with a triple but after that the Noles struggled to shoot. Neither side could maintain much of an advantage....{continued *FOR FREE}

The Florida State Seminoles were in Blacksburg, Virginia for their final game of the regular season. FSU’s match against the Virginia Tech Hokies started off with an extremely high deficit and the Hokies never looked back. Florida State was outmatched through 40 minutes, getting demolished...{continued *FOR FREE}

A little more than 48 hours after Matthew Cleveland tossed in a crowd silencer to complete the largest comeback in ACC history, the Seminoles returned to the court for Senior Night against the bluest of the ACC blue bloods. And for a moment it felt like history could repeat itself in short order....{continued *FOR FREE}

Robert Johnson went to the crossroads and sold his soul to the devil, but unless you know something I don’t, that’s probably not an option for FSU basketball. The ‘Noles will stay earthbound, and likely tie the record for most losses in program history...{continued *FOR FREE}

——

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{Continued *FOR FREE}

No. 15 Florida State Defeats Virginia Tech, 5-2

The No. 15 Florida State men’s tennis team defeated No. 65 Virginia Tech 5-2 on Friday afternoon at Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.

Virginia Tech won the doubles point after winning 6-2 on court No. 1 and 6-3 on court No. 3.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, the No. 2-ranked singles player in the country, opened the scoring for the Seminoles. His 6-2, 6-2 straight-set-victory over No. 86 Ryan Fishback tied the match. Cornut-Chauvinc’s victory marks the sixth time this season he has beaten a ranked opponent and continues his undefeated start to the season.

Joshua Dous-Karpenschif’s 6-4, 6-2 victory on court No. 4 put Florida State in the lead. Dous-Karpenschif is 3-0 in singles play on court No. 4 this season.

After Virginia Tech’s win on court No. 5 tied the match, Loris Pourroy broke the tie with a 6-4, 6-4 win on court No. 2 to put Florida State ahead 3-2.

With Florida State leading 3-2, the Seminoles continued to fight as both remaining matches were in third sets with the Noles requiring only one win to clinch the victory.

Despite dropping the first set, Alex Bulte’s 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 come-from-behind win on court No. 6 clinched the victory for the Seminoles. Bulte was on set and match point after being down 5-4 in the second set before winning three straight games to win the set 7-5 and forcing a third set to be played.

No. 89-ranked Youcef Rihane scored the final point to put Florida State up 5-2 behind a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win on Court No. 3. Rihane is the first Seminole to reach double-digit singles wins this season.

Florida State is now 8-3 on the season. The Seminoles play their second ACC matchup of the season when they travel to play No. 21 Virginia on Sunday at 1.p.m. Live stats and live video will be available on Seminoles.com.

FSU Wins at Boston College, 5-2

Chestnut Hill, Mass. – The Florida State women’s tennis team (6-4. 1-1 ACC) defeated Boston College 5-2 on Sunday to claim their first ACC victory of the 2023 spring season.

The Seminoles swept doubles, taking the 1-0 lead. Vic Allen and Kianah Motosono gained the edge with a dominant 6-3 win at No.1. Olympe Lancelot and Ellie Schoppe clinched the point behind a 6-3 win at No. 3.

Florida State’s Anna Arkadianou and Millie Bissett finished doubles play with a 6-3 win.

Bissett kicked off singles play with a 6-1, 6-3 straight-set win at No. 5 to extend the lead to 2-0. Arkadianou grabbed a 6-4, 6-1 win at No.1 to make it 3-0 against Marice Aguiar who is ranked 119th nationally.

The Eagles responded with a win at No. 3 singles and cut the lead to 3-1.

The Seminoles clinched the match when Allen won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Lancelot added to the lead with a 6-4, 6-5 victory at No. 4.

Florida State returns to action at home on Sunday, March 5 against No.23 Miami at 12 p.m. Admission to matches at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center is free. Live stats will be available on Seminoles.com.

SEMINOLES END BEACH BASH UNDEFEATED

The number two ranked Florida State Seminoles started their season 5-0 after defeating two ranked teams at their annual Beach Bash tournament. On Sunday, Feb 26th, the Noles defeated No. 16 FIU 4-1 and No.19 South Carolina 4-1.

Florida State improved their all-time opening weekend record to 38-3 and their home record to 65-3.

FSU 4, No. 16 FIU 1

The Seminoles are now 11-2 all-time against the Golden Panthers. The first match point came from court one by the duo of Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff. The pair won two quick sets against the Golden Panthers 21-12 and 21-19.

Court five quickly followed suit with Carra Sassack and Chloe Charles defeating the FIU pair 21-17 and 21-18 in their first pairing together this season.

The match-clinching point was earned by Morgan Chacon and Caitlin Moon on court four. Moon and Chacon put together some close points against the Golden Panthers but held on to win both sets 21-19 and 21-18.

Even though the match was already won, court two and three went to three sets. On court two, Alexis Durish and Raelyn White stayed strong in the third set to win 15-12 after giving up the second set 18-21. The duo won a defensive first set 21-18 that forced the third set to be played.

On court three, Anna Long and Jordan Polo provided plenty of entertainment with three close sets. The first set went in favor of FIU 19-21 after alternating the lead many times. The second set was much like the first, but this time FSU pulled away towards the end of the set, winning 21-15. Long and Polo fought a valiant effort in the third set, before eventually falling 13-15.

FSU 4, No. 19 South Carolina 1

The final match of the tournament provided FSU with a 4-1 win, this time against No. 19 South Carolina.

Carra Sassack and Chloe Charles found their groove quickly and spared no time winning the first point for the Seminoles on court five. The final score of the two sets were 21-15 and 21-19. The duo did not drop a set in either match played today.

Morgan Chacon and Caitlin Moon owned court four, going unbeaten on the weekend. The duo beat FIU in two sets going 22-20 and 21-17.

As it was all weekend, Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff were on court one for the match against FIU. The pair clinched the match-winning point with a two-set win of 21-17 and 22-20. Anderson and Kalkhoff only dropped one dual the entire weekend.

On court two, Alexis Durish and Raelyn White were in a three set battle, after losing the first set 18-21, the pair came out hot and won the second set 21-15. A hard fought back-and-forth third set was played but ultimately FIU took the win 13-15 giving them their first dual point.

Jordan Polo and Anna Long closed the weekend out well with two efficient sets in their favor. The first set was 21-15 and the second set was 21-17. Long and Polo also only dropped one dual the entire weekend.

The Seminoles travel to Tampa this weekend for the Tampa Invitational on March 4th and 5th. The weekend will start with the Noles’ taking on No. 6 Grand Canyon at 12:00 PM and No. 15 Stetson at 4:00 PM.

Eight Noles Earn Academic All-District

Eight members of No.18/NR Florida State swimming and diving teams were recognized for their efforts in the classroom on Tuesday, as the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District teams were announced.

Izzy Gregersen, Jenny Halden, Maddie McDonald, and Anna Metzler were named to the NCAA Division I women’s swimming and diving list, while Tazman Abramowicz, Jesco Helling, Nick Mason, and Arijus Pavlidi were named to the men’s.

The 2022-23 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the pool and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes swimming & diving honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA — for each gender.

Seven of the eight student-athletes competed and scored points toward the team totals at the 2023 ACC Championships and all eight hold a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher. Mason was recently tabbed as a 2023 ACC Postgraduate Scholar.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second-, and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in mid-March.

Swimming and diving moved into its own category of academic awards from CSC this season. In previous seasons, the sport fell under the at-large category where eight Noles earned 15 All-District honors since 2005 and four student-athletes were placed on one of the Academic All-America teams.

The divers will look to qualify for the NCAA Championships via the NCAA Zone B Championships that will be held March 5-8 at the University of Tennessee. The Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Champioships will be held March 15-18 in Knoxville, while the men’s meet will be held in Minneapolis, Minn., March 22-25.

Four Noles, Medley Relay Selected for NCAA Championships

Four members of the Florida State women’s swimming and diving team were selected to compete in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships that will be held March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tenn. The Seminoles will also compete in the 200 medley relay.

Maddy Huggins, Edith Jernstedt, Julia Mansson, and Anna Metzler will compete individually, while Tania Quaglieri, Jenny Halden, and Alexandra Dicks will attend the meet as relay swimmers.

“I am really happy for these ladies that qualified,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We’re excited we get to run our top relay. We have a great shot at making the top 16. We’re looking for a fun and fast way to end the year.”

Maddy Huggins |Sophomore| Carbondale, Ill. | 200 Breast – 2:09.55

Huggins qualified for her first NCAAs after swimming a time of 2:09.55 in the 200 breast at the Bulldog Last Chance Invite last weekend, which is the third-fastest time in FSU history. She will be seeded 36th in the race and can also choose to swim the 200 IM and 100 breast.

At the ACC Championships, Huggins won the consolation heat of the 200 breast (2:10.01) and she also contributed her personal best in the 200 IM (1:59.09) for 21st place.

Edith Jernstedt | Sophomore | Vasteras, Sweden | 200 Fly – 1:55.78

Jernstedt qualified for her second NCAA meet after she finished seventh in the 200 fly behind a personal best of 1:55.78 in the 200 fly at the ACC Championships. She will be seeded 33rd in the race. Jernstedt is also able to swim the 200 IM (1:57.64) and 100 fly (52.54).

Jernstedt is a 2022 Swedish National Champion and she is also the second-fastest swimmer in the 200 fly and 200 IM in FSU history.

Julia Mansson | Freshman | Orebro, Sweden| 200 Breast – 2:09.68

Mansson qualified in 38th place in the 200 breast, a time she swam against Georgia Tech early in the season. She set the Morcom Aquatics Center pool record at 2:09.68 and was named the ACC Swimmer of the Week for the Performance.

At the ACC Championships, Mansson was 11th in the 200 breast (2:10.74) and 17th in the 100 breast (1:00.70). She also helped the Noles to their fastest 200 medley relay time (1:36.37) at the Bulldog Last Chance Invite.

Mansson can also swim the 100 breast.

Anna Metzler | 5th Year| Regensburg, Germany | 400 IM – 4:10.18

Metzler qualifies for her fourth NCAAs after swimming a time of 4:10.18 in the 400 IM at the Georgia Invite in November. The swim is the second-fastest in school history and she will be seeded 27th.

At the ACC Championships, Metzler finished ninth in the 400 IM (4:10.41) and also scored in the 200 IM (1:59.29) behind a personal best swim.

Metzler joined the Seminoles for the 2022-23 season from New Hampshire following a record-setting career where was the school’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year.

The 200 medley relay turned in a season-best of 1:36.37 in a time trial at the Bulldog Last Chance Invite. The Seminoles will be seeded 19th.

Alexandra Dicks | Sophomore| Vienna, Va. | Relay Swimmer

Dicks turned in the fastest 50 free for the Seminoles this season as the lead-off swimmer in the 200 free relay at the Bulldog Last Chance Invite last weekend at 22.68.

Dicks also competed at the ACC Championships in the 50 free (22.98), 100 free (50.49) and 100 fly (56.16).

Jenny Halden | Junior| Kongsburg, Norway | – Relay Swimmer

Halden will be participating in her third NCAA meet. Halden swam the fly leg of the 200 medley relay that went a season-best at the Bulldog Last Chance Invite at 1:36.37.

Halden holds the top time in the 100 fly for the Noles this season at 52.47 and she finished 13th in the race at the ACC Championships at 52.67. Halden is also a part of the FSU record-setting 200 medley relay team from 2022 that won bronze at ACCs.

Tania Quaglieri |Senior| Nonatola, Italy | Relay Swimmer

Quaglieri will be competing at her third NCAAs. Quaglieri led off the 200 medley relay last season to a school record, grabbing bronze at the 2022 ACC Championships.

This season, Quaglieri swam a season-best in the 100 back at 52.91 at the Bulldog Last Chance Invite. She was 18th in the 100 back (53.32) at the ACC Championships this season.

The divers will look to qualify for the NCAA Championships via the NCAA Zone B Championships that will be held March 5-8, also held at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center.

Other Cool Stuff

“We cannot be $30 million behind every year compared to our peers.”

At a Florida State University Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, athletic director Michael Alford didn’t mince words when discussing the school’s potential outlook in the coming new world of college athletics.

“We have to do something because we are a brand — a very important brand — and we drive the media value in this conference....{continued *FOR FREE}

An under-the-radar development came out of ACC meetings last week — the league openly discussed going to an unequal revenue-sharing model.

For a conference that has lagged behind in the college sports arms race for the last decade, it’s a sobering development that shows the league may have finally realized it is on borrowed time as a major player....{continued *FOR FREE}

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis....{continued *FOR FREE}

Former FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was presented with the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy last weekend:

Last weekend @GibbonsDillan was formally presented with his 2022 Wuerffel Trophy!



Check out a photo gallery from the weekend: https://t.co/gtIZhMjOGq



: Jimmy Stewart, Black Suit FM#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/qETNyb0ivP — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 1, 2023

Here’s a look at this week’s FSU football “Academic All-Stars:”

Florida State’s NIL landscape is growing at a tremendous rate, with “The Battle’s End” and “Rising Spear” carrying the biggest names in the university.

The TBE Family now covers 39 states, touching two oceans, both of our neighboring countries, and every Great Lake. Let's fill in the map today! #ClimbToAll50 #NationalBrand

——