Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball slugging, Beach Volleyball spiking, Baseball slumping, and other FSU sports news

This was a good week for the women sports, but the mens sports are struggling yet again this week.

Six of the Florida State spring sports teams are currently ranked in the Top 15.

These spring sports are each ranked in the Top 15 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/HceeLwlC7C — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 29, 2023

The Softball team is going for the weekend sweep in Tallahassee against Georgia Tech today at 2:00 p.m, and are on a roll winning 7 out of their last 8 games.

The Beach Volleyball team is still undefeated at home (6-0), with an overall record of 24-3 and 5-1 in the ACC.

The baseball team is currently under .500 on the season for the first time in a while that I can recall. The Noles (12-14) have lost 8 straight games, and have only have able to squeeze out 2 wins in their last 13 games.

Other sports and cool stuff.

HOW TO WATCH

Sunday April 2nd

FSU vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

2:00 p.m

ACC Network

On Friday, Florida State Softball had a tough time with Georgia Tech, but still claimed a win to open the series in Tallahassee.

Saturday’s matchup saw Ali DuBois against Chandler Dennis for the Yellow Jackets in the circle. In the first go around, it was a 1-2-3 for both pitchers, and in the second DuBois still kept it clean for her team....{continued}

Two-out rally >>>>>>



Michaela rips one to left center to give the Noles the early lead pic.twitter.com/FFXQVERc0U — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 1, 2023

On Friday’s Paint it Pink game for Florida State Softball, they were ready to come out swinging against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

In the first, starters Kathryn Sandercock and Sophia Voyles both dealt scoreless frames, even though they both allowed a baserunner each. Sandercock continued her early dominance in the 2nd, and so did her offense....{continued}

K Time



M2 | FSU 0 GT 0 pic.twitter.com/JhzchwAsSL — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 31, 2023

On this episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap, Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin discuss each of the Noles contests over the last two weeks going back to the nail-biter in Norman plus the 5-1 start to the ACC slate.

Plus, we once again take your questions in our Okay Gwyn segment....{continued}

After the Duke Blue Devils evened up the series on Saturday, Sunday was set as the rubber match for Florida State Softball.

FSU started off facing a new pitcher, freshman Sophie Garner-Mackinnon, who hit Devyn Flaherty with one out. With Kalei Harding at the plate, she roped a double that scored Flaherty and put the ‘Noles up 1-0 early....{continued}

HOW 'BOUT THAT START



Ocho rips one to left center to get the Noles on the board here in the first



ACCNX#Team40 pic.twitter.com/R2OdPQ2GHn — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 26, 2023

FSU’s Kaley Mudge represented the Noles yesterday in Washington D.C. to talk about her athletic journey and what she thinks of NIL rights in college sports.

Florida State softball junior outfielder Kaley Mudge is going to Washington D.C. this morning to speak at a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee hearing titled “Taking the Buzzer Beater to the Bank: Protecting College Athletes’ NIL Dealmaking Rights.”

From FSU Sports Info:

Mudge will be the lone active student-athlete speaking at the hearing as she will be joined by Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel, Virginia State University President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, former NFL player Trey Burton, Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun and Executive Director and Founder of the College Football Players Association Jason Stahl. “I feel very honored and grateful for the opportunity to share my story and speak about my college athlete experience on a national level,” Mudge said. “Florida State has been such an amazing community and family to me, and I couldn’t imagine a better experience. I’m so excited to meet and share my story with our country’s lawmakers.”

Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week, the fifth time in her career she’s earned the honor. Sandercock picked up two wins in her two appearances against the Blue Devils. In 10 innings, Sandercock allowed just one earned run against a team that came into the weekend averaging 6.53 runs a game. Sandercock allowed just four hits against Duke this past weekend, holding the Blue Devils to their lowest hit totals of the season in both Friday’s and Sunday’s games.

Let's recap Kat's play through the first two weekends of ACC play





4-0✅

First career no-hitter✅

1 earned run✅

10 strikeouts✅

4 total hits✅



Pretty good if you ask us #Team40 pic.twitter.com/nLBogCnZn8 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 27, 2023

SEMINOLES SPLIT DAY ONE OF EAST VS WEST

Manhattan Beach, Calif. – The Florida State Seminoles split the first day of the East to West Tournament, winning against No. 8 Hawaii 4-1 and losing to No. 3 USC 3-2.

FSU 4, No. 8 Hawaii 1

Court four got the action started for the Noles with a quick three-set dual. Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon dropped the first set a close 21-19, but came out swinging in the second set winning 21-14. In the third set Moon and White played well defensively and got the 15-10 win giving the Noles their first dual point.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo also had a three-set battle on court two. Long and Polo lost the first set 21-17 but fought back in the second set to win 21-16 and force the third set. The third set was back and forth but the duo was able to grind out the extra point win 17-15.

Carra Sassack and Audrey Koenig dominated on court three. The pair won a quick 21-11 in the first set. Hawaii kept the second set closer but Koenig and Sassack held out defensively winning 21-17.

Alexis Durish and Makenna Wolfe continued their dominant play into this tournament. The pair won the first set 21-14 and took the second set to extra points before dropping 22-20. Wolfe and Durish found their groove in the third set and did not allow Hawaii to score more than seven points, winning 15-6.

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff fought hard in their match but were unable to pull out the win. The duo lost the first set in extra points 22-20 and the second set 21-15.

FSU 2, No. 3 USC 3

In a national championship rematch from 2022 Florida State lost a heartbreaker to USC on a clinch point.

Carra Sassack and Audrey Koenig kept their sets close but ultimately lost the first set 21-19 and the second set 21-18 giving USC their first dual point.

Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon played extremely well on court four. The pair won 21-16 in the first set then dropped a close second set 21-18. The third set was back and forth but White and Moon pulled ahead towards the end and won 15-11, giving the Noles their first dual point.

Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish continued their impressive day with a three set battle on court five. The pair won the first set 21-16 but dropped the second set 21-16. The third set was where Wolfe and Durish once again found their groove, and quickly put away the Trojans 15-8.

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff were in a heavyweight bout on court one. The duo won the first set 21-15 but dropped the second set in extra points 25-23. The third set was back and forth but Anderson and Kalkhoff ultimately dropped the set 15-13.

With the dual points tied at 2-2 it came down to Anna Long and Jordan Polo on court three. The pair won the first set 21-18 with some great hustle plays. The second set was another close one with USC gaining the edge over the Noles with a 21-18 win. The third set was electric as it was back and forth until the very end. Long and Polo fought hard, but USC pulled away at the end to get the 15-11 win. This clinched the match for the Trojans.

NOLES FINISH LSU INVITATIONAL UNDEFEATED

Baton Rouge, LA. – The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles (16-2) ended the LSU Invitational Undefeated.

FSU 3, Spring Hill College 0

The Seminoles opened up the second day of the LSU Invitational with a sweep over Spring Hill College.

Alexis Durish and Makenna Wolfe continued their impressive weekend with another win on court five. The duo won 21-15 in the first set and played a great defensive game in the second set to win 21-10 giving the Noles their first dual point.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo dominated court two in the first set winning 21-8. The pair kept the momentum going into the second set, which ended with a 21-14 win.

Caitlin Godwin and Audrey Koenig sealed the match point for the Seminoles on court three. The pair took the first set to extra points but pulled out a 22-20 win. The second set allowed Godwin and Koenig time to settle in and the pair clicked, winning 21-13 giving the Noles their third and final dual point.

Courts one and four went unfinished due to the matches going to decision.

FSU 3, No. 5 LSU 2

The last match of the day was a battle against host team and conference foe No. 5 LSU.

Court three started with Carra Sassack and Chloe Charles dropping the first set 21-19. The pair fought hard in the second set taking it to extra points, but ultimately fell 24-22, giving the Tigers their first dual point.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo played well on court two consistently staying ahead of the LSU pair. Long and Polo won the first set 21-17. The duo followed up with a 21-16 win in the second set to give the Seminoles their first dual point.

Alexis Durish and Makenna Wolfe had a three set battle on court five. LSU took the first set 21-16, but Durish and Wolfe weren’t phased. The pair won the second set 21-12 and kept that momentum into the third set to win 15-12.

Caitlin Moon and Raelyn white battled hard on court four but fell in three sets to LSU. The pair dropped the first set 21-18, then came back and won the second set 21-15. White and Moon fought in the third set but fell 15-13.

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff came in clutch for the Seminoles, as their court was the deciding dual point of the match. The first set totaled 68 points with Anderson and Kalkhoff winning 35-33. The duo caught fire in the second set, refusing to trail to the Tigers, and got the clinching dual point with a 21-14 win.

Florida State at Miami: How to watch, starting pitchers

Sunday: 2:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (1-3, 9.49 ERA)

The Seminoles received a much needed boost from their starting rotation as Conner Whittaker tossed five innings allowing only two earned runs. Unfortunately, the bats once again failed to show life. The ‘Noles offense was quiet until late as FSU lost game two, 3-2, and dropped their third straight weekend series....{continued}

———

Miami (17-9, 6-4) beat up Florida State (12-13, 3-7) to the tune of a 11-0 win in Coral Gables. It was a “same stuff, different game” situation for the ‘Noles as they didn’t provide many opportunities for themselves and gave the ‘Canes way to many opportunities to stay competitive....{continued}

———

Florida State (12-12, 3-6) lost a midweek game to Florida 9-5 and were swept on the road at Virginia of scores of 3-2, 12-4 and 15-4. FSU was actually competitive in half of those games but mistakes all over the field opened the flood gates with no way to shut them....{continued}

———

It was more of the same for the Florida State Seminoles (12-12, 3-6) as they lost to the Virginia Cavaliers (22-2, 7-2) 15-4. Starting pitcher gave up one run in the second on back to back double and then didn’t record an out in the third inning, getting chased after a couple of singles put runners at first and second with no outs...{continued}

———

Sophomore James Tibbs currently ranks at No. 13 in the nation in walks and runs scored.

.@JamesTibbsIII is off to a start.



The sophomore ranks 13th nationally in walks and runs scored ⚾️ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/lW7PT9DGlR — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 29, 2023

#FSU is .500 through 24 games but are No. 16 in RPI with the toughest strength of schedule in the country so far this season.



Last ten have obviously been rough, but FSU has competed with some really good teams and just not got the job done. Lot of season left. pic.twitter.com/nTzIjIA8VT — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) March 28, 2023

Congratulations to Pedro Grifol who got a victory over the Astros in his managerial debut:

Florida State announced Brooke Wychoff as their newest head coach one year ago.

———

Florida State guard Ta’Niya Latson was named NCAA Division I Freshman of the Year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday morning:

The Miami, Fla., native was unquestionably the nation’s top freshman in 2022-23, also earning the Tamika Catchings Award given by the United States Basketball Writers Association, as well as The Athletic National Freshman of the Year. Latson averaged an ACC-leading 21.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this year. Latson is also a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard award. The 5-foot-8 freshman guard produced one of the finest first seasons in collegiate basketball history, becoming the first freshman in ACC history to lead the league in scoring. She was the conference’s greatest scoring threat, producing an ACC-leading 18 20-point games. Latson proved to be a scoring threat who also put up impressive field-goal percentage numbers. With a very high usage rate, Latson shot 45.5 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from 3-point range. She was rewarded as the ACC Rookie of the Year as well as getting the nod for All-ACC First Team honors. Latson set an FSU single-season record with seven 30-point games this season.

Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills is set to enter the transfer portal, per a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Mills, a redshirt junior who transferred to Florida State in 2021 after three seasons with the Houston Cougars, enters the portal as a graduate transfer after earning his degree last summer.

In 2022-2023, he averaged 13 points, three rebounds and 3.4 assists....{continued}

#ROGNER THOUGHTS™©

Such wild paths to the final four:



UConn: superior talent that was terrible in the middle season



SDSU: All defense, no offense



FAU: Balanced, undersized old dudes



Miami: Ruiz's checkbook



Lots of ways to get it done — Rogner (@MichaelRogner) March 26, 2023

———

Scottie Barnes representing the Noles on the hardwood:

4 being great



22 points | 12 assists | 7 rebounds | 0 turnovers | @raptors W#NewBlood | #NolesinthePros pic.twitter.com/OWdS8qgrMC — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) March 29, 2023

———

Robert Johnson went to the crossroads and sold his soul to the devil, but unless you know something I don’t, that’s probably not an option for FSU basketball. The ‘Noles will stay earthbound, and likely tie the record for most losses in program history...{continued *FOR FREE}

———

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{Continued *FOR FREE}

W. GOLF: HEATH AND WOAD FINISH PLAY AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Two of Florida State’s own, Charlotte Heath and Lottie Woad, advanced to the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur played at the infamous Augusta National Golf Club. Only 31 players out of the original 72 player field made it to Augusta, with the cut being 2-over par at Champions Retreat. Heath placed 25th in the final round after a 6-over par finish, while Woad played tremendous golf to jump 15 spots up the leaderboard and place in 13th at 2-over par.

Saturday’s round consisted of heavy rain and gusts of wind that caused a weather delay in the late morning of the final round. At the time of the delay, Heath was 5-over par after starting off her first nine with a double bogey on the 145-yard par 3, No. 12.

Although the par 3 is known for its short yardage, the taunting water that encapsulates the front of the green does not go by without notice, to both players and spectators.

Heath scrambled to make complete contact with the golf ball off the tee, which led her to hit her first shot in the water. A perfect chip over the water and onto the 20 foot long green put Heath in perfect position to save bogey on the par 3, but she ultimately two-putted for double.

Heath immediately bounced back with a birdie on hole No. 13 to get back to 1-over par, but was unable to complete the nine without another troubled hole. No. 17 – the 370-yard par 4 – caused Heath another double bogey in her round, a number that Heath only encountered at Augusta National, as she was double-bogey free in her first two rounds at Champions Retreat.

Heath made the turn with another bogey, but ultimately followed the hiccup with a birdie on the following second hole. Prior to the rain delay, Heath allowed two back-to-back bogeys which put her at 5-over par for the final round.

Following the delay, Heath bogeyed her opening hole back in play. She picked back up her usual game and parred her four remaining holes of the final round. She totaled 6-over par for the tournament and finished in 25th place.

Lottie Woad continued her tremendous play from the second round, immediately capturing two birdies in her opening six holes before the weather delay struck.

Following the delay, Woad parred out the remaining holes of her first nine. After making the turn, Woad bogeyed the opening hole of the new nine, but secured two pars to follow. Woad struggled for the next two holes, allowing two back-to-back bogeys.

Woad remained strong till the end, capturing a birdie on the 8th hole, followed by a par on her final hole. She shot a phenomenal round of even-par in the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She totaled 2-over for the tournament and finished in 13th place.

Heath and Woad will travel next to join their Seminole teammates in Raleigh, North Carolina to compete in the N.C. State Match Play Championship at Lonnie Poole Golf Course on April 3rd and 4th. Live scoring can be found on golfstat.com and @fsugolf on social media.

The Seminoles concluded Round 1 of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur today, and with no surprise, Charlotte Heath is amongst the best on the links.

That’s a wrap for round ☝️ of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur!@heathcharlotte9 is currently tied for 12th place after shooting even-par (72) in the first round.



Tune into https://t.co/UzINQ5vj1W for live coverage and scoring updates! #onetribe #ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/eltnZp52DS — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 29, 2023

No. 7 Florida State men’s golf tied for fourth at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational:

The trio of freshman Jack Bigham, junior Brett Roberts and redshirt junior Cole Anderson led the Seminoles by shooting 4-under overall. Florida State shot 13-under as a team, including a final round where it went 3-under. Bigham, Roberts and Anderson tied for 14th on the leaderboard. Junior Frederik Kjettrup had the low final round for the Seminoles with a 2-under 69 on Tuesday. Kjettrup tied for 33rd shooting even par for the tournament. Junior Gray Albright, who played as an individual, also finished well by shooting a final-round 69. He tied for 42nd at 2-over. Two Seminoles recorded eagles on Tuesday. Kjettrup dialed one in from long distance on the par-5, 530-yard 13th hole after recording an ace in his opening round on the par-3 eighth. Roberts added an eagle on the par-5, 535-yard 15th hole.

Soccer Adds Lily Farkas to 2023 Squad

Florida State soccer coach Brian Pensky announced the signing of Michigan transfer Lily Farkas on Friday morning. Farkas is the third transfer Pensky has signed for the upcoming season as she joins Taylor Huff (Tennessee) and Claire Rain (Tennessee).

A staple in the Wolverines’ starting lineup during the 2022 season, the forward from Kansas City, Mo., led the Wolverines with 51 shots and 24 shots on goal. Farkas had a team-leading five assists and recorded game-winning goals in back-to-back games against Boston College and Boston University. Her best game of the year came against Boston University where she tallied four points off one goal and two assists. Following that performance, Farkas was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Farkas ended her 2022 campaign with four goals and five assists, both career highs

In total, Farkas made 26 starts and played in 68 games while tallying 3,114 minutes in her four seasons in Ann Arbor. She has scored seven career goals and tallied nine total assists. In 2018, Farkas was a member of the Hungarian National Team and helped them to a UEFA Women’s U19 Championship.

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions....{continued}

SEMINOLES POST TWO NATIONAL QUALIFYING TIMES AMONG OUTSTANDING FIRST-DAY PERFORMANCES AT PEPSI RELAYS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida State’s men’s and women’s track teams finished an outstanding first day of competition at the Pepsi Relays in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday.

Men’s 400 meter hurdler James Rivera was just edged out at the finish line for the win in the event with a time of 50.84 which gives him an NCAA qualifying mark early in the outdoor season.

FSU’s women’s 4×100 relay team posted an NCAA qualifying time of 44.45 with a sixth place finish against the loaded field.

Caise-Marie Lindfors had a dramatic lifetime best toss throw of 58.75 meters in the women’s discus good for second place.

Curtis Williams’ best jump of 7.78 meters in the men’s long jump was the best of his collegiate career and was good for sixth place in a national-class field.

Three Seminoles placed in the women’s 400 meter hurdles led by Tyra Wilson whose time of 57.47 is among the top three collegians at the meet and the top four in the ACC this season. Ava Klein also had an outstanding race finishing 12th with a time of 59.16, while Makiya Spencer was 22nd in 1:02.06.

Wynne Thomas finished 10th in the men’s 5,000 meters with a time of 14:42.32 and teammate Lucas Bouquot’s time of 14:59.78 put him at 18th.

Riley Simmons’ top hammer throw of 49.83 put her among the top 15 at 13th place, while Ismael Kone (21.28) and Alex Collier (21.75) finished 23rd and 39th, respectively.

FSU Falls To No. 8 Duke

Durham, N.C.– Florida State women’s tennis team (10-9, 3-6 ACC) fell to No. 8-ranked Duke 6-1 on Saturday.

Senior Vic Allen earned FSU’s point at No. 1 singles against the nation’s 70th-ranked singles player. After dropping a tiebreak in the first set 6-7 (4), she was ahead 1-0 in the second set when her opponent was forced to withdraw from the match.

The Blue Devils began the day with a win at No. 2 and No. 1 doubles to secure the doubles point. Duke went on to win at No. 3, No. 2 and No. 6 singles to clinch the match and also earned a victory at No. 4.

Sophomore Olympe Lancelot was able to win 6-3 in her second set at No. 5 singles but fell 1-0 (5) in the third-set super tiebreak.

Florida State returns to action Thursday at home against Notre Dame on 4:30 p.m. Admission to matches at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center is free. Live stats and video will be available on Seminoles.com.

FSU Falls To No. 1 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.– The Florida State women’s tennis team (10-8, 3-5 ACC) fell to the No. 1-ranked North Carolina 6-1 on Friday.

Florida State’s Ellie Schoppe closed the match with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles against Carson Tanguilig, who is currently 14th in the national singles rankings.

Despite the loss, Florida State was able to keep the match close in several matches. Senior Vic Allen won her first set against the No. 1 ranked Fiona Cawley at No. 2 singles and dropped the third-set super tiebreak 1-0 (6). Sophomore Olympe Lancelot earned a 6-0 win in her second set against the 18th-ranked Abbey Forbes at No. 4 singles before falling 1-0 (7) in the third-set super tiebreak.

The Tar Heels entered singles with a 1-0 lead after winning in all three doubles matches. North Carolina clinched the match with wins at No. 5, No. 1, and No. 6 singles.

———

No. 17 Florida State Defeats No. 71 Georgia Tech 4-3

The No. 17 Florida State men’s tennis team defeated No. 71 Georgia Tech 4-3 on Friday afternoon at Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center.

“Almost every match you play in the ACC is going to be tough, but we got a 4-3 win. I am really pleased with how we played the doubles; I thought it was as sharp as we have been all season,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said.

Florida State jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after it won the doubles point.

Maks Silagy and Barnaby Smith gave FSU its first doubles win after their 6-1 win on court No. 3, and then Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif’s 6-2 victory on court No. 2 clinched the doubles point for the Seminoles.

Dous-Karpenschif earned the first singles point for Florida State after he won eight straight games to clinch his first set 6-0, and went on to win the second set on court No. 4 6-3 to put the Noles up 2-0.

On court No. 6 Jaime Connel won three straight games to win 6-3 in the first set. Connel’s 6-3, 6-2 straight-set victory gave Florida State its third point of the afternoon.

With all remaining courts in third sets, the match was clinched in on court No. 5 by Andreja Petrovic with his 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory giving the Seminoles a 4-0 lead.

Victories by Georgia Tech on courts No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 gave the Yellow Jackets the final three points of the match.

“In the singles, there were a lot of things that I thought were really good, Josh winning really fast was good alongside Jamie getting off to a good start,” Hultquist said. “Andreja coming back and winning the last two sets 6-1, 6-1 was great and he was really strong. We will take the win and get ready for Clemson on Sunday.”

Florida State is now 13-5 on the season. The Seminoles play their second ACC matchup of the weekend when they host No. 55 Clemson on Sunday at 12.p.m. Admission to home matches is free. Live stats and live video will be available on Seminoles.com.

Virginia kicked off the match with wins in all three doubles matches to take an early 1-0 lead. Florida State’s Vic Allen tied the match with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles against the 43rd-ranked Julia Adams. The Seminoles took the lead when Ellie Schoppe won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles against the 89th-ranked Hibah Shaikh. The Cavaliers responded with wins at No. 5 and No. 1 singles to take a 3-2 lead. Redshirt sophomore Alice Amendola was able to tie the match up again 3-3 with a thrilling 6-1, 7-6 (4) win at No. 6 singles. The match came down to No. 4 singles and Virginia was able to pull away in the third set.

Other Cool Stuff

‘Nearly 500 days into his tenure at the helm of Florida State athletics, Michael Alford has made some major strides for his department. The biggest of those is coming from the football program.

In that short time frame, the team has gone from cellar dwellers to a likely preseason top-ten team with a commitment to the transfer portal and NIL. Off the field, they’ve broken ground on a new football-only facility after a strong fundraising effort and scheduled a marquee international game in Ireland — something he says has been months in the making.

“I have a great relationship with John Anthony, who is one of the founders of that game,” Alford told the Seminole Wrap. “He approached me... and he said, ‘Hey, would you ever consider it?’ And I said, ‘of course, you know, but there’s got to be certain parameters in place. I’m not going to give up a home game.’”...{continued}

Florida State football players with sights set on the NFL or other potential paths to a spot at the next level (CFL, USFL, XFL) took part in the school’s 2023 Pro Day workouts, showcasing their potential in front of a variety of scouts and team officials.

Safety Jammie Robinson, offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel, tight end Camren McDonald, defensive back Jarques McClellion, defensive lineman Robert Cooper, wide receiver Ontaria “Pokey” Wilson, defensive end Leonard Warner III, offensive lineman Jazston Turentine, tight end Wyatt Rector and wide receiver Mike Roussos all participated in the event, looking to further bolster their shot at continuing their careers....{continued}

More than 1,960 female Olympians and Paralympians competed collegiately before representing our country.



As March comes to a close, today and always, we are grateful to support our Seminoles.#OneTribe I #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/v4OANAktfm — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 29, 2023

Florida State University Professor of Mathematics Alec Kercheval, alongside study co-author Lisa Goldberg from the University of California Berkeley, developed a new statistical method that reduced estimation errors and improved performance measurements when a small number of observations are used to estimate large quantities of data — so-called high dimensional data.

While a financial analyst can observe monthly price changes for each of the 3,000 stocks in the Russell 3000 Index (or any financial index) over a period of a few years, price changes occurring too far in the past are no longer relevant to future results. For this reason, the observed history is usually limited to two or three years of monthly returns, meaning the number of data points is far fewer than the total number of correlations that need to be estimated among the 3,000 stocks. Kercheval’s research provides a way for the analyst to better estimate the future risk of proposed stock portfolios by reducing statistical uncertainties, and this new method is most useful to financial portfolio managers who often run into challenges when determining financial outcomes for their clients when the number of assets held in a single portfolio exceeds the manager’s possible observations.

