Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball dominating, Basketball churning, Baseball; Bless Their Hearts, and other FSU sports news

Just in case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball Rocking, Basketball Transacting, Baseball Stagnating, and other FSU sports news

This week:

The Softball team continues winning and are currently ranked #5 in the nation. The Noles are 13-1 in their last 14 games, 38-8 overall, and are going for the sweep against Virginia Tech.

The Men’s basketball continues churning their roster. This week they retained one player and had 2 current players enter the transfer portal. While eavesdroping on the Tomahawk Nation basketball guru’s conversation, they don’t seem too worried about the players entering the portal.

The baseball team has not won a series against another team since March 11th. They are 2-20 in the last 22 games they’ve played, and 13-24 overall.

The Women’s Basketball team is excited about their two new shooters they added this week.

Other sports and cool stuff.

After taking game one from the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday night, Florida State got right back at it in Blacksburg on Friday.

Friday’s pitching matchup was Lyndsey Grein for VT, and Ali DuBois for FSU. In the first, only an error allowed a baserunner for FSU, but was left stranded by Grein....{continued}

———

The Florida State softball program has their sights set on a key matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

With Kathryn Sandercock in the circle for FSU, and Emma Lemley for VT, both aces had a scoreless inning, despite defensive errors.

In the 2nd, Hallie Wacaser produced a two out single. Seeing Lemley for the first time this series, Josie Muffley poked a single into right field. The speed of Wacaser, and error from the right fielder, had FSU up 1-0 as she scored from first base....{continued}

———

After a midweek win against Stetson, Florida State softball continues their road stand with a series at Virginia Tech.

Last season, the Hokies took the series in dominating fashion from the Seminoles in Tallahassee. In their route to the key series win, VT outscored the ‘Noles 35-20, which included a 23-9 game two win....{continued}

———

For the midweek matchup, Florida State softball started freshman Madi Balk, against Lauren Hobbs for Stetson.

Batting first, Hobbs clipped lead off hitter Devyn Flaherty. Two outs later had Flaherty on second base. With two outs and a runner in scoring position, Michaela Edenfield homered off of the Hatters ace....{continued}

———

On Monday night, Kathryn Sandercock and Mack Leonard both got the call to play professionally. Women’s Professional Fastpitch held their annual college draft, selecting the nations best college seniors.

Sandercock was drafted in the 2nd round, and 6th overall. While Leonard went in the 8th round with the 15th pick. For Seminole fans, you will be happy to know these two will remain teammates in the WPF, as they were both selected to the Texas Smoke, a team out of Austin....{continued}

———

Pitcher Kathryn Sandercock is now a Top 25 finalist for the top player in the country, given by the USA softball collegiate organization.

Our ace



For the second consecutive season, Kat has been named a Top 25 Finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year #Team40 pic.twitter.com/4TSgEllj7j — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 19, 2023

———

What a special Seminole! @mudge03 is an incredible leader on and off the field! Grateful she has chose to be a part of the #SeminolesGive program to impact TMH Pediatrics Unit. Great opportunity to support her and a wonderful cause #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/ERxTyIJwKj — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) April 18, 2023

Florida State Seminoles basketball is losing another player to the transfer portal.

Freshman guard Jeremiah Bembry is the latest Seminoles’ hooper to enter the portal, following in the footsteps of Naheem McCloud, Caleb Mills (who committed to the Memphis Tigers) and Matthew Cleveland....{continued}

———

Florida State basketball center Naheem McLeod has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Florida State basketball center Naheem McLeod has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

McLeod started the 2022-23 season as a vital starter, but slowly saw his role diminish with the rise of freshman Cameron Corhen. He finished the season averaging 3.8 points and 1.2 blocks per game.

McLeod started the 2022-23 season as a vital starter, but slowly saw his role diminish with the rise of freshman Cameron Corhen. He finished the season averaging 3.8 points and 1.2 blocks per game....{Continued}

———

Florida State guard Darin Green Jr. will return to Florida State for the 2023-24 season, first reported by Tomahawk Nation’s Max Escarpio.

The UCF transfer will head into his second season with the Seminoles after leading the team with 91 total three-pointers made. Green averaged 13.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in his lone season with the Noles. He was ranked as the No. 6 shooting guard in the 2022 national transfer portal rankings....{Continued}

———

*BRAND SPANKING NEW:*

Is Florida State back to being a football school, or will the basketball team get to the Final Four in 2024?

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men and women’s basketball teams, with any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{Continued}

———

Robert Johnson went to the crossroads and sold his soul to the devil, but unless you know something I don’t, that’s probably not an option for FSU basketball. The ‘Noles will stay earthbound, and likely tie the record for most losses in program history...{continued}

———

Former Florida State guard Luke Louks continues to thrive as an NBA assistant coach. His Sacramento Kings currently lead the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

———

‘Noles host Hokies: How to watch and starting pitchers

Sunday 11:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

VT: TBA

———

FRIDAY, APR 21

Despite a glut of home runs FSU (13-24, 4-25) found a way to lose to VT (22-13, 9-9) 24-9. The Seminoles grabbed a big early lead but used a variety of shaky pitching and bad decisions to drop another game. FSU now has lost it’s last two games in which they hit three home runs in each....{continued}

———

WEDNESDAY, APR 19

Florida State (13-23, 4-14) may have finally hit rock bottom falling to UNF (20-16, 7-8) 15-14 in 10 innings. FSU got on the board early and often but none of the 10 pitchers FSU used could hold the UNF offense down for any period of time. Not only did FSU give up 15 runs they also walked eight and threw six wild pitches....{continued}

———

Connor Montgomery, pitching the second time this week got the start and things immediately went down hill for Florida State....{continued}

Florida State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff has announced another talented addition this offseason, adding rising sophomore guard Amaya Bonner (Fremont, Calif.) to the Seminoles’ 2023-24 roster. “Amaya Bonner is an exciting addition to our Seminole Family,” Wyckoff said. “She is a skilled guard who brings size, athleticism and scoring ability to our roster. We are looking forward to the impact she will have this season as well as her development and growth in the years to come.”

Cali ➡️ Tally



Welcome to the Sunshine State, Amaya Bonner!



More about Amaya ➡️ https://t.co/iAxDZqZ42T#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/rPU60uL84F — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) April 19, 2023

———

Florida State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff has announced the addition of graduate transfer guard Alexis Tucker – a highly efficient shooting guard who excelled at UC Santa Barbara. “We are excited to welcome Alexis to our Seminole Family for the 2023-2024 season,” Wyckoff said. “Alexis is an experienced player who brings an ability to score at all three levels. Her size and physicality will be a great asset to our team on the perimeter and defensively. I am looking forward to all that she will bring to our team both as a person and basketball player.”

Our #NoleFAM just got a little bigger ✍️



Welcome to the fam, Alexis Tucker!



More about Alexis ➡️ https://t.co/uxHPZlxptc pic.twitter.com/7Sc7PH5fZi — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) April 17, 2023

NOLES END CENTER OF EFFORT 2-2

San Luis Obispo, Calif. – The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles split day two of the Center of Effort Challenge, winning against No. 6 Loyola Marymount and losing to No. 1 TCU.

FSU 4, No. 6 LMU 1

On court three Jordan Polo and Anna Long were in a three-set bout. The first set went in favor on LMU winning 21-19. Polo and Long caught fire in the second set and won 21-14. The pair kept their momentum going into the third set and won 15-13.

Caitlin Moon and Raelyn White won their first set 21-17. The pair then had a rocky start to the second set but forced extra points and got the win25-23.

Carra Sassack and Audrey Koenig took court two to three sets. The pair lost the first set 22-20, then won the second set 21-18. The third set was back-and-forth, but Koenig and Sassack were able to pull out the 15-9 win.

Alexis Durish and Makenna Wolfe were also in a three-set fight on court five. The pair lost the first set 21-18, then won the second set 21-18. The third set was sent to extra points, but Dursih and Wolfe pulled out a 17-15 win.

Court one got off to a rocky start with Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff dropping the first set 21-13. The pair fought back and took the second set to extra points but were unable to seal a win, losing 24-22.

FSU 2, No. 1 TCU 3

Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish took court five to three sets. The pair lost the first set 21-18, then turned around and won the second set 21-18. The third set was close but Wolfe and Durish were able to get the win 15-12.

Carra Sassack and Audrey Rothman fought hard for two sets. The first set TCU won 21-17. In the second set, Sassack and Rothman fought but could not maintain a lead over the Horned Frogs, losing 21-14.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo fought hard on court two. The pair won the first set 21-17, then took the second set to extra points but closed out well and won 27-25.

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff had a rocky start to the first set losing 21-14. The pair fought hard in the second set but lost 21-17.

With the dual tied at 2-2 Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon were in a battle on court three. The pair lost the first set in extra sets 22-20, then caught fire in the second set winning 21-15. The second set was back and forth with White and Moon playing great defensively keep the score close. The pair ultimately fell 22-20 giving TCU their match winning third dual point.

The Noles will head to the CCSA Championships on April 27 to make their claim for the seventh straight conference title in school history!

The sixth-ranked and second-seeded Florida State Men’s Golf team is in position to clinch a possible third-straight trip to ACC match play, sitting in third place through the first two rounds of the ACC Championship held Friday at the Country Club of North Carolina at Pinehurst.

We're in position.



A second-round 7️⃣1️⃣ by @coleagolf helps put the Noles in third place through 2 rounds at 4-under.



Following the conclusion of Saturday's final stroke-play round, the top 4 teams at the @ACCMGolf Championship advance to match play on Sunday #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/v1ZDKlBMVi — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 21, 2023

———

A couple FSU golf stars receive “Golden Nole” awards at the recent school athletic ceremony.

Presenting your ✨



Congratulations to these three Seminoles for their outstanding performances on and off the golf course #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/23HaZQSzPI — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 19, 2023

———

As we enter , a look at what we’ve accomplished s̳o̳ ̳f̳a̳r̳ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/fR0zXlhKLy — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 18, 2023

Soccer Prepares for Home Scrimmage Against Auburn

The Florida State Soccer team will begin their 2023 campaign as they host an exhibition match versus two-time SEC champions Auburn this Saturday on April 22 at 2 p.m. at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

Admission to the scrimmage is free and gates will open at 1 p.m. The scrimmage will be followed by a fan day where fans will be able to interact with players.

Last season saw the Seminoles continue excellence in Head Coach Brian Pensky’s first season at the helm, taking both the ACC regular season and tournament championships en route to a dominant season where they reached the College Cup for the fourth time in the past five years.

The Seminoles retain most of their team from last season with 17 of the 21 players back including 11 players from the 2021 national championship team. New faces include freshmen Jordynn Dudley, Peyton Nourse, Maggie Taitano, and Amelia Van Zanten along with incoming transfers Lily Farkas (Michigan), Taylor Huff (Tennessee), and Claire Rain (Tennessee).

———

Don't miss your chance to learn from the best



The Noles are hosting another camp on May 13



https://t.co/M7TfyyJQ7z#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/VLbFUZP5zs — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) April 18, 2023

———

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season....{continued}

DISTANCE GROUP SCORES AT WAKE FOREST

Winston-Salem, N.C. – Florida State’s contingent of distance runners faired well at the Wake Forest Invitational Track & Field meet in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Friday.

Alyson Churchill’s performance in the Invitational section of the women’s 1,500 meters was the most impressive of the day for the Seminoles. Churchill finished fifth in the outstanding field with a time of 4:13.98. Yasmine Abbes was 13th in the race posting a time of 4:19.32. Suus Altorf finished third in the open women’s 1,500 meters with a time of 4:24.29.

David Mullarkey also had an impressive race in the men’s 5,000 meters finishing 11th in a time of 13:48.74. Patrick Donnelly’s time of 14:39.26 was good for 45th place.

Emmy van den Berg was Florida State’s top finisher in the women’s 5,000 meters in 16th place with a time of 16:13.44. Riley Bahr was clocked at 16:58.54 and finished 43rd in the race.

The results of the men’s 10,000 meters that includes FSU’s runner Cooper Schroeder and Paul Stafford will be posted at midnight.

The rest of FSU’s track & field teams will compete at the LSU Alumni Gold meet in Baton Rouge, La. on Saturday.

———

Florida State track and field athletes Jeremiah Davis and Caisa-Marie Lindfors earned ACC Men’s and Women’s Co-Field Performers of the Week, respectively:

Florida State’s Davis posted a nation-leading mark for the current season in the long jump with his mark of 18.19 meters (26-10.5) in the Invitational Division at the Tom Jones Memorial. The Lehigh Acres, Florida senior, who was competing in his first outdoor meet of the season, led an elite field of competitors with the third-longest long jump in program history. An All-American in 2021, FSU’s Lindfors has battled injuries, but the Swedish thrower is now a full go and won the Invitational Division of the Tom Jones Memorial women’s discus with a mark of 59.81 meters (196-3) to rank fourth in the nation.

The No. 18 Florida State men’s tennis team (19-7, 8-4) defeated No. 14 North Carolina 4-2 in the quarterfinals of ACC Championships on Friday afternoon at Cary Tennis Park. After falling to the Tar Heels 4-1 on April 14th, the Seminoles rebounded to advance to the ACC Semifinal for the first time since 2018. Florida State secured the doubles point 1-0 lead after winning on court No. 1 and court No. 3.

———

The No. 18 Florida State men’s tennis team (18-7, 8-4) defeated Clemson 4-0 in the second round of ACC Championships on Thursday afternoon at Cary Tennis Park. “I thought that it was a good effort today. We got off to a quick start on No. 1 and No. 3 doubles, Antoine and Josh got an early break as did Maks Silagy and Barnaby Smith” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “Smith and Silagy played excellent today and got an early 6-1 win, and then Antoine served out to win confidently to get the early lead”.

NOLES WIN!



No. 18 FSU 4

Clemson 0



The Seminoles advance to the quarterfinals of the ACC Championships to face the No. 4 seed North Carolina tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.#OneTribe — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) April 20, 2023

———

FSU Falls to No. 5 NC State

CARY, N.C.– The Florida State women’s tennis team (16-10, 8-7 ACC) fell to NC State (21-4, 11-3 ACC) 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championships at the Cary Tennis Park on Friday. Despite the loss, the Seminoles were competitive in singles. Junior Ellie Schoppe won her first set 7-6 (2) and was ahead 4-2 at No. 3 before the match was clinched. Millie Bissett led 5-3 in the second set at No. 5 the match was stopped. After taking the doubles point behind wins at No. 2 and No. 3, the Wolfpack won at No. 1, No. 4, and No. 6 singles. Florida State will find out their seed for the NCAA Tournament on May 2. Live video and stats will be available at Seminoles.com.

———

CARY, N.C.– The Florida State women’s tennis team (16-9, 8-6 ACC) defeated Louisville (10-15, 1-13 ACC) 4-0 in the second round of the ACC Championships at the Cary Tennis Park on Thursday. The 25th-ranked Seminoles kicked off the match with wins at No. 2 and No. 1 doubles to take the early 1-0 lead. Olympe Lancelot and Kianah Motosono were up 5-4 at No. 3 before the doubles point was clinched. Florida State continued their dominance in singles, winning the first set in five of the matches. Alice Amendola extended the lead to 2-0 when she won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 6 singles. Freshman Kristyna Lavickova followed with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 4 to give the Seminoles the 3-0 lead. Anna Arkadianou delivered the clinching point behind a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2, sending FSU to its 26th ACC Quarterfinal appearance. Florida State returns to action Friday to face the No. 3 seed NC State in the ACC Championship quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. Live video and stats will be available at Seminoles.com.

———

Tennis star Alice Amendola was on fire last week:

✨ ✨



Alice Amendola was for @FSU_WTennis last week in securing two ranked wins.



She went 2-0 in singles play and clinched a road win at No. 20 Georgia Tech after winning in three sets! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1a3zzjEgth — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) April 19, 2023

———

No. 18 Florida State men’s tennis (17-7, 8-3 ACC) is in Cary, North Carolina for the 2023 ACC Men’s Tennis Championships:

The Seminoles qualified as a the No.5 seed and will face the winner of 12th-seeded Clemson and No.13 Boston College in the second round on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Florida State played both Boston College and Clemson in the regular season, posting a 2-0 record, sweeping Boston College 7-0, and defeating No. 55 Clemson by a 4-0 margin. Florida State heads into Thursday’s match with 26 wins all-time in the ACC tournament. Florida State is led by No. 6-ranked Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, who obtained the highest men’s singles ranking in program history on February 21, 2023, where he listed at No. 2. Cornut-Chauvinc totaled 15 wins this spring, with 10 wins over nationally-ranked-opponents, including a win over former No. 1 Ethan Quinn of Georgia.

———

Florida State women’s tennis team (15-9, 7-6 ACC) will also head Cary for its own run at an ACC Championship beginning Thursday:

The Seminoles enter this week ranked 25th in the national team rankings and are the No. 6 seed in the ACC Tournament. Florida State has a 35-29 record in the ACC Championship and has made three finals appearances. The Seminoles look to keep up their excellent play as they have won five straight matches, including two top-25 victories. Senior Vic Allen leads the team with 14 wins in the spring and is ranked No. 79 in the nation. Anna Arkadianou is coming off a big 6-2, 6-2 win against the 24th-ranked Kylie Bilchev of Georgia Tech. Arkadianou is ranked 59th in singles and 55th in doubles with freshman Millie Bissett. Ellie Schoppe is ranked No. 123 in singles and has three wins against nationally-ranked opponents this spring. Alice Amendola has been dominant in singles lately. Amendola has won eight of her last nine matches, which includes a current five-match win streak. Florida State will play the winner of the No. 11 seed Boston College and No. 14 seed Louisville. The Seminoles defeated both Boston College and Louisville earlier this season, winning 5-2 against the Eagles and 4-0 against the Cardinals.

———

Moving into the Top 2️⃣5️⃣



Along with three individuals and one duo in the rankings!



We’re moving on up just in time for post season play #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/JUEZRXBB8a — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) April 18, 2023

Other Cool Stuff

The stars were out last night



The was an incredible showcase for our student-athletes



FULL GALLERY: https://t.co/4hUnzruKka#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/HINIp52k0X — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) April 18, 2023

———

A team led by Florida State University chemists has developed a new test for detecting biological markers related to several types of cancer:

The sensing platform is made of a gold nanoparticle and molecules called peptides that are labeled with a dye. The components are connected by chemical bonds, and the gold nanoparticle keeps the dye from glowing in the presence of UV light. When a patient sample containing the enzyme MMP-14 — a biomarker for various types of cancers, but most commonly for breast cancer — is added, it breaks bonds in the peptides, separating a fragment with the dye from the gold. Without the gold to absorb the energy from the dye, the sample begins to glow. The light glowing from the sample depends on the concentration of the enzyme and interaction time. By measuring that light, researchers can generate data that inform them if a cancer marker is present in a sample and in what levels.

———

Florida State University Associate Professor of Psychology Caterina Gratton is part of a multi-institution team that’s received a five-year, $3 million National Institutes of Health Research Project Grant to “o produce reliable and detailed measures of an individual person’s brain networks — representations of how brain regions communicate together — to identify how specific differences in brain networks affect symptoms and progression of Parkinson’s, a disease that affects nearly 1 million people in the U.S.”

Brain networks can be thought of like any other complex, multi-node system, such as transportation networks. If bad weather affects flights in one part of the country, this can impact flights throughout the U.S., and the effects can spread depending on the pattern of flights between airports. Similar cascading disruption happens when neurodegeneration affects certain brain regions that connect to many others — neurodegenerative diseases impact not just discrete brain regions but the whole system of communication between brain regions. Using MRI technology, Gratton, co-collaborator Meghan Campbell, an associate professor in the Departments of Neurology and Radiology at the Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, and their team will apply a novel precision-mapping approach to determine individual differences and similarities in the neurodegeneration of brain networks in people affected by Parkinson’s disease. As study participants sit quietly and allow their thoughts to wander, the team will use MRI scans to track changes in blood flow to different brain areas over time and determine which regions of the brain are communicating and sharing information. These connections, which remain even while the individual is asleep, can then be defined, characterized, and studied to improve understanding of underlying neurobiological processes accompanying Parkinson’s disease and contributing to symptoms.

———

