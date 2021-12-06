FSU soccer vs. BYU: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State Seminoles soccer, after taking down Rutgers in a thrilling match, is set to take on the BYU Cougars in the College Cup final.
FSU is seeking its third national title in program history, while BYU is seeking its first.
While Florida State’s offense never got fully flowing in the win vs. the Scarlet Knights, requiring 71st-minute heroics from Cristina Roque to break things open and secure a 1-0 win, the Seminoles’ defense was outstanding — as it has all tournament and season long.
From our Prince Akeem Joeffer:
The Seminoles were a bit off in this game with their passing. The pace of the game was a bit slow as well. Part of that was dictated by RU’s tactics as the Scarlet Knights were mostly content to allow FSU to have possession as long as the Noles couldn’t convert the possession into dangerous chances.
Florida State has only conceded one goal in this tournament and that came on a penalty kick. The defense has been extremely good but most of the teams that the Noles have played in the tournament have conceded possession to FSU and that has limited the opportunities for opposing teams to score. BYU will likely press forward and play a more aggressive style.
BYU advanced to the title game with some thrill of their own, taking down defending champs Santa Clara in penalty kicks to earn the right to fight for a championship. It's the Cougars’ first-ever appearance in the final.
It’ll also be the first-ever matchup between the two schools on the pitch.
FSU vs. BYU is set to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Channel
ESPNU
Stream
Location
Stevens Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Time
8 p.m.
Game notes, via FSU Sports Info
- Florida State is 2-3 in the semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament.
- The Seminoles are in the national championship game for the third time in four years.
- FSU has made the College Cup in eight of the last 11 seasons and for the second straight year.
- Overall, FSU has posted a 71-18-5 record in the NCAA Tournament, including a 51-2-1 record in the NCAA Tournament at home.
- Florida State has outscored their opponents 18-3 in the NCAA Tournament over the last two seasons, including seven shutouts.
- Florida State has shutout their opponent 50 times in the NCAA Tournament, including four times this season.
- FSU’s five goals against SMU marked the eighth time that FSU has scored at least five goals in an NCAA Tournament game.
- Cristina Roque ranks third in career goals against average with a 0.54 GAA.
- 30 of Florida State’s 52 regular season goals came in conference play. That is the most goals in conference play in program history. The Seminoles had 28 in 10 games in 2008.
- The Seminole defenders are not only keeping the ball out of the net, but also they are scoring goals themselves. The four FSU starting defenders (Madril, Flynn, Carle, Pavlisko) have combined to score 12 goals with four from Pavlisko, three from Madril and Carle and one from Flynn.
