FSU soccer vs. BYU: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State Seminoles soccer, after taking down Rutgers in a thrilling match, is set to take on the BYU Cougars in the College Cup final.

FSU is seeking its third national title in program history, while BYU is seeking its first.

While Florida State’s offense never got fully flowing in the win vs. the Scarlet Knights, requiring 71st-minute heroics from Cristina Roque to break things open and secure a 1-0 win, the Seminoles’ defense was outstanding — as it has all tournament and season long.

From our Prince Akeem Joeffer:

The Seminoles were a bit off in this game with their passing. The pace of the game was a bit slow as well. Part of that was dictated by RU’s tactics as the Scarlet Knights were mostly content to allow FSU to have possession as long as the Noles couldn’t convert the possession into dangerous chances. Florida State has only conceded one goal in this tournament and that came on a penalty kick. The defense has been extremely good but most of the teams that the Noles have played in the tournament have conceded possession to FSU and that has limited the opportunities for opposing teams to score. BYU will likely press forward and play a more aggressive style.

BYU advanced to the title game with some thrill of their own, taking down defending champs Santa Clara in penalty kicks to earn the right to fight for a championship. It's the Cougars’ first-ever appearance in the final.

It’ll also be the first-ever matchup between the two schools on the pitch.

FSU vs. BYU is set to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Channel

ESPNU

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Location

Stevens Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Time

8 p.m.

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info