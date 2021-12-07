Social media reactions to FSU soccer’s national title

Florida State Seminoles soccer pulled off a thrilling win vs. the BYU Cougars in the College Cup final, securing the program’s third national title by way of PKs.

“That was a great feeling,” Yujie Zhao, who hit the game-winner for the Seminoles, said. “I have a faith…It’s a little unfortunate we didn’t score a goal in the regular time but I have a faith that we are going to win in PKs.”

“It feels quite nice to be sitting on this side of it,” Florida State coach Mark Krikorian said. “Last year, I thought that we were quite good and had some unfinished business that we needed to address.”

“Everyone that was here was treated to a heck of a soccer game with two very good teams. I thought BYU gave us everything we could handle. Extremely proud of our group. I thought we played well, played smart, played hard but BYU matched us all the way. Heck of a national championship. Heck of a final.”

After the Seminoles’ victory became official, members of the Florida State family — from current coaches and players to alums — all took part in congratulating Mark Krikorian and his squad.

Here’s a selection of some of the social media reactions:

Congratulations @FSUSoccer! It’s so exciting to be here in Santa Clara to see this incredible team persevere and take home the NCAA trophy!! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/lc9jI9WKHi — FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) December 7, 2021

— Mike Metcalf (@Mmetcalf32) December 7, 2021

The #CHAMPS are here! Congratulations @FSUSoccer and the #NoleFamily on an incredible year and for bringing the back to Tallahassee! #OneTribe https://t.co/rV2lllnvZI — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 7, 2021