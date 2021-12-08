Path clears for Vince Tyra to be named new FSU athletic director

The path has cleared for Florida State University to hire its apparent first choice for a new athletic director.

A courtship that’s played out over the course of a week, Louisville Cardinals athletic director David Tyra is expected to take the same position in Tallahassee after the Louisville Board of Trustees voted to waive his non-compete and 30-day notice clauses, allowing him to take a position within the ACC and in a timeframe of less than a month.

The search for a new AD began following the resignation of incumbent David Coburn, announced December 1.

“Our athletic department is in excellent shape,” Coburn said in a statement announcing his retirement. “We have coaches and staff who are recognized as being among the very best in the country and we have phenomenal student-athletes who compete at the very highest level of intercollegiate athletics.

“I have enjoyed the position as athletics director a great deal and it has been very rewarding, but this program needs an athletic director who will be here for the long term. It is just a good time to step away and let the next generation take it from here.”

Tyra has served as the Cardinals’ AD since 2018, when he replaced former director Tom Jurich, who after 20 years in the position lost his job due to his role in Louisville’s pay-for-play corruption scandal. He’s played a role in two major hires for the Cardinals — football coach Scott Satterfield and basketball coach Chris Mack.