Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Softball, Soccer, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news

In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Volleyball, Softball, Golf, and other Noles sports news

As we get further into the fall sports, we will continue to keep you up to date on any Florida State sports information and media press releases we are sent from the FSU SID or that we source ourselves.

Feel free to include any other FSU related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

Most of the summaries below are courtesy of FSU SID, Tomahawk Nation, and the Twitters.

———

Florida State football welcomes the Clemson Tigers to Tallahassee this weekend, meaning our rewind should reflect our ACC opponent from Death Valley. With FSU softball playing the Tigers for just the first time last season, this week’s rewind will be sort of a “choose your own adventure.” Below are the game recaps from all four wins against the Tigers in 2022, followed by a recap of the 2018 super regional against the LSU Tigers....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Another afternoon getting better! Next stop, UNF in Jacksonville on Sunday at 1 PM! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/KrwNMKfGRa — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) October 14, 2022

—

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players.

After suffering an injury in 2021, Jahni Kerr looked to return last season. Back in the lineup in 2022, Kerr posted a .261 batting average. Her success late in the season saw her move her way up through the lineup.While at the plate she recorded 47 hits, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBI, and was walked 10 times...{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Now that the September 1st window has come and gone for college softball, the class of 2024 can start announcing verbal commits to their schools. For Florida State, they have started to receive verbals. This thread will be dedicated to the players who have posted about committing to the Garnet and Gold starting in 2024..{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Even though it ended early, it was still a special season for Florida State Seminoles softball.

An incredible run through the season was punctuated by an ACC Tournament championship title — Team 39 put up a 49-5 record for the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The season showed the fight that personifies head coach Lonni Alameda’s teams and provided many moments for fans to remember.

Now that the dust has settled, we at Tomahawk Nation decided to take a look at the top 5 moments that made the season spectacular...{continued *FOR FREE}

———

No. 4 Florida State (10-1-2, 6-1 ACC) defeated no. 12 Duke (10-4, 5-2 ACC) by a 5-1 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

Game Recap

Duke generated the first dangerous chance of the game. In the 11th minute Michelle Cooper won the ball from Lauren Flynn on the left side of the box. Cooper immediately crossed the ball into the six where Mackenzie Pluck tried to redirect it on goal. However, her shot was deflected out by Ran Iwai....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

The Florida State soccer team has now passed the mid-point of the season. Therefore, it is a good time to assess how the season has gone so far and where the team may be headed as we move on toward the post season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Cristina Roque Named ACC CO-Defensive Player of the Week

Florida State junior goalkeeper Cristina Roque was named the ACC’s CO-Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after recording a 1-0 shutout victory over No. 2 Virginia on Thursday, October 6.

Roque recorded a career-high 10 saves in her 23rd career shutout victor and fourth of the season. With the win, Roque improved to 32-0-8 and is still unbeaten through the first 40 starts of her career. On the season she has a 0.429 Goals Against Average (eighth in the country) and a 0.885 save percentage (eighth in the country.) Roque also has a career 0.51 Goals Against Average, making her the NCAA’s active leader.

———

2️⃣ huge matches on deck for the Noles



at Virginia - Friday at 6 p.m. (ACCNX)

at No. 8 Pitt - Sunday at 1 p.m. (ACCNX)#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/xVeJHqkN87 — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) October 13, 2022

Volleyball Falls to Virginia in Five Sets

The Florida State volleyball team (12-6, 4-3) fell to the Virginia Cavaliers (9-9, 1-6) in five sets (25-21, 28-30, 25-11, 22-25, 12-15) Friday night at Memorial Gym in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers got off to a great start in set one, but the Seminoles rallied back from a 17-8 deficit while using a 17-4 run to take the first set 25-21. Audrey Koenig sealed the set with back-to-back service aces.

A back and forth set two came down to the wire, but the Seminoles were unable to take advantage of three set points, and Virginia took the set 30-28.

The Seminoles responded in a huge way in set three. The Noles jumped out to a 6-1 lead and never looked back cruising to a 25-11 win to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Cavaliers wouldn’t go away and came out firing in the fourth set to take an 18-10 lead. The Noles rallied back with an 8-2 run to cut the lead to two, but Virginia closed out the set to force a fifth set.

The two teams were even through the first 12 points of the match, but Virginia used a 4-1 run to create enough separation to go on and win the match-deciding fifth set.

The Noles will be back in action Sunday against No. 8 Pitt. First serve is set for 1 p.m., and the match will be streamed on ACCNX.

—

Check out our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women’s sports for any Women’s sports news you come across and can share to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women’s athletics during the week...{continued *FOR FREE}

———

Seminoles’ Matthew Cleveland Growing Into Leadership Role

When he was a junior in high school, Matthew Cleveland’s father gave him the book The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership by John C. Maxwell. He read it cover to cover and still uses many of the lessons he learned from that book as he approaches his sophomore season as a member of the Florida State Basketball Team.

“The most important thing I learned from studying the book was that being a leader isn’t only about the people you’re leading; it’s about you and your own ability to be a leader. A leader is truly about your potential and how effective you are in how you are leading those you are leading,” said Matthew.

Cleveland’s leadership was just one of the many topics covered at the ACC’s Annual Basketball Tipoff at the Westin Hotel on Wednesday. The reigning ACC Sixth Man of the Year was joined by redshirt junior Caleb Mills and Head Coach Leonard Hamilton as Florida State’s representatives at the day-long event. Each of the 15 conference teams took their turn answering questions from local and national media with their sights set on the start of the 2022-23 season, which is less than one month away.

Cleveland is Florida State’s second-leading returning scorer, as he averaged 11.5 points while playing in 29 of the Seminoles’ 31 games last year. He was the fourth consecutive Seminole to earn Sixth Man of the Year honors in the nation’s top conference, following in the footsteps of Mfiondu Kabengele (2019), Patrick Williams (2020), and Scottie Barnes (2021).

“Being a leader is important to me because it’s a role that encompasses all aspects of your life,” said Matthew. “Learning to be a leader is something I can apply to many of the things I do, including working hard and doing well in school, my life outside of basketball and my life after basketball.”

Cleveland illustrated his desire to be one of the Seminoles’ leaders early during his freshman season. He scored in double figures against Florida in just his second career game, made the game-winning basket in overtime to lead the Seminoles over Boston University in just the fifth game of his career, and surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time in his career in the middle of January.

Cleveland then made one of the most dramatic shots of the 2022 college basketball season as he sank a near half-court, turnaround no-look jumper to propel the Seminoles past Virginia, 64-63, on the road in ACC play.

Hamilton, a veteran leader himself, marvels at Cleveland’s leadership abilities despite his relative inexperience.

“You go back and watch the season last year,” said Hamilton. “There were so many times as a freshman when we needed a play and Matthew came through. He has the “factor” that you can’t really describe. He makes the big plays at the end. He’s not afraid of the moment. We expect him to keep getting better and better.”

It didn’t take Hamilton long to realize Cleveland’s competitiveness, as he praised him early, and often, during his freshman season.

Matthew is farther along than most guys we’ve had who were first-year players,” Hamilton said prior to the Seminoles’ game against Georgia Tech in January of 2022. “He’s extremely competitive, he’s very confident, he knows how to play within who he is and his abilities. He plays with a tremendous amount of effort, and he’s a great defender.”

Matthew’s father, Ralph, has always encouraged the fourth of his four children (and only son) to work hard and excel at everything he attempts.

“I’ve always encouraged Matthew to go beyond his own individual contribution,” said Ralph. “Basketball is a team sport, and teams must have good leaders who know and understand how to bring others along on the journey while demanding high performance for everyone on the team. Being a leader is an exercise of subordinating yourself to the greater good of the team and modeling that for others to follow. When you can model it for others, it is then that you can be more vocal.

“I’ve always used basketball as a way to impart life lessons that I knew would serve him in all areas of life and in any field of endeavor. That’s always my goal. As a parent, you do the best you can do to expose them and guide them. Matthew is quiet but always learning.”

Matthew has already begun to make his mark not only on the Seminole basketball team, but also at Florida State University.

He is a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, and was named to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team and the 2022 ACC Academic Honor Roll while earning ACC Freshman of the Week honors three times. Matthew was named to the Academic Dean’s List and won the Golden Nole as the Rookie of the Year among all of Florida State’s student-athletes in 2022.

While he has seemingly accomplished so much in such a short time, it’s his desire to be a complete Seminole that stands out to his teammates.

“Matthew is more of a show-us than a tell-us leader,” said freshman guard Chandler Jackson. “For example, when one of our teammates doesn’t fully understand a component of one of our schemes, he likes to show them what to do so they can visualize the concept and fully understand why things are supposed to happen as they are designed. He takes time to walk us through plays that we don’t understand and allows us to comprehend so we can become better players.”

As for The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, the book has a prominent place in his apartment, and he still reads it for guidance.

—

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{Continued *FOR FREE}

———

Family & Faith Drive James Tibbs Forward

Last season, the Seminole baseball team fielded three true freshmen. Among them, outfielder James Tibbs III quickly established himself as one of the Noles’ most impactful bats. Specifically, Tibbs led the entire team with a .553 slugging percentage while ripping 10 long balls and driving in 32 runs in the process.

Consequently, the pressure is on in year two for Tibbs to build upon the rookie campaign that landed him Second Team Freshman All-American Honors from Perfect Game. That said, the Georgia native has dealt with and overcome much more practical, real-life hurdles before and became a better man because of it.

“I have struggled with anxiety and depression for about four years now,” Tibbs tweeted last year. “We are beautifully and wonderfully made, we all have our insecurities, our issues, our circumstances, but the fact remains true that we are walking along the path that Jesus has made for us to show people the Jesus that loves all of us so much for who we are.”

Despite the daily struggles, Tibbs turns to the faith administered early in his life as a reminder of the bigger picture. Furthermore, religion has guided Tibbs since a young age, but his faith is as strong and prevalent as ever. Along with his beliefs, Tibbs relies on baseball as a way to escape reality and the difficulties associated with it.

“At the end of the day, it was my faith that got me through it,” Tibbs said. “I still deal with it every day, I still struggle, but for me, being out here [on the diamond] is a getaway.”

On Monday, Florida State celebrated World Mental Health Day. Tibbs, as part of the Student-Athlete Advisory Council and a member of the mental health subcommittee, opened up in a video on Seminoles.com about his mental health journey:

Today we recognize .



Kaley Mudge of @FSU_Softball and James Tibbs of @FSUBaseball talked about their personal investment in mental health and the important role it plays ⚾️ #worldmentalhealthday | #onetribe pic.twitter.com/DsUGGpYIUG — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) October 10, 2022

Competing at an elite Division I program can produce its share of anxiety, especially in a mentally-trying sport like baseball. Yet Tibbs finds pleasure in the struggle. Since he first picked up a ball at the age of four, baseball’s been his passion, and no mental barriers will tear down his young career.

In that sense, though, Tibbs is a committed leader of his community, hoping to break down the stigmas associated with speaking out.

“Look, I don’t have their [professional athletes] stage; I don’t have their thousands of followers,” Tibbs explained. “But I have me, I can share and impact the people around me, and that’s what matters. If I can impact my friends and family, that’s what matters to me.”

—

———

Ranked No. 15 this Week by the WGCA.



The @floridastate golf team is ranked No. 15 nationally by the @WGCAGOLF. @TheAnnikaAward. pic.twitter.com/UddWW89Dn1 — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) October 14, 2022

Seminoles Finish As Runners-Up At Jackson T. Stephens Cup

The No.14 Florida State Seminoles earned a runner-up finish in the Match Play portion of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Luke Clanton and Cole Anderson both won their matches 1UP against North Carolina’s David Ford and Peter Fountain. The Tar Heels in the tournament championship with the 3-2 victory over the Seminoles.

Florida State began well, with each of the five Seminoles holding a lead in their match during the front-nine. As the day progressed, North Carolina earned the come-from-behind wins in three of the five contested matches.

Clanton, a freshman, had a successful day, beating the tournament stroke play individual champion, David Ford, 1UP. On the front-nine, Clanton lost two consecutive holes, but managed to win No. 8 and No. 11 to get the match back to all square.

Clanton showed his true determination on the back-nine, winning hole No. 14 and sinking a lengthy birdie putt on No. 18 to secure the win. The win ranks as Clanton’s first match-play victory as a Florida State Seminole.

Anderson, a redshirt junior, earned a 1UP win against the Tar Heels’ Peter Fountain. Anderson was in control the entire round, not once letting his opponent take the lead.

Junior Frederik Kjettrup nearly pulled off a match play victory, as he took his match into extra holes with UNC’s Dylan Menante. Menante birdied the 19th hole to win the match.

Kjettrup was 1UP on his opponent going into the 17th hole, but Menante managed a birdie on No. 17 to force the match into extra holes after a missed birdie putt attempt by Kjettrup on No. 18.

Sophomore Patrick McCann faced off against UNC Austin Greaser, falling to his opponent 2&1. The match continuously went back and forth, with McCann taking the lead on No. 11, but unfortunately gave up three holes which ended the match on No. 17.

Junior Brett Roberts fell 5&3 to UNC opponent Ryan Burnett. After taking an early lead on hole No. 3, Roberts’ opponent managed to steal the lead and carry the match until the 15th hole.

The second place finish marked the end of the fall season for the Seminoles. Florida State will return for their spring season on February 19 for the Watersound Invitational in Watersound, Florida.

—

W. Golf: Heath’s Hole In One Leads Seminoles to 5-0 Mark

A hole in one by Charlotte Heath highlighted five match play wins for the Seminoles on the final day of the Ivy Intercollegiate at the Baltusrol Golf Club. Match play victories by senior Amelia Williamson, juniors Charlotte Heath and Alice Hodge, and freshmen Jacqui Putrino and Lottie Woad helped the ACC defeat the Ivy League by a 20.5 – 9.5 margin in the 30 match play competitions that were contested on the final day of the tournament.

The Seminoles finished in second place in the team standings in the stroke play portion of the event, which was played Monday. Woad earned her first career victory as she finished as the co-champion in the individual standings along with North Carolina’s Krista Junkkari.

“I’ll take 5-0 in match play,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “It was great to get the experience of match play this early in the season. To gain that experience this early in the year will be beneficial for us as we get into the spring and begin preparing for the postseason.”

Heath’s hole in one came during her 4Up victory over Catherine Rao of Princeton. She began her match against Rao with wins on four of her first five holes. Heath then aced hole No. 10 and never looked back in gaining the point for the ACC. She increased her lead to four with three holes remaining to be played to earn the victory.

“The green was hard sloping right to left, so I hit a little 6 iron and it ran in,” said Heath. “I wasn’t sure if it went in, but Amelia was on the hole next to me and saw it go in. It was really cool to have her see it.”

For Heath it was her third career hole in one, and first as a Seminole. Her most recent ace came at the Shire Golf Club in the U.K. when she was 16 years old.

Heath was one of three Seminoles to win their individual matches by 4UP scores. Also winning by four holes were Putrino and Hodge. Williamson won her match by a 2UP score, while Woad was victorious by a 1UP score.

Florida State closes out its four-match fall season at the Landfall Tradition at the Country Club on Landfall in Wilmington, N.C. Oct, 28-30.

Match Play Results

Charlotte Heath (FSU) def. Catherine Rao (Princeton), 4UP

Amelia Williamson (FSU) def. Samantha Yao (Dartmouth), 2UP

Jacqui Putrino (FSU) def. Catie Schernecker (Harvard), 4UAlice Hodge (FSU) def. Katherine Sung (Dartmouth), 4UP

Lottie Woad (FSU) def. Alison Paik (Columbia), 1UP

———

Noles End Regular Season at Nuttycombe Invite

Known as the most competitive and toughest race in the regular season, the NR/No. 24 Florida State cross country teams closed out the 2022 regular season at the Nuttycombe Invitational, which was held on Friday at the Zimmer Championship Course in Madison, Wisconsin.

The 24th-ranked women’s team stepped to the line for the 6k race alongside 35 other teams. FSU was one of the 28 squads carrying a national ranking or receiving votes.

In a field of 263 runners, the Seminoles were aggressive at the start as three runners went out with the lead pack.

Alyson Churchill paced the Noles, crossing the finish line in 51st with a time of 20:33.0, which was her personal best.

Emmy Van den Berg followed in 83rd at 20:46.9 ahead of Agnes McTighe (20:57.5) in 111st. Rebecca Pottorff was the fourth runner for the Noles at 21:19.3 (167) and Caitlin Wilkey rounded out the scoring (186), posting a time of 21:28.40, which was just off her career-best (21:26.5).

“Our ladies did what I asked of them today,” FSU women’s distance coach Baylee Mires said. “They went out hard and we were fearless through 3k. We have been working really hard the last few weeks, so this was a tough course and tough conditions on tired legs. We will be better in two weeks.”

Facing a similar caliber field in the men’s 8k, Fearghal Curtin led the Noles, finishing in 54th place with a time of 23:48.4. Zach Leachman followed at 24:29.5 (162), just off his personal best.

Cooper Schroder was the third runner in at 24:34.2 (173) ahead of Paul Stafford at 24:56.4. Samuel Field returned to the lineup and was the fifth scoring runner at 25:03.4.

“Obviously it was a really tough day for our guys,” FSU head coach Bob Braman said. “They might be a little overtrained, but we’ll need to freshen up and get ready for ACCs. I still believe we can rally and make nationals, but we have to go out and prove it.”

The women’s team finished 24th with a score of 588 points, picking up ranked wins over No. 23 Utah State in 28th and No. 30 Harvard in 29th. The men placed 30th at 788 points.

Colby Otero

The Seminoles started off the day by racing in the Crimson Classic, placing ninth in the men’s 8k (210) and eighth in the women’s 6k (214).

For the second straight week, the men’s team was led by Matthew Newland, who crossed the line with a time of 25:01.1 in 32nd place, ahead of Anderson Ball (25:06.5) in 38th, Wynne Thomas (25:21.0) in 49th and Colby Otero (25:39.6) in 61st.

Coleman Cronk rounded out the scoring five in 64th at 25:45.2.

In the women’s race, Marit Griep emerged as the leader for the Noles, finishing in 31st at 21:20.4 just ahead of Dani Thompson in 34th (21:39.9).

Jane Eiselstein was third to cross the finish at 21:39.9 in 46th place, followed by Abby Schrobilgen (21:49.4) in 54th and Anna Sentner (22:08.3) in 68th.

Florida State will head to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the ACC Championships on Oct. 28.

Results Crimson Classic | Results Nuttycombe Invite

———

Starting the season off ranked



The men's team came in at No.21 in the first @CSCAA poll. #Noles pic.twitter.com/dJCnbSQ3tz — FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) October 13, 2022

Noles Sweep ACC Men’s Performer of the Week Honors

The Florida State men’s swimming and diving team swept the ACC Performers of the Week on Tuesday.

Peter Varjasi was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, while Jesco Helling was given the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week. Both led the Seminoles to victory at the TYR Classic in Miami over the weekend.

Varjasi set two meet records, winning the 100 and 200 free. The Erlangen, Germany, native lowered his own mark from 2021 (1:38.25) in the 200 free, touching at 1:37.45, winning by almost four seconds. He then eclipsed Blaise Vera’s (Pitt) mark in the 100 free (44.20), from 2019, with a time of 44.04.

He also turned in the top time in the 200 IM (1:49.92) and led the Noles to victories in the 200 and 400 free relays.

“This summer, Peter stepped up and took his work ethic to another level,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “He has stayed there ever since. He truly deserves this award, and I am so happy for him.”

Helling (Dresden, Germany) made it a perfect sweep of the springboards, winning 1-meter (295.95) on Saturday after taking 3-meter on Friday (339.90), finishing ahead of his teammate, Darwin Nolasco in second in both events.

“Jesco’s doing a great job so far this year,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “He’s staying disciplined with his training and making good improvements. I think this first outing is a good sign of things to come.”

FSU will host a quad meet on Oct. 21 against UWF, UNF and Florida Southern at 2 p.m., before welcoming Georgia on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

—

Noles Dominate Osprey Invite

The Florida State swimming and diving teams started the 2022-23 season on Friday in dominating fashion.

The women took home the title at the Osprey Invite in Jacksonville, Fla., winning with a total of 1,345.5 over Georgia Southern (699) and North Florida (666.5).

“Today was a lot of fun,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “The ladies swam well and had a great attitude and beat two teams. It was a pleasure to be around the team and their spirit today.”

The Seminoles flexed their depth, winning every race and sweeping 13 of the 17 events contested.

Contributing five wins on the day was Edith Jernstedt, who was a part of the 200 medley, 400 free and 200 free relay victories in addition to her own wins in the 100 fly (54.33) and 200 fly (1:59.27).

Gloria Muzito contributed four wins, leading the Noles in the 200 free (1:52.26), 50 free (24.04), and 100 free (51.87). Muzito was also a part of the 200 free relay that finished first at 1:35.21, after she split 23.54 going third.

Anna Metzler made her FSU debut by leading the sweep of the 400 IM (4:20.95), finishing ahead of Sydney VanOvermeiren (4:28.77) and Sydney Cole (4:35.46). She also won the 200 IM, touching with a time of 2:04.28.

Cole also touched first in the 200 back at 2:02.51 ahead of Metzler (2:02.94) in second and Maddie McDonald (2:04.19) in third.

Griffiths followed Muzito in the 200 free (1:53.05) and 100 free (53.23), but she was victorious in the 500 free (5:02.43).

Ella Dyjack won her first collegiate race, touching first in the 1000 free at 10:28.29. She was also the runner-up in the 500 free (5:06.18) and was third in the 200 free (1:54.16).

A pair of rookies also added wins in their first outing. Sarah Evans took home the win in the 100 back (56.03) and Julia Mansson (1:03.20) edged Maddy Huggins (1:03.60) for the win in the 100 breast.

Later in the meet, Huggins cruised to the win in the 200 breast (2:20.58) ahead of VanOvermeiren in second at 2:24.49.

The men are in control of the TYR Classic, winning every event on Friday night and will take (276) a 31-point lead into Saturday’s competition.

“The team came to the meet today ready to race,” FSU assistant coach Steve Barnes said. “They did a great job of bringing energy to their races and they had a desire to win. We put together some great races that we can build off of for the second day of this meet.”

The Seminoles started out with a four-second win in the 400 medley relay behind Mason Herbet, Jason Martindale, Adrian Aguilar, and Blake Moran behind a time of 3:19.82.

Peter Varjasi established a new meet record in the 200 free, touching with a time of 1:37.45. Varjasi set the old mark last season at 1:38.25.

Utku Kurtdere put up a dominating win in the 400 IM, winning by eight seconds with a time of 4:01.49.

Aguilar touched first in the 100 fly (48.88) and Moran was the winner in the 50 free (21.11).

Martindale cruised to win the 100 breast (54.80) and Herbet (47.84) was just off his meet record from 2021 (47.61) for the victory in the 100 back.

Varjasi, Moran, Aguilar, and Herbet won the 200 free relay to close out the session at 1:21.96.

The divers also put up a one-two punch, led by Jesco Helling in first, scoring 339.90 on 3-meter. Darwin Nolasco followed in second at 283.20.

“The divers also came ready to do what was needed to put FSU in a position to win the invite,” Barnes added.

The men will return to the Biscayne Bay Aquatics Center to compete in the second day of competition, starting at 10 a.m.

———

Cornut-Chauvinc Shines at ITA All-American Championships

The Florida State men’s tennis team competed at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa this week, led by Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc who advanced to the singles Round of 16.

“We showed that we have a lot of good players, and we showed that we’re one of the better teams in the country,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “Having 10 ranked wins, beating some top seeds and people that are ranked high shows that we have made some good progress.”

Cornut-Chauvinc, the 105th-ranked singles player in the preseason rankings, entered the tournament in the qualifying round where he won three straight matches, including victories over No. 75 Gavin Young from Michigan and No. 125 David Stevenson from Memphis.

In the first round of the main draw, Cornut-Chauvinc was paired up against the No. 2 seed in the tournament and No. 3 ranked player in the country, Cannon Kingsley from Ohio State. After dropping the first set, Cornut-Chauvinc won nine straight games from 3-4 to close out the second set and sweep the third.

Cornut-Chauvinc earned his fourth ranked win of the tournament and fifth overall against No. 79 Tyler Zink from Oklahoma State to advance to the Round of 16. He is the first Seminole since Lucas Poullain in 2017 to advance to the Round of 16 at the All-American Championships.

The Round of 16 matchup featured the 2022 preseason top newcomer, Ethan Quinn from Georgia, against the 2021 preseason top newcomer in Cornut-Chauvinc. The two battled in a close match, but Cornut-Chauvinc fell just short in three sets.

“Antoine showed why he’s one of the best players in college tennis,” Hultquist added. “I thought that he played better as the tournament went on. He lost in a very tough match. He beat the No. 2 seed and had multiple other ranked wins.”

Florida State excelled as a program in this tournament. The Seminoles were one of only two programs to see two players advance from singles qualifying to the main draw. Florida State was one of five schools with three players competing in the singles main draw.

Collectively, Florida State finished 21-11 in singles and earned nine wins over ranked singles opponents. Youcef Rihane accounted for three of these as he advanced to the singles main draw after ranked wins over No. 55 Ryan Fishback from Virginia Tech and No. 104 Noah Berry from California Polytechnic. He then defeated No. 22 Filippo Moroni from Wake Forest in the main draw consolation round.

“I’m very pleased with Youcef,” Hultquist mentioned. “He racked up four wins, three in qualifying and one in the main in consolation. It really shows that he’s emerging. He’s off to a good start and is upping his game from a year ago.”

Loris Pourroy also earned a significant ranked win in the main draw consolation round against No. 11 Brian Cernoch from North Carolina. Alex Bulte secured a ranked win during qualifying over No. 45 Tim Zeitvogel from Pepperdine. During prequalifying, sophomore transfer Jamie Connel finished 4-0 to advance to the qualifying round.

“Any time you advance from one level draw to the next is a good accomplishment, and Jamie did that,” Hultquist said. “I thought he got stronger and played well on the second day and dominated both opponents, then picked up a win in the qualifying consolation.

UP NEXT: Florida State returns home to host the ITA Southeast Regional Championships, beginning on October 20.

NOTES:

FSU was one of four schools with six players competing in qualifying or main draw singles play.

FSU was one of six schools with three or more doubles pairs in qualifying or the main draw.

FSU was one of two schools with two players who advanced from singles qualifying to the main draw.

FSU was one of five schools with three players competing in the singles main draw.

The Seminoles earned nine ranked singles wins cumulatively.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc was the first Seminole to advance to the Round of 16 at the ITA All-American Championships since Lucas Poullain in 2017.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc was one of four players who advanced to the singles main draw from qualifying that reached the Round of 16.

—

W. Tennis: Saric, Three Doubles Teams Advance At ITA Regionals

Florida State’s Mila Saric will play in the Main Draw Round of 16 in singles play, and three of Florida State’s double’s teams advanced to the Main Draw Round of 16 in doubles play as the ITA Southeast Regional Championship wrapped up its second day of action at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex at Georgia Tech. Play for the Seminoles is set to begin with doubles action at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Results for the entire tournament can be found on the ITA website.

Saric won two singles matches on Friday with victories over Taylor Dean (Kennesaw State) 6-4, 6-1, and Katerina Filip (Florida Atlantic) 6-3, 6-3. Saric is currently ranked No. 75 nationally by the ITA. Saric was 2-1 in the day as she fell in doubles action to Marie Mattel and Nandini Sharma (UCF), 8-1, while playing with teammate Vic Allen.

Saric faces Mahak Jain of Georgia Tech on Saturday at 2:00 with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals of the Main Draw.

Sophomore Alice Amendola and Allen also earned singles victories on Friday. Amendola defeated Rebekkah Gaines (FAMU) 6-0, 6-2 while Allen topped Laura Pellicer Perello (USF) 6-1, 6-0.

Florida State’s doubles teams of Millie Bissett and Kristyna Lavickova defeated Kamila Umarova and Ekaterina Khairutdinova (FAU), 8-7 (1); Amendola and Kianah Motosono defeated Sara Rakim and Genesis Whitelock (FAMU), 8-6 While Ellie Schoppe and Anna Arkadianou defeated Noa Cohen and Nadedja Maslova (Stetson), 8-2.

In a rivalry packed Saturday, Bissett and Kristyna Lavickova will face Florida’s Rachel Gailis and Bente Spee,

Amendola and Motosono will play Miami’s Maya Tahan and Isabella Pfenning and Schoppe and Arkadianou are matched against Georgia Tech’s Kylie Bilchev and Alejandra Cruz. Each of those three matches are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m.

October 13, 2022

Qualifying Singles-Round of 32

Mille-Mae Matthews (FAU) def. Cade Cricchio (FSU) 6-2, 6-3

Olympe Lancelot (FSU) def. Sophia Unger (KSU) 6-2, 6-2

Qualifying Singles-Round of 16

Kianah Motosono (FSU) def. Sofia Pinedo (KSU) 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 10-7

Olympe Lancelot (FSU) def. Amber McGinnis (FAU) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles

Cade Cricchio/Olympe Lancelot (FSU) def. Jordana Ossa/Fanny Norin (FGCU) 8-6

Cade Cricchio/Olympe Lancelot (FSU) def. Sofia Pinedo/Sophia Unger (KSU) 8-6

October 14, 2022

Main Draw Singles Round of 64

Alexa Noel (UM) def. Olympe Lancelot (FSU) 7-5, 7-6 (3)

Sierra Berry (USF) def. Ellie Schoppe (FSU) 6-3, 6-1

Kit Gulihur (UNF) def. Anna Arkadianou (FSU) 6-1, 6-4

Mila Saric (FSU) def. Taylor Dean (KSU) 6-4, 6-1

Alice Amendola (FSU) def. Rebekkah Gaines (FAMU) 6-0, 6-2

Vic Allen (FSU) def. Laura Pellicer Perello (USF) 6-1, 6-0

Main Draw Singles Round of 32

Mila Saric (FSU) def. Katerina Filip (FAU) 6-3, 6-3

Rachel Gailis (UF) def. Alice Amendola (FSU) 6-2, 6-4

Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. Vic Allen (FSU) 6-2, 6-4

Alexa Noel (UM) def. Olympe Lancelot (FSU) 7-5, 7-6 (3)

Main Draw Doubles Round of 32

Millie Bissett/Kristyna Lavickova (FSU) def. Kamila Umarova/Ekaterina Khairutdinova (FAU), 8-7 (1)

Marie Mattel/Nandini Sharma (UCF) def. Vic Allen/Mila Saric (FSU), 8-1

Alice Amendola/Kianah Motosono (FSU) def. Sara Rakim/Genesis Whitelock (FAMU), 8-6

Ellie Schoppe/Anna Arkadianou (FSU) def. Noa Cohen/Nadedja Maslova (Stetson), 8-2

Anastasiia Lopata/Mai Nirundorn (UGA) def. Cade Cricchio/Olympe Lancelot (FSU), 8-2