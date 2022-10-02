Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Volleyball, Softball, Golf, and other Noles sports news

As we get further into the fall sports, we will continue to keep you up to date on any Florida State sports information and media press releases we are sent from the FSU SID, or that we source ourselves.

Feel free to include any other FSU related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

Most of the summaries below are courtesy of FSU SID, Tomahawk Nation, and the Twitters.

Now that the September 1st window has come and gone for college softball, the class of 2024 can start announcing verbal commits to their schools. For Florida State, they have started to receive verbals. This thread will be dedicated to the players who have posted about committing to the Garnet and Gold starting in 2024.

After entering the portal earlier in the month, slugger Katie Dack has made her new school clear. Announced by Dack on Monday, she's transferring from Texas A&M to be a Florida State Seminole in 2023.

Even though it ended early, it was still a special season for Florida State Seminoles softball.

An incredible run through the season was punctuated by an ACC Tournament championship title — Team 39 put up a 49-5 record for the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The season showed the fight that personifies head coach Lonni Alameda’s teams and provided many moments for fans to remember.

Now that the dust has settled, we at Tomahawk Nation decided to take a look at the top 5 moments that made the season spectacular

No. 7 Florida State (8-0-2) defeated Miami (3-5-2) by a 1-0 score today in Coral Gables, FL.

Game Recap

Miami came out with an effective strategy. The Canes mostly stayed behind the ball but they did high press at times. UM also frustrated FSU with opportunistic fouling. The Canes had seven fouls in the first half compared to three for the Noles. In truth, none of the fouls were individually bad enough to warrant a booking but there were so many that it frustrated Florida State.

The Florida State soccer team has now passed the mid-point of the season. Therefore, it is a good time to assess how the season has gone so far and where the team may be headed as we move on toward the post season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions....{continued *FOR FREE}

Florida State (7-0-2, 3-0-0 ACC) defeated Clemson (5-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) by a 3-1 score today at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

The Seminoles got off to a quick start in this game. In the second minute Heather Payne and Jenna Nighswonger played give and go in the midfield. Payne got the ball back and charged at the Clemson defense. Payne took a few touches and fired a left footed shot from about 21 yards away that went just inches wide left of the goal

Latson Named One of Nation’s Top Freshmen

Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has been named one of the nation’s Top 65 freshmen, as well as one of the top freshmen in the ACC, according to World Exposure Report.

The Miami native joined a list of other talented newcomers in the ACC, including Ruby Whitehorn (Clemson), Ashlon Jackson (Duke), Shay Bollin (Duke), Nyla Harris (Louisville), Imani Lester (Louisville), Lazaria Spearman (Miami), Paulina Paris (North Carolina) and KK Bransford (Notre Dame).

Latson enters her Florida State career rated as the nation’s top shooting guard in the 2022 signing class, ranked 14th overall by ESPN Hoopgurlz. She is the 12th McDonald’s All-American to suit up for Florida State, a game in which she scored 15 points in 13 minutes.

As a senior at American Heritage High School, Latson averaged 27.2 points, 7.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. She joins current backcourt mate O’Mariah Gordon as winners of the Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball award in three of the last four years.

Latson joins a Seminole program with a history of success, currently one of just nine programs to make the NCAA Tournament in 16 of the last 17 years and one of only eight to make the Big Dance in each of the last nine seasons.

Florida State Women’s Basketball begins its regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. in an Education Game matchup with Bethune-Cookman at the Tucker Center. The game is a field trip opportunity for several nearby schools where students and teachers receive free admission.

Volleyball Falls to NC State

The Florida State volleyball team (9-5, 1-2) fell in three sets (23-25, 20-25, 17-25) to NC State (8-6, 2-1) Friday Night in Raleigh, N.C.

In set one, the Wolfpack got off to a quick start to hold an 8-4 advantage over the Seminoles. FSU would climb back to tie the set at 15. The two teams traded points, but the Noles took a 23-22 advantage. The Wolfpack used one final run to take the first set 25-23.

Set two took a similar path as set one with the Wolfpack building a lead once again. The Noles cut the lead to one at 18-17, but the Wolfpack used a 4-0 run to pull away and build a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Wolfpack led start to finish in the third set to take the match-clinching set 25-17.

A bright spot for the Noles was sophomore Skye Ekes who tallied a season-high 11 kills for the Noles on 20 attempts for a .450 hitting percentage.

The Noles will be back in action Sunday at 1 p.m. when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, N.C. First serve is set for 1 p.m., and the match can be seen live on ACC Network Extra.

Volleyball Falls to No. 2 Louisville

The Florida State Seminoles (9-4, 1-1) fell to the No. 2 Louisville Cardinals (11-1, 2-0) in three sets (17-25, 20-25, 21-25) Sunday afternoon in a raucous Tully Gym. The match was aired on ESPN which marked the first time in program history that the Noles appeared on the main ESPN network.

The Cardinals got out to a quick start in set one and led the majority of the way to a 25-17 victory over the Noles. Audrey Koenig led the Seminoles with three kills.

Louisville got off to a 7-2 lead in set two, but setter Andjelija Draskovic went on a 5-0 serving streak and helped close the gap to one. Emily Ryan was one to watch at the net with three blocks as the Noles took the 14-13 lead. The Cardinals responded with a 6-0 run to win the set 25-20.

Continuing the battle in the third set, the Noles led 9-7, feeding off the energy in Tully for a back and forth third set. Audrey Koenig recorded seven kills and Emily Ryan with four kills. Emma Clothier served two aces in a row to bring the Seminoles up to a 22-21 Louisville lead, but the Cardinals took the last three points to take the match.

Audrey Koenig led the Seminoles with 14 kills and a .379 hitting percentage. Emily Ryan tied her season high with four blocks and added seven kills.

The Noles will be back in action next Friday and Sunday against North Carolina State and North Carolina. Both matches can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

Check out our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women's sports for any Women's sports news you come across and can share to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women's athletics during the week

Schooner Fall Classic Champions

Florida State won the championship of the Ninth Annual Schooner Fall Classic with a three-stroke victory over TCU as play in the event at the Belmar Golf Club Came to a close. The Seminoles took the lead in the first round and held it for most of the remainder of the event to win the Schooner Fall Classic for the second time. Florida State also won the event in 2016.

Florida State set the school record for a team score in a three-round tournament with its 828 team total. The Seminoles’ team total broke the school record by one stroke. The previous record of 829, came as Florida State won the 2016 Schooner Fall Classic.

Caitlyn Macnab of TCU won the individual championship with a 10 under par score of 200. She defeated Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn of Iowa State by one stroke. Florida State’s Lottie Woad finished in eighth place with a three-round total of 205 while teammate Charlotte Heath finished in ninth place in the individual standings with 54-hole total of 206. The Seminoles were one of only three teams in the 16-team field to finish with two players in the top 10 of the final individual standings.

Head Coach Amy Bond was presented with an autographed guitar by Trivia Covel and country music superstar Toby Keith – the tournament co-hosts. The event is held to benefit the OK Kids Korral, a nonprofit group that aids children with cancer and their families. The OK Kids Korral is a “home away from home” facility where children with cancer and their families can spend time either overnight or during the day, cost-free, while receiving treatment at nearby children’s hospitals. Amenities include overnight suites, daytime rooms, dining areas, game rooms, living rooms, a kitchen, a laundry room, and family resource rooms. It is designed as a relaxing, safe haven.

“From start to finish we played good golf,” said Bond. “We played well in a variety of weather conditions on a really good golf course. We didn’t get off the best of starts today but we finished well and that showed me that there’s a lot of heart within the girls on our team. I’m ecstatic to win this event because we are playing for the OK Kids Korral – a special place that is very important to me, and to our program.

“I’m happy for this group to get their first win. Congratulations to them for a great week of golf.”

Freshman Lottie Woad led the Seminoles for a second consecutive tournament as she finished in eighth place in the individual standings with a 5 under par score of 205. She played her final 17 holes of the tournament at three under par with four birdies and 16 holes played at par or better for her second consecutive top-10 finish. She finished in a tie for fourth place at the fall season-opening Cougar Classic.

Woad’s score of 205 is tied for the eighth best three-round tournament score in school history.

Woad played 47 of 54 holes below par with 11 birdies and one eagle in closing the event as the Seminoles’ top finisher for the second straight time. She was one of nine players in the field who carded at least one eagle. Woad finished with scores of 65-71-69, with her score of 65 in the first round tying the school record for lowest round by a Florida State golfer.

Junior Charlotte Heath finished in ninth place in the individual standings with a 4 under par score of 206. She earned scores of 67-71-68. She has now earned nine career top-10 finishes. Heath carded four birdies in the final round and was four under par over her final 13 holes of the round.

FINAL TEAM AND INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 2022 FSU STATISTICS

Wyatt Crowell: The Seminoles’ Star-Spangled Southpaw

This summer, Florida State had two members of its vaunted pitching staff represent the United States. Specifically, sophomore pitchers Carson Montgomery and Wyatt Crowell pitched for the USA collegiate national team throughout their offseason. The Tallahassee roommates spent several weeks training and competing against each other via intrasquad scrimmages, ultimately leading to a 10-day trip abroad to the Netherlands.

“I’ve never been out of the country, so that was an awesome experience for me,” Crowell said. “Just seeing all the different restaurants and foods was really cool.”

Although the college kids absorbed all aspects of European culture, their journey’s mission was oriented around Honkbalweek Haarlem, an international baseball tournament first held back in 1961. There, Team USA played in seven games, but Crowell and Montgomery only appeared in two ball games each.

Montgomery finished three strong innings without allowing any runs and striking out four. Crowell pitched 1.1 innings, fanned three, and allowed just two base runners against the Netherlands and Curaçao. The latter of the two surprised the Seminoles’ southpaw because of a noticeable age difference.

“They were all like 30 to 40-year-old dudes, I was so confused when we showed up to the field, but it was really cool,” Crowell said. “I got to face Roger Bernadina, who played for the Nationals [MLB player 2008-14].”

In the end, Team USA walked away with a bronze medal and an experience of a lifetime. When Crowell returned to the States, he parted ways with baseball and enjoyed some much-needed rest at home. The Cumming, Georgia, native returned to the Atlanta suburb despite his family just recently moving to Pensacola. The 20-year-old, albeit only for a handful more weeks, soaked up the sun lakeside with old neighborhood friends.

The relaxing end to his summer was more than warranted due to the trying spring season that saw Crowell shove over 50 innings on the hill. Comparatively, as a freshman, Crowell impacted the game as both a hitter and pitcher. In 2021, he ended with just over 16 innings and a 3.86 ERA. In 2022, with the bat out of his hands, the left-handed pitcher finished with an extremely impressive 6-1 record and 2.12 ERA. Doing so earned him 2022 All-Regional Second Team honors and boosted his 2023 MLB Draft stock up to the first five rounds.

This significant transition away from hitting and onto a team-leading bullpen load is exactly what Crowell asked for. Pitching has always been his favorite, but he hopes for even more this year.

“I would like to be a starter,” Crowell said. “I’ve been working on my changeup a lot because I know having a three-pitch mix is very important.”

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding this spring’s Seminole baseball season because of new head coach Link Jarrett. Crowell has appreciated Jarrett and new pitching coach Chuck Ristano’s attention to detail. Every Sunday, the team receives weekly schedules for practices, which, in turn, keeps the team organized and in unison on the daily goals and objectives.

Crowell and the Seminoles have had an extended delay to fall practices with the field renovations taking place at Dick Howser Stadium, including a new playing surface and updated turf in the batter’s box and foul territory. If everything goes to plan, Florida State should begin official fall practices in mid-October; scrimmages and games will also be finalized and announced in October.

Best Times Pace Women’s XC at Joe Piane

The RV/RV Florida State cross country teams competed at the historical Joe Piane Invitational on Friday morning at the Notre Dame Golf Course.

Running in ideal conditions, the women’s team finished in fifth place with a total of 175 points, just behind four top 10 teams that included No. 1 NC State (55), No. 3 New Mexico (68), No. 10 Alabama (70) and No. 8 Notre Dame (146).

The Seminoles finished ahead of No. 27 Oregon State (256) and every other team that received votes in the week three USTFCCCA poll.

“The ladies absolutely showed up to compete today,” FSU women’s distance coach Baylee Mires said. “To place fifth at this meet with so many top contenders in the country is an incredible place to be. I’m really excited about the momentum we are building as a group and we can’t wait to compete again in two weeks at Wisconsin.”

Eight of the nine Noles that raced turned in personal best times at the 5K distance, led by Emmy Van den Berg, who crossed the line in 17th place at 16:24.7. Alyson Churchill followed shortly behind in 22nd (16:33.9) and Agnes McTighe took 35th at 16:49.2.

Yasmine Abbes finished 51st (17:05.5) and Caitlin Wilkey followed in 53rd (17:07.0) to round out the scoring five. Rebecca Pottorff (17:14.8) and Rebecca Bergnes (17:15.5) were included in FSU’s top seven, finishing in 68th and 69th place.

Churchill, McTighe, Pottorff, and Riley Bahr (17:31.8) all turned in their fastest Notre Dame Golf Course 5K times.

Fearghal Curtin continued to shine, leading the Noles in the men’s 5-mile race at 23:24.7 for fifth place.

Curtin started the race in the lead pack and paced with the top runners throughout the entire 5-mile run.

Zach Leachman turned in his best 5-mile race time, finishing in 49th place (24:11.5) followed by Cooper Schroeder in 59th (24:16.0), who also ran his best time.

Paul Stafford (24:21.3) finished in 65th place and Zach Cloud rounded out the scoring five in 89th at 24:34.36.

As a team, the Seminoles finished in 11th place with a score of 267 points.

“It was a tough one for our guys,” FSU head coach Bob Braman said. “Jacob (Holmes) got knocked down and Gabe (Curtis) lost a shoe, all in the first third of the race. Fearghal was truly outstanding today. That performance was a top 10 national performance for him. As a team, we have to learn from this experience and be on our game at Wisconsin.”

FSU will return to Tallahassee to host the FSU Invite on Oct. 7 at the Apalachee Regional Park before heading to Madison, Wisc., for the Nuttycombe Invite on Oct. 14.

Men’s Golf Places Third at Folds of Honor Collegiate

The No. 14 Florida State Men’s Golf Team finished in third place at the Folds of Honor Collegiate after shooting 6-over par on Wednesday, totaling 10-over for the entirety of the tournament.

Only one team shot under par at the top 100 ranked course in the United States, American Dunes Golf Club, as Illinois took home the team champion title at 10-under par, followed by Arizona at 5-over. Jonathan Yaun from Liberty University was the individual champion at 5-under after winning on the second playoff hole.

Redshirt Junior Cole Anderson kept with his consistency from the start, firing another 1-under par 71 to place him tied for eighth with a 2-under total. Anderson’s low round included a spotless front-nine with two birdies – a birdie on hole No. 6 for the second day in a row.

Anderson had the most pars (40) out of the entire 90-player field and led the Seminoles in par-3 scoring average (2.92, -1) and par-4 scoring average (4.03, +1). The phenomenal play marks his sixth top-ten finish as a Seminole, with three being from this fall season alone.

Junior Brett Roberts placed tenth in the Folds of Honor Collegiate, carding a 6-over par 78 in the final round. Although the former leader of the tournament wanted to score low, he was still the tournament leader in par-5 scoring, averaging an immaculate 4.33, 8-under for three days. This was Roberts’ ninth top-ten finish as a Seminole.

Freshman Luke Clanton bounced back on the final day in Grand Haven, Mich., shooting a 1-over par 73 to close out his third tournament as a Seminole. Clanton secured four birdies for the day, capturing two on the front-nine and two on the back.

He led the Seminoles and neared the top of the leaderboard in birdies, totaling 13 for the tournament. Clanton’s 5-over par total placed him tied for 22nd, which neared his best finish so far.

Sophomore Michael Mays proved to show his resilience as he carded his best performance of the tournament in the final round with a 1-over par 73. His round consisted of two birdies, which included shooting a bogey-free 1-under par on the front-nine. He placed 40th in his second tournament of the year for the Seminoles.

Junior Gray Albright shot a 5-over par 77 on the last day of the Folds of Honor Collegiate, totaling 12-over for the tournament, which placed him tied for 42nd. He ended his first tournament appearance of the year strong with a birdie on No. 18.

Florida State will travel next to Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., to compete in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Last year’s performance at the tournament was memorable with three out of five Seminoles securing a top-eight finish. The annual collegiate golf tournament on Oct. 10-12 will consist of 54 holes of stroke play, followed by a final day of match play based on stroke-play team finish. RESULTS

Women‘s Tennis: Seven Wins At Four In The Fall At Alabama

Millie Bissett and Anna Arkadianou won both of their doubles matches and the Seminoles won four of their five singles matches on Day 2 of the Four in the Fall Tournament at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Bissett and Arkadianou, along with Alice Amendola and Cade Cricchio, won their singles matches on Saturday. Bissett and Arkadianou have won both of their first two singles matches (one on Friday and one on Saturday) in addition to winning both of their doubles matches on Saturday. For Amendola, her win on Saturday was her first as a Seminole since undergoing embolism surgery less than a year ago. Cricchio’s victory in singles was her first win as a Seminole.

Bissett enters play on Sunday with a 3-1 overall record in the event. She has two wins in singles and added a doubles victory with Arkadianou on Saturday. Arkadianou also has a 3-1 record with two singles victories and one in doubles with Bissett.

Sunday’s singles action sees all five Seminoles in action with Bissett going for her fourth win of the weekend against Kathryn Treiber of Illinois, Amendola facing Luminita Tutunara of South Alabama, Cricchio facing Ansley Cheshire of Alabama, and Seminole teammates – Arkadianou and Olympe Lancelot – playing each other.

FSU IS A BASKETBALL SCHOOL Thread #11-Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff

This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men's basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.

Men’s Basketball: Game Times And TV Designations Announced

Florida State tips off its 2022-23 season against Stetson on November 7 at 7:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center on the ACC network as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the full basketball conference schedule, including game times and television designations. The ACC season begins on November 7 with 13 conference teams in action.

Florida State will play 14 regular season games on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU) including its home game against North Carolina on February 27 which will appear on ESPN’s Big Monday telecast. The Seminoles begin ACC play at Virginia in a game televised by ESPN2 on December 3. Also on the ESPN schedule for Florida State is a New Year’s Eve game at Duke, both of its games against Miami and home games against Virginia, Louisville Syracuse, and Pittsburgh.

The Seminoles will play 10 games on the ACC Network beginning with its home game against Florida on November 18. The ACC Network will feature more than 100 games, including over 60 conference games.

Forty-three ACC games are slated for broadcast on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN). The Seminoles will appear on a regional network four times including its season-opener against Stetson, at home against Georgia Tech and Boston College and at Clemson. The ACC’s regional partner include Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, Marquee, MASN, NESN and YES Network.

Florida State’s game at home against Purdue in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge will be televised on ESPN2 or ESPNU on November 30. All 14 games in the Challenge, scheduled from Nov. 28-30, will air on ESPN’s family of networks and will be available to stream via the ESPN app.

Select game times and television designations have yet to be announced and will be released in the coming weeks with every ACC game accessible on either television or available to be streamed.

The 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played March 7-11 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The event will be played in Greensboro for a record 29th time.

Florida State returns both of its leading scorers from its’ 2021-22 season, with guards Caleb Mills (12.7 ppg, 30 3FGM) and Matthew Cleveland (11.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg) returning to the Seminoles’ rotation. Cleveland was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 – the fourth consecutive Seminole to win the award.

2022-23 SCHEDULE (PDF)

Men’s Basketball: 7:15 Game Time Set Against Purdue in Challenge

Florida State will play host to Purdue in the 2022 ACC / Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday, November 30 at 7:15. The game will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU as game times were were released by ESPN.

The 24th annual event, which consists of all 14 ACC teams against 14 Big Ten teams in a competition for the Commissioner’s Cup, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

All 14 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available to stream via the ESPN app.

2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Pitt at Northwestern, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Maryland at Louisville, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Penn State at Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Purdue at Florida State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Ohio State at Duke, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU