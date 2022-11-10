Noles News: Seminoles getting set for road game at Syracuse

Recruiting

Football

Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has turned himself into one of the most efficient passers in the country. Travis currently has the No. 2 passing grade in the nation at 90.2.

Travis joined the ACCN staff yesterday to talk about FSU’s recent success, and how he’s been able to uplift the Seminoles this season.

"This is like a true family and it's a blessing to be a part of." @jordantrav13 on playing for @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/jecCOKasS7 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 9, 2022

Running back Treshaun Ward continues to turn heads, despite missing ample time in the 2022 season.

Our own @9mxvi_ is one of 10 semifinalists (and the only semifinalist from the ACC) for the Burlsworth Trophy, presented to the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on



: https://t.co/jjjh9knYOm#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/6Ozyiltz73 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 9, 2022

Star safety Jammie Robinson spoke with the media following Wednesday’s practice to talk about his recent performance against Miami and where he thinks the team is headed at the end of the season.

"That's every DBs dream to get in the backfield and make a play in the backfield."



Today's practice report has @JayRob_7 and @jeffculhane breaking down an "iconic" play in the rivalry and preparation for Saturday night's game#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/SWjcNkgJsT — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 9, 2022

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights:

#NFLNoles Week 9 highlights feature more time spent in the opponent’s backfield and 4️⃣ finding the end zone yet again



: https://t.co/ywZeG0822S#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/1gUdmks0MD — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 9, 2022

Basketball

Four-star 2023 power forward Taylor Bol Bowen has officially signed with head coach Leonard Hamilton and Florida State.

The women’s basketball got two signees of their own in European stars Lucía Navarro and Carla Viegas.

Soccer

The Noles are still scheduled to host FGCU tomorrow at 5:00 ET in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

There have been no schedule changes to the week’s first round game. We will still take on FGCU on Friday at 5 pm at the Seminole Soccer Complex. https://t.co/yfBcohN9qZ — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 9, 2022

Florida State soccer inked two signees of their own in Jordynn Dudley and Amelia Van Zanten.

Welcome to Florida State, Jordynn Dudley ‼️



Hometown | Alpharetta, Georgia

Position | F

High School | Cambridge High School

Club Team | United Football Academy#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ga6S2i0vaY — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 9, 2022

Welcome to Florida State, Amelia Van Zanten‼️



Hometown | Kildeer, Illinois

Position | M/D

High School | Adlai E. Stevenson High School

Club Team | Eclipse Select#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/A6JVTsQzQp — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 9, 2022

All Sports

Florida State’s volleyball team welcomed some incredible talent on signing day:

Get out the ink✍️✍️



The Prep Volleyball Top 150 player is coming to Tallahassee



https://t.co/SVpe22l7sQ#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/2jfcDsGjoJ — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 9, 2022

Here’s a look at an article and quotes from head coach Chris Poole, giving his thoughts on the Noles additions.

The Seminoles baseball team is back on the diamond on February 17th against James Madison.

FSU’s softball family added a flurry of incoming freshman in the 2023 class:

We are excited to have Tallahassee native, Jaysoni Beachum, join the Seminole Softball family! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/tPEu6nnEux pic.twitter.com/YgIYpWZ4a7 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2022

Signing day is getting started early!



Join us in welcoming Kennedy Harp to the Florida State Softball family! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/tPEu6nnEux pic.twitter.com/6yn4eMGdKZ — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2022

Our second newest Seminole has signed on the dotted line!



Join us in welcoming a pitcher from Milton, Florida, Mimi Gooden! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/tPEu6nEHwx pic.twitter.com/Hjl16VnUvg — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2022

Our next signee is Angelee Bueno, a first baseman from Oviedo, Florida! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/tPEu6nnEux pic.twitter.com/N5hm0NlCmE — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2022

Hailing from Winchester, Tennessee, help us in welcoming Ashtyn Danley to Florida State! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/tPEu6nnEux pic.twitter.com/2w6M0Wq61I — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2022

An infielder from Georgetown, Texas... help us in welcoming Isa Torres to the Florida State softball family! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/tPEu6nnEux pic.twitter.com/9fK5C5IORX — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2022

The Noles were in Huntsville, Alabama yesterday competing in a regional championships.