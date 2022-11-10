 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Seminoles getting set for road game at Syracuse

Jordan Travis amongst top quarterbacks nationwide

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has turned himself into one of the most efficient passers in the country. Travis currently has the No. 2 passing grade in the nation at 90.2.

Travis joined the ACCN staff yesterday to talk about FSU’s recent success, and how he’s been able to uplift the Seminoles this season.

Running back Treshaun Ward continues to turn heads, despite missing ample time in the 2022 season.

Star safety Jammie Robinson spoke with the media following Wednesday’s practice to talk about his recent performance against Miami and where he thinks the team is headed at the end of the season.

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights:

Basketball

Four-star 2023 power forward Taylor Bol Bowen has officially signed with head coach Leonard Hamilton and Florida State.

The women’s basketball got two signees of their own in European stars Lucía Navarro and Carla Viegas.

Soccer

The Noles are still scheduled to host FGCU tomorrow at 5:00 ET in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Florida State soccer inked two signees of their own in Jordynn Dudley and Amelia Van Zanten.

All Sports

Florida State’s volleyball team welcomed some incredible talent on signing day:

Here’s a look at an article and quotes from head coach Chris Poole, giving his thoughts on the Noles additions.

The Seminoles baseball team is back on the diamond on February 17th against James Madison.

FSU’s softball family added a flurry of incoming freshman in the 2023 class:

The Noles were in Huntsville, Alabama yesterday competing in a regional championships.

Next Up In Florida State Football

