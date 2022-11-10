Noles News: Seminoles getting set for road game at Syracuse

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #12
Football
Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has turned himself into one of the most efficient passers in the country. Travis currently has the No. 2 passing grade in the nation at 90.2.
QB1 @jordantrav13 #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/7t3tZizquJ— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 9, 2022
Travis joined the ACCN staff yesterday to talk about FSU’s recent success, and how he’s been able to uplift the Seminoles this season.
"This is like a true family and it's a blessing to be a part of." @jordantrav13 on playing for @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/jecCOKasS7— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 9, 2022
Running back Treshaun Ward continues to turn heads, despite missing ample time in the 2022 season.
Our own @9mxvi_ is one of 10 semifinalists (and the only semifinalist from the ACC) for the Burlsworth Trophy, presented to the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 9, 2022
: https://t.co/jjjh9knYOm#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/6Ozyiltz73
Star safety Jammie Robinson spoke with the media following Wednesday’s practice to talk about his recent performance against Miami and where he thinks the team is headed at the end of the season.
RELATED: FSU LB Kalen Deloach and DE Patrick Payton talk Miami win, going on the road to face Syracuse
"That's every DBs dream to get in the backfield and make a play in the backfield."— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 9, 2022
Today's practice report has @JayRob_7 and @jeffculhane breaking down an "iconic" play in the rivalry and preparation for Saturday night's game#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/SWjcNkgJsT
Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights:
#NFLNoles Week 9 highlights feature more time spent in the opponent’s backfield and 4️⃣ finding the end zone yet again— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 9, 2022
: https://t.co/ywZeG0822S#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/1gUdmks0MD
Basketball
Four-star 2023 power forward Taylor Bol Bowen has officially signed with head coach Leonard Hamilton and Florida State.
Blessed!! Let’s get to work!! @FSUCoachHam @coachstanjones @StsmithFSU @CoachRjayBarsh https://t.co/i0a4BVF23a— taylor bowen (@taylorbolbowen) November 9, 2022
The women’s basketball got two signees of their own in European stars Lucía Navarro and Carla Viegas.
It’s official. @fsuwbb https://t.co/TMWxO9m0Du— Lucía Navarro (@lucianavarrosem) November 9, 2022
Malaga, Spain ➡️ Tallahassee, Florida— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) November 9, 2022
Welcome to the garnet & gold, @carlaviegaas!#NoleFAM | #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/iyq3HqSU1U
Soccer
The Noles are still scheduled to host FGCU tomorrow at 5:00 ET in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
There have been no schedule changes to the week’s first round game. We will still take on FGCU on Friday at 5 pm at the Seminole Soccer Complex. https://t.co/yfBcohN9qZ— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 9, 2022
Florida State soccer inked two signees of their own in Jordynn Dudley and Amelia Van Zanten.
Welcome to Florida State, Jordynn Dudley ‼️— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 9, 2022
Hometown | Alpharetta, Georgia
Position | F
High School | Cambridge High School
Club Team | United Football Academy#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ga6S2i0vaY
Welcome to Florida State, Amelia Van Zanten‼️— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 9, 2022
Hometown | Kildeer, Illinois
Position | M/D
High School | Adlai E. Stevenson High School
Club Team | Eclipse Select#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/A6JVTsQzQp
All Sports
Florida State’s volleyball team welcomed some incredible talent on signing day:
5-star recruit✅— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 9, 2022
Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year✅
Under Armor All-American✅#OneTribe https://t.co/SVpe22l7sQ pic.twitter.com/rgIYb7icLL
Welcome to the 8⃣5⃣0⃣— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 9, 2022
Kyleene has joined the #NoleFamily
https://t.co/SVpe22l7sQ#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/F9f6haGLwf
Get out the ink✍️✍️— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 9, 2022
The Prep Volleyball Top 150 player is coming to Tallahassee
https://t.co/SVpe22l7sQ#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/2jfcDsGjoJ
Here’s a look at an article and quotes from head coach Chris Poole, giving his thoughts on the Noles additions.
" . . , ." - Coach Poolehttps://t.co/c81EO6xxJx— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 9, 2022
The Seminoles baseball team is back on the diamond on February 17th against James Madison.
Let the countdown begin #Noles pic.twitter.com/nPfF0Hnkl8— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) November 9, 2022
FSU’s softball family added a flurry of incoming freshman in the 2023 class:
RELATED: FSU Softball inks class of 2023 signees
We are excited to have Tallahassee native, Jaysoni Beachum, join the Seminole Softball family! #OneTribe— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2022
: https://t.co/tPEu6nnEux pic.twitter.com/YgIYpWZ4a7
Signing day is getting started early!— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2022
Join us in welcoming Kennedy Harp to the Florida State Softball family! #OneTribe
: https://t.co/tPEu6nnEux pic.twitter.com/6yn4eMGdKZ
Our second newest Seminole has signed on the dotted line!— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2022
Join us in welcoming a pitcher from Milton, Florida, Mimi Gooden! #OneTribe
: https://t.co/tPEu6nEHwx pic.twitter.com/Hjl16VnUvg
Our next signee is Angelee Bueno, a first baseman from Oviedo, Florida! #OneTribe— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2022
: https://t.co/tPEu6nnEux pic.twitter.com/N5hm0NlCmE
Hailing from Winchester, Tennessee, help us in welcoming Ashtyn Danley to Florida State! #OneTribe— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2022
: https://t.co/tPEu6nnEux pic.twitter.com/2w6M0Wq61I
An infielder from Georgetown, Texas... help us in welcoming Isa Torres to the Florida State softball family! #OneTribe— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2022
: https://t.co/tPEu6nnEux pic.twitter.com/9fK5C5IORX
The Noles were in Huntsville, Alabama yesterday competing in a regional championships.
OTW to Huntsville. #Noles #NCAAXC pic.twitter.com/LXPjMsXkHd— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) November 9, 2022
Loading comments...