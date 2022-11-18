FSU soccer vs. LSU: Notes, how to watch, game thread

Florida State soccer is on to its next challenge in defending its national title, facing off against the LSU Tigers in Tallahassee in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Seminoles are coming off a 3-0 win against the FGCU Eagles in the opening round — from our Prince Akeem Joeffer:

This was a business-like win for the Seminoles. They did what an elite team should do in a first round game. The score line really doesn’t tell the tale of how dominant the Noles were in this game. They could have easily scored two or three goals in the first half. The Eagles deserve some credit for keeping FSU off the scoreboard in the first half. FGCU played good defense and keeper Katie Sullivan made a couple of impressive saves. However, the pressure that Florida State applied eventually was too much.

LSU, an eighth-seed, took down Lamar 3-1.

From LSU:

LSU outshot Lamar by a margin of 22-6, with the Tigers having 13 shots on goal compared to the Card The Tigers first round win over Lamar marked the first victory in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Sian Hudson. She will look to earn her second victory in the tournament against the Seminoles on Friday evening. LSU holds a 1-2-1 record in the series history against the Seminoles, earning its sole win against Florida State in the regular season in a 3-1 in 2002. When the teams last met in 2007, FSU knocked the Tigers out of the second round in the NCAA Tournament in Tallahassee, 4-0.

Some game notes, via FSU Sports Info:

Florida State is 19-2 all-time in the second round

Jenna Nighswonger is second in the country with 15 assists.

This is the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have been named a No. 1 seed and the fifth straight season. It is also the 18th straight season and 19th time overall that Florida State received a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This year’s trip to the NCAA Tournament marks the 23rd straight trip to the tournament. FSU is one of eight schools all-time at the Division I level to post a streak of 20 consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearances.

Brian Pensky became the first head coach to win the ACC in their first season as head coach and becomes just the sixth ever coach to win an ACC Title. No other coach has won and ACC and SEC Title.

Sunday’s game will be graduate Midfielder, Clara Robbins, 106th career game at Florida State. 107 games is the most games played in FSU soccer history.

Florida State is on an incredible streak since September 3, 2010 the Seminoles have not lost a game they have lead at halftime. The Seminoles are 273-11-10 all-time when leading at the half and 207-3-7 when leading at the half since 2005. FSU is 147-0-3 when leading at the half since 2010.

Florida State vs. LSU is set for a 5 p.m. start, with the match set to be broadcast on ESPN+.

Florida State vs. LSU how to watch, TV info

Date

Friday, November 11

Time

5:30 p.m.

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network