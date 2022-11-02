Cristina Roque named ACC Goalkeeper of the Year

No. 5 Florida State Seminoles soccer (12-2-2) finished off the regular season on a strong note, taking down Virginia Tech 4-1 to close out the year with a share of the regular season ACC championship.

Ahead of ACC Tournament play, the conference announced its yearly honors, with FSU placing a league-high tying three on the All-ACC First Team (Cristina Roque, Jenna Nighswonger and Jody Brown), three on the All-ACC Second Team (Clara Robbins, Onyi Echegini and LeiLanni Nesbeth) and two on the All-ACC Third Team (Heather Payne and Beata Olsson) and one to the ACC All-Freshmen Team (Heather Gilchrist).

In addition to her first team placement, Roque also received a major honor — the first-ever ACC Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Roque, who helped lead the Seminoles to a national championship last season, has excelled on the pitch this season. In 2022, she recorded 36 saves (a new career high), four shutouts in 10 games and is the NCAA’s active leader in goals against average with a 0.56 mark.

The full release from FSU:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After a 12-2-2 regular season and a share of the ACC Regular Season Championship, the Florida State soccer team earned a plethora of postseason ACC awards. Cristina Roque was named the ACC’s first Goalkeeper of the Year and the Noles had a league-high nine student-athletes named to the All-ACC team for the second straight season. In the first season of the ACC Goalkeeper of the Year award, Cristina Roque earned the honor after finishing the regular season with a 7-1-2 record. Roque allowed just seven goals in 900 minutes played, good for a 0.70 goals-against average on the season. She came away with 36 saves, a new career high, and recorded four shutouts in 10 games played this season. Roque is the NCAA’s active leader in goals against average with a 0.56 Florida State placed a league-high tying three on the All-ACC First Team. Along with Roque, Jenna Nighswonger and Jody Brown found a place on the first team for the first time in their career. Nighswonger had a career year in the regular season, finishing with a career-high 13 assists to go with four goals, totaling in a career-high 21 points. Brown also had a career year, finishing with a career-high six goals to go with six assists. She currently has a career-high tying 18 points. The Seminoles also placed three on the All-ACC Second Team, including Clara Robbins, Onyi Echegini and LeiLanni Nesbeth. Robbins was a mainstay in the Seminole lineup this fall, playing in and starting all 16 games in the midfield for the Noles. She finished the regular season with four goals and four assists for a total of 12 points. Echegini proved to be a valuable pickup for FSU this off-season. She finished the regular season with a team-leading nine goals, including a hat trick against Boston College. Echegini also recorded two assists to finish the season with 20 points, good for second on the team. Nesbeth made the transition to the holding midfield position this season and proved to be a valuable member of the Seminole defense. She helped a Seminole defense that only allowed 12 goals this season and recorded eight shutouts. Nesbeth also proved to be an offensive threat with four goals and an assist. Both Heather Payne and Beata Olsson were named to the All-ACC Third Team. This is Payne’s first appearance on the All-ACC Team since she was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2019. She helped a Seminole defense that only allowed 12 goals this season and recorded eight shutouts. Offensively Payne recorded two goals and three assists. This is Olsson’s second appearance on the All-ACC Team as she was on the second team a season ago. Olsson was a threat all season at the top of the offense, coming away with five goals and two assists. Lastly, Heather Gilchrist rounds out the Seminoles that were named to an All-ACC Team as she was named to the freshman team. She played in all 16 regular season games for the Noles with 15 starts. She helped a Seminole defense that only allowed 12 goals this season and recorded eight shutouts. UP NEXT: Florida State kicks off the ACC Tournament on Thursday at 8 PM against No. 4 Notre Dame in the tournament semifinals. The match is on the ACC Network.

The full release from the ACC: