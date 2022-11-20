In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, and other sports news.

No. 1 Florida State (15-2-3) defeated LSU (10-4-7) by a 4-1 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

Six Seminoles Named to Academic All-District Team

Six Seminoles were named to the 2022 College Sports Communications Women’s Soccer Division 1 Academic All-District Team. Maria Alagoa, Emma Bissell, Lauren Flynn, Jenna Nighswonger, Beata Olsson, and Kaitlyn Zipay all represented the Garnet and Gold on the list.

Maria Alagoa has played in 18 games for the Seminoles this season with one start. She had recorded three goals and three assists on the season and scored the game-winner against Clemson in a 3-1 win. Alagoa is majoring in Management and has a 3.591 GPA.

Emma Bissell has played in 18 matches this season for Florida State. She too has scored three goals this season to go along with a pair of assists. Bissell scored the game-tying goal in the 73rd minute against Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament to send the game into overtime. She is majoring in Sport Management and has a 4.0 GPA.

Lauren Flynn has been a mainstay at center back this season, starting in all 18 games she has played in. Flynn has helped lead a Seminole defense that has recorded nine shutouts this season and has only let up 16 goals in 19 games. Flynn scored her first goal of the season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. She has a 3.951 GPA in Political Science.

Jenna Nighswonger has helped lead a dynamic Florida State offense this season as she leads the team in points and assists. Nighswonger has recorded a career-high 15 assists and 25 points this season as she has also scored five goals. Nighswonger was selected to the All-ACC First Team and was the ACC Tournament MVP. She has a 3.823 GPA in Finance.

Beata Olsson has anchored a Florida State offense that has scored 49 goals. She has started and played in all 19 games this season and has come away with five goals and two assists. Olsson was named to the All-ACC Third Team and to the ACC All-Tournament Team. She has a 3.98 GPA in Environment and Society.

Kaitlyn Zipay rounds out the six Seminoles named to the Academic All-District Team. She has played in 18 games this season and has recorded two goals and an assist. Her second goal of the season game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in a 3-0 win over Florida Gulf Coast. She has a 3.792 GPA in Psychology.

Noles Outlast Houston in Overtime

A lock-down defensive effort in overtime helped elevate the Florida State Women’s Basketball team to a physical 79-73 overtime victory at Houston on Saturday at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

The Seminoles (5-0) move to 5-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season. FSU out-scored the Cougars (1-3), 11-5, in overtime and held them to just 2-of-8 in the extra frame.

Graduate guard Jazmine Massengill set the tone defensively with a career-high 17 rebounds. Sophomore Mariana Valenzuela added 11 off the glass while Erin Howard had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson had big buckets late for FSU, leading the team with 21 points (8-of-14) along with four rebounds and four assists. Senior guard Sara Bejedi had a season-high 16 points, while sophomore Makayla Timpson added 16 points and five rebounds along with four blocked shots.

The Seminoles shot 47 percent (31-of-66) from the floor and had their best 3-point shooting performance of the year at 53.8 percent (7-of-13). Houston shot 33.3 percent (31-of-93) but was able to force 26 turnovers.

Timpson got the overtime going for FSU with two consecutive baskets underneath, followed by an O’Mariah Gordon coast-to-coast layup to make it 74-70 FSU with 3:49 left in overtime. Latson then delivered on the next possession to give the Seminoles a 76-70 cushion with 3:21 remaining, which ended up being more than enough.

Timpson had a good look from 15 feet to possibly give the Seminoles a buzzer beating win, but the shot rimmed out to force overtime at 68-68.

The Noles shot 69 percent in a helter skelter first quarter as they got out to a 22-12 lead. Bejedi led FSU with eight points while Timpson added six points. FSU shot 69 percent from the floor in the opening quarter and withstood Houston’s pressure right away, using a 12-2 run in the quarter to get itself going.

The Noles and Cougars went into the half knotted at 35-35 after Houston out-scored FSU 23-13 in the second quarter. Bejedi led the Seminoles with 11 points at the intermission, including a needed 3-point field goal to help FSU re-take the lead toward the end of the first half. Houston only committed four turnovers at the break and was able to turn the Seminoles over 10 times.

FSU was able to force more turnovers by the Cougars in the second half and used a third quarter where it shot 52.9 percent to put itself in an advantageous position moving forward.

The Seminoles will prepare for the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on Nov. 24-26. Florida State spends part of its Thanksgiving playing Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. ET on Nov. 24. FSU then faces Purdue on Friday, Nov. 25, at 1:30 p.m. ET and finishes with Harvard at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 26.

BOX SCORE

Noles Overpower Tar Heels in Home Finale

The Florida State volleyball team (18-9, 10-6) showed great resilience in their home finale on Friday night at Tully Gym, pulling out a hard-fought four-set victory (14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18) over the North Carolina Tar Heels (15-12, 7-9). The win marks the Seminoles’ 12th victory at home, the most since 2015.

The Noles held a slight 10-9 advantage early in the first set, but the Tar Heels were able to rattle off 11 consecutive points to take a commanding lead. UNC would go on to take the set 25-14, led by Mabrey Shaffmaster’s six kills.

Florida State shook off its early struggles and went on a five-point run to take a 5-1 lead to begin the second set. North Carolina battled back to tie things up at 11 but the Noles could not be denied. FSU utilized an 8-1 run to claim a 25-18 victory. Emily Ryan and Khori Louis combined for nine of the Noles’ 14 kills.

Set three saw both teams deadlocked at 13 before a five-point run from the Seminoles gave them a lead that they would not relinquish. A kill from Emma Clothier put the finishing touches on the 25-23 win.

North Carolina fought back in set four, jumping out to a 14-9 lead as Florida State’s offense struggled with attacking errors. The Noles found their stride down the stretch though, finishing the set with six unanswered points en route to a 25-18 match-clinching victory.

Audrey Koenig was a machine in the back row, shattering her career-high in digs (19) while Emery Dupes added 15 of her own. The Noles featured a balanced offensive attack as Koenig, Ryan and Louis contributed 11 kills apiece and Clothier tallied 10.

Florida State’s next test will be on Wednesday as they travel to Coral Gables to take on the Miami Hurricanes. Fans can catch the action on ACC Network Extra at 3 p.m.

GAME

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Sophomores-Roster previews continue with the Sophomore class of the Seminole softball program

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Redshirt Sophomores Part 2-We continue our class preview with part two of the redshirt sophomore class

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players.

Even though it ended early, it was still a special season for Florida State Seminoles softball.

An incredible run through the season was punctuated by an ACC Tournament championship title — Team 39 put up a 49-5 record for the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The season showed the fight that personifies head coach Lonni Alameda’s teams and provided many moments for fans to remember.

—

Florida State Seminoles basketball has continued its worst start to the season in the Leonard Hamilton era, falling to the Troy Trojans 79-72 to lose its third straight game.

—

FSU Places Three In ITA Singles Rankings

Florida State men’s tennis team has three players in the most recent ITA Collegiate Singles Rankings released Wednesday.

The Seminoles are led by junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, who is No. 12 nationally. He finished his fall schedule with a 13-3 overall record after advancing to the semifinal round of the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego. The Lyon, France, native defeated six ranked opponents in the fall, including two top-10 wins, and all three of his losses were to the eventual champion in each tournament.

Sophomore Youcef Rihane is the No. 24-ranked singles player in the nation after posting an 11-3 record in the fall, while classmate Jamie Connel is 53rd nationally with an 11-2 overall mark. Rihane, from Algiers, Algeria, won the singles title at the Destin Invite and defeated three ranked opponents at the ITA All-American Championships. Connel, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, finished his fall with a victory in the Bedford Cup that saw him drop only one set in a four-match romp through the bracket.

—

W. Tennis: Arkadianou Nationally Ranked At No. 52

Florida State junior Anna Arkadianou is ranked No. 52 in the ITA collegiate singles rankings which were released on November 16. Her ranking follows a stellar fall season which saw her earn a 10-3 overall record in singles play – including a flight championship and a perfect 3-0 singles record at the UNF Fall Invitational.

Arkadianou earned a 3-1 record in singles at the Four in the Fall Tournament at the University of Alabama and earned a 3-0 record in singles play at the UNF tournament. Her three wins at the UNF tournament came against Grace Schumacher of USF (6-3, 6-3), Marie Mattell of UCF (2-6, 6-2 (10-2) and Ruxi Schech of UNC Charlotte (6-2, 6-1) to gain the Flight A-East championship.

Arkadianou is no stranger to the national and regional rankings.

She was ranked No. 20 nationally in the final ITA doubles rankings of the 2021-22 season with former Seminole All-American Petra Hule. The pair of Arkadianou and Hule was ranked as high as No. 16 during the final week of the regular season and played in the NCAA Doubles Championships at the University of Illinois. The pair was nationally ranked during the weeks of April 13 (No. 68), April 20 (No. 58), April 27 (No. 17) and May 4 (No. 16) during the 2022 spring season.

Arkadianou was ranked No. 113 in the national singles rankings by the ITA during the week of April 6, 2022.

With its fall season now complete, the Seminoles look ahead to the beginning of their spring season at the 14th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend at Stanford University (Jan. 27-30). The weekend tournament takes place at various facilities across the country. The regional winners advance to the 2023 ITA Indoor National Championships, in Seattle, Wash.

Noles Finish in the Top 20 at the NCAA Cross Country Championships

With the course ground firm and temperatures only in the mid-20s, the Florida State women’s cross country team had another great showing at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

“I’m incredibly proud of our ladies today! They came into the race ranked 26th and out-performed that by eight spots. They ran very tough and each one of them gave everything they had today. I couldn’t have asked for anything else. They have had an amazing season, and I cannot wait to see how this momentum pushes us into the indoor and outdoor seasons,” Assistant Coach Baylee Mires said.

The Seminoles hung tough and closed the race strong, finishing in 18th place with a score of 471 points, just four points shy of 15th. It was the 13th top 20 team finish at NCAAs in school history.

Three Noles finished within the top 100 runners as Van den Berg crossed the line in 50th place at 20:16.6, followed by Churchill in 79th (20:29.7) and McTighe (20:30.9) in 84th.

Van den Berg, Churchill, and McTighe are now the 44th, 45th, and 46th runners in school history to place within the top 100.

Yasmine Abbes was next to cross the finish line, clocking 21:03.1 for 165th and Caitlin Wilkey (21:12.4) was the fifth and final scoring runner in 184th. Rebecca Pottorff (21:17.4) placed 193rd and Rebecca Bergnes took 215th at 21:31.6.

Fearghal Curtin competed in the men’s 10k. Curtin got out to a fast start and finished among the top 100 runners. Curtin placed 93rd at 30:10.06, becoming the 35th Nole to place within the top 100 at NCAAs.

“Fearghal has had a great season. He went for the huge race and paid for it a little bit, but I’m proud of the way he competed today,” Head Coach Bob Braman said.

RESULTS

Noles Finish Georgia Invite Strong

The No. 19/24 Florida State swimming and diving teams closed out the Georgia Invite on Saturday at the Gabrielsen Natatorium.

“We had a great day to close out the meet,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We had a lot that swam personal or season bests, but overall the team was just awesome. We had great relays and an incredible attitude.”

Maddie McDonald started the night off by leading the way for the Noles in the 200 back, touching at 1:56.67 for 10th. Jaden Herbet followed in 14th (1:58.60) after posting her personal best in prelims at 1:58.27. Anna Metzler (1:58.70) and Natalie Peterson (1:59.93) also competed in the consolation heat, finishing in 15th and 16th respectively.

FSU had two in the top heat of the 100 free, led by Gloria Muzito in sixth at 49.56 and Zsofia Kurdi followed in seventh at 49.63. Muzito turned in her personal best.

Maddy Huggins also contributed her best in the 200 breast, placing fourth at 2:10.35. Edith Jernstedt picked up bronze in the 200 fly (1:56.58) and Sophie Freeman won the consolation heat, touching at 1:59.15, which was her best.

The divers competed on platform with Noles securing NCAA Zone B qualifying scores, led by Izzy Gregersen in sixth place at 251.25. Jessica Buntman took eighth (231.15) and Vivian Johnson followed in 11th (212.80).

Florida State closed out the meet by placing fourth in the 400 free relay behind Kurdi, Muzito, Jernstedt and Aryanna Fernandes at 3:17.45.

Earlier in the day, Julia Brzozowski led FSU in the 1650 free, placing 15th with a time of 16:45.72 ahead of Phoebe Griffiths (16:59.12) in 20th and Ella Dyjak (17:10.42) in 21st.

Arijus Pavlidi (1:42.42) raced in the top heat of the 200 back, placing eighth. However, Mason Herbet was the winner in the bonus heat, contributing his best time at 1:43.58. Tyler Hanley (1:46.57), Max Wilson (1:47.01) and Conner Lowery (1:48.59) also competed in the C final, with Hanley posting his best. Wilson also saw a personal best in prelims at 1:46.64.

Peter Varjasi swam his career best in the 100 free at 42.35 for fourth place, but Varjasi led off the 400 free relay with a faster time of 42.32. The swim is the third-fastest in school history.

Rookie Tommaso Baravelli turned in FSU’s top time in the 200 breast (1:56.71) for seventh place, and Brennan Hammond placed eighth in the 200 fly at 1:46.18, which was his best.

Darwin Nolasco was the lone Seminole competing in the men’s platform event, placing seventh at 331.95.

“We had a solid day,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “We got some zone scores and I’m very happy with that.”

FSU finished the meet with a fourth-place finish in the 400 free relay with Varjasi, Adrian Aguilar, and Pavlidi at 2:51.60.

David Quirie (15:24.44), Cam Taddonio (15:26.38), and Yordan Yanchev (15:27.54) finished in 18th, 19th, and 20th place respectively in the 1650 free.

Both squads finished the team race in fourth place. The No. 24 women tallied 615 points, while the No. 19 men had 456.5.