Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, and other sports news

In case you missed the last 'TN's Triple-S' coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Softball, Baseball, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news.

With some of the fall sports approaching their midseason point, we will continue to keep you up to date on any Florida State sports information and media press releases we are sent from the FSU SID or that we source ourselves.

Feel free to include any other FSU related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

Most of the summaries below are courtesy of FSU SID, Tomahawk Nation, and the Twitters.

No. 5 Florida State (12-2-3) drew with No. 4 Notre Dame (14-2-3) by a 3-3 score tonight in Cary, NC. The Seminoles prevailed on penalties 4-2 to advance to the ACC Championship Game.

Game Recap

Florida State took advantage of the first good chance of the game. In the 13th minute Onyi Echegini deflected an attempted clearance by Waniya Hudson. Echegini then hustled over to the left corner to collect the ball and send a beautiful cross into the box. Clara Robbins came out of nowhere to head the ball into the right corner beating Mackenzie Wood to break the scoring ice and give the Noles a 1-0 lead.

No. 5 Florida State Seminoles soccer (12-2-2) finished off the regular season on a strong note, taking down Virginia Tech 4-1 to close out the year with a share of the regular season ACC championship.

Ahead of ACC Tournament play, the conference announced its yearly honors, with FSU placing a league-high tying three on the All-ACC First Team (Cristina Roque, Jenna Nighswonger and Jody Brown), three on the All-ACC Second Team (Clara Robbins, Onyi Echegini and LeiLanni Nesbeth) and two on the All-ACC Third Team (Heather Payne and Beata Olsson) and one to the ACC All-Freshmen Team (Heather Gilchrist).

No. 5 Florida State (12-2-2, 8-2 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech (10-6-2, 4-5-1 ACC) by a 4-1 score tonight to end the regular season at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

Game Recap

Florida State wasted no time in this game. In the first minute Heather Payne drove the ball down the right flank. She tried to spring Jody Brown with a through ball. However, Brown was grabbed as she tried to run onto the ball and the whistle sounded. FSU had a free kick from about 20 yards out. Jenna Nighswonger stepped up to take it. Nighswonger sent a dangerous ball to the edge of the six. Virginia Tech keeper Lauren Hargrove came off her line to grab the ball but she spilled it and the ball bounced right to LeiLanni Nesbeth who knocked it into the open goal to give the Noles a 1-0 lead.

Latson’s 36 Highlights Exhibition Win over Flagler

Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson dropped 36 points as the Seminoles cruised past Flagler, 119-27, on Thursday night in another exhibition at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Latson shot 13-of-18 from the field, 8-of-8 from the charity stripe, added seven rebounds and totaled six assists in the win. The Seminoles pushed the pace once again, out-scoring the Saints 35-2 at the end of the first quarter to set the tone.

Four double-figure scorers led the way for FSU, including graduate transfer guard Taylor O’Brien (19 points) and senior guard Sara Bejedi (18 points). The Seminoles registered 37 fast-break points on Thursday evening, but also used their aggressive defense to hold Flagler to single digits in three of the four quarters played.

Graduate forward Valencia Myers, now in her fifth year with the Seminoles, came off the bench to add 11 points along with seven rebounds and five fouls drawn. Bejedi led FSU once again by drawing eight fouls.

Florida State shot 52.5 percent (42-of-80) from the floor while holding Flagler to just 18.9 percent (10-of-53). FSU also capitalized on 47 points off turnovers and scored 68 of its 119 points in the paint.

The Seminoles return to the Tucker Center for their season opener on Monday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. against Bethune-Cookman. The Education Game matchup will bring several area school kids for a field trip day at the arena.

New Look Noles Showcase Offense in Exhibition Win

Although the statistics do not count, Florida State Women’s Basketball put on one of its most impressive offensive displays in recent memory as it defeated West Georgia, 115-46, in Sunday’s exhibition at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Playing an upbeat, uptempo style and capitalizing off 27 turnovers from West Georgia, the Seminoles showed a faster look with super-athletic talent all over the floor.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson led the way with 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting along with 13 rebounds in just 24 minutes. The Edison, Ga., native was a mismatch all afternoon, scoring off put-backs, post moves and getting to the free throw line as well.

Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson, who enters the college season as the top-ranked shooting guard in the 2022 signing class, heated up with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Latson got downhill early and often, scoring many of her points by slashing at the rim.

Graduate transfer guard Taylor O’Brien also impressed, doing a bit of everything on her way to 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Fellow graduate transfer Jazmine Massengill was efficient with eight assists in 31 minutes of action.

The Seminoles delivered on 10 3-point field goals made, as Erin Howard sparked their shooting from the outside with four 3s and 17 points overall. Howard was also an active presence inside, grabbing 10 rebounds to show off her inside-outside versatility.

Florida State shot 54 percent (44-of-82) from the floor and 37 percent (10-of-27) from beyond the arc. FSU out-scored the Wolves, 35-7, in points off turnovers and grabbed 59 total boards to West Georgia’s 32.

Sophomore forward Mariana Valenzuela was FSU’s fifth double-figure scorer, adding 10 points along with five rebounds.

Florida State returns on Thursday, Nov. 3, with a 6 p.m. home exhibition vs. Flagler. The Seminoles open the 2022-23 regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, against Bethune-Cookman at home in a special start time of 11 a.m.

Noles Top Clemson in Four Sets

The Seminoles won their fifth straight home match, as the Florida State volleyball team (16-8, 8-5) defeated Clemson (12-13, 3-10) in four sets (25-23, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19) at home in Tully Gymnasium on Friday night.

FSU jumped out to an early 6-2 lead in the first set and never took their foot off the gas, leading 20-16 before a Clemson rally tied the game at 22. A kill by Emma Clothier put the Noles ahead 23-22 before a Clemson error scored the final point to clinch the set for the Noles, 25-23.

The Noles carried over their momentum from the first set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead in set 2. Clemson clawed back to take a 9-8 lead and led 21-15 before a late Noles rally tied the match at 21. Back-to-back kills by Melanie Cuervo and Emma Clothier ultimately won the set 27-25 for FSU.

A back-and-forth third set had the Noles and Tigers exchanging leads before the Noles took a late lead 24-22. A 5-1 run by Clemson ultimately won the set for the Tigers 27-25.

Another hard-fought set had Clemson leading 12-10 before two 3-0 FSU rallies helped put the Noles in front 21-16. Another set winning kill by Clothier sealed the match for the Noles, 25-19.

Khori Louis led the Noles with 14 kills. Audrey Koenig and Emily Ryan contributed 13 kills and 10 kills for Florida State, respectively. Audrey Rothman recorded 10 digs and both Andjelija Draskovic and Melanie Cuervo had double digit assists with 27 and 13 in the Noles victory.

Florida State will look to continue their win streak when they face off against #10 ranked Georgia Tech in Tully Gym on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Seminoles-Yellow Jackets matchup can be watched live on ACCNX.

Volleyball Falls to Boston College in Four Sets

The Florida State volleyball team (15-8, 7-5) fell to Boston College (16-10, 4-8) in four sets (17-25, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25) Sunday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles came out firing in the first set, hitting .406 and tallying 16 kills while also adding four aces on its way to a first-set victory.

The Noles responded in set two taking a 5-4 lead and never giving that lead up. The Noles fought off a late rally and a big block by Emily Ryan and Emma Clothier ended the set.

The Eagles were once again in control in the third set and kept the Noles at distance to win a pivotal third set 25-20.

Set four proved to be the most competitive set of the afternoon. The Eagles held a 15-12 advantage before the Noles tallied three-straight points to tie the set at 15. The Noles looked to keep the momentum going taking a 17-16 lead, but an inadvertent whistle took the point back. The Eagles went on a 4-0 run from that point to take a commanding lead and held on to take the match.

Audrey Koenig led the Noles with nine kills while Khori Louis added eight kills. Clothier played in her 100th consecutive match on Sunday and added eight kills for FSU.

Heath Named ACC Co-Golfer Of the Month

Junior Charlotte Heath, who earned two top-10 individual finishes and who was a total of eight strokes under par in two tournaments, has been named as the co-ACC Golfer of the Month of October by the Atlantic Coast Conference. It marks the first time in her career that the two-time All-American has earned the monthly honor as a member of the nation’s top conference for women’s golf. Heath shared the honor with Cameron Griffiths of Louisville.

Heath earned her first career individual championship (co) at the Landfall Tradition with a 10 under par score of 206 and finished in 10th place in the individual standings of the Ivy Intercollegiate in her two events during the month of October.

The Landfall Tradition included 13 of the top 50 teams in the country (Florida State finished third) and 22 of the top 100 golfers in the nation. Heath defeated three of the top 10 golfers in the nation, including No. 1 Hannah Darling of South Carolina to earn medalist honors for the first time in her career. Her score of 206 at the Landfall is a new tournament record and tied her personal best score for a three-round tournament. Her minus 10 score vs. par ranks as Heath’s career best, bettering by three strokes her 7 under par score in the Moon Invitational during the spring of 2021. Heath’s score of 206 is tied for the 10th best three-round tournament score in school history.

Heath totaled four of five rounds at par or better and carded a 66 in the first round of the Landfall during her two tournaments in October. She totaled two top-10 finishes and won her match play competition, 4Up, at the Ivy Intercollegiate.

During the recently completed fall season, Heath played in all four of Florida State’s events and finished second on the team with a career-low 69.82 stroke average.

The Seminoles open their spring season at the IJGA Guadalajara Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico (Feb. 6-7) and play host to the 10th Annual Florida State Match Up at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee (March 17-19).

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Sophomores-Roster previews continue with the Sophomore class of the Seminole softball program

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week we take a look at the two sophomores currently returning to Tallahassee. In addition to Amaya Ross and Krystina Hartley, Lonni Alameda and her staff recently added the addition of Katie Dack, via the transfer portal, to the sophomore class....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Heading into Miami week, we recount a great game in 2013 by the Florida State softball program. In 2013, the 'Noles headed to Mobile, Alabama for the Mobile regional. After taking a 5-2 win from Mississippi State, FSU looked toward the South Alabama Jaguars. In the first game with USA, FSU dropped a 3-0 decision, and needed to win the next to advance to super regionals.

—

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Redshirt Sophomores Part 2-We continue our class preview with part two of the redshirt sophomore class

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players.

After suffering an injury in 2021, Jahni Kerr looked to return last season. Back in the lineup in 2022, Kerr posted a .261 batting average. Her success late in the season saw her move her way up through the lineup. While at the plate she recorded 47 hits, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBI, and was walked 10 times

—

Now that the September 1st window has come and gone for college softball, the class of 2024 can start announcing verbal commits to their schools. For Florida State, they have started to receive verbals. This thread will be dedicated to the players who have posted about committing to the Garnet and Gold starting in 2024.

—

Even though it ended early, it was still a special season for Florida State Seminoles softball.

An incredible run through the season was punctuated by an ACC Tournament championship title — Team 39 put up a 49-5 record for the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The season showed the fight that personifies head coach Lonni Alameda’s teams and provided many moments for fans to remember.

Now that the dust has settled, we at Tomahawk Nation decided to take a look at the top 5 moments that made the season spectacular

Check out our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women's sports for any Women's sports news you come across and can share to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women's athletics during the week

Seminoles Win 74-66 In Exhibition Game Against Newberry College

Darin Green, Jr. scored a team-high 15 points to lead Florida State in a 74-66 exhibition game victory over Newberry College at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Green was four of eight from the 3-point line as the Seminoles’ cashed in with 11 made shots from beyond the arc in their only exhibition game of the preseason.

Florida State began the game with an 8-0 opening lead, as they held the Wolves scoreless for the first 1:37 of the game. The Seminoles biggest lead of the game came in the second half, as they secured a 16-point lead, ultimately winning by eight points.

Freshman forward Baba Miller made his Florida State debut and joined Green in the double figure scoring. Miller scored 11 points with 7 rebounds to help the Seminoles gain the win.

Three other Seminoles, redshirt junior Caleb Mills, sophomore Naheem McLeod, and freshman Cameron Corhen each scored 10 or more points. Defensively, junior guard Cam’Ron Fletcher pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Tom House nearly joined his teammates in double digits, scoring nine points with a .600 shooting percentage (three of five) from both the field and the 3-point line.

Florida State shot .422 from the field, while limiting Newberry to a .312 shooting percentage. The Seminoles shot .478 from the 3-point line, and held the Wolves to a .296 mark. The Seminoles first half performance led them to their victory, shooting 7-14 (.500) from the 3-point line, leading them into the locker room with a 38-26 lead. Florida State earned a .422 shooting percentage from the floor for the game, on top of forcing 14 turnovers.

“We didn’t play nearly as well as we are capable of,” said Head Coach Leonard Hamilton. “That’s part of what we have to overcome, as inexperienced as we are. Tonight, it just wasn’t the pace we are looking for. Our system is our system, and we are growing in those areas. I didn’t see anything that we can’t fix, but it’s obvious that we are not where we would like to be. We’ve got to keep moving, keep growing, and keep getting better.”

The Seminoles totaled 27 points from the bench and 32 points in the paint. Mills scored 10 points and totaled nine assists. McLeod had a spectacular game shooting from the field (five of seven, .74 percent) and secured nine rebounds. Green, Jr. shot a perfect three-of three from the free-throw line, along with Fletcher who scored eight points.

“I thought he [Fletcher] was aggressive in there,” said Hamilton. “He did a real nice job. We actually had some moments where we got a little bit better when Cam was in there.”

Florida State will host its official season opener at the Tucker Center on November 7th against the Stetson Hatters with tip off at 7 p.m. The Seminoles hold a 43-11 record over the Hatters, consecutively winning their last 18 games played in the series.

BOX SCORE PHOTO GALLERY

Cleveland Named To Julius Erving Watch List

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland has been named to the Julius Erving Watch List as the nation’s top collegiate small forward by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It marks the second consecutive season Cleveland has been named to the initial watch list for the prestigious Julius Erving Award.

Cleveland, who was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year in 2022, averaged 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29 games played as a freshman. He played in 29 of Florida State’s 31 games, scored his ACC career-high of 20 points against Virginia and earned his career-high of 10 rebounds against both NC State and UNF. Cleveland played in 18 games as a Seminole freshman before earning his first career starting assignment and started eight of Florida State’s 20 ACC games during the 2021-22 season.

Cleveland earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors twice, was named to the All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team and the ACC Academic Honor Roll during his first season at Florida State.

Cleveland is one of three players from the ACC named to the Julius Erving Watch List. He is joined on the list by Dariq Whitehead of Duke and Leaky Black of North Carolina.

The award is named for Julius Erving, who attended the University of Massachusetts (1969-71). He averaged 26.3 points and 20.2 rebounds per game, making him one of only six NCAA men’s basketball players to average more than 20 points and 20 rebounds per game during his career. After two collegiate seasons, Erving made the jump to the American Basketball Association and was the league’s most recognizable player when it merged with the National Basketball Association in 1976. During his professional career, Erving won three championships, four most valuable player awards and three scoring titles. In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Wendell Moore, Jr. of Duke won the award in 2022. The award was first presented to Stanley Johnson of Arizona in 2015.

Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will open up on Friday, October 28. Seminole fans can vote for Cleveland in each of the three rounds. The top 10 player selections from the fan vote will get an additional vote towards making the next round.

This list will be narrowed down to 10 in late January and then to five finalists in late February. The list of five finalists will be presented to Julius Erving and the selection committee. The list will be fluid throughout the season-long process. Players will have the ability to play themselves on or off the list until the final five finalists are announced.

2022 Julius Erving Watch List

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

Timmy Allen, Texas

Colby Jones, Xavier

Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Kevin Obanor, Texas Tech

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Leaky Black, North Carolina

Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men's basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.

Alex Knaff Claims M15 Tallahassee Title

Former Florida State men’s tennis player Alex Knaff won his first professional singles title at the M15 Tallahassee professional tournament hosted at FSU’s Indoor Tennis Facility, becoming the first Seminole to win the tournament. Current players Andy Petrovic and doubles pair Joshua Dous-Karpenschif and Maks Silagy made semifinal appearances in the tournament.

“The M15 Tallahassee tournament was a great event to showcase our guys’ talents,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “I am very proud of Alex Knaff winning the tournament, putting him at a career-high ranking next week.”

Second-seeded Knaff cruised through the first two rounds, earning straight-set victories over Kosuke Ogura and Marcus McDaniel. He battled in an intense match against his tournament doubles partner and fellow Nole, Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Knaff faced the 26th-ranked collegiate player, Philip Henning from Georgia, and won the second and third sets in a tiebreak to advance to the final. Knaff secured the title with a straight-set victory, winning 6-3, 6-0 against William Grant.

“I’m extremely proud to win my first professional title in Tallahassee, a place I consider my second home,” Knaff explained. “I’m very grateful for the support I felt this week which really helped me win some tough matches.”

While at FSU, Knaff notched records of 56-45 in singles and 56-37 in doubles and was named to the All-ACC Second Team in 2019. Since entering the professional stage, Knaff has won three doubles titles and represented Luxembourg at the Davis Cup.

The Seminoles had a great week on the home courts as Petrovic advanced to the singles semifinals and Cornut-Chauvinc reached the quarterfinals. Petrovic took down the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Andres Martin, 6-4, 6-4.

In doubles, sophomore pair Dous-Karpenschif and Silagy earned a spot in the semifinals where they fell in a tiebreak to the No. 1 seeded pair and eventual champions, Abraham Asaba and Jody Maginley.

Junior Loris Pourroy defeated the No. 5 seed, Axel Garcian, in the opening round of the main draw, and Youcef Rihane also recorded a win in the singles main draw.

—

Motosono Gains Two Wins At Stetson Invitational

Senior Kianah Motosono earned wins in both singles and doubles as the Seminole Women’s Tennis team completed play on Day One at the Stetson Invitational at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center on the campus of Stetson University.

Motosono defeated Anna Babayan of Coastal Carolina, 6-3, 6-3, and was victorious in doubles play with teammate Vic Allen as they defeated Tatum Burger and Jesse Hollins of Coastal Carolina, 6-0.

The three-day fall event features the Seminoles, Coastal Carolina, Stetson, Jacksonville State, Troy, and Saint Leo. The Seminoles will play on all three days in a round-robin format.

The format for the event is hidden dual, meaning each team will play one doubles and one singles during each day of competition.

FRIDAY SINGLES

Kianah Motosono (FSU) def. Anna Babayan (Coastal Carolina), 6-3, 6-3

Vic DeSamaulewicz (Coastal Carolina) defeat Vic Allen (FSU), 7-5, 6-4

Kata Foldeak (Coastal Carolina) def. Cade Cricchio (FSU) 6-2, 7-5

FRIDAY DOUBLES

Vic Allen/Kianah Motosono (FSU). def. Tatum Burger/Jesse Hollins (Coastal Carolina), 6-0

Lilie Steryous/Kata Foldeak (Coastal Carolina) def. Cade Cricchio (FSU)/Tess Menten (Stetson), 6-0

McTighe, van den Berg and Curtain Tab All-ACC Honors at ACC Championships

The Florida State men’s and women’s cross country teams tallied three All-ACC honors Friday morning at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va. The women finished fifth in the team standings while the men finished ninth.

“Our men ran well today. They showed improvement from their last race at Wisconsin. It’ll all come down to regionals in two weeks,” Head Coach Bob Braman said.

“Our women ran very well today. I’m so proud of the way they raced to a top five finish. Nearly all 10 women had the best races of their career. It was a great way to gain some momentum as we continue this championships season,” Assistant Coach Baylee Mires said.

In the first race of the day, Fearghal Curtain ran a season-best 23:25.6 in the 8k race. Curtain was able to stay in the front pack for most of the race and made a late push to earn 21st. Curtain’s performance earned him All-ACC honors.

Cooper Schroeder ran a personal best 23:48.1 to finish 42nd in the field. Zach Leachman (24:10.9), Zach Cloud (24:28.6) and Matthew Newland (24:42.2) rounded out the top five for the Seminoles.

The women had a great day on the course, and it was led by Emmy van den Berg. Van den Berg got off to a great start and stayed in the front pack for the first half of the race. Van den Berg crossed the line at 13th with a season-best time of 20:00.4.

Agnes McTighe ran a personal best 20:14.2 to finish right behind van den Berg in 18th. Both van den Berg and McTighe earned All-ACC honors. Alyson Churchill had a great morning with a personal best time of 20:19.8 to finish 23rd. Yasmine Abbes (20:47.5) and Caitlin Wilkey (20:53.0) each ran personal bests to finish inside the top 50.

The Noles will be back in action at the NCAA South Region Championships on Friday, Nov. 11 in Huntsville, Ala.

MEN’S RESULTS WOMEN’S RESULTS

Noles Prevail Over Miami

After a slow start, the Florida State women’s swimming and diving team came back to defeat Miami on the road, 157-143 at the UC Whitten Pool.

The Noles are now 5-1, 2-0 ACC on the season and have won 20-straight meetings over the Hurricanes.

“I was really proud of how we responded,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “Miami jumped out on us early and we had to really dig deep after the first break. We got behind each other and we had some big swims in the middle part of the meet that set us up to take the win at the end.”

The Hurricanes jumped out in front early, winning the 200 medley relay, 1000 free, and 200 free.

The Seminoles got back on track with a one-two finish in the 100 back, led by Sarah Evans (55.25) in first and Maddie McDonald (56.02 ) in second. Jaden Herbet added key fourth-place points, touching at 56.79.

Miami picked up a win in the 100 breast, but Julia Mansson followed in second at 1:02.09 and Maddy Huggins took third at 1:03.28.

FSU answered with a much-needed sweep of the 200 fly, led by Edith Jernstedt in first (1:59.53), Sophie Freeman in second (2:00.56) and Aryanna Fernades held on for third (2:04.48).

The Hurricanes added two more one-two finishes in the 50 free and 3-meter diving before the break, leaving the Noles trailing 67-83.

After the break, FSU put up a huge 100 free as Gloria Muzito pulled ahead in the final 25 yards to win the race at 50.59 and Zsofia Kurdi edged out Miami’s top swimmer (51.09) for second at 51.03.

The 200 back proved to be another close race, this time Freeman was victorious with a time of 2:01.53 and McDonald touched in third at 2:02.50.

Mansson put together a strong 200 breast, cruising to victory at 2:13.84 and Huggins followed in third at 2:17.41.

Miami took the 500 free, but Phoebe Griffiths led a second, fourth, and fifth-place charge, touching at 5:00.27.

FSU answered with a one-two showing in the 100 fly, led by Jernstedt (54.13) and Freeman to tie the meet (54.64) at 123.

“Edith has been awesome for us,” Studd added. “Sophie also had a big day. She scored some big points for us. We had some big swims in that middle part of the meet. Julia’s 200 was also a big win. We also had plenty of swims where we fought for fourth or fifth place, and those can points add up and make a difference.”

The Hurricanes had a slight advantage after 1-meter diving finish with a 1-2 finish in their favor.

FSU capitalized its depth in the 200 IM, placing first, third, and fourth, once again led by Jernstedt at 2:01.56, followed by Anna Metzler (2:03.93) and Sydney VanOvermeiren (2:05.95).

Only needing one point in the 200 free relay, the Seminoles finished second and third.

Samantha Vear continued to lead the Noles on the boards, as she finished in third place on both 1-meter (300.83) and 3-meter (292.95).

The men’s diving team was also in action, competing in all three boards.

Jesco Helling finished second on 3-meter, scoring 363.68 ahead of David Vargas (351.60) in third and Darwin Nolasco (336.15) in fourth. On 1-meter, Vargas was the leader for the Noles, scoring 321.45 for third, ahead of Helling (287.10) in fourth and Nolasco (272.18) in fifth.

Helling and Nolasco competed in the platform exhibition, as Nolasco placed third (341.55) and Helling was fourth (336.90). Izzy Gregersen won the women’s event at 256.88 ahead of Jessica Buntman (193.95) in second.

“I like where we are right now,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “We’re getting to the point in our season where we need to start holding each other accountable and fine-tuning the details. We came in here today and did some great things. Sammy had a good day and went after some tough dives. She was right there with two of the best divers in the world.”

The Seminoles will head to the Georgia Invite, which will take place from Nov. 17-19 in Athens, Ga.

Noles Sweep ACC Performer of the Week Honors

The No.21/NR Florida State swimming and diving teams swept the ACC Performers of the Week following the wins over Georgia Tech on Friday at the Morcom Aquatics Center. The winners were announced by the league on Tuesday.

Peter Varjasi was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season. Julia Mansson was awarded the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, while Darwin Nolasco and Samantha Vear were named the Men’s and Women’s Diver of the Week respectively.

Mansson and Vear split the women’s awards with two student-athletes from Virginia Tech.

Varjasi swam two pool records, first setting a new mark in the 200 free, touching at 1:34.54, taking down Conor Dwyer’s (Florida) standard of 1:34.70 that was set back on Nov. 23, 2010. Varjasi later lowered his own record in the 100 free, touching at 42.83 after establishing a new mark against Georgia at 43.60.

In the final race of the meet, The Erlangen, Germany, native, led off the 400 free relay to another pool record, touching at 2:54.40.

Mansson swam a personal best in the 200 breast, touching at 2:09.68 setting a new pool record. Mansson bested the mark of 2:12.58 that was set by Nina Kucheran on Oct. 15, 2021. Her swim is also the third-fastest in FSU history.

The Glenshammer, Sweden, native, also helped the Noles win the 200 medley relay (1:38.88) and she contributed a win in the 100 breast at 1:00.84.

“Peter continues to exceed his expectations,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “He deserves this award. Julia has been an amazing addition and works incredibly hard. I’m so happy for her.”

Nolasco was the winner on 1-meter, scoring 315.83 just ahead of his teammate Jesco Helling in second (310.80). On 3-meter, Nolasco was the runner-up to Helling, scoring 353.63, just under three points away from the win.

The Monterrey, Mexico, native secured NCAA Zone B marks as the Noles dominated both springboard events over the Yellow Jackets.

Vear stepped up and won both women’s diving events, winning 1-meter with a score of 278.48 and 3-meter at 329.40. In three meets this season, the Conroe, Texas, native has won five of her six events competed.

“Darwin and Sammy have had a great couple of meets so far this season,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “Sammy dove two tough lists on Friday and she went after it. It’s great to see her get rewarded for taking the risk. The work Darwin has been putting in has shown up in meets and I’m very proud of both of them.”

The women’s team will head to Coral Gables, Fla., to face Miami on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.

—

Noles Down Yellow Jackets

The No. 21/NR Florida State swimming and diving teams won its first ACC dual meets of the season, defeating Georgia Tech on Friday at the Morcom Aquatics Center.

Both teams donned pink caps to ‘Paint it Pink’, as the 21st-ranked men (2-1, 1-0 ACC) defeated the Yellow Jackets 221-78 and the women (4-1, 1-0 ACC) won 235-65.

The Seminoles accounted for seven Morcom Aquatics Center pool records and 30 total event wins.

“Today was a great day for us,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We had a lot of pool records, had some best times and season bests. The team atmosphere was incredible. I am really proud of the work we did today.”

Peter Varjasi swam two pool records, first setting a new mark in the 200 free, touching at 1:34.54, taking down Conor Dwyer’s (Florida) standard of 1:34.70 that was set back on Nov. 23, 2010. Varjasi later lowered his own record in the 100 free, touching at 42.83 after establishing a new mark last week at 43.60.

Rookie Tommasso Baravelli also accounted for two records. The Italian first broke the 200 breast record touching at 1:55.42. He bested the 1:56.32 that was set by Rob Holderness back on Nov. 23, 2010.

Baravelli later clipped the mark set by Mason Herbet (1:47.35) in January in the 200 IM, touching at 1:46.96. His 200 breast is the fourth-fastest in FSU history, while his 200 IM time ties for 10th.

Arijus Pavlidi set a new pool record in the 200 back, touching at 1:43.37, erasing Ian Crum’s (Georgia) mark of 1:44.71 that was established last week.

After lowering her own Morcom Aquatics Center Pool Record against No. 15 Georgia, Edith Jernstedt swam faster in the 200 fly, finishing first at 1:56.72.

Julia Mansson swam a personal best in the 200 breast, touching at 2:09.68 setting a new pool record. Mansson bested the mark of 2:12.58 that was set by Nina Kucheran on Oct. 15, 2021. Her swim is also the third-fastest in FSU history.

The women’s team started off with a one-two finish in the 200 medley relay. The top team of Sarah Evans, Mansson, Jenny Halden, and Gloria Muztio touched at 1:38.88 for first ahead of Tania Quaglieri, Maddy Huggins, Aryanna Fernandes, and Zsofia Kurdi (1:39.40) in second.

Georgia Tech won the 1000 free, but the Seminoles answered by winning the next five races before the break, starting with a first and second place showing in the 200 free, led by Anna Metzler (1:49.13) in first and Muzito (1:49.76).

The Noles swept the 100 back as Maddie McDonald touched first at 54.24 followed by Quaglieri (54.35) and Evans (54.87). McDonald was later victorious in the 200 back leading the sweep, ahead of Metzler (1:59.96) and Sydney Cole (2:00.28).

Mansson (1:00.84) and Huggins (1:01.21) went one-two in the 100 breast behind season-best swims. Mansson’s mark ties her for ninth all-time with FSU Hall of Fame member Emma Dutton.

Kurdi won the 50 free (22.98) followed by Alexandra Dicks (23.11) in second, and Fernandes (23.51) in third.

Following the break, Kurdi came back to win the 100 free (50.00) ahead of Muzito (50.36) in second and Brooke Arnold (50.77) in third.

Huggins paced the 200 breast with Mansson, touching in second at 2:10.31, which was her personal best by two seconds. She now holds the fourth-fastest time in school history.

Phoebe Griffiths led the sweep of the 500 free, clocking a 4:54.33 ahead of Ella Dyjak (4:57.01) and Julia Brzozowski (4:57.57).

Jernstedt added another win in the 100 fly (53.14) and Sophie Freeman (54.42) followed in second place. Following the second break, Jernstedt led the way in the 200 IM (1:59.44), just missing the pool record (1:59.31). Metzler followed in second (2:00.33) and Sydney VanOvermeiren (2:03.16) took third.

On the boards, Darwin Nolasco and Jesco Helling split the men’s victories. Nolasco was the winner on 1-meter, scoring 315.83 ahead of Helling in second (310.80). Helling outscored his teammate by almost three points on 3-meter, winning with a score of 356.85 ahead of Nolasco at 353.63.

Samantha Vear stepped up and won both women’s diving events, winning 1-meter with a score of 278.48 and 3-meter at 329.40. Izzy Gregersen turned in the second-highest score for the Noles in both events, tallying 256.20 for third on 1-meter and 283.80 for second on 3-meter.

“We had a good day today,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “Sammy dove a big list today and Darwin has been stepping up and has been diving really well.”

The men swept the 200 medley relay to start the meet, as Herbet, Jaydon Cunningham, Domen Demsar, and Varjasi clocked a 1:25.97.

Herbet (46.25), Pavlidi (47.88) and Max Wilson (48.33) put together a sweep of the 100 back and Baravelli was the winner in the 100 breast at 53.79.

FSU swept the 200 fly, led by Brennan Hammond (1:46.73), followed by Carlos Vanquez (1:47.36) and Zach Smith (1:48.32).

Ian Cooper (20.14), Jokubas Keblys (20.24), Demsar (20.33) and Eli Butter (20.57) clocked the four-fastest times in the 50 free.

Yordan Yanchev won by almost four second in the 500 free (4:20.15) and Herbet picked up his third win of the day, touching first in the 100 fly (46.90) ahead of Adrian Aguilar (47.63) in second and Hammond (47.63) in third.

The Noles grabbed the win in the 400 free relay behind Varjasi, Yanchev, Pavlidi and Keblys at 2:54.40.