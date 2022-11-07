FSU Soccer lands No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

After securing the ACC championship title on Sunday, with revenge wins over Notre Dame and North Carolina, Florida State soccer is a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament. Head coach Brian Pensky is looking to secure his first national championship at FSU, as well as the programs second straight title win.

Before the ‘Noles can focus on the championship in December, they welcome a trio of schools to Tallahassee. Up first, FSU will take on the automatic qualifier out of the ASUN, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. Coming into their matchup, the Eagles are 12-5-2 on the season.

On the other side of the bracket has Lamar, the auto bid from the Southland, matching up with the Tigers of LSU. After winning the conference tournament, Lamar sits at 15-1-2 and looks to secure a win against the SEC’s LSU. The Tigers went 9-3-7 this season, after falling to Ole Miss in PKs at the tournament’s opening round.

We come in as the No. 1 National Seed in this year's NCAA Tournament! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/sNQueaEERg — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 7, 2022

Stay tuned to NCAA.com, as well as Tomahawknation for matchup info and game times.