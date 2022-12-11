Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, and other sports news

In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news.

While almost every FSU sport has finished their season, we will continue to keep you up to date on any Florida State sports information and media press releases we are sent from the FSU SID or that we source ourselves.

Women’s Basketball Looks for 10-1 Start on Sunday

Florida State Seminoles VS. Texas Southern Tigers

Dec 11, 2022 | 2:00 PM - Tallahassee, Florida (Tucker Center)

TV: ACCNX

RADIO: 96.5 FM/1270 AM

Florida State Women’s Basketball prepares for its second game of a three-game homestand when it hosts Texas Southern on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Seminoles are off to another strong start to their season. Over the last decade, they have won at least nine of their first 10 games eight different times. FSU’s 9-1 start is its best 10-game beginning since starting 10-0 in the 2019-20 season.

Florida State owns a 37-11 all-time record against current teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Thirty-three of FSU’s 48 games played against the conference have come against Tallahassee neighbor Florida A&M.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson enters Sunday’s game with four consecutive double-doubles. She is the first Seminole to produce four consecutive games of double-digit points and rebounds since Natasha Howard in the 2013-14 season. The school record holder for consecutive games with a double-double is Cherry Rivers, who had six straight in the 1978-79 season.

enters Sunday’s game with four consecutive double-doubles. She is the first Seminole to produce four consecutive games of double-digit points and rebounds since Natasha Howard in the 2013-14 season. The school record holder for consecutive games with a double-double is Cherry Rivers, who had six straight in the 1978-79 season. Florida State has been out-scoring opponents by nearly 30 points per game in its four home games this year. The Seminoles are averaging 90.8 points per game inside the Tucker Center, while opponents are averaging 61.3 points (+29.5 point differential).

Sunday’s matchup will be the first in series history between Texas Southern and Florida State. FSU opened its season facing Bethune-Cookman from the SWAC, winning 113-50 on Nov. 7.

Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson became the first Seminole ever to win ACC Rookie of the Week four times in a season. Latson has won all four of the league’s rookie honors so far in addition to winning player of the week on Nov. 15 and 21.

became the first Seminole ever to win ACC Rookie of the Week four times in a season. Latson has won all four of the league’s rookie honors so far in addition to winning player of the week on Nov. 15 and 21. Over FSU’s last five games, senior guard Sara Bejedi has been one of three players averaging in double figures, joining Latson (22.4) and Timpson (14.8). Bejedi has averaged 10.6 points in games vs. Oklahoma State (13), Purdue (8), Harvard (13), Wisconsin (7) and Stetson (12).

has been one of three players averaging in double figures, joining Latson (22.4) and Timpson (14.8). Bejedi has averaged 10.6 points in games vs. Oklahoma State (13), Purdue (8), Harvard (13), Wisconsin (7) and Stetson (12). FSU has been dominant in the shot-blocking department, averaging 6.6 blocks per game to rank third nationally and first in the ACC.

Makayla Timpson ranks in the Top 10 nationally in both total blocks (ninth; 23) and double-doubles (ninth; 5). She is one of two players in the country to rank in the Top 10 in both categories, joining Stephanie Soares of Iowa State.

ranks in the Top 10 nationally in both total blocks (ninth; 23) and double-doubles (ninth; 5). She is one of two players in the country to rank in the Top 10 in both categories, joining Stephanie Soares of Iowa State. Ta’Niya Latson has excelled in crucial fourth quarter situations. In FSU’s six games this season where the score was close in the fourth quarter, Latson has delivered 7.8 points and shot 55.9 percent from the floor in those particular quarters.

has excelled in crucial fourth quarter situations. In FSU’s six games this season where the score was close in the fourth quarter, Latson has delivered 7.8 points and shot 55.9 percent from the floor in those particular quarters. The Seminoles rank in the Top 10 nationally in defensive rebounds per game (sixth; 32.3) and rebounds per game (ninth; 46.6).

FSU joins LSU, South Carolina, Stanford and Drake among schools ranking in the Top 10 in the country in both blocked shots per game and rebounds per game.

After serving as an interim head coach in 2020-21, head coach Brooke Wyckoff is getting the job done again in what is her first year as the permanent head coach. In that 2020-21 season, she was one of two first-time head coaches to lead the Seminoles to the NCAA Tournament.

is getting the job done again in what is her first year as the permanent head coach. In that 2020-21 season, she was one of two first-time head coaches to lead the Seminoles to the NCAA Tournament. Latson continues to pour in 20-point performances. In her 10 games this season, she has nine games with 20 or more points. Her only game below 20 was a 19-point game vs. Georgia State.

FSU is holding its opponents to just 33.8 percent shooting from the floor at home.

FSU is 1 of 9 teams to make the NCAA Tournament in 16 of the last 17 years, joining Louisville, Notre Dame, UConn, Baylor, Tennessee, Stanford, Maryland, DePaul.

Through games played on Dec. 7, FSU has a current NET ranking of 43rd.

—

Timpson Named Top 10 Sophomore By Her Hoop Stats

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson of Florida State Women’s Basketball earned some national recognition when she was named among the “Top 10 Sophomores To Watch” by women’s basketball media platform Her Hoop Stats.

The listing assessed some of the nation’s best sophomores through the first month of the season.

The Edison, Ga., native has gotten off to a roaring start in her second season. Timpson is averaging 13.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, shooting 61.8 percent (55-of-89) and averages 2.3 blocked shots per game. She is one of only four players in the country averaging at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game.

Timpson is on a streak of four consecutive double-doubles, and owns five double-doubles for the season. She ranks in the Top 10 nationally in blocks (sixth), rebounds (sixth) and double-doubles (ninth). Timpson is the first Seminole to record four straight double-doubles since WNBA All-Star Natasha Howard also had four consecutive in the 2013-14 season.

The school record for consecutive double-doubles within a season is six by Cherry Rivers in the 1978-79 year. Timpson is one of seven Seminoles to record four straight double-doubles, but no Seminole besides Rivers has recorded five straight.

She recently came off back-to-back 14-rebound performances in wins over Purdue and Harvard at the Cancun Challenge. During her four-game double-double streak she is averaging 14.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocked shots and 1.3 steals per game.

In the ACC, Timpson ranks first in field goal percentage, rebounds and blocked shots. She was an All-ACC Freshman in the 2021-22 season.

—

Latson Earns Fourth Straight ACC Rookie of the Week

Florida State Women’s Basketball guard Ta’Niya Latson has earned her fourth consecutive ACC Rookie of the Week award, announced on Monday by the conference.

Latson becomes the first Seminole to win rookie of the week four times in a season, eclipsing the single-season record of three times held by former players Shante Williams (2003-04), Britany Miller (2005-06) and Jacinta Monroe (2006-07).

The Miami, Fla., native led the Seminoles with 25.5 points and shot 58.6 percent from the floor in wins over Wisconsin and Stetson last week. Against Wisconsin, in what was a tight fourth quarter, she delivered with 10 points in the period.

In FSU’s six tight games in the fourth quarter, she has averaged 7.8 points and shot 55.9 percent from the floor in those quarters – effectively becoming the closer in close ballgames.

Latson has now scored 20+ points in nine of her 10 games played. In FSU’s two wins last week, she averaged 25.5 points in 30.1 minutes played.

In her clutch performance at Wisconsin, she delivered 10 field goals to mark the fifth time this season she has reached double-digit field goals made.

Latson is the ACC’s only 20-point scorer this season, averaging 24.6 points per game so far.

In addition to her fourth ACC Rookie of the Week award, she also has two ACC Player of the Week honors to her freshman résumé as well.

—

Fast Start Moves Noles to 9-1

A 23-5 first-quarter run sparked the Florida State Women’s Basketball team to an 83-48 victory over Stetson on Sunday afternoon at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The fast start for the Seminoles (9-1) was coupled with some balanced scoring to improve their record to 4-0 this season at home. Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson recorded 24 points, meaning she has led or co-led FSU in scoring in every game this season.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson rattled off her fourth consecutive double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Sara Bejedi helped take command with 12 points, while redshirt senior forward Erin Howard added 10 in the 35-point win.

Bejedi scored the first basket of the game for the Noles, and they never looked back. Florida State led from start to finish in its return to its home court after a near three-week hiatus.

The Seminoles opened the game with a 12-1 run to take a commanding early lead, after only allowing Stetson to score via a free throw. Stetson was held without a made field goal for the first 7:45 of the game, shooting 1-of-10 during that timeframe. Latson led the Noles with nine points in the quarter, making 3-of-4 attempts from the field. Florida State led 23-5 after the completion of the first quarter.

Florida State held a 37-21 lead over Stetson going into halftime. A 3 pointer by Khamya McNeal cut FSU’s lead to 16, in a period in which Stetson outscored FSU 16-14. Latson was in double figures before the half, after a layup increased her point total to 11 points. Timpson contributed six points and seven rebounds in the first half.

After the conclusion of the third quarter, FSU led 57-32. Latson and Timpson led the Noles in scoring for the period, scoring eight and six points, respectively. The Noles shot 50 percent from the field, and 86 percent from the free throw line allowing them to extend their lead over the Hatters.

FSU out-scored Stetson in the paint overall, 38-20, and shot 46 percent from the floor against Stetson’s 27.6 percent. FSU edged the Hatters (4-5) on the glass, 41-32, with sophomore O’Mariah Gordon getting six boards.

The Seminoles look to continue their home win streak when they play Texas Southern on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Tucker Center.

Florida State was back in the Tucker Center after about a week off of regularly scheduled games. The Noles were set to face the Louisville Cardinals which were listed as the worst team in the ACC, garnering an 0-8 record prior to the game. It was FSU's chance to grab their second win of the season and take advantage of home court. The Seminoles did just that with a 75-53 victory over the Cardinals, led by a great defensive performance

—

Florida State forward Cam’Ron Fletcher is set to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to a right knee injury suffered in the second half against Virginia.

Fletcher is currently averaging 10.8 points per game, serving as FSU’s leading rebounder with an average 7.5 per game...{continued *FOR FREE}

—

This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men's basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.

After getting knocked off in the semifinals of the College Cup, the Noles are ranked at No. 3 in the United Soccer coaches poll postseason standings.

MOST teams in the Top 15 of any conference ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QPSJ4eU8lW — The ACC (@theACC) December 7, 2022

—

It wasn’t the result FSU Soccer wanted but there we still some performances worth acknowledgement:

Congrats to LeiLanni and Jody for being named to the College Cup All-Tournament Team! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/LXQdzQ4ZD8 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 6, 2022

—

Nighswonger Named College Sports Communicators Academic All-American

Senior midfielder Jenna Nighswonger was selected as an Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators. Nighswonger was named to the Second team on Tuesday.

Nighswonger has a 3.94 GPA in finance and started in all 22 games she played in for the Seminoles during the 2022 season. She was named a United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American and had a career-high in points (28), assists (16) and goals (six). Nighswonger was named to the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week three times and was named the TDS and College Soccer News National Player of the Week on October 18 after recording three assists against No. 12 Duke. She was named First Team All-Atlantic Region and to the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC Tournament MVP after finishing with two goals and an assist against No. 2 North Carolina and No. 4 Notre Dame.

—

Making it to the semifinals isn’t something new for the Women’s soccer team, and under new head coach Brian Pensky, they did just that. In a valiant effort, the Seminoles lost to the North Carolina Tarheels 2-3 and were eliminated from the College Cup. They finished the season with an ACC Championship and look to retain their spot in the upper echelon of college soccer.

From Tomahawk Nation’s Prince Akeem Joffer:

Florida State outshot North Carolina 25-14 (11 to six on goal). FSU also had 13 corner kicks to three for UNC. Florida State played well for most of the game. Carolina carried the play for the first 20 or so minutes of the second half but FSU mostly controlled the rest of the game. However, UNC got a pair of lucky breaks and that decided the game. This is not to take anything away from the Heels. They deserve credit for taking advantage of those breaks. The Seminoles will really regret how they weren’t able to convert most of the chances that they generated especially in the first half. The first few corner kicks were really squandered. However, this was a high level contest between two heavyweights. Florida State deserves a ton of credit for clawing back and netting the final two goals. Many if not most teams would have folded after going down 3-0 to a team as good as Carolina. Not this bunch. The Noles not only kept playing but they got results. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough and now the focus will turn to the offseason. Florida State will lose three very important players in Jenna Nighswonger, Heather Payne and Clara Robbins. However, the Noles will welcome a top 5 recruiting class of four really talented players. Coach Brian Pensky will also be very active in the transfer portal.

Emily Ryan Named to AVCA East Region Honorable Mention

Florida State volleyball middle blocker and Graduate student, Emily Ryan was named to the AVCA East Region Honorable Mention on Tuesday morning. This is the 15th consecutive season that the Seminoles have had an athlete on the all-region team or had an honorable mention selection.

“I am excited and honored to receive this award,” Ryan said. “I hope I brought more than just statistics for this team, and I’m glad I took the opportunity to close my college career on a strong note.”

A transfer from UCLA, Ryan made an immediate impact in her one season with the Seminoles. Playing in every set this season, Ryan led the team in blocks with 119 and 1.08 blocks per set which ranked 10th in the ACC. Ryan finished the year with 236 kills with a .322 hitting percentage which were both career highs.

Head coach Lonni Alameda was named a member of the 2023 NFCA Hall of Fame class last night! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/wAEk42GciM — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) December 10, 2022

—

JoAnne Graf Field was recently ranked amongst the Top 5 college softball stadiums in the country.

We looked at five of the best stadiums in college softball, led by @GatorsSB's home.



Which parks are on your list?https://t.co/U3Or3jKVZ4 — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) November 30, 2022

—

More changes are coming!



We cannot wait to see the Plex packed in the spring! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/KgQDyIWRXq — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) December 6, 2022

—

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Sophomores-Roster previews continue with the Sophomore class of the Seminole softball program

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week we take a look at the two sophomores currently returning to Tallahassee. In addition to Amaya Ross and Krystina Hartley, Lonni Alameda and her staff recently added the addition of Katie Dack, via the transfer portal, to the sophomore class.

—

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Redshirt Sophomores Part 2-We continue our class preview with part two of the redshirt sophomore class

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players.

After suffering an injury in 2021, Jahni Kerr looked to return last season. Back in the lineup in 2022, Kerr posted a .261 batting average. Her success late in the season saw her move her way up through the lineup. While at the plate she recorded 47 hits, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBI, and was walked 10 times

—

Even though it ended early, it was still a special season for Florida State Seminoles softball.

An incredible run through the season was punctuated by an ACC Tournament championship title — Team 39 put up a 49-5 record for the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The season showed the fight that personifies head coach Lonni Alameda’s teams and provided many moments for fans to remember.

Now that the dust has settled, we at Tomahawk Nation decided to take a look at the top 5 moments that made the season spectacular

———

Check out our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women's sports for any Women's sports news you come across and can share to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women's athletics during the week

Baseball season isn’t that far away:

‼️FALL REPORT: Florida State‼️



My man @aaronfitt has the inside scoop on @FSUBaseball's Fall Workouts.



What should we expect from Link Jarrett's #Noles in his first season?



READ: https://t.co/xOR4DuQNqn pic.twitter.com/I5Vcy0gRBE — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) December 8, 2022

FSU was back on the track yesterday, preparing for their run in the spring.

Other Really Important Stuff

Since the arrival of Mike Norvell at Florida State, one word has defined his tenure — climb.

Since the arrival of Mike Norvell at Florida State, one word has defined his tenure — climb.

To be more specific, it's one acronym, since like any coach worth his salt, Norvell developed one to embody his vision for what the program should emphasize: commitment, "little things," intensity, mental toughness, brotherhood