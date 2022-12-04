Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news

In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: FSU Soccer heading to College Cup, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news.

No. 1 Florida State (17-3-3) fell to North Carolina (20-4-1) by a 3-2 score tonight in the National Semifinal held in Cary, NC.

Game Recap

Florida State started the game strong. The Seminoles applied most of the pressure and had the majority of the possession.

Beata Olsson Wins NCAA Elite 90 Award

Junior forward Beata Olsson was recognized on Friday night before the College Cup semifinal as the recipient of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Elite 90 award. A native of Enkoping, Sweden, Olsson has a 3.98 GPA in Environment and Society.

The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.

This marks the fifth time that an FSU soccer student-athlete has received the honor from the NCAA and the fourth time in the last five years. Olsson joins Gabby Carle (2018 and 2021), Kristina Lynch (2020-21) and Kacy Scarpa (2014) as Seminole soccer players to receive the prestigious award from the NCAA. Olsson also joins softball’s Tessa Daniels (2018) and volleyball’s Amanda Sexton (2011) who have been recognized for their excellence in the classroom.

Olsson has also been a key to FSU’s success this season, tallying six goals and three assists while starting in all 22 games as the Seminoles’ center forward.

Soccer Has Three United Soccer Coaches All-Americans

The Florida State soccer team has three student-athletes named All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches as announced on Friday Afternoon.

Jenna Nighswonger was named a First Team All-American and Cristina Roque and Jody Brown were named to the third team. This is the first All-American honor for all three Seminoles.

Nighswonger becomes Florida State’s 23rd First Team All-American in program history. With three All-Americans in 2022, FSU has earned 57 all-time All-American accolades. This makes the 14th time that Florida State has had multiple All-Americans in a season.

Nighswonger’s First Team All-American honor is the first All-American honor of her career. She has had a career year through 22 games this season. She has a career-high in points (28), assists (16) and goals (six). Nighswonger has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week three times and was named the TDS and College Soccer News National Player of the Week on October 18 after recording three assists against No. 12 Duke. She was named First Team All-Atlantic Region and to the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC Tournament MVP after finishing with two goals and an assist against No. 2 North Carolina and No. 4 Notre Dame.

Roque is having yet another stellar season in the net for the Seminoles. She has a 12-1-3 record with seven shutouts so far this season. Roque has recorded a career-high 57 saves this season, including a single-game high 10 against No. 2 Virginia. She has a .826 save percentage and a .740 goals-against average. Her .593 career goals-against average is the lowest amongst active players in the NCAA. Roque was named First Team All-Atlantic Region and to the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Brown is having a career year as well, with eight goals, nine assists and 25 points through 22 games. She has been electric on the offensive end of the field all season, showing off her speed and allowing the Seminole offense to score 62 goals so far this season. Brown has recorded two multi-goal games this season with two goals against both No. 14 Clemson and No. 12 Duke. She was named First Team All-Atlantic Region and to the All-ACC First Team and the ACC All-Tournament Team.

Soccer Wins Atlantic Region Staff of the Year

Head coach Brian Pensky and the rest of the Florida State coaching staff were named the Atlantic Region Staff of the year. This is Pensky’s second straight Region Staff of the Year award.

Pensky and the rest of the coaching staff have led Florida State to their 13th College Cup with a 17-2-3 record. Florida State won its ninth ACC Tournament Championship in the fall with a 2-1 win over No. 2 North Carolina. The 2022 Noles were just the third FSU team to win both the regular season and ACC Tournament Championships.

Florida State has been dominant this season, outscoring its opponents 62-17. They were also unbeaten through 11 games for the fifth time in program history. The Seminoles scored 28 goals against ACC opponents in the regular season, which was the second most in program history.

Florida State earned its 18th straight national seed this season and was named a number one seed for the 11th time in school history.

Each of the 60 (30 men’s and 30 women’s) staffs receiving Regional Staff of the Year honors will be recognized at the College Coaches Awards Ceremony at the United Soccer Coaches Convention on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

In addition, the Regional Staff of the Year recipients has been placed on the ballot for United Soccer Coaches National Staff of the Year consideration within their respective NCAA division.

Pensky and the rest of the Seminoles take on North Carolina this Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm in the College Cup Semifinals. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Nighswonger Named MAC Hermann Award Semifinalist

Jenna Nighswonger has been named a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist as announced by the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club on Wednesday afternoon.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer and has been awarded annually since 1967. Most recently, Jaelin Howell (Florida State) and Dante Polvara (Georgetown) received the award for outstanding intercollegiate performances last year.

Nighswonger has had a career year through 22 games this season. She has a career-high in points (28), assists (16) and goals (six). Nighswonger has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week three times and was named the TDS and College Soccer News National Player of the Week on October 18 after recording three assists against No. 12 Duke. She was named to the All-Atlantic Region First Team, the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC Tournament MVP after finishing with two goals and an assist against No. 2 North Carolina and No. 4 Notre Dame.

Three women’s finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy banquet will be held at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 6, 2023 to formally announce this year’s winners.

Four Seminoles Named to the United Soccer All-Atlantic Region Team

The Seminoles are heading into the College Cup for the third straight season with a 17-2-3 record, an ACC Regular Season Championship and an ACC Tournament Championship. Florida State’s success is led by its four United Soccer Coaches All-Region members – Jenna Nighswonger (first team), Cristina Roque (first team), Jody Brown (first team) and Clara Robbins (second team).

Nighswonger has had a career year through 22 games this season. She has a career-high in points (28), assists (16) and goals (six). Nighswonger has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week three times and was named the TDS and College Soccer News National Player of the Week on October 18 after recording three assists against No. 12 Duke. She was named to the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC Tournament MVP after finishing with two goals and an assist against No. 2 North Carolina and No. 4 Notre Dame.

Roque is having yet another stellar season in the net for the Seminoles. She has a 12-1-3 record with seven shutouts so far this season. Roque has recorded a career-high 57 saves this season, including a single-game high 10 against No. 2 Virginia. She has a .826 save percentage and a .740 goals-against average. Her .593 career goals-against average is the lowest amongst active players in the NCAA. Roque was named to the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Brown is having a career year as well, with eight goals, nine assists and 25 points through 22 games. She has been electric on the offensive end of the field all season, showing off her speed and allowing the Seminole offense to score 62 goals so far this season. Brown has recorded two multi-goal games this season with two goals against both No. 14 Clemson and No. 12 Duke. She was named to the All-ACC First Team and the ACC All-Tournament Team.

Robbins has been a mainstay in the Seminole lineup this fall, playing in and starting all 22 games in the midfield for the Noles. She has five goals and five assists, good for 15 points on the season. Robbins was named to the All-ACC Second Team and earned TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week honors once this season.

Latson Delivers in 92-87 Win at Wisconsin

Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson came up big for the Seminoles down the stretch, recording 27 points as FSU hung on for a 92-87 win at Wisconsin on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

The win marks the Seminoles’ (8-1) 10th straight in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, currently the longest streak between schools from either conference. FSU improves to 13-2 in the challenge.

The Badgers (3-6) were down by 24 points late in the third quarter but made a furious comeback in the fourth. Wisconsin drilled 10 3’s in a frantic final quarter and cut the FSU lead to one possession on several occasions. However, Latson managed to make big buckets when her team needed her most, scoring 10 in the final quarter to help put Wisconsin away.

She finished with 27 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Sophomore Makayla Timpson recorded her third straight double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Graduate forward Valencia Myers had a very impactful game with 15 points, seven rebounds and several key hustle plays during the most crucial points of the ballgame.

The Seminoles shot 51.6 percent from the field and out-rebounded Wisconsin 44-32. Julie Pospisilova totaled 32 points for the Badgers, with many coming in their hot-shooting fourth quarter.

Florida State raced out to a 49-31 halftime lead courtesy of 30 points scored in the second quarter. Latson and Jazmine Massengill each had five assists at the break as FSU shot 83.3 percent (10-of-12) in the second quarter. Balanced scoring highlighted the big period, with Erin Howard leading the way with nine points on three 3-point field goals. Wisconsin got its offense going as well with 21 points scored in the second.

Timpson was already halfway toward her double-double with six points and five rebounds as FSU got out to a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. A late scoring lull from the Badgers helped the Seminoles as Wisconsin went 0-of-5 down the stretch while FSU made 3 of its last 4 shots. FSU did strong work on the glass in the opening quarter, out-rebounding Wisconsin 15-8.

Ta’Niya Latson Named ACC Rookie of the Week for Third Straight Time

Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has earned ACC Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive time, announced on Monday by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Latson previously swept the first two weekly awards of the season by being named both ACC Player and Rookie of the Week on Nov. 15 and Nov. 21. North Carolina’s Deja Kelly was named ACC Player of the Week this time.

Latson put on another sensational performance at last week’s Cancun Challenge, leading the Seminoles to a 2-1 record after averaging 20.3 points vs. Oklahoma State, Purdue and Harvard, and shot 48.9 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Miami, Fla., native was crowned as the Cancun Challenge Mayan MVP and earned a spot on the all-tournament team along with teammate Makayla Timpson. She also led the Seminoles with eight rebounds vs. Oklahoma State.

Latson’s 24.4 points per game rank first among all players in the ACC and leads the country among freshmen.

Her remarkable run includes scoring 20 or more points in seven of FSU’s first eight games of the season. Latson’s one game held under 20 points was a 19-point performance vs. Georgia State on Nov. 13.

The last time FSU had a freshman win ACC Rookie of the Week three times in a season was Jacinta Monroe in the 2006-07 season. Latson joins Monroe, Britany Miller and Shante Williams among Seminoles who won ACC Rookie of the Week three times in a season.

Noles End the Season at NCAA Tournament

The Florida State volleyball team’s (19-11) season came to a close on Friday night with a three-set loss (24-26, 19-25, 21-25) to Northern Iowa (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis, Minn.

The first set was tight from start to finish with no team being able to take more than a two point lead. The Seminoles looked to be on its way to a first set victory, holding a 24-22 lead, but the Panthers roared back with a 4-0 run to take the first set.

The second set saw a similar path to set one with both teams tied at 15, but the Panthers went on another run to take a 19-15 lead and would close out the set to take a 2-0 match lead.

The Panthers used another run in the middle of set three to gain some separation from the Noles, but FSU fought back to cut the Panther lead to one at 18-17. The Panthers rallied back taking four out of the next five points and were able to hold off the Seminoles.

Emily Ryan and Khori Louis each had eight kills while Audrey Koenig added seven kills.

Five Noles Tab All-ACC Honors

Five members of the Florida State volleyball team were given All-ACC honors on Monday afternoon. Emma Clothier, Audrey Koenig, Khori Louis and Emily Ryan were each named to the All-ACC Second Team while Audrey Rothman was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team. The Noles tied with Louisville, Pitt and Georgia Tech for most All-ACC honorees with five selections.

“I’m really proud of all of these young ladies. They have worked hard this year and have all had impact performances during the season. I’m excited to see all five of them rise up this week and play their best volleyball of the season,” Head Coach Chris Poole said.

Clothier picked up her third-straight All-ACC honor in her career. The senior captain tallied 205 kills while adding 78 blocks for the Seminoles. Clothier was one of the best servers in the league this year with 37 aces which ranks ninth in the ACC

Koenig was phenomenal this season for the Seminoles and led the team with 314 kills this season on her way to her second All-ACC honor after being named to the All-ACC Freshman Team in 2021. After not serving last season, Koenig had a great season behind the service line with 35 aces. Being a six-rotation player, Koenig was second on the team in digs with 245.

Louis was one of the most efficient hitters in the conference this season and was a key piece for the Seminoles this season. Louis is fourth in the conference with a .365 hitting percentage with 229 kills. Louis added 99 blocks during her sophomore campaign.

Ryan was a terrific addition to the 2022 team in her first season with the Seminoles. Ryan leads the team in blocks with 105 and is 10th in the conference with 1.08 blocks per set. Ryan was terrific this season from both the middle and the right side, tallying 228 kills while hitting .323.

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Sophomores-Roster previews continue with the Sophomore class of the Seminole softball program

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week we take a look at the two sophomores currently returning to Tallahassee. In addition to Amaya Ross and Krystina Hartley, Lonni Alameda and her staff recently added the addition of Katie Dack, via the transfer portal, to the sophomore class.

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Redshirt Sophomores Part 2-We continue our class preview with part two of the redshirt sophomore class

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players.

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players.

After suffering an injury in 2021, Jahni Kerr looked to return last season. Back in the lineup in 2022, Kerr posted a .261 batting average. Her success late in the season saw her move her way up through the lineup. While at the plate she recorded 47 hits, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBI, and was walked 10 times

—

Now that the September 1st window has come and gone for college softball, the class of 2024 can start announcing verbal commits to their schools. For Florida State, they have started to receive verbals. This thread will be dedicated to the players who have posted about committing to the Garnet and Gold starting in 2024.

Check out our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women's sports for any Women's sports news you come across and can share to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women's athletics during the week

The Seminoles squared off against a team ranked in the top 5 of the AP Poll for the second time this week and the games looked remarkably similar. Clearly improved from early November losses against Stetson and Troy, Florida State battled UVA toe-to-toe in the first half much the same way they hung with Purdue.

The Florida State Seminoles were back in Tallahassee after visiting Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational. They had a tough task ahead with No. 5 Purdue looking to stay undefeated. Florida State had a phenomenal first half with an excellent defensive game plan, but that wasn't enough to pull away with the upset win.

Men’s Basketball Falls To Nebraska, 75-58, At ESPN Events Invitational

Derrick Walker scored a game-high double double with 20 points on ten made field goals and 13 rebounds to lead Nebraska to a 75-58 victory over the Seminoles in the final round of the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House. Walker led four other Cornhuskers in double figure scoring, Keisei Tominaga (13 points), Sam Griesel (13 points), C.J. Wilcher (13 points), and Juwan Gary (10 points) to capture their fourth victory of the season.

Sophomore Matthew Cleveland led the Seminoles in scoring with 17 points and 6 rebounds. Junior Cam’Ron Fletcher was also in double figures for the Seminoles with 10 points, while also leading Florida State with eight rebounds. Fletcher also added a career-high tying three assists and two steals.

Fletcher was one of seven Seminoles who earned at least one steal, as Florida State totaled eight steals and eight fast break points against the Cornhuskers. Florida State totaled 29 steals in its three games played during the weekend in Disney.

Caleb Mills scored nine points to go along with a career-high tying 6 assists and two blocked shots.

Florida State led, 15-9, with 13 minutes left in the half before Walker and Keisei Tominaga combined for eight points in a 10-0 spurt to give the Huskers a 19-15 lead. Nebraska took control of the game in the final five minutes of the first half to take a 33-26 lead into the break.

—

This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men's basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.

Muzito Earns Scholarship for the ACC’s Future Educators

In conjunction with the 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game, the Atlantic Coast Conference has named 15 student-athletes as recipients of the 2022 Go Teach Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway. Sophomore swimmer Gloria Muzito was selected as the winner from Florida State.

Each will receive $2,500 on behalf of the CFP Foundation and Dr Pepper to assist in their continued pursuit of a degree or career in education. And in the coming weeks, one recipient will win the Grand Prize of an additional $10,000 in tuition support. The 15 student-athletes were chosen by campus representatives, and the Grand Prize winner will be selected by the ACC’s award committee.

The CFP Foundation and Dr Pepper are committed to growing the Go Teach initiative to place qualified teachers in classrooms across the nation. The CFP Foundation and Dr Pepper are awarding a collective $1.5 million in tuition to the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC conference partners to provide support and recognition for student-athletes majoring in education.

A native of Sundvall, Sweden, Muzito is a freestyle specialist, majoring in elementary education. As a freshman in 2021-22, Muzito was named to the All-ACC Academic Team, ACC Honor Roll, and earned CSCAA Scholar All-America honorable mention. She competed at the NCAA Championships, helping the Seminoles set the school record in the 400 free relay.

In her sophomore season, Muzito has led the Noles to a 5-1 record, which includes wins over Georgia Tech and Miami.

“We are so happy for Gloria,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “She is an incredible athlete and teammate with tremendous character. She is very deserving of this award and is the perfect student-athlete to represent Florida State for this honor.”