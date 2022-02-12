Florida State softball starts off season 4-0

Florida State Seminoles softball, coming off a miraculous run in the postseason that saw them fall just short of a College World Series title, started off the 2022 season strong, allowing two runs over the course of four games to sweep the JoAnne Graf Classic in Tallahassee.

Lonni Alameda’s squad kicked off the weekend with an easy, breezy 12-run win shutout of the Mercer Bears, run-ruling them in five innings. In that matchup, FSU racked up 13 hits in just 24 at-bats — including three home runs, two triples and one double. Pitcher Danielle Watson earned the win.

Against Kennesaw State, a team that the Seminoles would face off against on Saturday, FSU showcased a bit more of its defensive prowess as well as the strength of its pitching rotation, with Kathryn Sandercock, in a complete game, allowing just five hits while throwing eight strikeouts. It took a bit for the offense to get consistently going, mustering just 9 hits, but four runs were more than enough given FSU’s success defensively.

Below are scoring summaries of the first two games from FSU Sports Info — we'll post the two from Sunday when they become available:

