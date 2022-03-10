FSU softball: Noles win midweek battle against Furman

No. 3 Florida State Seminoles softball was able to get a 2-0 midweek win against the Paladins of Furman University, bouncing back from its first loss of the season last Sunday.

Coming into the game, the Paladins notched their first Power 5 win since 2002 at the expense of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Seminoles came in off a loss to conference opponent, Pitt.

‘Noles took the only game of the midweek slate with another dominant pitching performance from Danielle Watson, as well as a pair of RBIs from Michaela Edenfield and Chloe Culp.

The Paladins were able to hang with the ‘Noles until the 3rd inning when Sierra Tufts gave up a leadoff walk to Brooke Blankenship, which would come back to haunt her when Blankenship was able to come around and score on a Michaela Edenfield single. ‘Noles left two runners on as Tufts was able to get a groundout to end the inning.

In the 4th inning the ‘Noles were able to strike again. Tufts gave up her second lead off walk, and third leadoff batter of the game to Jahni Kerr. Just as Blankenship earlier, Kerr was able to steal second. After Sydney Sherrill flew out to notch the first out of the inning, Chloe Culp poked a single through the right side of the infield, allowing Kerr to score from second. ‘Noles stranded Culp at third with a fly out and ground out to end the inning.

The 7th and final inning, with a score of 2-0, Lonni Alameda took Danielle Watson out of the game after she went six innings, allowing only three hits and struck out seven Paladin batters. Mack Leonard replaced her, only her third appearance in the circle this year. She allowed one hit and struck out the last batter of the game as the ‘Noles took the game from the Furman Paladins.

After yesterday’s game vs. Holy Cross was canceled due to weather. the next game for the Seminoles is game of a three-game road series vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 2 pm on Friday, March 10.