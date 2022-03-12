FSU softball: No. 3 Noles take first two from Georgia Tech

A 19 inning day of softball in Atlanta concluded on Friday with FSU winning both games of a doubleheader vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, securing its second straight conference series win.

Below is a breakdown of both of Friday’s games — FSU gets back in action on Sunday to finish up the series.

Game One: 4-1, FSU

For FSU, it was Danielle Watson who got the start against Chandler Dennis and the Yellowjackets.

Dennis was able to hold off the Seminole bats through the first two innings. Sydney Sherrill lead off the third inning with a single and was able to advance on a sacrifice from Josie Muffley, and third on single by Kaley Mudge. A throwing error by the catcher allowed Sherrill to score to open up the Seminole 3rd.

The Noles get on the board first after a GT error! #OneTribe



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/SwVunNxm6g — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 11, 2022

Following the Mudge single, Mack Leonard crushed a 2 run home run to right field, pushing the score to 3-0. Passing of the bat continued when Kalei Harding went back to back with a home run of her own.

After four ‘Noles crossed home plate, Dennis was replaced by Blake Neleman, who was able to get the final out of the inning. In relief, Neleman did not give up a single hit or run for the rest of the game.

For the Seminoles, Danielle Watson was stellar, she only allowed three hits of off Tech bats, giving up three walks as well. In her 7 innings of work, she notched six strikeouts.

‘Noles took game one with a final score of 4-0

Box score

Game Two: 6-2, Florida State

30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, the ‘Noles got right back at it, this time with Kathryn Sandercock getting the nod from Lonni Alameda.

With Chandler Dennis making her second start of the day, she was able to go 3.2 innings to start the game, only giving up three hits and no runs. Just as the game before, Blake Neleman came in relief for Dennis in the 4th inning.

Both teams were tied at 0-0 going into the 7th inning, Sandercock gave up four hits and walked two. The Yellowjackets were able to get two on in the bottom of the 7th but left them on as Sandercock was able to feed her defense to send the game to extra innings.

Neleman and Sandercock battled through the 8th inning, leaving it a scoreless game. After Tricia Awald singled with one out in the bottom of the 9th inning, Mack Leonard came on in relief of Sandercock. After allowing her first batter to reach on a single, Leonard was able to end the inning with a strikeout and groundout.

The top of the 10th inning was when the Seminole bats were able to come alive when Kalei Harding went deep over the left field wall for the first run of the game. After being up 1-0 and Michaela Edenfield flying out, Devyn Flaherty took a pitch of her own to the deepest part of the park on a solo home run. Neleman got Sherrill to fly out to end the inning and give her team a chance.

.@kaleiharding sends that one deep into the Atlanta night! #OneTribe



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/thKZk2rCzX — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2022

With Leonard back in the circle, she gave up a leadoff walk to Bailee Zeitler. Two batters later, Kennedy Cowden reached on an error. Now with two runners on and one out, Leonard was able to hold off the next batter with a strikeout. Following the strikeout came the intentional walk to Emma Kauf to load the bases for Awald. On the 3-1 count, Awald ripped a double down the left field line, tying the game back up. Leonard was able to end the inning on a groundout.

The 11th inning saw the return of Dennis, giving up one hit to Kaia LoPreste, who was left on as it headed to the bottom half of the inning. Leonard also gave up one hit to Bailey Chapin, who was caught too far off first base and doubled off after Zeitler lined out to 3rd.

A nice snag by @sydneysherrilll sends us to the 12th! #OneTribe



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/tfa3ITHm3W — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2022

Leonard was able to help her own cause in the top of the 12th when she hit a double into the gap to lead off. Harding followed with a single and advanced to 2nd on the throw. Edenfield walked to load the bases with no outs. After Flaherty struck out, Sherrill reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Leonard to score, giving the lead back to FSU. Following Sherrill, Jahni Kerr got her first hit of the ball game with a 3 run bomb. Dennis got LoPreste to fly out to end the inning.

.@jahni_kerr_04 hits her third of the season to make it 6-2 as we head to the bottom of the 12th! #OneTribe



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/22Hw8wGUKQ — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2022

Bottom of the 12th, Leonard gave up a leadoff walk to Jin Sileo, which prompted Coach Alameda to go to the bullpen once again, this time for Brianna Enter. Enter recorded the first two outs of the inning before Kauf singled. With Awald as the last chance for Georgia Tech, Enter was able to end the game on her fly out to left field.

FSU defeated Georgia Tech 6-2 in 12 innings to end the doubleheader.

Box score

The series finale will start at 1 pm on Sunday and will be streamed on the ACC Network.