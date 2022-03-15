FSU softball: No. 2 Seminoles beat Lipscomb in midweek battle

Continuing the Spring Break road trip, No. 2 Florida State Seminoles softball took on the Lipscomb Bisons in a midweek battle on Tuesday in Nashville, winning 5-3.

With some lineup changes coming in this game, Sydney Sherrill opened things up with the leadoff walk. After Mack Leonard reached on the fielder's choice, and a strikeout by Lipscomb, Michaela Edenfield reached on a fielder's choice of her own, taking Sherrill out at third base. With two on, Devyn Flaherty singled, allowing both runners to score. Following Flaherty, Jahni Kerr was able to drive a pitch through the right side, scoring Flaherty. The Bison were able to end the 1st on a fly out.

Brianna Enter started in the circle for the Seminoles, she was able to keep the Bison off the board, feeding her defense several times in the bottom of the 1st.

With the ‘Noles back with the bats in the 2nd inning, Bethaney Keen was able to draw the leadoff walk. Brooke Blankenship was able to reach on the fielder’s choice following Keen. With the lineup turned over, Sherrill doubled into left field, allowing Blankenship to score, making the score 4-0.

After the Seminoles came to bat in the 2nd, the game remained unchanged until the bottom of the 3rd inning. Enter gave up the leadoff single to Kelly Paulson, followed with a groundout, but gave up another single to Presley Leebrick and this allowed Paulson to score. Enter responded with a strikeout and then gave up a 2 run homerun to Kamrie Rich. Enter ended the inning with her 4th strikeout of the day.

In the 4th inning, Hallie Wacaser took the Bison pitcher deep with a solo home run. After Keen was able to reach following the home run, the Bison defense threw out Autumn Belviy, who was in to run for Keen and sat down the next two Seminole batters.

Leonard came on for Enter in the circle to start the bottom of the 4th. She only allowed one hit in her four innings of relief work. The Seminoles won by a score of 5-3.

Up Next

Seminoles will head south to Tuscaloosa to take on the 4th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday. The game will air on the SEC Network at 7 pm.