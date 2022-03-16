No. 2 Seminoles vs. No. 4 Alabama: Preview, game thread, how to watch

After the win in Nashville against Lipscomb, The Florida State Seminoles are looking to close out their Spring Break road trip with a win over No. 4 Alabama.

Coming into the matchup, the Crimson Tide is returning home to Tuscaloosa after dropping their first conference series to LSU, with the Tigers taking two of three games. With senior leadership and talented freshman, they will be ready to host the ‘Noles on Wednesday. Lonni Alameda’s squad will be looking to secure their sixth straight win over Alabama.

Tide Transfers

Even though head coach Patrick Murphy only sought after two transfers during the off season, the impact they have had on the Alabama offense is present. Catcher Ally Shipman (Tennessee) has proven to her squad that she can help bring the offensive power. Shipman, batting cleanup, is tied for 6th in the SEC in runs batted in, while posting a .407 BA and a .695 slugging percentage.

Ashley Prange (Ohio State) has also come into Alabama and now sits in the top of the batting order. The .309 hitter has 12 RBI on the season while slugging .600. Prange is tied for 12th in the SEC in walks, and 6th in SAC bunts.

Impact Freshman

Along with the transfers, the new faces on the Alabama roster are becoming a staple to the lineup. Dallis Goodnight has a .413 BA at the top of the lineup, she shares the 6th place tie with Prange in SAC bunts, as well as tied for 12th in runs scored, and 4th in stolen bases.

Megan Bloodworth has been able to show the power she brings from the right side. Bloodworth, .311 BA, has 16 RBI and 5 homeruns on the season so far.

Pitching

Montana Fouts returns for the Tide in her senior season, and is ranked 10th nationally in strikeouts. Fouts also is 2nd in the conference in strikeouts, posting a 1.20 ERA.

Junior Lexi Kilfoyl has a 1.64 ERA on the season, allowing 21 hits in her 25.2 innings pitched. Kilfoyl has only given up two home runs and six runs in her outings.

Matchup

Batting Average

FSU (.311) Alabama (.305)

Fielding Percentage

FSU (.985) Alabama (.985)

On Base Percentage

FSU (.416) Alabama (.418)

ERA

FSU (1.21) Alabama (1.79)

Home runs per game

FSU (1.08) Alabama (1.00)

How to watch

The matchup will be shown on the SEC Network at 7 pm.