FSU Softball: No. 2 Seminoles top No. 4 Alabama

The Seminoles closed out the final game of the road stand with a 6-5 comeback win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Head coach Patrick Murphy gave the start to Lexi Kilfoyl, who started the game off by retiring the first three Seminole batters.

For the Seminoles, Danielle Watson got the nod from Lonni Alameda. Watson was able to get the first out before giving up back to back hits to Ashley Prange and Ally Shipman. With two on base for the Tide, Kaylee Tow was able to take her second pitch deep to center field for the 3 run homerun. Watson was able to respond with getting the next two outs.

Kilfoyl only gave up one walk in the top of the 2nd, and gave her offense another chance at extending the lead going into the bottom half. With the Tide up by three runs, Kathryn Sandercock came on in relief for Watson. Sandercock was able to retire the first three batters she saw.

The 3rd inning remained scoreless, as both pitchers went 1-2-3, sending the game to the 4th inning. Sydney Sherrill walked to start off, followed by Mack Leonard, who reached on the fielders choice to second base. After advancing on the wild pitch, Leonard was able to score on the hit by Kalei Harding, and error from the centerfielder, making the score 3-1. Kilfoyl struck out the next two Seminole batters. Sandercock was able to retire the side and give the bats back to her team.

After the ‘Noles left one runner stranded in the top of the 5th, Savannah Woodard was able to get the teams first hit off of Sandercock with one out. Following Woodard, Dallis Goodnight was successful on the bunt, putting runners on the corners. Jenna Johnson singled to third base, and Woodard was able to score after the throw to home was unsuccessful. Sandercock prompted the fly out and lineout to send the game to the 6th.

Sherrill reached on another leadoff walk, but Kilfoyl was able to retire the next two. Devyn Flaherty reached on the error, bringing Michaela Edenfield to the plate. On the third pitch of the at bat, Edenfield brought everyone home on the 3 run homerun to tie the game up at four. Another walk was given up to Chloe Culp, but Hallie Wacaser struck out to end the inning.

Josie Muffley grounded out to start the Seminole 7th, but after back to back hits from Kaley Mudge and Sherrill, Montana Fouts entered the game for Kilfoyl. Fouts immediately faced Mack Leonard, who reached on the error by Prange at third and allowed Mudge to score. With runners now on the corners, Harding grounded to Prange who threw to first and Sherrill pushed the score to 6-4 with the throw. Fouts was able to get Flaherty out on the strikeout.

With Sandercock back in the circle, she gave up a one out double to Woodard, who came around to score on the single by Goodnight. Sandercock was able to leave the runner at second as she struck out Johnson and Prange grounded out to end the game with a score of 6-5.

Up Next

The Seminoles return home on Friday to host the Boston College Eagles in their third ACC series.

Friday- 6 pm ACC Network Extra

Saturday- 1 pm ACC Network Extra

Sunday- 12 pm ACC Network Extra