No. 2 FSU vs. Boston College: Preview, game thread, how to watch

The Seminoles return home to JoAnne Graf field on Friday to welcome the Boston College Eagles. FSU is coming off the midweek win against No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and Boston College returns to play after dropping their series against North Carolina 2-1.

FSU is 44-3 all time against Boston College. The last meeting came in 2021 when the Seminoles swept the Eagles in Boston.

Eagles at the plate

Entering the weekend, Boston College sits 9th in the ACC standings. Offensively, the Eagles are led by Senior Ellie Mataya, who leads her team in batting average with a .391. Only two other players have a batting average above .300. Mataya also has speed on the basepaths, she is perfect in her stolen bases on the year at 7.

Freshman Hannah Slike is off to a great start, she is ranked third in the conference in doubles, while batting .380. In addition to being one of the team leaders in batting average, Slike is one of the top in on base percentage, at .405, and slugging at .577.

Sophomore Nicole Giery ranks third on the team with a .339 BA, as well as a team leading 12 RBI. Giery’s .576 slugging ranks second on the Eagles program this year.

Eagles in the circle

The Senior duo of Peyton Schnackenberg and Susannah Anderson share a lot of the pitching duties. Schnackenberg has an ERA of 2.94, while Anderson has a 3.17. Both have pitched over 52 innings and have given up over 50 hits each. Anderson has taken more losses, with four, while Schnackenberg has only one loss on the season.

Behind Schnackenberg and Anderson is Freshman Abby Dunning, who only has 30 innings of work, but has given up 30 hits as well as 24 runs.

The pitching combined has only given up eight home runs on the season.

Matchup

Batting Average

FSU (.311) BC (.280)

Fielding Percentage

FSU (.985) BC (.979)

ERA

FSU (1.21) BC (3.51)

More to know

Josie Muffley currently ranks 6th in program history in Hit by Pitch with 21. She is one shy of rising to the top 5, which would tie her with Jessica van der Linden at 22.

Sydney Sherrill is now currently tied for 3rd with Carsyn Gordon all time in walks, with 153. One more walk will put her in sole place of 3rd, and 2 more would tie her with Cali Harrod for 2nd place. Sherrill also sits at 9th all time in runs at 190.

How to watch

All games will be on ACC Network Extra. FSU has adjusted the start times for the games this weekend, with no games on Friday and a double header on Saturday. Game on Sunday will stay the same.

First pitch set for 12 pm, with the second game following at 2:30 pm

Sunday’s game will begin at 12