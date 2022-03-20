FSU Softball: No. 2 Noles take series from Boston College

Game One: 2-0, BC

The name of the game was pitching, with Danielle Watson going against Peyton Schnackenberg for Boston College. Both pitchers worked with strikeouts and trusted their defense to come up in big situations.

In top of the 4th inning, the Eagles were able to get a one out baserunner after Nicole Giery hit a double into left field, she was later taken out for the pinch runner in Kali Case. After Watson was able to get the second out on a fly out, Djhane Valido singled into left, which prompted Case to test the Seminole defense. Kaley Mudge threw a laser to Michaeala Edenfield at home to tag the runner out and end the inning.

Watson led her team to the 7th inning, recording a career tying record of eleven strikeouts. She did not allow a run from the four hits that the Eagles put into play.

On the other side, Schnackenberg also remained solid through her first six innings. She did not allow a single hit up until Mudge singled back to her in the bottom of the 6th inning. Mudge was later caught stealing to end the rally.

With both pitchers dueling, the game was forced to go into extra innings. After a leadoff hit by pitch and a single to follow it up for the Eagles, Kathryn Sandercock came on in relief for Watson. Back to back hits allowed the Eagles to get the 2-0 score going into the bottom of the 8th.

Schnackenberg was left in for Boston College, as she recorded a strikeout and a pair of fly outs to lift her team over FSU with a final score of 2-0.

Game Two: 4-0, FSU

Head Coach Lonni Alameda went with Kathryn Sandercock to get the start for the series finale. She was able to hold the Eagles offense off the scoreboard going into the bottom of the 2nd inning, where her team would have a chance to pick up the bats again.

Up against Abby Dunning for the second time this weekend, the ‘Noles were able to get on the basepaths. After Edenfield drew the leadoff walk, she was later out at second after Devyn Flaherty reached on the fielders choice. A stolen base and error later, Flaherty was brought home from third on the sacrifice fly by Hallie Wacaser, putting the ‘Noles up 1-0. Dunning secured the strikeout to end the inning.

After Sandercock sat the Eagles down in order in the top of the 3rd, the bottom half of the Seminoles order were ready to add on to the lead. After the first out, the bats were able to string together singles with Josie Muffley and Kaley Mudge reaching safely to bring up Sydney Sherrill. On the second pitch of the at bat, Sherrill drove it up the middle, which was able to score Muffley. Two more Seminoles reached before the inning ended on the strikeout.

In the bottom of the 4th inning FSU was able to get more runs, this time with two outs. With Jahni Kerr on base, Brooke Blankenship walked followed by a single from Mudge, which scored Kerr. Sherrill recorded her second walk of the day to load the bases for Kalei Harding.

With the bases loaded, Head Coach Amy Kvilhaug went to the bullpen for Susannah Anderson. On her first pitch, Harding hit a soft ground ball that the defense couldn’t come up with, allowing everyone to advance, and make the score 4-0.

Both Anderson and Sandercock did not allow any runs through the next three innings. The score remained unchanged as FSU took the rubber match, as well as the series from Boston College

Up Next

FSU heads to Troy, Alabama on Wednesday to take on the Troy Trojans in a doubleheader. First game will start 4 pm, followed by the second at 6 pm. Both games will air on ESPN+.