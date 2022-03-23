No. 3 FSU softball heads to Troy & FIU: Preview, how to watch, game thread

After three weekends of conference play, the Florida State Seminoles softball will take a break in ACC play to head out and play games on the road against Troy and Florida International.

Troy Trojans - Wednesday March 23rd

Last meeting: 2019, FSU leads all time matchups 30-12-1

Up first for the Seminoles is a matchup against the Trojans, who are sitting at second place in the Sun Belt Conference, with an overall record of 18-7. Offensively, they are lead by Junior Kelly Horne, who sits in the top of not only team statistics, but Sun Belt as well. With a .429 batting average, Horne also has a .841 slugging percentage, .617 on base percentage. She has scored 27 runs while collecting the same amount of hits. Seven of her hits have been home runs. All of these numbers rank in the top ten in the Sun Belt conference.

Junior Leanna Johnson leads the Trojans in the circle. With a conference leading 1.40 ERA, Johnson has pitched 95 innings while striking out 145 batters and only allowing 23 runs on 44 hits. So far in the season, Johnson has allowed 44 runners to reach via the walk.

Behind both Horne and Johnson is the two way player, Sophomore Libby Baker. Baker is mostly seen in the batting order, batting a .375 with a .653 slugging. She has totaled 27 hits and 22 RBI. In the circle, she has pitched 47.2 innings allowing 36 hits, 27 runs and 55 strikeouts.

FIU Panthers - Saturday March 26th

Last meeting: 2016, FSU leads all time matchups 3-0

Following Troy, the ‘Noles will head down south to Miami on Saturday to face the Panthers out of Conference USA. The Panthers are 15-15 on the season and are behind Senior Kendahl Dunford in the circle. Dunford has pitched in 90.1 innings given up 78 hits and 48 runs, with 70 strikeouts. Her 3.18 ERA leads the pitching staff.

At the plate it is Senior Brittany Phillips leading in batting average, with a .296. This includes 21 hits, 7 runs and 6 RBI. Phillips is joined by Junior Madison Lewis in team leading batting average. Lewis has a .293 with 13 runs, 22 hits and 15 RBI. Lewis is second on the team in slugging with a .453. Lastly, Senior Kayla Whitehead leads the Panthers in slugging with her .456. She has hit the most home runs with 3 and has collected the most hits with 26.

Matchup

Batting Average

FSU (.290) Troy (.294) FIU (.234)

Fielding Percentage

FSU (.988) Troy (.975) FIU (.965)

ERA

FSU (1.34) Troy (2.50) FIU (4.65)

More to know

FSU is outscoring opponents 170-46 this season.

FSU’s .988 fielding percentage leads the country, as well was the 1.34 ERA ranks among the top 5 in the country. The 128 walks accumulated throughout the ranks 3rd nationally.

How to Watch

Wednesday March 23rd: at 6 pm on ESPN+

Saturday March 26th: Game 1 at 1 pm, Game 2 at 3 pm