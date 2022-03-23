FSU softball: No. 3 ‘Noles blank Troy

In a game that saw all five available pitchers for the No. 3 Florida State Seminoles, the bats were the highlight of the 12-0 win over the Trojans of Troy.

FSU at the plate

Michaela Edenfield went 3-3 with two home runs and an RBI double. In her first at bat, she went deep over left field to bring in Mack Leonard as well as herself. In the 3rd inning, she recorded another 2 run homerun, again bringing in Leonard. In the 4th inning, she missed her third home run of the day by inches, and took the RBI double to score Amaya Ross.

We strike early as @mje_51 hits her 10th of the season! #OneTribe



E1 | FSU 2, Troy 0 | : ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/AqHNZosDEA — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 23, 2022

Devyn Flaherty also went 3-3 on the day with a single in the 1st inning. Later, in the 4th inning, she went back to back with Edenfield, hitting a solo homerun over the right field wall. Later on she recorded another single. Flaherty added to her stolen base total today, swiping one bag.

- - ‼️@DevynFlaherty makes it 6-0 with her third home run of the season! #OneTribe



: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/fc4g0Gtl1c — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 23, 2022

Kalei Harding, Hallie Wacaser and Jahni Kerr all went 1-3 with 1 RBI each. Harding and Kerr both came across to score and add to the run production.

We continue to tack on the runs in the third! @hallie_wacaser doubles to center field making it 7-0! #OneTribe



: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/jJTSamVMdH — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 23, 2022

Kaley Mudge went 2-4 at the top of the lineup. Being in the basepaths twice, and stealing a base, allowed her teammates to bring her in both times.

With a comfortable lead over Troy, Head coach Lonni Alameda was able to play the freshman. Amaya Ross, Katie Bright, Brooke Blankenship, Autumn Belviy, and Krystina Hartley all saw time both on defense and in the box.

Krystina Hartley comes away with her first career hit to make it 12-0! #OneTribe



: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/BMxyB4qTbv — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 23, 2022

FSU in the circle

Danielle Watson got the start, in her two innings of work she only gave up one hit and struck out three Trojan batters. Facing 9 batters, she ended her outing with a pitch count of 42 and only giving up two walks.

Kat Sandercock came on in relief to start the 3rd inning. Her 7 total pitches sent the Trojans back to the dugout in order. With one ground out, fly out and strikeout, she went one inning.

Brianna Enter followed Sandercock, starting the 4th inning. Enter’s 19 pitches got the three outs needed to get her bats back up. She faced the minimum with two groundouts and one flyout.

The 5th and final inning saw the combination of Emma Wilson and Mack Leonard. Wilson started off, facing two batters. She was able to retire them on one ground out and a strikeout. Leonard came on to end the game with two outs on the board. She walked her first batter faced, but answered back with strikeout to give the Seminoles the win.

What worked

FSU’s time in the circle was efficient, with 84 total pitches to Troy’s 118, the staff combined to throw 57 strikes to 27 balls. With two outs, Seminole pitchers were 1-6.

While there were no bases loaded opportunities, situational hitting was able to shine. FSU was 7-10 with runners in scoring position (5-9 with two outs, 3-3 with runners on third and less than two outs), 1-2 in pinch hitting and racked up 4 two out RBIs.

Box Score

FSU faces FIU on Saturday in the double header. The first game will be at 1 pm with the second game at 3 pm.