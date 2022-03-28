FSU Softball: Head Coach Lonni Alameda reaches 800 career wins

Florida State Seminoles Softball Head Coach Lonni Alameda was able to reach her 800th career win as her team claimed a 6-1 win over the FIU Panthers.

Alameda is in her 14th season with the Seminoles, after being hired in 2009 to replace the legendary Dr. JoAnne Graf. Prior to her time in Tallahassee, she started her head coaching career at UNLV. In Las Vegas she led the Rebels for five years (2004-08) and 157 wins. 2005 was her best year as the Rebels made it to the NCAA regionals with a 44-19 record that season. Alameda also won Mountain West Conference and NFCA West Region Coach of the year.

In 2009, in her first season with the Seminoles, Alameda had a very talented group. She inherited a freshman class that included now Volunteer Assistant coach, and Head Coach of Team Canada, Kaleigh Rafter. The 2009 squad also included Robin Ahrberg, and current Minnesota Associate Head Coach, Carly Wynn. She took her team to the NCAA Regionals, where they ended up falling to Oklahoma State in 12 innings.

Since 2009, Alameda has led FSU to post season play in each year. In 11 out of her 14 years in Tallahassee, the ‘Noles have had at least 40 wins. In the ACC under her guidance, FSU has won 234 games, to only 54 losses and 1 tie. They have won the conference title 7 times, with a record breaking win streak of 6 in a row (2014-2019). Alameda ranks 2nd all time in ACC titles, following Dr. Graf who claimed 9 in her time.

2014 was the year that FSU broke through under Alameda. After winning the Tallahassee Super Regional against Michigan State, the ‘Noles headed to their first Women’s College World Series under her guidance.

After 2014, FSU was able to make it to Oklahoma City and the WCWS three more times. Alameda’s most notable year at the helm was in 2018, when FSU came out victorious in the WCWS, after falling in their first game against UCLA. This was the first national title for the ‘Noles, as well as the first for the ACC.

The final out from OKC!



FLORIDA STATE IS YOUR 2018 NATIONAL CHAMPION! #WCWS pic.twitter.com/010fXGYnAe — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 6, 2018

2021 was the most recent time that FSU reached the WCWS. Following a similar path as the 2018 ‘Noles, they dropped their first game to UCLA and came through the losers bracket to reach the championship series. Alameda’s squad won their first game of the series against top seeded Oklahoma, but dropped the next two and finished as the national runners up.

Alameda’s All Americans

2009- Sarah Hamilton

2013- Lacey Waldrop

2014- Lacey Waldrop, Maddie O’Brien

2015- Lacey Waldrop

2016- Alex Powers, Jessica Burroughs, Jessie Warren

2017- Alex Powers, Jessica Burroughs, Jessie Warren, Morgan Klaevemann

2018- Kylee Hanson, Sydney Sherrill, Jessie Warren

2019- Meghan King, Sydney Sherrill

2021- Kathryn Sandercock

Alameda’s Coaching Tree

Kaleigh Rafter- Head Coach of Canadian National Team

Carly Wynn- Associate Head Coach at University of Minnesota

Jennifer Lapicki- Associate Head Coach at Fordham University

Lacey Waldrop- Assistant Coach at University of Houston