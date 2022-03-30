No. 3 Seminoles sweep UNF, Jacksonville on the road

Game One vs. UNF: 12-3 FSU

The Florida State Seminoles came out with hot bats to start the game. After Kaley Mudge and Sydney Sherrill both recorded hits to reach base, Mack Leonard drove in a run on a 2 RBI double. Michaela Edenfield walked and a groundout advanced the runners for Kalei Harding. The second double of the inning, off the bat of Harding, brought in both runners. A lineout for out number two brought Hallie Wacaser up, who singled for an RBI of her own. The first inning ended with a score of 5-0.

A 1-2-3 inning from starting pitcher Kathryn Sandercock had the ‘Noles right back in the dugout for the 2nd inning. North Florida went to the bullpen early, replacing their starter Morgan Clausen, for Izzy Kelly. Kelly got the first out before giving up another double to Sherrill. Leonard’s second hit of the day scored Sherrill from second base, and she was able to move up on a wild pitch. A sac fly by Edenfield brought Leonard home but the inning ended after Devyn Flaherty singled and was caught stealing. The ‘Noles scored two more to make it 7-0.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning the Ospreys were able to respond. After a leadoff hit by pitch, a single and double scored 2 runs for UNF. Another single up the middle brought home the last runner to cut the lead to 7-3. Sandercock retired the next two batters to end the inning.

The score remained unchanged until the 4th inning when FSU tacked on another run off of Leonard’s second double of the day, which brought in Sherrill.

Sandercock and Kelly battled until the 7th inning, neither side giving up any more runs. In the top of the final inning, Harding singled to lead off. Kelly responded by getting two more outs before Amaya Ross got herself an RBI single. With Ross on base, Mudge tripled into centerfield, scoring Ross. Another walk to Sherril, who was replaced by Krystina Hartley, and Leonard’s single brought the score to 11-3. The final run came off of Edenfield’s single into right field.

Brianna Enter came on in relief in the bottom of the 6th inning to record the final out. She stayed in the game for the 7th and gave up the leadoff walk but retired the next three batters to end the game.

Game Two vs. Jacksonville: 6-3 FSU

For Jacksonville, it was Skylar Whitty who got the start against the Seminoles offense. She started off with the first out, before walking Sherrill, who stole second once on base. With one on and one out, Whitty was able to induce a pop up to get Sherrill to stay at second. Michaela Edenfield was able to single to score Sherrill and give the ‘Noles a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Emma Wilson got the nod from Head coach Lonni Alameda. She sat all three Dolphin batters down to end the inning and go into the 2nd.

Kalei Harding started the 2nd inning off with a walk, and after Jahni Kerr reached on an error. Both Harding and Kerr tested the defense with a double steal, moving both of them into scoring position. Whitty came back with a strikeout before Brooke Blankenship scored both of her teammates with a single, and later advanced to third on an error. After another out, Blankenship scored on another error as Sherrill was able to reach base safely. Keeping the on base streak going, Leonard singled up the middle which allowed Sherrill to score to make it 5-0 at the end of the inning.

For the 3rd inning, Harding led off again and was able to reach on the error. Kerr brought her home on the single, making the lead 6-0. Whitty gave up another walk but both runners were left on base as she recorded the next three outs.

Seminole batters were able to get on in the 4th, but no runs came across as it headed to the bottom of the inning. Wilson got the first two outs of the inning before Danielle Watson came out of the bullpen. She faced Alli Bratek for the Dolphins, who hit a homerun to put her team on the board 6-1. Watson induced the groundout from the next batter for the final out of the inning.

No more runs were scored from either side heading into the bottom of the 7th inning. With Watson still in the circle for the ‘Noles, Joely Leguizamon bunted her way on to lead off the last chance inning. She moved into scoring position on the passed ball, giving way to Bratek who walked. With two runners on and no outs, Watson got the strikeout to put one out on the board. Kailey Harrigan singled and both runners moved up. Leguizamon scored on an error, making it a 6-2 ballgame. A fielder's choice gave the ‘Noles another out, and the Dolphins another run as Bratek scored. After another single, putting runners at first and second, Watson got the last out via the groundout.

