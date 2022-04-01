FSU Softball: No. 3 ‘Noles run past Virginia

The Florida State Seminoles opened up play in the Commonwealth state with ACC opponent Virginia Cavaliers, and came out on top with a score of 9-0.

FSU started off with a statement as Kaley Mudge lead off the game with a triple into the gap. Sydney Sherrill drove her in with a sac fly to give her team an early 1-0 advantage. The first out was recorded by Virginia starter Aly Rayle, as Michaela Edenfield stepped into the box. With two balls, Edenfield crushed a solo homerun over the centerfield wall. After a single and a walk the runners were left stranded as Rayle got Kerr to pop out.

Kathryn Sandercock went to work for the ‘Noles, getting the start in her home state. She got the first two outs on two pitches before giving up a single to Gabby Baylog. Baylog was left on base as Sandercock rolled a ground ball for the third out.

Molly Grube replaced Rayle to start the 2nd inning. She recorded the first two outs of the inning before Mudge got on base via the bunt. No more runs crossed for the ‘Noles as Grube retired Sherrill on a groundout.

Sandercock tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the 2nd and her offense went back to work in the 3rd. Mack Leonard led off with a single, and Edenfield hit her second home run of the day to push the score to 4-0. Grube answered back by getting the next three batters to fly out.

Have yourself a day @mje_51‼️



She hits her second of the game! #OneTribe | #Area51



: ACCNX

In the 4th, Hallie Wacaser walked and stole second, putting her scoring position for Josie Muffley. The ground ball was enough to push Wacaser over for Mudge, who grounded to the shortstop and another RBI.

5-4-3 GDP‼️ #OneTribe



E4 | FSU 5, UVA 0



: ACCNX

Going into the 5th, Grube intentionally walked Edenfield, who was replaced by Amaya Ross on the basepaths. A single by Devyn Flaherty tested the Cavaliers defense as Ross stretched her run from second to third, but was tagged out. Flaherty advanced to second on the play, and came around to score on a single from Kalei Harding. FSU’s lead was 6-0 heading into the bottom of the inning.

Sandercock gave up her third hit of the ballgame on a bunt with 1 out. She responded with the lineout and fly out, in what ended up being her final inning of work.

Wacaser lead off the 6th, getting on with a single to right field. Autumn Belviy pinch ran for her as Chloe Culp hit a double off the wall, putting two runners on and no outs. The Cavaliers went to the bullpen for Clare Zureich.

With a new pitcher, Mudge hit a ball deep enough into the outfield to score Belviy. Another walk to Sherrill and a wild pitch, which scored the runner from third, gave way to Leonard. Leonard’s double off the wall brought home Sherrill. Another intentional walk to Edenfield put two more on for FSU. Zureich got out of the jam with a lineout and a fly out.

A wild pitch and a @mackleonard31 double gives FSU a 9-0 lead! #OneTribe



: ACCNX

Brianna Enter came on in relief to start the 6th inning. Enter got the first two outs for her team before Tori Gilbert and Baylog both reached base. Enter kept the game scoreless as Katie Goldberg flew out to end the game.

FSU won in 6 innings with a final score of 9-0.

Box Score

Up next

The series with the Hoos will continue tomorrow at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, and will conclude on Sunday at 12 p.m., also on ACCNX.