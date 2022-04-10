No. 3 ‘Noles win finale against No. 5 Virginia Tech

The series between the Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Tech Hokies drew to a close, after the Hokies took the first two games of the series.

Kathryn Sandercock went to work for the Seminoles as she shut down the Hokies offense early on in the game. For her offense, Kaley Mudge started it off with a single off of Hokies ace, Keely Rochard. A foul out moved Mudge up an extra sixty feet, and Rochard clipped Mack Leonard to put runners on the corners. With one out, Michaela Edenfield flew out to center field, and it was deep enough to score Mudge. FSU left the first inning with a 1-0 lead.

We take a 1⃣ run lead into the second inning! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/WcWhKqwssm — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 10, 2022

Sandercock left a runner stranded in the top of the 2nd and the ‘Noles picked up the bats again. Kalei Harding led off with a double, and advanced on the ground out. Rochard got another out and brought up Josie Muffley with two outs. The single off the wall by Muffley scored Harding easily from third base and the score was 2-0 heading into the 3rd.

.@josiemuff hits one off the wall in center field to give us a 2-0 lead after 2! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/K7I114eGMR — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 10, 2022

After no runs crossed for either side in the 3rd, the Hokies looked to respond in the 4th. Kelsey Bennett singled and was followed by Emma Ritter who got a single of her own. Two runners on and the fly out put Hokies on second and third. Another fly out scored the runner from third, and a double by Darby Trull tied the game at 2. Sandercock worked the final out off the fly out.

Nothing for the ‘Noles in the bottom of the 3rd, and nothing for the Hokies in the 4th. For the home 4th, a fly out gave way to Muffley, who walked with one out. An error by Virginia Tech put Mudge on base and moved Muffley to third. The walk to Sydney Sherrill loaded the bases, and after the second out, Edenfield was brought to bat. On the 0-1 count, she drove a pitch up the middle to bring in a run. FSU was tagged out trying for the extra run to extend the lead further.

.@mje_51 smokes one up the middle to give us a 3-2 lead after five innings! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/9HaaYJpgLz — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 10, 2022

Top of the 6th, Meredith Slaw reached with one out. After another out, back to back walks filled the basepaths for pinch hitter Addy Greene. Greene singled into right field, and everyone came home as the ball went all the way to the wall. Greene came around to score herself for the inside the park grand slam, putting her team back on top 6-3.

Devyn Flaherty doubled in the bottom of the inning, ready to respond. The double by Harding brought home Flaherty, and another run for the ‘Noles. Hallie Wacaser continued the rally with a single of her own. A ground out knocked Rochard out of the game and Emma Lemley came in relief with bases loaded and one out.

We get one back on a single up the middle by a @kaleiharding double! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/jCpVbChOgK — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 10, 2022

Lemley was called for a slew of illegal pitches in her at bat against Muffley, which ultimately ended up in the walk to bring in another run, putting the score 6-4. With the bases still loaded, Lemley was still being called on her pitches, and pressure and frustration mounted as two coaches from Virginia Tech were thrown out of the game. The strikeout by Mudge was brought back and put her on base due to the pitch calling from the umpires. The walk brought home Harding and pushed the ‘Noles closer to the comeback. Lemley was taken out and Rochard re-entered for Sherrill. On the 2-2 count, Sherrill cleared the bases with her 75th double of the season, give the ‘Noles 5 runs in the inning and a 8-6 lead.

A BASES CLEARING DOUBLE BY @sydneysherrilll GIVES US AN 8-6 LEAD!!! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/qAYQPvdYj7 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 10, 2022

After Rochard worked out of the inning, Sandercock took the momentum from her team and sat the Hokies down in order to give her team the win 8-6.

Box Score

Up Next

FSU will go back on the road to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to face the North Carolina Tar Heels. The series begins Friday.

Friday- 6 p.m. ACCNX

Saturday- 2 p.m. ACCNX

Sunday- 12 p.m. ACCNX