No. 4 ‘Noles vs. North Carolina: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Now that the Florida State Seminoles have wrapped up their series with Virginia Tech, they will head back on the road to face the North Carolina Tar Heels for another ACC stand.

For the Tar Heels, they are coming off losing their series to Louisville, and a midweek win at Campbell. For the season as a whole, they have played against ranked competition in Missouri, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Virginia Tech, and Clemson, losing each of those games. Overall, the Tar Heels are 21-20 and 5-10 in ACC play.

Coming into the 2022 season, UNC has had to adjust to the loss of Brittany Pickett (graduated), Campbell Hutcherson (graduated), and Kristina Burkhardt (Michigan). Head Coach Donna Papa has added a number of transfers in Sara Jubas (JMU), Talia Hannappel (New Mexico), and Kianna Jones (Minnesota), to help out the talented returners.

Junior Bri Stubbs has been a mainstay at the top of the batting order. Her .364 batting average leads the team and she has driven in 11 runs in 110 plate appearances. Stubbs has 32 runs scored (ACC #9) as well as 26 walks (ACC #5). Stubbs is also 7 for 8 in stolen bases, so whichever way she gets on, she can get the extra 60 feet for her team.

Sophomore Skyler Brooks and Junior Destiny Middleton bring the speed aspect to their team.

Along with Stubbs and Brooks, is Graduate transfer Sara Jubas, who was part of the James Madison team that made a run to the Women’s College World Series and won their first game of the WCWS against Oklahoma. Jubas has batted .345 in her time with the Tar Heels and has driven in a team leading 34 runs (ACC #10). Jubas comes with power, sitting third in the lineup, she has hit for 15 doubles (ACC #2) on 39 hits.

In the circle, the Tar Heels are led by Senior Hannah George, who was the 1-2 punch with Brittany Pickett in 2021. In her Senior campaign, George has a 4.55 ERA in 83 innings pitched. During her outings, she has given up 78 hits and 55 runs to opposing batters. George has 48 walks to 62 strikeouts and limited batters to a .241 batting average. Her best game of 2022 came against UNC-Wilmington, where she did not give up a hit to the Seahawks in 7 innings and struck out 7.

Along with George is Freshman Lilli Backes. While Backes has started 17 games for her team, she has come in relief, giving her 95.1 total innings. For Backes, she has a 6.39 ERA and 120 hits, 93 runs, 31 balls to 85 strikeouts. Against her, teams are hitting .305. She has given up the most hit by pitches on the team with 17.

More to Know

The Seminoles are 72-36 all time against the Tar Heels, with the last meeting coming in early 2020. The current record of 37-4 is the second best start in program history, the best came in 1992 when FSU went 39-2 through 41 games.

Michaela Edenfield sits 8th in FSU’s single season top 10 list for home runs. Her current 15 home runs are one behind Alex Powers (2016) and Sydney Sherrill (2019). Nationally, she sits 10th for the 2022 season. Additionally, Edenfield’s 45 RBI rank 9th nationally.

Kathryn Sandercock is 3rd nationally in victories, with 20. Sandercock is 27th in ERA (1.43), and 21st in shutouts with 5.

Sydney Sherrill is the 10th Seminole all time to record 250 career hits. For 2022, she is 9th nationally in walks per game with .85. Sherrill also is one of ten finalists for the Senior CLASS Award.

Matchup

Fielding Percentage

FSU (.982) UNC (.966)

Batting Average

FSU (.302) UNC (.273)

ERA

FSU (1.85) UNC (5.56)

How to Watch

Friday- 6 p.m. ACCNX

Saturday- 2 p.m. ACCNX

Sunday- 12 p.m. ACCNX

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and our Twitter