FSU softball: No. 4 Noles take game one from North Carolina

Florida State opened up the three game series against the North Carolina Tar Heels with with a 2-0 victory.

Hannah George got the start for her Tar Heels, and gave up a two out walk to Mack Leonard. Leonard was left on base after Michaela Edenfield hit a hard line drive to third base. It headed to the bottom of the 1st and Kat Sandercock went to work. A lead off single from UNC’s Sara Jubas was stranded at third after Sandercock and her defense got the next three outs.

The game remained scoreless going into the bottom of the 4th inning, both teams getting runners on base. In the Tar Heels 4th, the lead off single allowed Kianna Jones to reach. The strikeout from Sandercock brought up Kianna Pierce, who reached on the fielder’s choice and Jones was erased at second base. On the 1-1 count to Alex Brown, Michaela Edenfield snapped to first to catch the runner off the bag and end the threat.

.@mje_51 with a for an arm! #OneTribe



: ACCNX



E4 | FSU 0, UNC 0 pic.twitter.com/cU6k8gUGr9 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 15, 2022

Both George and Sandercock sat down their batter in order, giving way to the 6th inning. Mack Leonard started it off with a single, and was replaced for Krystina Hartley to run. A fly out and a caught stealing brought up Devyn Flaherty, who singled into left field. With one runner on, Kalei Harding went deep for her fourth home run of the year. Jahni Kerr was left on base after her single and the ‘Noles had a 2-0 lead.

.@kaleiharding hits her fourth of the month and eighth of the season as we take a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth! #OneTribe



M6 | FSU 2, UNC 0 pic.twitter.com/ZEyK2115qm — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 15, 2022

Sandercock continued her outing and kept the Tar Heels off the board to seal the win for her team. She picked up four strikeouts and only allowed one walk and 5 hits.

Up Next

Saturday- 1 p.m. ACCNX

Sunday- 12 p.m. ACCNX