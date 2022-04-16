FSU softball: No. 4 Noles fall to North Carolina

After taking the first game of the series against the Tar Heels, the Seminoles dropped the second game.

Up against Lilli Backes for North Carolina, the ‘Noles led off with a walk to Kaley Mudge. Back to back singles from Sydney Sherrill and Mack Leonard brought up Michaela Edenfield with the bases loaded. The fielders choice allowed Edenfield to reach but Mudge was out on the force at home. With the bases full of Seminoles, Devyn Flaherty hit a sacrifice fly that was deep enough to score Sherrill from 3rd. The ‘Noles took an early 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the 1st.

Danielle Watson for the ‘Noles left Tar Heels off the board in the bottom of the inning. After nothing more in the top of the 2nd, the Tar Heels got a runner on with one out via an error. A fielder’s choice had runners on first and second as Alex Brown hit a triple down the right field line, scoring the runners. Following a strikeout for the second out, Sara Jubas singled to bring in another run. The inning ended on a ground out but the Tar Heels plated three runs to take the 3-1 lead.

In the 3rd, the lead off double by Mudge and hit by pitch to Edenfield were stranded as Backes induced fly outs. Heading to the bottom of the 3rd, a lead off walk and one out single put runners on the corners. Watson got a ground for the second out as it brought up Kiannah Pierce. Pierce hit a line drive back to Watson, which knocked her glove off and allowed the run to score. Watson fed her defense for the last out but UNC extended their lead to 4-1.

The game remained scoreless heading into the bottom of the 6th. After entering the circle in the 5th, Mack Leonard faced off with Jubas. Jubas she hit a lead off homerun to make it a 5-1 ballgame. Leonard gave up one single but did not allow another run to score.

Box Score

Up next

Series finale will be Sunday at 12 p.m. on ACCNX