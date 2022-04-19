No. 5 ‘Noles vs. Stetson: Preview, game thread, how to watch

After a weekend series at North Carolina, the Seminoles return home to host the Stetson Hatters in a midweek. Coming into the matchup, the Hatters are coming off a series with Jacksonville, where the Dolphins took all three games. Sitting third in the ASUN East Division, the Hatters are 19-25 overall. They have dropped games to Florida and USF, while also taking a game from Maryland.

The Hatters have three players that have started all 44 games so far. Junior Brianna Clary is batting .336 with 35 runs, 48 hits, 8 RBI. She is 20 for 24 in stolen bases (ASUN #4). Her best game came against North Alabama, where she went 4 for 4 with two RBI.

Along with Clary is 5th year senior Danielle Diaz. Diaz has a .323 batting average with 15 runs and 41 hits. She has 19 RBI with 1 homerun and 6 doubles. Her best game was against Rhode Island where she went 3 for 4 with two runs and four RBI.

5th year Senior Lizzie Shubert is batting .232, brining the power to the lineup. In 125 plate appearances, Shubert has 29 hits, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 4 homeruns and 18 RBI, slugging .432.

Freshmen Haley Fox provides speed on the basepaths. Along with her 28 hits and 3 doubles, she has an on base percentage of .350. Fox has only been caught stealing twice in twelve tries, giving her a 10-12 in stolen base attempts.

In the circle, Sophomore Lauren Hobbs leads the team in many categories. Her 2.27 ERA is the best on the team, along with 120.1 innings pitched, 12 complete games, 1.30 WHIP, and 83 strikeouts. Hobbs has given up 117 hits, 50 runs, 7 home runs and 40 walks. Against her batters are hitting .254.

Junior Lauren Klein is second on the team in innings pitched, with 83.1. Klein has a 4.03 ERA with 92 hits, 52 runs, 27 walks and 49 strikeouts. Against Klein opposing batters are hitting .283. Her best game came against Hofstra where she went the full 7 innings, with 11 strikeouts, 6 hits, 1 walk and no runs.

Matchup

Batting Average

FSU (.298) Stetson (.241)

Fielding Percentage

FSU (.983) Stetson (.972)

ERA

FSU (1.87) Stetson (3.43)

More to Know

The last time the Seminoles faced Stetson was in 2000, and they lead the all time matchup 14-1.

How to Watch

The matchup will be Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ACCNX