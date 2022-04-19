FSU softball: No. 5 Noles win midweek matchup vs. Stetson

The Seminoles looked to pick up where they left off from their final game at North Carolina, this time with the Stetson Hatters.

Emma Wilson got the start in the circle, starting off strong by posting the 1-2-3 inning on 8 pitches. Leading her team back into the dugout, Kaley Mudge set to lead off in the bottom of the 1st. The lead off single got Mudge on base, and a ground out moved her into scoring position. Kalei Harding, batting in the third spot, singled to put runners on the corners with one out. Harding tested the Hatters defense with the stolen base, which allowed Mudge to score on the throwing error. With a runner on, Mack Leonard grounded out to bring home another run. Lauren Hobbs, the starter for Stetson recorded the final out of the inning on a groundout.

: ACCNX

After nothing across from either team in the second, Emma Wilson exited the game. In two innings Wilson kept the Hatters scoreless, not allowing a walk or a hit, and getting two strikeouts. In the 3rd, Danielle Watson came on in relief and struck out the side in her first inning of work.

The score remained 2-0, in favor of the Seminoles going into the 5th inning. With Lizzie Shubert leading off, and down 0-2, she hit a solo shot over the left field wall. With the lead cut in half, Watson walked the next batter. Now that the Hatters had a runner on and no outs, Watson came back with two strikeouts. For the third out, Michaela Edenfield caught the runner stealing to end the threat.

Watson worked in the 6th, shutting down the Hatters in order. In the home half of the inning, Sydney Sherrill led off with a hit by pitch. The bats started to come alive as Harding singled, putting two runners on with no outs. The walk to Leonard put Seminoles on every base for Devyn Flaherty. She put the ball into play, but the defense chose to get the force at home, which was unsuccessful.

: ACCNX

Now that the bases were reloaded with no outs, Stetson went to Lauren Klein to face the rest of the Seminoles lineup. The groundout by Edenfield allowed another run to score, pushing the lead to 4-1. A line out and fly out ended the inning in the 6th.

: ACCNX

Watson ended her day with four innings of work. She recorded 8 strikeouts to only one hit, one walk, and one run. For the top of the 7th, Mack Leonard came in to close out the game. The 1-2-3 inning from Leonard and her defense gave FSU the 4-1 win. Leonard grabbed the save and Watson was tabbed with the win.

Box Score

Up Next

FSU will host the Clemson Tigers for the first time ever starting on Thursday.

Thursday- 8 p.m. ESPN2

Friday- 6 p.m. ACCN

Saturday- 2 p.m. ACCN