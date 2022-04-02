FSU softball: No. 3 ‘Noles take series from Virginia

The Florida State Seminoles won the second of its three game series against the Virginia Cavaliers, securing the series win by replicating the score that won the first game of the weekend, 9-0.

Just like the Friday game, Kaley Mudge led off with a hit to open up the game, this time off UVA starter Savanah Henley. A steal from Mudge and walk to Sydney Sherrill put runners on for Michaela Edenfield, who grounded out to move everyone up 60 feet. Mack Leonard followed with a single into left field, which scored the two runners. Leonard was able to take second on the throw home, and came home to score on the RBI double by Devyn Flaherty. With three runs already in for the ‘Noles, the Cavaliers went to their bullpen for Mackenzie Wooten. Wooten recorded the next two outs to end the half inning.

We are on the board in the first inning once again after a single from @mackleonard31!



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/gXTC2zT8UR — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 2, 2022

For the ‘Noles, Danielle Watson got the start and sat the Hoos down in order in the first frame. Wooten and Watson dueled in the second inning, both not allowing a run for their team.

In the 3rd, Sherrill and Edenfield both walked to get runners on base with no outs. After Leonard hit into a double play that erased Sherrill and herself, Edenfield got to second for Flaherty. A fielding error by the Hoos defense allowed the runner to be safe at first and allowed Edenfield to score from second base. Wooten gave up another hit but left the runners on base as she recorded the fly out. FSU’s lead was 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd.

The score remained going into the 6th inning, Chloe Culp reached on an error. A single by Hallie Wacaser put two runners on for Mudge. Virginia Head Coach Joanna Hardin went back to Henley to face the rest of the FSU batting order.

The deep fly ball to centerfield by Mudge was not enough for Culp to tag up, as she was tagged out at 3rd for the second out of the inning. A runner remained as Sherrill recorded her 3rd walk of the day. With two on and two outs, Edenfield hit the first pitch of her at bat for her 15th home run of the season. Leonard ended the inning on a strikeout as the ‘Noles pushed their lead to 7-0.

Who other than @mje_51‼️ Her 15th of the season gives us a 7-0 lead! #OneTribe | #Area51



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/eAO4csKPvf — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 2, 2022

After getting the first two outs in the bottom of the 6th, Danielle Watson exited the game for Emma Wilson. Wilson gave up a double to Gabby Baylog but answered back with the groundout.

In the final inning, UVA called Morgan Murphy in relief of Henley. She faced Flaherty, who legged out a lead off triple. With a runner on third, Kalei Harding took a pitch over the heart of the plate and drove it out of the Palmer Park. Murphy walked one more but got the three outs to give her team a chance in the bottom of the 7th.

Wilson continued her work in the last inning. She recorded her first strikeout of the day to bring up the last two batter for UVA. A ground out and pop out ended the game and gave FSU the series win with a final score of 9-0.

Box score

Up Next

FSU will look to sweep the series tomorrow at 12 on ACC Network Extra