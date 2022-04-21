FSU softball: No. 5 ‘Noles win against No. 17 Clemson

In the historic first ever matchup, it was Kathryn Sandercock for the Seminoles, against Valerie Cagle for Clemson.

The two pitchers dueled until the 3rd inning. For Clemson, Aby Vieira led off with a double off the wall. Back to back ground outs brought Cammy Pereira up. With two outs, Pereira singled to bring home the games first run, putting the Tigers up 1-0.

The Seminoles put runners on base in the 4th, but left them stranded as the Tigers defense held the ‘Noles scoreless. Turning it over to the top of the 5th, Aby Vieria led off again, this time with a solo homerun over left field. An outstanding defensive play by Sydney Sherrill and two strikeouts by Sandercock limited the damage to one run, putting the Tiger lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the 5th, the ‘Noles looked to respond. Jahni Kerr led off by reaching on a infield error. With one runner on, Cagle included a fly out struck out a batter. With Kaley Mudge at bat, she drove a single past the infielders, giving way to Sherrill. On the 2-0 count, Sherrill doubled into the gap to tie the game.

With a tie game and a runner at second base, Kalei Harding took Cagle deep to left field. The two run shot put the ‘Noles on top for the first time, with a score of 4-2.

Sandercock struck out the lead off in the 6th. With one out, Cagle helped herself out with a solo shot into right field, cutting into the Seminole lead. An outstanding defensive showing by Josie Muffley, and another strikeout, held the Tigers to the one run, and the score of 4-3.

In the bottom of the 6th, Regan Spencer came on to relieve Cagle. She worked the 1-2-3 inning to send her team back to the bats for another chance. Alia Logoleo led off the top of the 7th with a solo shot to tie the game. With no outs, Vieira doubled down the line to put a runner in scoring position. After a bunt to get the first out and move the runner to third base, Danielle Watson entered for Sandercock. In relief, Watson picked up two strikeouts to give her team the bats back.

Against Spencer, Amaya Ross led off with a hit by pitch. Now in the game, Josie Muffley bunted her over for Mudge. A soft ground ball moved Ross to third base and put another out on the board. A walk to Sherrill put runners on the corners for Harding. With the 2-2 count and down to the last strike, Harding took a ball on the outside of the plate and drove it through the infield. Ross came home and the Seminoles walked off the Tigers in the first ever meeting, 5-4.

Box Score

Up Next

Friday- 6 p.m. ACCN

Saturday- 2 p.m. ACCN