FSU softball: No. 5 ‘Noles take series from No. 17 Clemson

On Friday night in Tallahassee it was Emma Wilson for the Seminoles against Millie Thompson for Clemson.

For Wilson in the first, she struck out her first batter to start off the game. With one out, Mckenzie Clark hit a solo homerun to put the Tigers up in the first inning. The next batter tripled off the center field wall, but was left stranded as Wilson got two outs from her defense.

Kaley Mudge led off the bottom of the 1st for the ‘Noles, and after a lengthy at bat, she drew the walk. After the walk, Sydney Sherrill took Thompson deep over the right field fence, putting the ‘Noles on top 2-1.

.@sydneysherrilll hits a 2⃣ run to the parking lot to give us a 2-1 lead! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/1xgpLLYrzV — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 22, 2022

Wilson gave up a lead off single in the top of the 2nd, prompting the pitching change. With one runner on and no outs, Danielle Watson entered in relief. Watson worked the next three outs to leave the runner stranded on the basepaths.

In the top of the 3rd, Aby Vieira worked the lead off walk, putting a runner on for Clark. For the second time in as many at bats, Clark sent a shot down the left field line for a homerun, putting the Tigers in front again. With the 3-2 Clemson lead, Watson responded with two strikeouts and a pop out to end the inning.

Watson and Thompson battled going into the 5th inning. In the 5th, Watson induced a pop out to the lead off batter, giving way to Clark. On the 2-1 count, Clark hit her third home run of the day to push her teams lead to 4-2. With the help of her defense, Watson shut down the next two batters.

.@brooke_blank4 out here showing her range! #OneTribe



M5 | FSU 2, Clemson 4



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/R5xsThSm9s — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 22, 2022

After the shutdown 6th inning from Watson, the ‘Noles picked up the bats down two runs. Devyn Flaherty started the rally with a single, and Michaela Edenfield reached on the error from the defense. A perfect bunt by Jahni Kerr loaded the bases, forcing Clemson to take Thompson out of the game. Valerie Cagle came in to pitch, as well as Kyah Keller who entered at first base for the Tigers. With the bases loaded and no outs, Amaya Ross singled to the new first baseman, who overthrew the force out at home. The error brought in two runs, tying the game at 4.

WE ARE ALL TIED UP!!! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/yoE0kFhYYA — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 23, 2022

Still no outs in the 6th, Brooke Blankenship was hit by the pitch to reload the bases. The fly out from Mudge put an out on the board and allowed the runner from third to score.

The lead is ours! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/0JcFdoMLwt — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 23, 2022

The flyout with two runners on brought up Sherrill, who continued her day with a single into left field. One run scored, giving the ‘Noles their own 2 run lead.

After the wild pitch by Cagle, which moved Sherrill to second base, Clemson went to the bullpen. Regan Spencer inherited the two runners in scoring position to face Kalei Harding. Harding hit a line drive into the glove of the centerfielder, allowing another run to score. Sherrill was caught off the bag at second base to end the inning, but the ‘Noles left with 7-4 lead.

In the last chance inning for the Tigers, two runners were able to reach via hits. No outs brought up Cammy Pereira, who singled into the gap to score a run. At this time, Kathryn Sandercock came on for Watson to face Clark. Sandercock got Clark to ground out, giving way to Cagle, who was intentionally walked to load the bases. Marissa Guimbarda grounded to the second baseman, allowing the run to score and cutting the deficit to 7-6. Sandercock ended the threat, and the game, on the strikeout to Sam Russ.

Box Score

Up Next

Seniors Sydney Sherrill, Danielle Watson and Maegan Tomlinson will be celebrated on Saturday for Senior day. Game time is 2 p.m. on ACCN