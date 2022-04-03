No. 3 ‘Noles earn series sweep at Virginia

The Florida State Seminoles leave the Commonwealth state with a series sweep over the Virginia Cavaliers.

Kaley Mudge started the final game of the weekend with her 3rd lead off single. A ground out by Sydney Sherrill moved her into scoring position as Michaela Edenfield doubled to give the ‘Noles a 1-0 lead. Another out from the Cavalier starter Madison Harris gave way to Devyn Flaherty, who reached with a walk. Two runners on for Kalei Harding as she got a double of her own to push the lead. Hallie Wacaser singled, scoring Harding. Harris got the pop out for the last out, but the score was 4-0 in the 1st.

Kathryn Sandercock faced the minimum through the first three innings, as the ‘Noles picked up the bats in 4th. Sherrill started off the inning with a double off of Molly Grube, who came on in relief of Harris in the 2nd. After Edenfield struck out, Leonard got the second double of the inning. Sherrill scored and gave FSU a lead of 5-0.

The ‘Noles and the Cavaliers both went scoreless in the bottom of the 4th and top of the 5th. After pitching a scoreless game, Sandercock gave up a double to Katie Goldberg to lead off the UVA 5th. With a runner on second, Sandercock rolled a ground ball for the first out. A pinch hitter in Kailyn Jones doubled to score the first run for the Cavaliers and put them on the board 5-1. Another batter reached but was left on as the ‘Noles defense get the next two outs.

After replacing Grube in the 4th, Aly Rayle went back to work against the ‘Noles offense in the 6th. She retired Edenfield on a ground out before Leonard singled and reached second on an error. Rayle got Flaherty to line out for the second out of the inning and Harding came to bat. Down 0-1, Harding drove a pitch deep over the centerfield wall, making the score 7-1. The pop out by Wacaser ended the top of the 6th for FSU.

Sandercock went back to work in the bottom of the 6th. After the first out, Tori Gilbert sent a solo shot to give another run for the Cavaliers. A lineout came before Goldberg reached again, this time for a single. She was left on as Sandercock struck out her seventh batter of the day.

No more runs cross in the top of the 7th and Leonard replaced Sandercock in the circle as UVA had their last chance. Leonard sat the Cavaliers down in order as FSU took the game, as well as the sweep with a final score of 7-2.

Box Score

Up Next

FSU will head down to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators. The game will be played on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network